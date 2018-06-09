Listen: Northamptonshire v Leicestershire - day one
Scorecard
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- Three matches in Division One, four in Division Two
- D1 leaders Nottinghamshire away to second-placed Somerset
- Surrey lose two wickets in first over against Hampshire
- Dale Steyn makes Championship debut for Hampshire against Surrey
- England's Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dom Bess and Sam Curran all in action
- Get involved using #bbccricket
- Choose your commentary at the top of the page
Live Reporting
By Ged Scott and Paul Grunill
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good start for Glamorgan
Glamorgan 44-0 (13 overs) v Warwickshire
Clive Eakin
BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Sport
Given some of their recent form, it looked a brave decision by Glamorgan to bat first, but so far it's paying off and the new opening partnership for this season of Nick Selman and Jack Murphy has been productive.
Of the Warwickshire bowlers, Chris Wright has struggled for accuracy, but Keith Barker has looked a threat. He's found the edge of both bats on a number of occasions, but on a slow pitch nothing has carried to the slip cordon.
Notts look for breakthrough
Somerset 27-0 (11 overs) v Nottinghamshire
Matt Milnes bowled four overs in his opening spell in Championship cricket at a cost of 10 runs. But he has now been relieved by Steven Mullaney as Notts continue to strive for a breakthrough at Taunton. Eddie Byrom has been pinned down, scoring only four runs in the first half-hour of play, but Matt Renshaw has 18 to his name at the other end.
Surrey gather momentum
Surrey 31-2 (9 overs) v Hampshire
Fidel Edwards is leaking runs at the Ageas Bowl. Following two Rory Burns boundaries in the same over, the West Indian's next one sees Ryan Patel crack back-to-back fours through the off side.
Surrey will be feeling a little better now after losing two wickets at the start of play, but they are in need of a substantial partnership to get the innings on an even keel.
Get Involved
Tweet us at #bbccricket
The England Lions squad has been announced for a three-way series against India A and West India A from 22 June to 2 July. Let us know your thoughts on the squad, which is:
Steven Mullaney (Nottinghamshire, captain), Nick Gubbins (Middlesex), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), Sam Hain (Warwickshire), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Ben Foakes (Surrey, wk), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Reece Topley (Hampshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex).
Wickets in Div Two
First two wickets of the day in Division Two.
Ben Duckett's departure against Leicestershire at Wantage Road is followed by Durham's stand-in skipper Cameron Steel going for just a single against Derbyshire.
Judging by a score of 7-1 in the ninth over, it has been hard going at Chester-le-Street for depleted Durham, who have four debutants on show.
That one run from Western Australian Steel took him 27 deliveries.
Tough start for Surrey
Surrey 12-2 (6 overs) v Hampshire
Rory Burns certainly has an ungainly stance at the crease, but there's nothing wrong with his foot movement as he strokes a ball from Dale Steyn away through extra cover for four. Nothing loose in the South Africa's next over, though, as he sends down his second maiden of the morning.
Division Two round-up
No joy yet for leaders Warwickshire at Edgbaston, with Glamorgan 26-0 after five overs - 20 of them to Nick Selman, who has picked up three early boundaries.
Mohammad Abbas is back in action for Leicestershire after playing against England for Pakistan, but he has yet to achieve a breakthrough with Northants 15-0 after five overs at Wantage Road.
Durham are 6-0 after six overs against Derbyshire, with just one run off the bat so far, while Kent are 9-0 in the sixth against Gloucestershire.
Steyn on the spot
Surrey 1-2 (2 overs) v Hampshire
Dale Steyn may have gone for 80 from his 10 overs the other night, but his first over in the Championship for Hampshire is a maiden to Ryan Patel. Good start by the South African.
WICKET Borthwick (run out) 0
Surrey 1-2 (1 over) v Hampshire
Disastrous over for Surrey. Two deliveries after Mark Stoneman's dismissal, Scott Borthwick plays the ball into the covers and sets off for a single, but is beaten by Brad Taylor's direct hit at the bowler's end. Oh dear.
WICKET Davies c Harmer b Porter
Lancashire 7-1 (2.3 overs)
First Essex strike of the day at Old Trafford as the visitors justify their choice to bowl with the early wicket of Alex Davies.
Paceman Jamie Porter has him caught at second slip by Simon Harmer. A 17th Championship wicket of the season for the man who was the leading wicket taker in the country last summer for the champions.
Renshaw up and running
Somerset 10-0 (2 overs) v Nottinghamshire
Australian Matt Renshaw makes a positive start for Somerset with a couple of early boundaries. Matt Mlines is entrusted with the new ball by Notts in his first Championship appearance. If you want more info about him, he's 23 and studied at Durham University.
WICKET Stoneman (c Adams b Edwards) 0
Surrey 1-1 (0.3 overs) v Hampshire
Things go from bad to worse for Mark Stoneman, who jabs unconvincingly at the second ball he faces and Jimmy Adams takes a good catch, low to his right at second slip. An immediate breakthrough for Fidel Edwards. Will Dale Steyn or Kyle Abbott take the new ball at the other end?
Play under way
So, seven games. The teams are out. The umpires are out. Sandwich fillings are no doubt being delivered. Let the action commence.
Curran's rewards for current form
Hampshire v Surrey - match starts 11:00 BST
It's been quite a few days for Sam Curran.
First there was a call-up into the England Test squad as cover for Ben Stokes, then selection for his debut against Pakistan and, in the middle of the match at Headingley, his 20th birthday.
There is, though, no rest for the wicked, nor talented young all-rounders it seems. And, after playing in Surrey's One-Day Cup game with Glamorgan on Wednesday, he is in action again as they start their latest Championship game at Southampton.
He took 4-39 in the first innings when Surrey beat Hampshire by 139 runs at The Oval back in April and is likely to be a key figure again as they look to close the gap or, if possible, overhaul Division One leaders Notts by completing the 'double'.
Listen live
County Championship (play starts 11:00 BST)
We have ball-by-ball coverage of all seven Championship games, courtesy of our BBC local radio teams. All you have to do is to make your choice from the links at the top of the page and tune in, while we keep you up to date with events in the the other matches.
Should you prefer to listen to Middlesex's 50-over game against Australia, or the women's one-day international between England and South Africa, those commentaries are available too.
Top two meet at Taunton
Somerset v Nottinghamshire - match starts 11:00 BST
Nottinghamshire are top of the Division One table after winning promotion last summer.
That is - obviously - a good place to be, but it has not all been plain sailing for Peter Moores' side, who have suffered two defeats to set against their three victories.
Second-placed Somerset are just seven points behind, but have a few injury problems, with Marcus Trescothick and Jack Leach unavailable, and Tim Groenewald left out after a pre-match fitness check.
Good news for the home side, however, is that England spinner Dom Bess is back and he will have happy memories of his last Championship encounter with Notts at Taunton in 2016, when he took 5-43 in the first innings to help Somerset to a 325-run win.
Four debutants as Durham problems mount
Durham v Derbyshire - play starts 11:00 BST
After all their off-field problems over the last year or two, there is no obvious light at the end of the tunnel for injury-hit Durham.
Having won just one of their opening four Championship matches in Division Two, they might have looked at the One-Day Cup as a welcome break.
Instead, they lost six times in eight games, finished bottom of the group and now return to Championship duty with worsening news from the treatment room.
Captain Paul Collingwood (calf) and influential batsman Michael Richardson (thigh) join James Weighell, Matthew Potts & Brydon Carse on the sidelines - and England's Mark Wood and Ireland duo Barry McCarthy and Stuart Poynter are all on international duty.
Cameron Steel will captain against Derbyshire, while Chris Rushworth and Nathan Rimmington return after being given the night off for Thursday night's meaningless final One-Day Cup group game.
And it means debuts for four youngsters, wicketkeeper Ryan Davies and fast bowler Matt Salisbury, who has joined on loan, while batsman Michael Jones, who has played five ODIs with Scotland, and Josh Coughlin, younger brother of Paul who left Durham for Notts at the end of last season, will both make their Championship debut.
England partners on opposite sides
Lancashire v Essex - match starts 11:00 BST
Former England captain Alastair Cook contributed three centuries and 667 runs as Essex marched towards the County Championship title in 2017.
He wasn't quite so prolific in three early-season appearances this summer, scoring 213 runs at an average of 42, but they are still delighted to have him back at the top of the order to face Lancashire at Old Trafford.
Three of his 61 first-class centuries have come at Old Trafford - but all for England, and Lancashire are one of only four first-class counties he has not made a hundred against, the others being Glamorgan, Kent and Notts.
There has been a revolving door of England opening partners for Cook in recent years. His current confederate, Keaton Jennings, is back for the home side side as Lancashire look for only a second Championship win of the season.
Steyn comes in for Amla
Hampshire v Surrey - match starts 11:00 BST
Wanted: Short-term cover for overseas signing. How about a fast bowler with 419 Test wickets to his credit?
In cricket as in other walks of life, it pays to have good connections. And, with Hashim Amla absent for a few weeks, Hampshire have been joined by his fellow South African Dale Steyn.
At 34, Steyn has been hampered by injury problems in the past couple of years, and took a bit of a pasting in a One-Day Cup run-out against Somerset three days ago, taking 1-80 from his 10 overs.
Despite that, Steyn, Kyle Abbott and Fidel Edwards is quite some pace attack. Mind you, Surrey can fight fire with fire as Steyn's old Test-playing buddy Morne Morkel is in their team.
Today's fixtures and toss news
County Championship (play starts 11:00 BST)
Division One
Hampshire v Surrey
Surrey won toss and will bat
Lancashire v Essex
No toss, Essex to bowl
Somerset v Nottinghamshire
Somerset won toss and will bat
Division Two
Durham v Derbyshire
No toss, Derbyshire to bowl
Gloucestershire v Kent
Kent won toss and will bat
Northamptonshire v Leicestershire
No toss, Leicestershire to bowl
Warwickshire v Glamorgan
Glamorgan won toss and will bat