Listen: One-Day Cup

Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games start at 11:00 BST unless stated
Derbyshire v Lancashire- BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Lancashire
Durham v Nottinghamshire- BBC Newcastle and BBC Radio Nottingham
Warwickshire v Leicestershire- BBC Coventry & Warwickshire and BBC Radio Leicester
Worcestershire v Northamptonshire- BBC Hereford & Worcester and BBC Radio Northampton
Glamorgan v Hampshire- BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Solent
Kent v Gloucestershire- BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Bristol
Middlesex v Surrey- BBC Radio London
Sussex v Essex- BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Essex