Listen: Northamptonshire v Leicestershire - day one

After all their off-field problems over the last year or two, there is no obvious light at the end of the tunnel for injury-hit Durham.

Having won just one of their opening four Championship matches in Division Two, they might have looked at the One-Day Cup as a welcome break.

Instead, they lost six times in eight games, finished bottom of the group and now return to Championship duty with worsening news from the treatment room.

Captain Paul Collingwood (calf) and influential batsman Michael Richardson (thigh) join James Weighell, Matthew Potts & Brydon Carse on the sidelines - and England's Mark Wood and Ireland duo Barry McCarthy and Stuart Poynter are all on international duty.

Cameron Steel will captain against Derbyshire, while Chris Rushworth and Nathan Rimmington return after being given the night off for Thursday night's meaningless final One-Day Cup group game.

And it means debuts for four youngsters, wicketkeeper Ryan Davies and fast bowler Matt Salisbury, who has joined on loan, while batsman Michael Jones, who has played five ODIs with Scotland, and Josh Coughlin, younger brother of Paul who left Durham for Notts at the end of last season, will both make their Championship debut.