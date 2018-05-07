County Championship as it happened - Notts back on top; Weighell stars for Durham
Summary
- Notts beat Hampshire by 203 runs despite 112 by Hashim Amla
- Jimmy Anderson takes first wicket of summer in Lancashire's draw with Somerset
- England's Mark Stoneman out for 20 as Surrey draw with Worcestershire
- Teenage spin bowler Amar Virdi takes career-best 6-105
- Division Two: Sussex defeat Middlesex by three wickets at Hove
- James Weighell takes 7-32 as Durham bowl out Leics for 101 to win by 46 runs
Live Reporting
By Kalika Mehta and Paul Grunill
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Signing off
If you get good weather, you get great cricket.
That's certainly been true of the past four days in the County Championship.
After Yorkshire beat Essex on Sunday despite being bowled out for 50 in their first innings, Durham rounded things off by winning for the first time having been asked to follow-on as Leicestershire - winless last summer - came up short in their bid to score just 148 for victory.
Nottinghamshire are back on top of Division One after defeating Hampshire, Warwickshire overcame Derbyshire and lead Division Two, and it was an excellent Bank Holiday weekend for cricket fans in the south-east corner of the country with wins for Sussex and Kent.
Thanks for your company over the past four days. We'll be back with you on Friday to do it all over again.
How things stand
Four rounds of Championship matches are done and dusted. Here's how the tables are looking.
Mullaney enjoying captaincy challenge
Nottinghamshire beat Hampshire by 203 runs
Nottinghamshire captain Steven Mullaney says he has enjoyed taking over the captaincy this season after leading his side to third Championship win, which saw his side return to the top of Division One.
“We’re delighted, obviously by that result," he said. "A win like that makes it all worthwhile.
"Sitting back up there in the dressing room with 22 points and sitting nicely at the top of the league after four games is probably better than any of us could imagine at this point.
“I’m enjoying it so far and have been going with a gut feel a lot of the time. They are a great set of lads to captain and some old heads have been passing on some words of advice, that sometimes I take or sometimes I’ll still go with what I think."
Championship results at-a-glance
Division One
Somerset 429 & 269-8 dec v Lancashire 492
Match drawn
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec v Hampshire 223 & 265
Nottinghamshire (22 pts) beat Hampshire (4 pts) by 203 runs
Surrey 434 & 173-7 dec v Worcestershire 526
Match drawn
Division Two
Leicestershire 440 & 101 v Durham 184 & 403 (following on)
Durham (18 pts) beat Leicestershire (6 pts) by 46 runs
Middlesex 230 & 322 v Sussex 323 & 232-7
Sussex (22 pts) beat Middlesex (4 pts) by three wickets
BreakingDURHAM BEAT LEICESTERSHIRE BY 46 RUNS
Leicestershire 440 & 101 (29.5 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Durham win a Championship game after following on for the first time as James Weighell has Varun Aaron lbw first ball. It gives him figures of 7-32, a quite incredible bowling effort after Chris Rushworth claimed three early wickets before going off injured.
Leicestershire only needed 148 for their first win since September 2016 following Gavin Griffiths' 6-49 in Durham's second innings, but the visitors choked in the chase with only skipper Michael Carberry and Neil Dexter reaching 20.
Durham take 18 points from the game, with Leicestershire, who led by 256 runs after the first innings, having to make do with six.
WICKET Parkinson (c Rimmington b Weighell) 4
Leicestershire 440 & 101-9 (29.4 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
No stopping James Weighell now, and that's a career-best as he claims his sixth wicket. Callum Parkinson chips a simple catch to Nathan Rimmington at mid-wicket.
India's Varun Aaron is Leicestershire's number 11. Has he ever experienced a situation like this?
Leicestershire 440 & 101-8 (29 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Leicestershire only need 47 to win - "a chasm", says BBC Radio Leicester's Richard Rae, "it feels as far away as Reykjavik". It's a maiden over by Will Smith.
WICKET Dexter (b Weighell) 21
Leicestershire 440 & 100-8 (27.4 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Neil Dexter plays and misses at a ball from James Weighell - he does so again, but this time it's straighter and the off stump is knocked out of the ground and it's five-for for the Durham pace bowler.
Gavin Griffiths, who took five wickets in 24 balls for Leicestershire earlier this afternoon to give them a chance of victory, now needs to produce something special with the bat.
Leicestershire 440 & 100-7 (27 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Neil Dexter takes a single, exposing Callum Parkinson to the strike. A confident lbw appeal is turned down as Will Smith breezes through his over in next to no time - 48 required by Leicestershire.
Leicestershire 440 & 99-7 (26 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Durham are into the Leicestershire tail now, but new batsman Callum Parkinson squeezes a boundary down to third man from the first delivery he faces. Parkinson has a first-class best of 75 and Leicestershire would be grateful for a similar show of batting prowess. Leicestershire need another 49.
WICKET Raine (c Markram b Weighell) 4
Leicestershire 440 & 95-7 (25.1 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Not a great shot by Ben Raine and Aiden Markram clings onto a low slip chance. James Weighell now has figures of 4-27 - and this is a really fine effort by the Durham paceman.
The home side have never won a Championship game after following on. Is this the day it happens for them?
Leicestershire 440 & 95-6 (25 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Durham try spin as Will Smith relieves Nathan Rimmington. After three dot balls, Leicestershire pick up three leg byes from the next and Ben Raine finds himself on strike. He's soon off it again as he takes a single. Nothing too threatening from Smith there - 53 needed.
Leicestershire 440 & 91-6 (24 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
That's what you call a good leave. James Weighell can't believe it as Leicestershire batsman Neil Dexter offers no stroke and the ball just clears the bails.
A single from the next brings Ben Raine onto strike and his heart is in his mouth as an unconvincing stroke falls just short of the cover fielder.
The final ball of the over bounces more than Raine expects, but he survives. One run from the over, Leicestershire need another 57 to win.
Leicestershire 440 & 90-6 (23 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Leicestershire's Ben Raine is a former Durham player. Could he be the man to condemn the home side to defeat at the Riverside? He picks up two off Nathan Rimmington, as the runs required total drops below 60. The final ball of the over is played back to the bowler by Raine.
Leicestershire 440 & 87-6 (22 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Following Ned Eckersley's departure earlier in the over, Neil Dexter slashes a welcome boundary past gully. The final ball of the over brings three runs for a well-placed cover drive. Leicestershire need another 64.
WICKET Eckersley (c Poynter b Weighell) 15
Leicestershire 440 & 79-6 (21.1 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Ned Eckersley tries to flick the ball away and feathers a catch to Durham keeper Stuart Poynter, giving James Weighell his third wicket.
"You'd have to say now that Durham are the favourites," says BBC Radio Leicester's Richard Rae.
Leicestershire need 69 runs - Durham need four wickets.
Leicestershire 440 & 79-5 (21 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
BBC Radio Leicester's Richard Rae mentions 'A Catcher In The Rye' as the radio commentary momentarily takes a literary turn at the Riverside.
Ned Eckersley - whose middle name Holden is the same as the main character in the aforementioned book - clips the ball away for a single off Australian Nathan Rimmington, who is back into the attack in place of Barry McCarthy.
The final ball scuttles along low outside off stump. Just as well for Neil Dexter, because if that had it him in front it would have been curtains.
Leicestershire 440 & 78-5 (20 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Unlucky, James Weighell, as the Durham pace bowler just beats the edge of Neil Dexter's bat. Only a single from that over. Ned Eckersley has 14, Dexter is 11 not out and Leicestershire need another 70 to win.
We're reaching the end of another round of Championship matches - but a very different form of the game will be top of the agenda at an important meeting on Tuesday.
Players to meet ECB over 100-ball proposal
County cricketers will meet with the England and Wales Cricket Board to discuss plans for a new 100-ball competition.Read more
Leicestershire 440 & 77-5 (19 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Leicestershire just need one decent partnership - can Ned Eckersley and Neil Dexter produce it?
Ned Eckersley starts Barry McCarthy's latest over with a boundary, but a fine diving stop at leg-slip prevents Dexter adding four from the final delivery.
Another 71 needed by the visitors, with 27 overs to do it.
Tight finish at Riverside
Leicestershire 440 & 68-5 (17 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
So, just one game left - and it's proving to be a cracker.
Ned Eckersley cover drives a boundary off Barry McCarthy. Leicestershire need another 80 to win with five wickets left.
SURREY DRAW WITH WORCESTERSHIRE
Surrey 434 & 173-3 dec v Worcestershire 526
In the end, the pitch is the only winner at The Oval as the game ends as a draw when Surrey declared their second innings.
Scott Borthwick finishes unbeaten on 82, with Ben Foakes 11 not out, and they remain unbeaten, although they have only won one of their three games.
Worcestershire will be happy to have ended a run of three successive defeats, even though they remain bottom of the table, after producing a much-improved batting performancer, with Joe Clarke making 157 on day three.
They take 11 points from the game and Surrey nine.
Sussex win delights Brown
Sussex beat Middlesex by three wickets
Sussex were winners in Division Two earlier today, successfully chasing a target of 230 to beat Middlesex at Hove.
Here's what skipper Ben Brown told BBC Radio Sussex: "One of the best games of cricket I’ve played in for a long long time, four days of great weather, fantastic crowds, great cricket pitch against a good team.
"It's ebbed and flowed, lots of emotions. It's a huge win and I feel like the team really deserved to get over the line. We’ve got a young team and it gives everyone great belief, and a great confidence boost."
WICKET Carberry (lbw Weighell) 22
Leicestershire 440 & 61-5 (15.2 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Chris Rushworth is off the field injured, but James Weighell takes on the responsibility of leading Durham's attack and sends back Michael Carberry with one which appears to keep slightly low.
Ned Eckersley comes out to join Neil Dexter. What must Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon be making of this? His side need another 87 to win.
BreakingLANCASHIRE DRAW WITH SOMERSET
Somerset 429 & 269-8 dec (93 overs) v Lancashire 492
Somerset are indebted to Jack Leach as they secure a draw against Lancashire, having declared their second innings and both sets of players shake hands.
The visitors looked in trouble when Matt Parkinson's four wickets left the visitors 145-6, holding a lead of just 82 with only three wickets remaining - after Marcus Trescothick broke his metatarsal in the first innings, but he was padded up and willing to bat if required.
Leach (66) shared half-century partnerships with Craig Overton (5) and Tim Groenewald (36 not out) as the hosts struggled to find a way past Leach's defences.
James Anderson finished the match with figures of 1-137 from 43 overs, taking his only wicket when he trapped George Bartlett lbw.
The draw sees Somerset move up to second ahead of Yorkshire in Division One, while Lancashire remain second bottom having failed to win any of their first four Championship matches.
Rushworth rattles Leicestershire
Leicestershire 440 & 56-4 (14 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
The end of the match at Trent Bridge meant we had to take our eyes off the Durham v Leicestershire game for a couple of moments. In that time, Leicestershire lost a fourth wicket when Lewis Hill was lbw to Chris Rushworth for five.
Michael Carberry has 21 not out, but needs someone to stay with him as the visitors look to reach their target of 148. They will be glad to see the back of Rushworth - oh, hang on a moment....
WICKET Leach (b Parkinson) 66
Somerset 429 & 266-8 (90.5 overs) v Lancashire 492
Jack Leach departs for a brilliant, match-saving, career-best 66 as he is bowled for 66 by Matt Parkinson.
It is the spinners fifth wicket of the innings but Leach looks to have done enough to ensure Somerset escape Old Trafford with the draw, having helped extend the visitors lead to 203 runs with only 23 overs left in the match.
Borthwick moves to 80
Surrey 434 & 171-3 v Worcestershire 526
Scott Borthwick continues to bat with ease at the Oval as the match meanders towards a draw.
The Surrey batsman has hit seven boundaries in his innings, to help the hosts to 79 run lead.
You expect the players will be shaking hands very soon and heading out to enjoy the last bit of sun in London perhaps.
BreakingNOTTS BEAT HAMPSHIRE BY 203 RUNS
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec v Hampshire 223 & 265 (108.5 overs)
Nottinghamshire return to the top of the Division One table with their third win in four Championship games so far this season.
Surprisingly, Hashim Amla, and not Fidel Edwards, is the last Hampshire batsman to fall, caught at gully off the toe-end of his bat for 112, with Jake Ball claiming his third wicket.
The South African batted for 317 minutes in a high-quality innings, facing 203 balls and hitting 15 fours.
Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney also took three wickets to help Notts collect 22 points to go 19 clear of Yorkshire, who beat Essex on Sunday, while Hampshire take four points from the game.
Edwards escapes
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec v Hampshire 223 & 265-9 (108 overs)
Is that it? No it isn't. Harry Gurney finds the edge of Fidel Edwards' bat, but wicketkeeper Tom Moores can't hang onto the chance. Only a matter of time, though, before Notts win this game.
WICKET Cosgrove (c Smith b Weighell) 10
Leicestershire 440 & 40-3 (11.2 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Not sure what Mark Cosgrove was trying to do there. James Weighell banged it in short from round the wicket and the Australian just held out his bat half-way between horizontal and vertical and ball deflected off the face to gully. Leicestershire need to score another 108 to win, but they're looking shaky.
Coming up
The next round of County Championship action starts on Friday (11 May) and we'll be here again to cover all the angles with a full radio and text commentary service.
It's the last group of matches for a month, with the One-Day Cup waiting in the wings, so please join us.
Here's the list of games:
WICKET Wheal (c Taylor b Gurney) 2
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec v Hampshire 223 & 257-9 (106 overs)
Notts almost there at Trent Bridge as Brad Wheal steers a catch to third slip. It's a third wicket for Harry Gurney and here comes last man Fidel Edwards to join Hashim Amla - 34 overs left in the day, has Fidel Edwards ever batted for 34 overs in any match?
WICKET Ackermann (lbw Rushworth) 5
Leicestershire 440 & 29-2 (8.4 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
It's been a long time since Leicestershire experienced the joy of winning a Championship game. Can they still remember how to do it.?
Chris Rushworth claims a second victim with the new ball for Durham, who have only 147 to defend. Mark Cosgrove is the new batsman, with Michael Carberry 14 not out at the other end.
Leach reaches career-best score
Somerset 429 & 236-7 (82 overs) v Lancashire 492
Jack Leach caresses Jordan Clark to the boundary ropes to move on to a career-best high score of 54.
The spinner looks to be taking Somerset towards the safety of a draw at Old Trafford, with the visitors' lead up to 173 with 31 overs remaining in the day.
for Hashim Amla
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-8 dec v Hampshire 223 & 235-8 (102.3 overs)
Hashim Amla has looked a class above the rest of the Hampshire batting line-up in this innings and a boundary off Jake Ball carries him to the 51st first-class century of his career. It's taken him 179 balls and he's hit 13 fours in all.
WICKET Horton (c Collingwood b Rushworth) 9
Leicestershire 440 & 19-1 (5 overs) v Durham 184 & 403
Maybe Durham aren't finished yet. Chris Rushworth makes an early breakthrough as Paul Collingwood snatches one up just above the turf at first slip. Colin Ackermann is the new Leicestershire batsman, joining Michael Carberry. Their target is 148 for a first Championship win since 2016.
Durham v Leicestershire into final session
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 184 & 403
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
Durham made 403 in their second innings but it is probably not enough to save them in this game because Leicestershire are only chasing 148 and have 46 overs to get them in the warmth of Chester-le-Street.
Gavin Griffiths did the damage with the ball after lunch. Until then Durham were in a good position at 323-3 and led by 67. But Griffiths took a five-for in the space of just 24 balls while conceding only 10 runs, and eventually finished with 6-49 and 10-83 in the game.
After 4.3 overs The Foxes are already 19-0.
Get involved
Tweet us at #bbccricket
Sussex have beaten Middlesex in Division Two. Is Dizzy's magic starting to rub off at Hove? Only one win out of four for Middlesex - why are they still struggling after relegation last summer? Will one, or both, or neither win promotion this summer? Get in touch with your views.
Patel departs for Surrey
Surrey 434 &136-3 (43.4 overs) v Worcestershire 526
Tea has been taken at The Oval after Ryan Patel pulled a short ball from Charlie Morris to mid-wicket where Travis Head took the catch.
Patel contributed 25 to a third-wicket stand of 62 with Scott Borthwick, who is 58 not out. Surrey are 44 in front with seven wickets left, and one session remaining.