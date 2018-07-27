Relive Friday's T20 Blast action as it happened
Summary
- Yorkshire beat Birmingham Bears by 31 runs - Adil Rashid takes 1-19
- Martin Guptill hits 35-ball hundred for Worcestershire in win over Northants
- Wins for Notts Outlaws, Derbyshire and Surrey
- Kent v Sussex abandoned because of rain
Live Reporting
By Tom Garry and Owen Phillips
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Thanks for your company tonight - we've had rain interruptions, a wicket for Adil Rashid and Martin Guptill hitting a 35-ball century.
Just your average T20 night, really.
Look out for a round-up and highlights of Friday's action on the BBC Sport website and app later.
For now, it's goodbye.
Post update
Yorkshire beat Birmingham Bears by 31 runs
Adil Rashid is sure to take some of the headlines, but it was Yorkshire's batsmen who set the platform for a comfortable victory over Birmingham Bears.
Here's one of the sixes that Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit in his 30-ball 73...
Video content
BreakingYORKSHIRE VIKINGS WIN BY 31 RUNS
Yorkshire Vikings 226-8 v Birmingham Bears 176-4 (18 overs, target 208 (DLS))
That's it. Ultimately, Yorkshire's dominant batting display - Adam Lyth with 40, Tom Kohler-Cadmore with 73, Kane Williamson with 48 and Gary Ballance with 35 - set them on their way to victory.
Birmingham Bears weren't ever really able to respond, with the Vikings' in-form Adil Rashid (1-19), David Willey (1-16) and Liam Plunkett (2-31) proving too difficult to score against.
Notts win at home for first time
Notts Outlaws beat Lancashire by 16 runs
North Group leaders Lancashire were beaten for just the second time in seven T20 matches this season as Notts Outlaws defended a sizeable total in another rain-affected match.
Notts made 196-9 and the visitors were 29-0 when the rain came.
But after the victory target was reduced to 156 from 15 overs because of bad weather, Lancashire crumbled and holders Notts earned a first home win in the competition this season.
Too little too late for the Bears
Birmingham Bears 162-4 (17 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Colin de Grandhomme hits consecutive sixes off Steven Patterson (0-48) but - with one over remaining - the Bears remain 46 runs short of their revised target.
Victory will soon be Yorkshire's.
Video content
Finch in fine form as Surrey cruise home
Surrey beat Somerset by nine wickets
Aaron Finch was in typically dominant form with an unbeaten 43 from 21 balls as Surrey easily chased down a 10-over target of 100 to beat Somerset at The Oval.
The Aussie opener had great early support from Jason Roy (28) and eased his side to victory.
It's Finch's third unbeaten innings in this season's T20 Blast competition and it takes his run tally to 333 in five innings.
WICKET Hose (c Bresnan b Plunkett) 43
Birmingham Bears 147-4 (16 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Needing runs quickly, Adam Hose goes for it, finds a six and then a four, before launching one high once again only for it be caught on the boundary rope by Tim Bresnan.
He's out for 43 after facing 31 deliveries, having hit six boundaries.
Video content
Bears need 78 with 18 balls to go
Birmingham Bears 130-3 (15 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
The Bears' run chase is as good as up now. They need a massive over.
Video content
Bears need 91 off 24 balls
Birmingham Bears 117-3 (14 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Liam Plunkett, who now has figures of 1-14 from three overs, is playing a key role in winning this game for the home side.
The Bears have four more overs remaining to reach their revised target of 208 and it's hard to see it now, you must say.
Surrey openers in a hurry
Surrey 70-1 (4 overs) v Somerset - target 100 off 10 overs
Surrey openers Jason Roy (pictured) and Aaron Finch have been enjoying themselves as they lead the charge chasing 100 to win in a 10-overs-a-side match against Somerset at The Oval.
Surrey are 70-1 after four overs thanks to the one-day specialists. England's Roy has just departed after scoring 28 from 11 balls, but Aussie Finch is still there on 32 from 12.
Bears need 96 to win from 30 balls
Birmingham Bears 112-3 (13 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Steven Patterson is hit for six in to the crowd by Adam Hose (26 from 20 balls) and the Bears take 12 from the over but their required rate is now up near 20 an over.
The host are getting closer to victory, surely. The bowling has been too good tonight, especially from Liam Plunkett.
WICKET Bell (c Bresnan b Plunkett) 42
Birmingham Bears 99-3 (11.5 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Ian Bell was finding it hard to hit boundaries off the bowling of Liam Plunkett and in the end, Plunkett forces him in to a risky one.
Tim Bresnan takes the catch at long on. Bell had made 42 from 33 balls.
Video content
Leaders in trouble at Trent Bridge
Notts Outlaws v Lancashire 87-5 (10 overs) - target 156 from 15 overs
Lancashire are 87-5 from 10 overs against Notts and seemingly in danger of losing just their second T20 Blast match in seven so far this season.
The Lightning need 67 from five overs for victory in a rain-affected match.
Falcons chase down Foxes
Derbyshire beat Leicestershire by six wickets
There were a few early wobbles for Derbyshire when they were 26-2 chasing Leicestershire's 149-5 for victory.
But opener Billy Godleman (pictured) kept his nerve, the opener hitting a brilliantly sensible unbeaten 57 from 46 deliveries as the visitors reached 150-5 with seven balls to spare.
Bears need 113 to win from 42 balls
Birmingham Bears 95-2 (11 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Adil Rashid's third over is a more costly one for the Vikings, with 14 scored from it, but the Bears have no choice but to go for it now.
Adam Hose catches one very nicely for six, before adding four more with a slightly fortunate top edge.
Post update
Birmingham Bears 81-2 (10 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
As dark clouds loom overhead, the Bears' required rate leaps up to around 16 an over as Liam Plunkett concedes only five from the 10th.
The hosts are in control as it stands.
Rashid's form continues
Birmingham Bears 76-2 (9 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Goodness me, Adil Rashid is getting the ball to really move here. He concedes just two runs from the ninth over. That could be huge for Yorkshire tonight.
Adam Hose was really struggling to read Rashid's deliveries there.
Rapid Guptill leads Pears to victory
Worcestershire beat Northants by nine wickets
A 35-ball ton and 102 from 38 balls. Martin Guptill did the business for Worcestershire with a magnificent innings to earn his side a nine-wicket win over Northants.
Northants managed 187-9, but Guptill and Joe Clarke's unbeaten 61 earned a ludicrously simple win with 41 balls remaining.
Bell winding up the run rate
Birmingham Bears 74-2 (8 overs) v Yorkshire (target 208 (DLS))
Ian Bell's quick footwork helps him hit Azeem Rafiq for back-to-back boundaries in the eighth over, including a beaut of a six, knocked straight back down the ground.
The visitors take a much-needed 16 runs from the over.
Post update
Notts Outlaws v Lancashire 50-3 (5.5 overs) - target 156 from 15 overs
Now then. We have a game at Trent Bridge as five overs have been completed.
The rain makes things more complicated by the second. Lancashire were ahead on DLS chasing a revised target of 156 from 15 overs against Notts Outlaws.
But they have lost three quick wickets and are 50-3 after 5.5 overs.
Notts are now on top but it's very in the balance. Will the weather hold off? And if doesn't, who will take the points?