Listen: Kent v Glamorgan

Full scorecard here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Choose local match commentary from available list

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games start at 11:00 BST unless stated

Click on the fixture to find commentary provided by BBC local radio stations.

Derbyshire v Leicestershire - BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Leicester

Durham v Worcestershire - BBC Newcastle and BBC Hereford & Worcester

Essex v Somerset (14:00 BST) - BBC Essex, BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Somerset

Gloucestershire v Hampshire (14:00 BST) - BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Solent

Kent v Glamorgan - BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Wales

Lancashire v Warwickshire- BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Sussex v Middlesex - BBC Sussex and BBC Radio London

Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire- BBC Radio Yorkshire and BBC Radio Nottingham

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top