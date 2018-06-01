Listen: One-Day Cup

Latest scores here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games start at 11:00 BST unless stated

Click on the fixture to find commentary provided by BBC local radio stations.

Durham v Warwickshire (14:00 BST) - BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (14:00 BST) - BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Radio Derby

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top