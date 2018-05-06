County Championship as it happened - Yorkshire, Warwicks and Kent win

Rex Features

A team winning a match after being bowled out for 50 in their first innings - impossible. Well, no it isn't because that's exactly what Yorkshire did in beating champions Essex by 91 runs at Chelmsford.

There were also wins for Warwickshire and Kent today in Division Two, leaving five games ongoing for Bank Holiday Monday cricket fans to follow.

After several days dominated by bowlers this season, the batsmen hit back with three-figure scores for England's Dawid Malan, Keaton Jennings, Joe Clarke, Steven Mullaney and Nick Gubbins - but Dane Vilas outshone them all with 235 for Lancashire, the first double century of the summer.

We'll be back with you at 10:30 tomorrow to bring you coverage of the final day's play. Thanks for your company.