Listen: One-Day Cup

Latest scores here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Commentaries available

All games start at 11:00 BST unless stated

Click on the fixture to find commentary provided by BBC local radio stations...

Durham v Yorkshire (14:00 BST) - BBC Newcastle and BBC Radio York

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire - BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Bristol

Surrey v Somerset - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Somerset

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top