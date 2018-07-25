Listen: Derbyshire v Northamptonshire - day four
Summary
- Somerset beat Worcestershire by 141 runs
- Milton & Magoffin put on 136 for last wicket - a Pears record
- Gloucestershire beat Durham by 41 runs
- Derbyshire beat Northants by 39 runs
- India close on 322-6 against Essex
- Four India batsmen make fifties including Kohli (68)
By Gary Smee
Close of play at Chelmsford
Essex v India 322-6
That's stumps at Essex.
It's been a productive day for India with four batsmen making half-centuries including 68 for Virat Kohli.
They'll probably fancy a bowl tomorrow.
New ball
Essex v India 318-6
It's been a long day - Essex did indeed take the new ball at 80 overs.
But it's still not doing much. There should be one over to go after Matt Quinn finishes this one.
Essex v India 314-6
Essex seamer Matt Coles has been excellent today.
The 28-year-old has bowled 15 overs and has 2-23 against a hugely-talented India batting line-up.
Essex v India 312-6
There's very much a late-in-the-day feel at Chelmsford now.
I'm not even sure if they will have a new ball in this 'friendly' match! All a bit confusing as the 80th over ticks by.
So, that ends another round of County Championship cricket.
It now takes another long break until 19 August, with the T20 Blast returning for the next few weeks.
BreakingGLOUCESTERSHIRE BEAT DURHAM
Gloucestershire (362 & 252) beat Durham (275 & 298) by 41 runs
All over. Gloucestershire win.
It's a beauty from Ryan Higgins. The seamer gets one to spit at Chris Rushworth and the Durham number 11 can only fend it behind.
Mark Wood is left high and dry on 61.
Essex v India 307-6
Dinesh Kartik is feasting on Essex's tiring attack.
The India batsman hits Aron Nijjar for a couple of fours before nicking a single to move to 80.
There are 20 odd minutes left on day one.
Durham 294-9 (target 340)
Hmm, I'm not quite sure what's going on at Cheltenham. Surely they've got to go for the win?
Durham 294-9 (target 340)
I'm not entirely convinced Durham are shutting up shop - maybe just being a bit more cautious.
They need 46 off 13 overs. Mark Wood, on 59, is 14 away from a first-class best score.
Durham shutting up shop
Durham 290-9 (target 340)
Surely not?!
Essex v India 292-6
Too short from Paul Walter.
Dinesh Kartik swivels on it and pulls it away to the rope. Kartik has 65 off 65 balls.
Durham 289-9 (target 340)
What's the plan for Durham now then?
They still need 51 for victory, but one mistake will mean curtains.
15 overs remain at Cheltenham.
Essex v India 282-6
Punishment from Hardik Pandya.
Aron Nijjar drops short and the India all-rounder cuts him to the point boundary.
Easy-peasy.
Essex v India 278-6
Essex's bowling attack looks tired now. It's been another steaming day at Chelmsford.
Dinesh Kartik is on 61, Hardik Pandya 10.
Batting has looked pretty easy apart from the first hour this morning.
50 for Wood
Durham 284-9 (target 340)
Mark Wood brings up his fifty with his ninth four.
It might be in vain for Durham though with one wicket left.
Although we saw what happened at New Road earlier!
WICKET
Harding c Bracey b Taylor 7 (Durham 280-9, target 340)
One to go for Gloucestershire...
It's a soft dismissal. George Harding chips Matt Taylor straight to James Bracey at mid-wicket. Taylor has 4-26.
Chris Rushworth, who does have a first-class 50, is the last man in.
Durham 279-8 (target 340)
That's a classy shot by George Harding.
The Durham number 10 punches David Payne down the ground for four.
61 more needed. 19 overs left.
WICKET
KL Rahul c Dixon b Nijjar 58 (India 261-6)
But another India batsman falls while well set...
KL Rahul skies Aron Nijjar to Matt Dixon at mid-off.
Hardik Pandya comes in at eight.
50 for Kartik
Essex v India 260-5
Half-century number four for India.
Dinesh Kartik joins Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the fifty club.
This will be just what India wanted - several batsmen getting runs ahead of the first Test against England next week.