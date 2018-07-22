Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds - relive with highlights

Stafanie Taylor hits the winning runs as defending champions Western Storm win by seven wickets.
Western Storm win by seven wickets
Watch Knight reverse sweep for four earlier
Heather Knight reverse sweeps for four prior to her dismissal.
WICKET
Knight c Kimmince b Davidson-Richards 97 (Western Storm 161-3)
Heather Knight is dismissed, having hit 97 from 62 balls.
50
Heather Knight reaches her half-century with a boundary.
WICKET
Mandhana c Winfield b Davidson-Richards.48 (Western Storm 80-2)
Lauren Winfield takes a great catch and Smriti Mandhana falls on 48.
Mandhana smashes for six
Smriti Mandhana smashes for six, having just hit maximums off the previous two balls.
Mandhana hits a six
Smriti Mandhana hits a maximum.
WICKET
Priest lbw Helen Fenby 0 (Western Storm 0-1)
Rachel Priest is dismissed for a golden duck.
Western Storm require 163 to win
Yorkshire Diamonds finish on 162-5 and set Western Storm a target of 163 to win.
Brookes hits a six
Thea Brookes hits a six straight down the ground.
WICKET
Langston b Davies 13 (150-5 Yorkshire Diamonds)
Beth Langston is bowled by Freya Davies.
Kimmince reaches 50 with a six
Delissa Kimmince reaches her half-century with a maximum.
WICKET
Davidson-Richards c&b Taylor 33 (Yorkshire Diamonds 116-4)
Alice Davidson-Richards is caught and bowled by Stafanie Taylor.
'Beautifully played'
Delissa Kimmence reverses for four runs.
WICKET
Winfield lbw Davies 41 (Yorkshire Diamonds 60-3)
Freya Davies takes a big wicket as Lauren Winfield goes for 41.
WICKET
Atapattu lbw Nicholas 0 (Yorkshire Diamonds 12-2)
Chamari Atapattu is trapped lbw by Claire Nicholas.
WICKET
Mooney run out (Taylor) 3 (Yorkshire Diamonds 12-1 )
Beth Mooney is run out by Stafanie Taylor.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to BBC Sport’s coverage of today's Women's Super League game between Western Storm and Yorkshire Diamonds.
Western Storm have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. You can find the full scorecard here and you can follow in-play highlight clips throughout the match on this page.