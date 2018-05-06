County Championship as it happened - Yorkshire, Warwicks and Kent win

A team winning a match after being bowled out for 50 in their first innings - impossible. Well, no it isn't because that's exactly what Yorkshire did in beating champions Essex by 91 runs at Chelmsford.
There were also wins for Warwickshire and Kent today in Division Two, leaving five games ongoing for Bank Holiday Monday cricket fans to follow.
After several days dominated by bowlers this season, the batsmen hit back with three-figure scores for England's Dawid Malan, Keaton Jennings, Joe Clarke, Steven Mullaney and Nick Gubbins - but Dane Vilas outshone them all with 235 for Lancashire, the first double century of the summer.
We'll be back with you at 10:30 tomorrow to bring you coverage of the final day's play. Thanks for your company.
Close of play round-up
Division One
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 146
Yorkshire (19 pts) beat Essex (3 pts) by 91 runs
Somerset 429 & 51-0 v Lancashire 492
Somerset trail by 12 runs
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec v Hampshire 223 & 107-3
Hampshire need another 358 runs for victory
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 469-6
Worcestershire lead by 35 runs
Division Two
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 184 & 233-1 (following on)
Durham need another 23 to make Leicestershire bat again
Glamorgan 94 & 274 v Kent 174 & 195-4
Kent (19 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by six wickets
Middlesex 230 & 322 v Sussex 323 & 35-2
Sussex need another 195 runs to win
Derbyshire 318 & 209 v Warwickshire 439 & 89-2
Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Derbyshire (5 pts) by eight wickets
Hashim Amla (11 not out) and nightwatchman Chris Wood (13 not out) reach the close as the latter edges Stuart Broad's penultimate delivery through the slips for four streaky runs before clipping the last one for another boundary.
The end of a great day for Nottinghamshire. Three wickets have seen Hampshire slide from 82-0 to finish on 111-3, needing a nominal 358 runs to win.
Notts will need a further seven wickets for victory tomorrow.
Productive day for Pears
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 469-6 (141 overs)
Worcestershire avoid further loss following Joe Clarke's departure for 157 and end day three at the Oval with a 35-run lead.
The visitors scored 334 runs in the day, despite losing Daryl Mitchell early for 81, as Surrey's bowlers had to toil long and hard for the other four wickets they managed to take. Spinner Amar Virdi was perhaps the pick, sending down 33 overs for figures of 2-78.
Ed Barnard is 42 not out and Ben Twohig has four, with a draw surely the most likely result.
Close of play at Old Trafford
Somerset 429 & 51-0 (18 overs) v Lancashire 492
Steven Davies and Matt Renshaw leave the pitch unbeaten, despite a big lbw appeal from Matt Parkinson in the final over.
Nightwatchman Danny Briggs does his job well to limit the damage. He and Stiaan van Zyl will resume tomorrow morning with Sussex needing a further 195 runs to win.
WICKET Clarke (lbw McKerr) 157
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 462-6 (137 overs)
With only a handful of overs remaining on day three, Surrey claim a big wicket as Conor McKerr ends Joe Clarke's superb 354-minute innings, which featured 18 fours. No argument about that one as Clarke is struck back in his crease and right in front.
He shared a partnership of 124 with Ed Barnard, who has now been joined by Ben Twohig, a player whose batting prowess is as yet untested at first-team level.
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 184 & 233-1 (80 overs)
After only managing to add 42 to their overnight 142-7 and being asked to follow-on by Leicestershire, the second half of day three has certainly belonged to Durham.
South African import Aiden Markram looked set for a century before being adjudged lbw for 94, but Cameron Steel (79) and Will Smith (43) have put on 81 in 28 overs to leave their side just 23 runs short of making the visitors bat again.
One team or the other is going to have to play very badly on the final day if this one isn't going to end in a draw, but given the results of both over the past season and a bit, you never know.
Joe Clarke has picked up pace since reaching three figures. After three fours in an over off Stuart Meaker (see 5:27 entry), he did the same when leg-spinner Scott Borthwick came into the attack, the first two low full tosses which were whipped away through mid-wicket.
Another boundary, stroked through the covers off Ravi Patel's medium pace, brought up Clarke's 150 off 271 balls. Well batted indeed.
Matt Renshaw dabs a single to take a first run off Tom Bailey after four successive maidens.
Jimmy Anderson (with his bleach-blonde hair) is still wicketless bowling from the other end.
Sedate start for Somerset
Somerset 429 & 6-0 (6.3 overs) v Lancashire 492
Not a lot to report from Old Trafford, where Matt Renshaw is opening with Steven Davies in the absence of Marcus Trescothick, who has a broken toe.
Somerset are therefore a batsman down.
Durham battle on in rearguard action
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 205-1 (72.3 overs)
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
Aiden Markram fell earlier for 94, agonising for a man who had three ducks in a row prior to finding his mojo. But he and Cameron Steel gave Durham a platform to get back into this game with some stubborn batting.
Now Will Smith and Steel have added 54 for the second wicket Durham are only 50 behind as they follow-on. It is their highest score of the season as well.
But why did they bat so badly in the first innings on a track which was sedate at best? It just goes to show the biggest distance in sport is often between the ears.
From a Leicestershire point of view their men have now been in the field for 137 overs in the heat of Chester-le-Street.
No doubt if Durham save this one people will suggest Leicestershire should not have enforced the follow-on but I think they were right to do it at the time because Durham were in a mess. Even now the hosts still have a massive amount of work to do to save this.
Joe Clarke celebrates his century with two fours in over from Amar Virdi as he progresses to 115 not out, but the next one from Stuart Meaker is tighter and Clarke and Ed Barnard can only advance the Worcestershire total in ones and twos. Just 38 more needed to achieve parity.
Sussex to chase 230 to win
Middlesex 230 & 322 v Sussex 323
Tom Barber is run out to end Middlesex's innings on 322, meaning Sussex will require 230 to win at Hove.
There are 15 overs left this evening.
We asked whether Keaton Jennings or Nick Gubbins should open for England against Pakistan following centuries today. Here are a couple of opinions.
From Jake Bostock: "Jennings, Gubbins, Clarke all centurions. Possible call ups on the cards? Lord knows we need some competition for places in our batting line up"
From Jordan Hart: "Jennings would be perfect for England. He may have had a chance but he is improving now at Lancs (wish we could have Vilas #bbccricket"
Sharp chance goes down. Jake Libby at short leg gets an inside edge from Jimmy Adams coming towards him, but can't hold it.
Patterson reflects on milestone
Yorkshire beat Essex by 91 runs
During the course of Yorkshire's win at Chelmsford, seam bowler Steve Patterson claimed his 350th first-class wicket and it certainly wasn't a bad one - former England skipper Alastair Cook.
Patterson took four wickets, including Cook, at the start of Essex's run-chase - and then added two more today as the Tykes clinched the victory.
"Yes, it
was a nice one but, more importantly, it just started us off and got us rolling
and we went from there," he said.
“Personal
milestones are nice, but it’s days like this that you take away and remember for
the rest of your career. To be rolled out for 50 and then come back and win the
game by the best part of 100 runs is pretty special.
“For me,
it’s just nice to be back playing. I’ve
had a frustrating couple of weeks sitting on the sidelines. It’s great to be
back on the field."
WICKET Parkinson (c Overton b van Meekeren) 9
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 492 (144 overs)
Finally, Somerset bowl out Lancashire.
But it takes a stunner of a catch at gully from Craig Overton to do it, as Matt Parkinson departs for 9. Dane Vilas finishes unbeaten on 235 from 363 balls. What an effort.
A solid start for Jimmy Adams (13 not out) and Joe Weatherley (33 not out) so far at Trent Bridge.
Dropped catch at Old Trafford
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 480-9 (141.4 overs)
Dane Vilas is dropped for the second time. Paul van Meekeren puts down a caught-and-bowled opportunity.
The South African is unbeaten on 223.
for Joe Clarke
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 376-5 (118 overs)
An excellent innings by Joe Clarke, who reaches his 10th first-class century off 213 balls with two runs from the bowling of spinner Amar Virdi.
I wonder his is one of the 'must take a look' names in the notes area on on national selector Ed Smith's mobile.
However, unless there is an unexpected turn of events in the next three and a bit sessions, it looks like the Oval pitch is going to beat both sides.
'Won on the first day'
Glamorgan 94 & 274 v Kent 174 & 196-4 (48 overs)
Adam Whitty
BBC Radio Kent
How fitting that Darren Stevens hit the final run at Sophia Gardens, having effectively won this game for Kent on the opening day.
His six wickets in an extraordinary spell that took Glamorgan from 57-0 to 94 all out meant that it was always going to be extremely tough for the hosts to win this game.
Heino Kuhn's 69 not out was the main contribution in this chase, with solid knocks from Daniel Bell-Drummond and Sean Dickson setting a good platform.
Kent take 19 points from the match, and have achieved something of a turnaround after an opening weekend defeat to Gloucestershire. Their batting needs to improve, their bowling however is superb.
We've seen centuries today from Keaton Jennings and Nick Gubbins. Would either of them be a better option than Mark Stoneman as Alastair Cook's opening partner in the upcoming Tests against Pakistan? Let us know your views.
WICKET Harris (c Brown b Wiese) 0
Middlesex 230 & 303-8 (93.1 overs) v Sussex 323
Sussex are on a roll. Three wickets in nine balls for the addition of no runs.
Danny Briggs picks up a fourth wicket, sending Max Holden on his way for 29.
Two new batsmen at the crease now for Middlesex.
WICKET Simpson (b Wiese) 25
Middlesex 230 & 303-6 (91.5 overs) v Sussex 323
David Wiese forces John Simpson to chop on with Middlesex's lead on 210 runs. Sussex need to wrap up the final four as quick as possible to leave a reasonable target.
BreakingKENT BEAT GLAMORGAN BY 6 WICKETS
Glamorgan 94 & 274 v Kent 174 & 195-4 (48.5 overs)
Was Darren Stevens tempted to try and end the match in the grand manner? Only he knows, but a single off Andrew Salter does all that is necessary as Kent complete their second Championship win of the summer.
Heino Kuhn, signed to bolster the batting following Sam Northeast's departure to Hampshire, finishes with an unbeaten 69, including 12 fours.
The visitors take 19 points and Glamorgan, who have to settle for three, must reflect on first-innings batting collapse after they were 57-0, with all 10 wickets going down in the space of 15 overs.
Dane Vilas and Matt Parkinson go off triumphant. The former is 221 not out, while Lancashire's number 11 is unbeaten on 9.
Lancashire lead by 49 runs.
WICKET Crawley (lbw de Lange (11)
Glamorgan 94 & 274 v Kent 174 & 193-4 (47.4)
Will Zak Crawley have the pleasure of hitting the winning runs for Kent? No he won't as he falls lbw to Glamorgan paceman Marchant de Lange playing across the line. Darren Stevens takes his place at the crease.
WICKET Markram (lbw Parkinson) 96
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 184 & 156-1 (52.3 overs)
Just when it seemed that Aiden Markram was going to add to his collection of Durham noughts, but this time with a 1 in front, he falls leg-before to Callum Parkinson's left-arm spin. He doesn't seem too thrilled with the decision.
They still need another 104 to make Leicestershire bat again as Will Smith comes out to join Cameron Steel, who is on 46. Steel soon makes it to 50 with four runs off Varun Aaron, edged past the solitary slip.
Get involved
Signing off
Close of play at Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9d v Hampshire 223 & 111-3 (44 overs)
Hashim Amla (11 not out) and nightwatchman Chris Wood (13 not out) reach the close as the latter edges Stuart Broad's penultimate delivery through the slips for four streaky runs before clipping the last one for another boundary.
The end of a great day for Nottinghamshire. Three wickets have seen Hampshire slide from 82-0 to finish on 111-3, needing a nominal 358 runs to win.
Notts will need a further seven wickets for victory tomorrow.
Productive day for Pears
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 469-6 (141 overs)
Worcestershire avoid further loss following Joe Clarke's departure for 157 and end day three at the Oval with a 35-run lead.
The visitors scored 334 runs in the day, despite losing Daryl Mitchell early for 81, as Surrey's bowlers had to toil long and hard for the other four wickets they managed to take. Spinner Amar Virdi was perhaps the pick, sending down 33 overs for figures of 2-78.
Ed Barnard is 42 not out and Ben Twohig has four, with a draw surely the most likely result.
Close of play at Old Trafford
Somerset 429 & 51-0 (18 overs) v Lancashire 492
Steven Davies and Matt Renshaw leave the pitch unbeaten, despite a big lbw appeal from Matt Parkinson in the final over.
What a day for Dane Vilas.
WICKET Vince (lbw b Broad) 5
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9d v Hampshire 223 & 93-3 (41.5 overs)
A big wicket for Nottinghamshire. Stuart Broad gets his England team mate James Vince lbw with just 2.1 overs left in the day.
Close of play at Hove
Middlesex 230 & 322 v Sussex 323 & 35-2 (15 overs)
Nightwatchman Danny Briggs does his job well to limit the damage. He and Stiaan van Zyl will resume tomorrow morning with Sussex needing a further 195 runs to win.
WICKET Clarke (lbw McKerr) 157
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 462-6 (137 overs)
With only a handful of overs remaining on day three, Surrey claim a big wicket as Conor McKerr ends Joe Clarke's superb 354-minute innings, which featured 18 fours. No argument about that one as Clarke is struck back in his crease and right in front.
He shared a partnership of 124 with Ed Barnard, who has now been joined by Ben Twohig, a player whose batting prowess is as yet untested at first-team level.
Durham top order comes good
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 184 & 233-1 (80 overs)
After only managing to add 42 to their overnight 142-7 and being asked to follow-on by Leicestershire, the second half of day three has certainly belonged to Durham.
South African import Aiden Markram looked set for a century before being adjudged lbw for 94, but Cameron Steel (79) and Will Smith (43) have put on 81 in 28 overs to leave their side just 23 runs short of making the visitors bat again.
One team or the other is going to have to play very badly on the final day if this one isn't going to end in a draw, but given the results of both over the past season and a bit, you never know.
WICKET Salt (lbw b Harris) 12
Middlesex 230 & 322 v Sussex 323 & 24-2 (9.5 overs)
Another one for James Harris!
Phil Salt is pinned lbw and Sussex's chase of 230 is beginning to look very difficult. There are 5.1 overs left tonight.
WICKET Adams (c Mullaney b Gurney) 17
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9d v Hampshire 223 & 82-2 (35.3 overs)
If you don't succeed, try and try again.
Steven Mullaney drops a catch at slip off Harry Gurney, but makes up for it the very next ball as Jimmy Adams edges to him again for him to claim redemption.
for Joe Clarke
Surrey 434 , Worcestershire 455-5 (134 overs)
Joe Clarke has picked up pace since reaching three figures. After three fours in an over off Stuart Meaker (see 5:27 entry), he did the same when leg-spinner Scott Borthwick came into the attack, the first two low full tosses which were whipped away through mid-wicket.
Another boundary, stroked through the covers off Ravi Patel's medium pace, brought up Clarke's 150 off 271 balls. Well batted indeed.
WICKET Weatherley (c Fletcher b Patel) 56
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9d v Hampshire 223 & 82-1 (34.4 overs)
Finally a breakthrough for Nottinghamshire as Joe Weatherley chips Samit Patel to Luke Fletcher at mid-on.
First run off Bailey
Somerset 429 & 11-0 (8.2 overs) v Lancashire 492
Matt Renshaw dabs a single to take a first run off Tom Bailey after four successive maidens.
Jimmy Anderson (with his bleach-blonde hair) is still wicketless bowling from the other end.
Sedate start for Somerset
Somerset 429 & 6-0 (6.3 overs) v Lancashire 492
Not a lot to report from Old Trafford, where Matt Renshaw is opening with Steven Davies in the absence of Marcus Trescothick, who has a broken toe.
Somerset are therefore a batsman down.
Durham battle on in rearguard action
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 205-1 (72.3 overs)
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
Aiden Markram fell earlier for 94, agonising for a man who had three ducks in a row prior to finding his mojo. But he and Cameron Steel gave Durham a platform to get back into this game with some stubborn batting.
Now Will Smith and Steel have added 54 for the second wicket Durham are only 50 behind as they follow-on. It is their highest score of the season as well.
But why did they bat so badly in the first innings on a track which was sedate at best? It just goes to show the biggest distance in sport is often between the ears.
From a Leicestershire point of view their men have now been in the field for 137 overs in the heat of Chester-le-Street.
No doubt if Durham save this one people will suggest Leicestershire should not have enforced the follow-on but I think they were right to do it at the time because Durham were in a mess. Even now the hosts still have a massive amount of work to do to save this.
WICKET Wells (c Rayner b Harris) 10
Middlesex 230 & 322 v Sussex 323 & 7-1 (3.5 overs)
Big wicket for Middlesex as opener Luke Wells is caught by Ollie Rayner off James Harris for 10.
Game on. Sussex need 223 runs; Middlesex nine wickets.
for Joe Weatherley
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9d v Hampshire 223 & 75-0 (30 overs)
A maiden County Championship half-century for Joe Weatherley who pulls Harry Gurney for four to move to 53 not out from 110 balls.
A solid start for Hampshire at Trent Bridge.
Costly over by Meaker
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 414-5 (125 overs)
Stuart Meaker tries his luck from round the wicket for Surrey. He bangs the first one in half-way down and Joe Clarke helps it on its way to the fine leg boundary.
The next ball is almost identical, and although Clarke doesn't make as clean a contact, the end result is the same.
Meaker tries a fuller length to end the over and Clarke drills it through mid-on for four more as he reaches 129 not out. He and Ed Barnard have now added 78 for the sixth wicket.
Better day for Durham
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 184 & 200-1 (67.5 overs)
Pears close on Surrey total
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 396-5 (123 overs)
Joe Clarke celebrates his century with two fours in over from Amar Virdi as he progresses to 115 not out, but the next one from Stuart Meaker is tighter and Clarke and Ed Barnard can only advance the Worcestershire total in ones and twos. Just 38 more needed to achieve parity.
Sussex to chase 230 to win
Middlesex 230 & 322 v Sussex 323
Tom Barber is run out to end Middlesex's innings on 322, meaning Sussex will require 230 to win at Hove.
There are 15 overs left this evening.
We asked whether Keaton Jennings or Nick Gubbins should open for England against Pakistan following centuries today. Here are a couple of opinions.
From Jake Bostock: "Jennings, Gubbins, Clarke all centurions. Possible call ups on the cards? Lord knows we need some competition for places in our batting line up"
From Jordan Hart: "Jennings would be perfect for England. He may have had a chance but he is improving now at Lancs (wish we could have Vilas #bbccricket"
Dropped catch at Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9d v Hampshire 223 & 55-0 (24.1 overs)
Sharp chance goes down. Jake Libby at short leg gets an inside edge from Jimmy Adams coming towards him, but can't hold it.
Patterson reflects on milestone
Yorkshire beat Essex by 91 runs
During the course of Yorkshire's win at Chelmsford, seam bowler Steve Patterson claimed his 350th first-class wicket and it certainly wasn't a bad one - former England skipper Alastair Cook.
Patterson took four wickets, including Cook, at the start of Essex's run-chase - and then added two more today as the Tykes clinched the victory.
"Yes, it was a nice one but, more importantly, it just started us off and got us rolling and we went from there," he said.
“Personal milestones are nice, but it’s days like this that you take away and remember for the rest of your career. To be rolled out for 50 and then come back and win the game by the best part of 100 runs is pretty special.
“For me, it’s just nice to be back playing. I’ve had a frustrating couple of weeks sitting on the sidelines. It’s great to be back on the field."
WICKET Parkinson (c Overton b van Meekeren) 9
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 492 (144 overs)
Finally, Somerset bowl out Lancashire.
But it takes a stunner of a catch at gully from Craig Overton to do it, as Matt Parkinson departs for 9. Dane Vilas finishes unbeaten on 235 from 363 balls. What an effort.
A first-innings lead of 63 runs for the hosts.
WICKET Rayner (b Wiese) 6
Middlesex 230 & 312-9 (97.5 overs) v Sussex 323
Great spell for Sussex.
A fourth wicket for David Wiese as Ollie Rayner is sent on his way. Middlesex lead by 215 runs.
Hampshire openers start well
Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9d v Hampshire 223 & 54-0 (22 overs)
A solid start for Jimmy Adams (13 not out) and Joe Weatherley (33 not out) so far at Trent Bridge.
Dropped catch at Old Trafford
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 480-9 (141.4 overs)
Dane Vilas is dropped for the second time. Paul van Meekeren puts down a caught-and-bowled opportunity.
The South African is unbeaten on 223.
for Joe Clarke
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 376-5 (118 overs)
An excellent innings by Joe Clarke, who reaches his 10th first-class century off 213 balls with two runs from the bowling of spinner Amar Virdi.
I wonder his is one of the 'must take a look' names in the notes area on on national selector Ed Smith's mobile.
However, unless there is an unexpected turn of events in the next three and a bit sessions, it looks like the Oval pitch is going to beat both sides.
'Won on the first day'
Glamorgan 94 & 274 v Kent 174 & 196-4 (48 overs)
Adam Whitty
BBC Radio Kent
How fitting that Darren Stevens hit the final run at Sophia Gardens, having effectively won this game for Kent on the opening day.
His six wickets in an extraordinary spell that took Glamorgan from 57-0 to 94 all out meant that it was always going to be extremely tough for the hosts to win this game.
Heino Kuhn's 69 not out was the main contribution in this chase, with solid knocks from Daniel Bell-Drummond and Sean Dickson setting a good platform.
Kent take 19 points from the match, and have achieved something of a turnaround after an opening weekend defeat to Gloucestershire. Their batting needs to improve, their bowling however is superb.
We've seen centuries today from Keaton Jennings and Nick Gubbins. Would either of them be a better option than Mark Stoneman as Alastair Cook's opening partner in the upcoming Tests against Pakistan? Let us know your views.
WICKET Harris (c Brown b Wiese) 0
Middlesex 230 & 303-8 (93.1 overs) v Sussex 323
Sussex are on a roll. Three wickets in nine balls for the addition of no runs.
James Harris is caught behind off David Wiese.
WICKET Holden (b Briggs) 29
Middlesex 230 & 303-7 (92.1 overs) v Sussex 323
Danny Briggs picks up a fourth wicket, sending Max Holden on his way for 29.
Two new batsmen at the crease now for Middlesex.
WICKET Simpson (b Wiese) 25
Middlesex 230 & 303-6 (91.5 overs) v Sussex 323
David Wiese forces John Simpson to chop on with Middlesex's lead on 210 runs. Sussex need to wrap up the final four as quick as possible to leave a reasonable target.
BreakingKENT BEAT GLAMORGAN BY 6 WICKETS
Glamorgan 94 & 274 v Kent 174 & 195-4 (48.5 overs)
Was Darren Stevens tempted to try and end the match in the grand manner? Only he knows, but a single off Andrew Salter does all that is necessary as Kent complete their second Championship win of the summer.
Heino Kuhn, signed to bolster the batting following Sam Northeast's departure to Hampshire, finishes with an unbeaten 69, including 12 fours.
The visitors take 19 points and Glamorgan, who have to settle for three, must reflect on first-innings batting collapse after they were 57-0, with all 10 wickets going down in the space of 15 overs.
Tea at Old Trafford
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 478-9 (140 overs)
Dane Vilas and Matt Parkinson go off triumphant. The former is 221 not out, while Lancashire's number 11 is unbeaten on 9.
Lancashire lead by 49 runs.
WICKET Crawley (lbw de Lange (11)
Glamorgan 94 & 274 v Kent 174 & 193-4 (47.4)
Will Zak Crawley have the pleasure of hitting the winning runs for Kent? No he won't as he falls lbw to Glamorgan paceman Marchant de Lange playing across the line. Darren Stevens takes his place at the crease.
WICKET Markram (lbw Parkinson) 96
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 184 & 156-1 (52.3 overs)
Just when it seemed that Aiden Markram was going to add to his collection of Durham noughts, but this time with a 1 in front, he falls leg-before to Callum Parkinson's left-arm spin. He doesn't seem too thrilled with the decision.
They still need another 104 to make Leicestershire bat again as Will Smith comes out to join Cameron Steel, who is on 46. Steel soon makes it to 50 with four runs off Varun Aaron, edged past the solitary slip.