Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds - relive with highlights

Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. In-play highlights available to UK users only
  2. Defending champions Western Storm win by seven wickets
  3. The Women's Super League returns for its third season

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Western Storm win by seven wickets

    Stafanie Taylor hits the winning runs as defending champions Western Storm win by seven wickets.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Watch Knight reverse sweep for four earlier

    Heather Knight reverse sweeps for four prior to her dismissal.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. WICKET

    Knight c Kimmince b Davidson-Richards 97 (Western Storm 161-3)

    Heather Knight is dismissed, having hit 97 from 62 balls.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 50

    Heather Knight reaches her half-century with a boundary.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. WICKET

    Mandhana c Winfield b Davidson-Richards.48 (Western Storm 80-2)

    Lauren Winfield takes a great catch and Smriti Mandhana falls on 48.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Mandhana smashes for six

    Smriti Mandhana smashes for six, having just hit maximums off the previous two balls.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Mandhana hits a six

    Smriti Mandhana hits a maximum.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. WICKET

    Priest lbw Helen Fenby 0 (Western Storm 0-1)

    Rachel Priest is dismissed for a golden duck.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Western Storm require 163 to win

    Yorkshire Diamonds finish on 162-5 and set Western Storm a target of 163 to win.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Brookes hits a six

    Thea Brookes hits a six straight down the ground.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. WICKET

    Langston b Davies 13 (150-5 Yorkshire Diamonds)

    Beth Langston is bowled by Freya Davies.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Kimmince reaches 50 with a six

    Delissa Kimmince reaches her half-century with a maximum.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. WICKET

    Davidson-Richards c&b Taylor 33 (Yorkshire Diamonds 116-4)

    Alice Davidson-Richards is caught and bowled by Stafanie Taylor.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. 'Beautifully played'

    Delissa Kimmence reverses for four runs.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. WICKET

    Winfield lbw Davies 41 (Yorkshire Diamonds 60-3)

    Freya Davies takes a big wicket as Lauren Winfield goes for 41.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. WICKET

    Atapattu lbw Nicholas 0 (Yorkshire Diamonds 12-2)

    Chamari Atapattu is trapped lbw by Claire Nicholas.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. WICKET

    Mooney run out (Taylor) 3 (Yorkshire Diamonds 12-1 )

    Beth Mooney is run out by Stafanie Taylor.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Welcome

    Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Sport’s coverage of today's Women's Super League game between Western Storm and Yorkshire Diamonds.

    Western Storm have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. You can find the full scorecard here and you can follow in-play highlight clips throughout the match on this page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top