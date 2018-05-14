Yorkshire v Warwickshire

Full scorecard here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games start at 11:00 BST

    Click on the fixture to find commentary provided by BBC local radio stations...

    Gloucestershire v Essex - BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Essex

    Lancashire v Durham - BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Newcastle

    Middlesex v Kent - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Kent

    Nottinghamshire v Northamptonshire - BBC Radio Nottingham and BBC Radio Northampton

    Somerset v Glamorgan - BBC Radio Somerset and BBC Radio Wales

    Yorkshire v Warwickshire - BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top