County Championship as it happened - Notts back on top; Weighell stars for Durham

If you get good weather, you get great cricket.

That's certainly been true of the past four days in the County Championship.

After Yorkshire beat Essex on Sunday despite being bowled out for 50 in their first innings, Durham rounded things off by winning for the first time having been asked to follow-on as Leicestershire - winless last summer - came up short in their bid to score just 148 for victory.

Nottinghamshire are back on top of Division One after defeating Hampshire, Warwickshire overcame Derbyshire and lead Division Two, and it was an excellent Bank Holiday weekend for cricket fans in the south-east corner of the country with wins for Sussex and Kent.

