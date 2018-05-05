County Championship - Result in balance at Chelmsford

An enthralling day of county cricket is at an end and it looks like at least three of our eight matches are heading for a finish on Sunday.
Whether Yorkshire take the six wickets they need, or Essex score the 141 they need, to win at Chelmsford, it will remain a memorable match for 19-year-old Tykes batsman Harry Brook after scoring his maiden first-class century.
Sussex's Harry Finch also reached three figures, while Surrey skipper Rory Burns converted his unbeaten century against Worcestershire into a score of 193, the highest of the season so far.
For now, we bid you adieu, but we will return at 10:30 on Sunday morning. Please join us then.
Kent paceman Harry Podmore has Marchant de Lange lbw for one with the final delivery of day two at Sophia Gardens as Glamorgan closed 193 runs in front, with just one wicket remaining.
Their position could have been healthier but for the run out of Australian Shaun Marsh when he was going well on 76, but Jack Murphy (58) and David Lloyd (46) did their bit to ensure Glamorgan will have a reasonable chance in the final innings.
Matt Henry again had the best figures for Kent of 3-59 and he has now taken 26 wickets to his credit so far this season.
Close of play at Chester-le-Street
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 142-7 (41 overs)
Graham Clark reaches a half-century in the final over of the day, but it's Leicestershire who will be the much happier side having taken seven wickets after posting 440.
Three wickets each for Ben Raine and Gavin Griffiths.
Opener Will Rhodes fell lbw to Duanne Olivier for four, but Warwickshire reach stumps at Edgbaston as clear favourites to wrap up victory over Derbyshire on the final day.
Skipper Jeetan Patel took 6-76 in Derbyshire's second innings, with Ben Slater (68), Hardus Viljoen (44) and Alex Hughes (38) the only batsmen to make significant contributions.
Set 88 to win, the Bears need another 70, with Ian Bell and Dominic Sibley, both onm six, the not out batsmen overnight.
Tense finish in store at Chelmsford
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 97-4 (32 overs)
The game is in the balance at Chelmsford, with Essex needing another 141 for victory with six wickets standing. Steve Patterson took four wickets to tilt things Yorkshire's way, but Ryan ten Doeschate (27) and Dan Lawrence (22) halted their progress with an unbroken stand of 42.
Harry Brook made 124 for Yorkshire earlier in the day, the 19-year-old's maiden first-class century but Joe Root's dismissal for 35 with thescore on 276-3 began a collapse which saw their last seven wickets go down for 53 runs.
Given the forecast, this match ends in favour of one team or the other on day three.
Close of play at Old Trafford
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 217-2 (68 overs)
Matt Renshaw's part-time off-spin and Tom Abell's seamers don't bring about a late wicket.
What a day for Keaton Jennings, who finishes unbeaten on 91 from 219 balls, while Dane Vilas will return tomorrow morning with 83 runs to his name. They've put on 169 runs together to leave the game evenly-poised.
Malan stands firm for Middlesex
Middlesex 230 & 64-2 (21 overs) v Sussex 323
No late success for Sussex at Hove as Dawid Malan (34) and Nick Gubbins (22) see out the final 18 overs for Middlesex, adding 55 runs in the process.
The visitors are still 29 behind, though, after Harry Finch's superb 103 off 201 balls earlier in the day, and 52 from Ollie Robinson carried Sussex into a 93-run first-innings lead.
James Harris was again among the wickets for Middlesex, claiming 5-86 from 24.1 overs.
Worcestershire make solid start
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 135-1 (25 overs)
So far, so good for Worcestershire as Daryl Mitchell (77) and Tom Fell (27) share an unbroken partnership to stumps of 87 at the Oval.
Batting honours for the day, though, go to Surrey skipper Rory Burns, whose 193 was the highest Championship score of the season so far.
Whether either side can force a win on what appears to be an excellent batting surface remains to be seen but Worcestershire's first priority on day three will be making sure the erase any possibility of having to follow-on.
Lancashire reach 200
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 202-2 (65 overs)
Keaton Jennings (86 not out) and Dane Vilas (73 not out) keep on batting.
There are three overs left and Matt Renshaw is going to have a bowl.
Late spurt by Essex
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 97-4 (27 overs)
Having said Essex were playing for stumps (see 6.03 entry), Ryan ten Doeschate just added two boundaries to their total in one over from Ben Coad. Dan Lawrence follows his lead with another in the next, bowled by Tim Bresnan. He has 22, ten Doeschate is 27 not out and Essex need another 141 for victory. Five overs left until close of play.
Close of play at Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire 302 & 136-0 (36 overs) v Hampshire 223
Perfect day for Nottinghamshire, who are looking the real deal upon their return to Division One.
They lead by a whopping 215 runs at close, with Steven Mullaney unbeaten on 82 and Jake Libby on 50.
Durham avoid a new low
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 109-6 (33 overs)
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
At least Durham have avoided the embarrassment of a new lowest score against Leicestershire. I witnessed their 93 all out at Grace Road in 2000 and it wasn't pretty.
And neither has this been generally, although James Weighell and Graham Clark have added 58 runs so far for the seventh wicket.
Weighell, who made a career-best 84 in a similar scenario against Kent here two weeks ago, has 28 and Clark 39. There are eight overs left tonight.
Fifty for Jake Libby
Nottinghamshire 302 & 136-0 (36 overs) v Hampshire 223
He's played second fiddle to Steven Mullaney, but Jake Libby is playing a good knock for his side at Trent Bridge.
The opener moves to fifty from 97 balls with six fours.
Essex are playing for stumps at Chelmsford as Yorkshire probe for another breakthrough. Dan Lawrence (18no) and Ryan ten Doeschate (17) have added 25 since Nick Browne and Ravi Bopara went in the same over from Steve Patterson. The home side need another 158 to win with seven and a bit overs remaining today.
Malan looks for runs
Middlesex 230 & 44-2 (14 overs) v Sussex 323
England need batsmen in form for the Test series against Pakistan and Dawid Malan has a chance to find some as Middlesex look to clear the first-innings deficit at Hove. He has three fours in his unbeaten 26 so far, with Nick Gubbins on 11 at the other end - and the visitors trail by 49.
Pears lay solid foundation
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 126-1 (37 overs)
Worcestershire are rolling along nicely at the Oval with eight over left before close of play. Daryl Mitchell is 72 not out, with 11 fours, and Tom Fell has 24 to his name. Sam Curran and Amar Virdi are doing the bowling for Surrey at the moment, with the second-wicket stand currently worth 78.
Warwickshire need 89 to win
Derbyshire 318 & 209 v Warwickshire 439
Jeetan Patel finishes with superb early-season figures of 6-76 as he bowls Hardus Viljoen for 44 to end Derbyshire's second innings on 209.
That leaves a nice-looking 89 runs to win for the Bears in the match between the top two in Division Two.
Essex pair dig in
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 71-4 (20 overs)
Essex have managed to steam the flow of wickets for the time being, with Dan Lawrence 16 not out and skipper Ryan ten Doeschate on 11. The home side need another 167 and there are 12 overs left in the second day's play.
Notts in commanding position
Nottinghamshire 302 & 126-0 (31 overs) v Hampshire 223
Nottinghamshire lead by 205 runs and still have 10 wickets and two full days in hand against Hampshire.
Steven Mullaney (76 not out) and Jake Libby (46 not out) are flying.
Steve Patterson is bowling an inspired spell for Yorkshire at Chelmsford - but who do you think is the most under-rated, under-the-radar, player on the county circuit? get in touch and let us know.
Patel puts Derbyshire in a spin
Derbyshire 318 & 198-8 (64 overs) v Warwickshire 439
Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel is a prolific wicket-taker in county cricket and there's a another five-for for the New Zealand off-spinner as Hamidullah Qadri picks out Henry Brookes, departing for seven.
Hardus Viljoen has 38 not out, but the situation doesn't look good for the visitors, who are only 77 in front. Remember, this match is on day three.
Fifty for Dane Vilas
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 154-2 (53.3 overs)
And it's two landmarks in the over for Lancashire as Dane Vilas reaches his fifty.
It's taken 105 balls and included three fours and two sixes. Solid stuff from the South African.
100-partnership for Jennings & Vilas
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 148-2 (53.1 overs)
A great landmark for Keaton Jennings and Dane Vilas, who have now put on 100 runs in 36 overs together.
They came together at a difficult point for Lancashire, but have played patiently and solidly to push on nicely.
WICKET Bopara (c Brook b Patterson) 0
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 55-4 (16 overs)
Steve Patterson is the workhorse of the Yorkshire seam attack, but he's performing like a thoroughbred here. He bowls Nick Browne through the gate for 10 and two balls later sends Ravi Bopara packing with nought against his name, caught by Harry Brook at backward point.
Patterson now has 4-10 from five overs and Essex need another 183. Can Yorkshire win this game after being bowled out for 50 in their first innings? It's looking likely now.
for Daryl Mitchell
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 83-1 (27.2 overs)
After scores of 5, 1, 0 and 3 in Worcestershire's last two matches, Daryl Mitchell opted to turn out for the second XI and helped himself to a century. Now he has a fifty at the Oval, brought up from 88 balls with a neat late cut for a boundary off Ravi Patel.
Asad Shafiq has hit an excellent century for Pakistan on day two of their tour match at Northampton. They are 290-4, replying to Northamptonshire's 259 all out, and Shafiq has 106 not out, with three sixes and six fours. Commentary is available via the promo link at the top of this page.
Fifty for Steven Mullaney
Nottinghamshire 302 & 87-0 (21.2 overs) v Hampshire 223
What a start for Nottinghamshire and captain Steven Mullaney.
He reaches his half-century from 89 balls and his side lead by 166 runs.
Mitchell leads Pears reply
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 74-1 (24 overs)
There were few demons in the pitch when Surrey were batting and that seems to still be the case at the Oval as Daryl Mitchell moves on to 43 not out for Worcestershire. Tom Fell is content to bide his time at the other end, with three from 20 balls faced so far.
Division Two round-up
Middlesex's second innings hasn't started well. Sam Robson (4) has gone, leaving Stevie Eskinazi and Nick Gubbins to rebuild against Sussex. Middlesex trail by 87 runs.
Durham are in strife, 63-6 in reply to Leicestershire's 440 with Graham Clark and James Weighell at the crease.
Derbyshire are 165-6 after 57 overs of their second innings against Warwickshire. The away side have a narrow lead of 44 runs, with four wickets left.
Glamorgan have just lost Chris Cooke and are 192-5 against Kent, with a lead of 112 runs.
WICKET Westley (lbw Patterson) 0
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 34-2 (10 overs)
Tom Westley will want to forget this match in a hurry as he registers a pair. The sum total of his batting efforts - four balls faced, no runs scored.
At least, though, he wasn't out for a golden orb this time. Which team are favourites now?
WICKET Cook (b Patterson) 26
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 34-1 (9.3 overs)
The first wicket for Yorkshire and it's the biggest of them all as Steve Patterson, in his second over, sends back Alastair Cook. Nick Browne is on four not out as Tom Westley joins him. Essex need another 204 to win.
Harris ends Sussex innings
Middlesex 230 v Sussex 323 (93.1 overs)
The first ball after tea ends the Sussex innings as James Harris has Ollie Robinson lbw for 52. Harris has final figures of 5-86 - his second five-for of the season - taking the Welshman's overall wickets tally to 18. George Garton is left on 22 not out.
Durham are in trouble against the Foxes at Chester-le-Street as Stuart Poynter goes for a duck.
Could Leicestershire force a win?
Leaning let-off for Cook
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 29-0 (8 overs)
How costly will that be for Yorkshire? Alastair Cook, on 20, edges Ben Coad to third slip where Jack Leaning fails to hang onto the chance. Another 209 required by the defending champions.
Fifty for Keaton Jennings
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 111-2 (42.5 overs)
That'll feel good for Keaton Jennings. The Lancashire man moves to his first half-century for his new club with a single off Craig Overton.
He was stuck on 49 for some time, but showed the same patience that he has for the entire innings. It's taken 141 deliveries for the opener to get there.
Cook lifts tempo
Yorkshire 50 & 239 v Essex 142 & 21-0 (6 overs)
Alastair Cook square cuts Jack Brooks for four and follows that with an elegant cover drive to the boundary in the next over, bowled by Ben Coad. Yorkshire cannot afford to let him settle with Essex only needing another 217 for victory.
This is the stuff of nightmares. After becoming the first player to get two ducks on the first day of his county championship career, South African opener Aiden Markram followed that up with a fourth ball dismissal today.
He's only here for four championship matches and the second of those was washed out last week. This time the eighth-ranked ICC Test player was bowled by former Durham man Ben Raine - and this after Cameron Steel left a straight one from Varun Aaron to depart for a third-ball duck of his own in the first over.
With Will Smith playing Raine on, when trying to leave the ball on four and Paul Collingwood going for a sixth ball duck, lbw to Raine, Durham were a shambolic 14-4 after 5.4 overs on a pitch where Leicestershire made a straight forward 440.
There are no demons in this pitch. They appear to be in the batsmen's heads again, something coach Jon Lewis alluded to after the debacle here against Kent two weeks ago.
WICKET D'Oliveira (lbw Clarke) 23
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 48-1 (17.1 overs)
It's his best score of the season but Brett D'Oliveira may take little comfort from that as Surrey make their first breakthrough at the Oval. Tom Fell is the new man in the middle, joining Daryl Mitchell.
Advantage Sussex
Middlesex 230 v Sussex 323-9 - tea
Adrian Harms
BBC Sussex commentator
An exceptional effort by the Sussex middle lower order who have recovered from 50-4 to 323-9 at tea
Harry Finch has long been considered a fine prospect at Hove and he batted with skill and resolve on a wicket offering occasional variable bounce to record his first County Championship hundred
He added 91 with Michael Burgess in the highest partnership of the match for the 6th wicket and with Ollie Robinson adding an unbeaten 52 in an unbroken last-wicket partnership of 53 with George Garton, Sussex have a more than useful lead of 93
Glamorgan survive to stumps
Glamorgan 94 & 273-9 (85.1 overs) v Kent 174
Kent paceman Harry Podmore has Marchant de Lange lbw for one with the final delivery of day two at Sophia Gardens as Glamorgan closed 193 runs in front, with just one wicket remaining.
Their position could have been healthier but for the run out of Australian Shaun Marsh when he was going well on 76, but Jack Murphy (58) and David Lloyd (46) did their bit to ensure Glamorgan will have a reasonable chance in the final innings.
Matt Henry again had the best figures for Kent of 3-59 and he has now taken 26 wickets to his credit so far this season.
Close of play at Chester-le-Street
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 142-7 (41 overs)
Graham Clark reaches a half-century in the final over of the day, but it's Leicestershire who will be the much happier side having taken seven wickets after posting 440.
Three wickets each for Ben Raine and Gavin Griffiths.
Bears on course for victory
Derbyshire 318 & 209 v Warwickshire 439 & 19-1 (8 overs)
Opener Will Rhodes fell lbw to Duanne Olivier for four, but Warwickshire reach stumps at Edgbaston as clear favourites to wrap up victory over Derbyshire on the final day.
Skipper Jeetan Patel took 6-76 in Derbyshire's second innings, with Ben Slater (68), Hardus Viljoen (44) and Alex Hughes (38) the only batsmen to make significant contributions.
Set 88 to win, the Bears need another 70, with Ian Bell and Dominic Sibley, both onm six, the not out batsmen overnight.
Tense finish in store at Chelmsford
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 97-4 (32 overs)
The game is in the balance at Chelmsford, with Essex needing another 141 for victory with six wickets standing. Steve Patterson took four wickets to tilt things Yorkshire's way, but Ryan ten Doeschate (27) and Dan Lawrence (22) halted their progress with an unbroken stand of 42.
Harry Brook made 124 for Yorkshire earlier in the day, the 19-year-old's maiden first-class century but Joe Root's dismissal for 35 with thescore on 276-3 began a collapse which saw their last seven wickets go down for 53 runs.
Given the forecast, this match ends in favour of one team or the other on day three.
Close of play at Old Trafford
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 217-2 (68 overs)
Matt Renshaw's part-time off-spin and Tom Abell's seamers don't bring about a late wicket.
What a day for Keaton Jennings, who finishes unbeaten on 91 from 219 balls, while Dane Vilas will return tomorrow morning with 83 runs to his name. They've put on 169 runs together to leave the game evenly-poised.
Malan stands firm for Middlesex
Middlesex 230 & 64-2 (21 overs) v Sussex 323
No late success for Sussex at Hove as Dawid Malan (34) and Nick Gubbins (22) see out the final 18 overs for Middlesex, adding 55 runs in the process.
The visitors are still 29 behind, though, after Harry Finch's superb 103 off 201 balls earlier in the day, and 52 from Ollie Robinson carried Sussex into a 93-run first-innings lead.
James Harris was again among the wickets for Middlesex, claiming 5-86 from 24.1 overs.
Worcestershire make solid start
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 135-1 (25 overs)
So far, so good for Worcestershire as Daryl Mitchell (77) and Tom Fell (27) share an unbroken partnership to stumps of 87 at the Oval.
Batting honours for the day, though, go to Surrey skipper Rory Burns, whose 193 was the highest Championship score of the season so far.
Whether either side can force a win on what appears to be an excellent batting surface remains to be seen but Worcestershire's first priority on day three will be making sure the erase any possibility of having to follow-on.
Lancashire reach 200
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 202-2 (65 overs)
Keaton Jennings (86 not out) and Dane Vilas (73 not out) keep on batting.
There are three overs left and Matt Renshaw is going to have a bowl.
Late spurt by Essex
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 97-4 (27 overs)
Having said Essex were playing for stumps (see 6.03 entry), Ryan ten Doeschate just added two boundaries to their total in one over from Ben Coad. Dan Lawrence follows his lead with another in the next, bowled by Tim Bresnan. He has 22, ten Doeschate is 27 not out and Essex need another 141 for victory. Five overs left until close of play.
Close of play at Trent Bridge
Nottinghamshire 302 & 136-0 (36 overs) v Hampshire 223
Perfect day for Nottinghamshire, who are looking the real deal upon their return to Division One.
They lead by a whopping 215 runs at close, with Steven Mullaney unbeaten on 82 and Jake Libby on 50.
Durham avoid a new low
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 109-6 (33 overs)
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
At least Durham have avoided the embarrassment of a new lowest score against Leicestershire. I witnessed their 93 all out at Grace Road in 2000 and it wasn't pretty.
And neither has this been generally, although James Weighell and Graham Clark have added 58 runs so far for the seventh wicket.
Weighell, who made a career-best 84 in a similar scenario against Kent here two weeks ago, has 28 and Clark 39. There are eight overs left tonight.
Fifty for Jake Libby
Nottinghamshire 302 & 136-0 (36 overs) v Hampshire 223
He's played second fiddle to Steven Mullaney, but Jake Libby is playing a good knock for his side at Trent Bridge.
The opener moves to fifty from 97 balls with six fours.
Malan looks for runs
Middlesex 230 & 44-2 (14 overs) v Sussex 323
England need batsmen in form for the Test series against Pakistan and Dawid Malan has a chance to find some as Middlesex look to clear the first-innings deficit at Hove. He has three fours in his unbeaten 26 so far, with Nick Gubbins on 11 at the other end - and the visitors trail by 49.
Pears lay solid foundation
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 126-1 (37 overs)
Worcestershire are rolling along nicely at the Oval with eight over left before close of play. Daryl Mitchell is 72 not out, with 11 fours, and Tom Fell has 24 to his name. Sam Curran and Amar Virdi are doing the bowling for Surrey at the moment, with the second-wicket stand currently worth 78.
Warwickshire need 89 to win
Derbyshire 318 & 209 v Warwickshire 439
Jeetan Patel finishes with superb early-season figures of 6-76 as he bowls Hardus Viljoen for 44 to end Derbyshire's second innings on 209.
That leaves a nice-looking 89 runs to win for the Bears in the match between the top two in Division Two.
Essex pair dig in
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 71-4 (20 overs)
Essex have managed to steam the flow of wickets for the time being, with Dan Lawrence 16 not out and skipper Ryan ten Doeschate on 11. The home side need another 167 and there are 12 overs left in the second day's play.
Notts in commanding position
Nottinghamshire 302 & 126-0 (31 overs) v Hampshire 223
Nottinghamshire lead by 205 runs and still have 10 wickets and two full days in hand against Hampshire.
Steven Mullaney (76 not out) and Jake Libby (46 not out) are flying.
Get Involved
Tweet us at #bbccricket
Steve Patterson is bowling an inspired spell for Yorkshire at Chelmsford - but who do you think is the most under-rated, under-the-radar, player on the county circuit? get in touch and let us know.
Patel puts Derbyshire in a spin
Derbyshire 318 & 198-8 (64 overs) v Warwickshire 439
Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel is a prolific wicket-taker in county cricket and there's a another five-for for the New Zealand off-spinner as Hamidullah Qadri picks out Henry Brookes, departing for seven.
Hardus Viljoen has 38 not out, but the situation doesn't look good for the visitors, who are only 77 in front. Remember, this match is on day three.
Fifty for Dane Vilas
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 154-2 (53.3 overs)
And it's two landmarks in the over for Lancashire as Dane Vilas reaches his fifty.
It's taken 105 balls and included three fours and two sixes. Solid stuff from the South African.
100-partnership for Jennings & Vilas
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 148-2 (53.1 overs)
A great landmark for Keaton Jennings and Dane Vilas, who have now put on 100 runs in 36 overs together.
They came together at a difficult point for Lancashire, but have played patiently and solidly to push on nicely.
WICKET Bopara (c Brook b Patterson) 0
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 55-4 (16 overs)
Steve Patterson is the workhorse of the Yorkshire seam attack, but he's performing like a thoroughbred here. He bowls Nick Browne through the gate for 10 and two balls later sends Ravi Bopara packing with nought against his name, caught by Harry Brook at backward point.
Patterson now has 4-10 from five overs and Essex need another 183. Can Yorkshire win this game after being bowled out for 50 in their first innings? It's looking likely now.
for Daryl Mitchell
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 83-1 (27.2 overs)
After scores of 5, 1, 0 and 3 in Worcestershire's last two matches, Daryl Mitchell opted to turn out for the second XI and helped himself to a century. Now he has a fifty at the Oval, brought up from 88 balls with a neat late cut for a boundary off Ravi Patel.
Tour match update
Asad Shafiq has hit an excellent century for Pakistan on day two of their tour match at Northampton. They are 290-4, replying to Northamptonshire's 259 all out, and Shafiq has 106 not out, with three sixes and six fours. Commentary is available via the promo link at the top of this page.
Fifty for Steven Mullaney
Nottinghamshire 302 & 87-0 (21.2 overs) v Hampshire 223
What a start for Nottinghamshire and captain Steven Mullaney.
He reaches his half-century from 89 balls and his side lead by 166 runs.
Mitchell leads Pears reply
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 74-1 (24 overs)
There were few demons in the pitch when Surrey were batting and that seems to still be the case at the Oval as Daryl Mitchell moves on to 43 not out for Worcestershire. Tom Fell is content to bide his time at the other end, with three from 20 balls faced so far.
Division Two round-up
Middlesex's second innings hasn't started well. Sam Robson (4) has gone, leaving Stevie Eskinazi and Nick Gubbins to rebuild against Sussex. Middlesex trail by 87 runs.
Durham are in strife, 63-6 in reply to Leicestershire's 440 with Graham Clark and James Weighell at the crease.
Derbyshire are 165-6 after 57 overs of their second innings against Warwickshire. The away side have a narrow lead of 44 runs, with four wickets left.
Glamorgan have just lost Chris Cooke and are 192-5 against Kent, with a lead of 112 runs.
WICKET Westley (lbw Patterson) 0
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 34-2 (10 overs)
Tom Westley will want to forget this match in a hurry as he registers a pair. The sum total of his batting efforts - four balls faced, no runs scored.
At least, though, he wasn't out for a golden orb this time. Which team are favourites now?
WICKET Cook (b Patterson) 26
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 34-1 (9.3 overs)
The first wicket for Yorkshire and it's the biggest of them all as Steve Patterson, in his second over, sends back Alastair Cook. Nick Browne is on four not out as Tom Westley joins him. Essex need another 204 to win.
Harris ends Sussex innings
Middlesex 230 v Sussex 323 (93.1 overs)
The first ball after tea ends the Sussex innings as James Harris has Ollie Robinson lbw for 52. Harris has final figures of 5-86 - his second five-for of the season - taking the Welshman's overall wickets tally to 18. George Garton is left on 22 not out.
Durham a 'total mess'
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 51-6 (16.3 overs)
Durham are in trouble against the Foxes at Chester-le-Street as Stuart Poynter goes for a duck.
Could Leicestershire force a win?
Leaning let-off for Cook
Yorkshire 50 & 329 v Essex 142 & 29-0 (8 overs)
How costly will that be for Yorkshire? Alastair Cook, on 20, edges Ben Coad to third slip where Jack Leaning fails to hang onto the chance. Another 209 required by the defending champions.
Fifty for Keaton Jennings
Somerset 429 v Lancashire 111-2 (42.5 overs)
That'll feel good for Keaton Jennings. The Lancashire man moves to his first half-century for his new club with a single off Craig Overton.
He was stuck on 49 for some time, but showed the same patience that he has for the entire innings. It's taken 141 deliveries for the opener to get there.
Cook lifts tempo
Yorkshire 50 & 239 v Essex 142 & 21-0 (6 overs)
Alastair Cook square cuts Jack Brooks for four and follows that with an elegant cover drive to the boundary in the next over, bowled by Ben Coad. Yorkshire cannot afford to let him settle with Essex only needing another 217 for victory.
Demons in the batsmen's heads
Leicestershire 440 v Durham 46-4 (13.1 overs)
Martin Emmerson
BBC Newcastle
This is the stuff of nightmares. After becoming the first player to get two ducks on the first day of his county championship career, South African opener Aiden Markram followed that up with a fourth ball dismissal today.
He's only here for four championship matches and the second of those was washed out last week. This time the eighth-ranked ICC Test player was bowled by former Durham man Ben Raine - and this after Cameron Steel left a straight one from Varun Aaron to depart for a third-ball duck of his own in the first over.
With Will Smith playing Raine on, when trying to leave the ball on four and Paul Collingwood going for a sixth ball duck, lbw to Raine, Durham were a shambolic 14-4 after 5.4 overs on a pitch where Leicestershire made a straight forward 440.
There are no demons in this pitch. They appear to be in the batsmen's heads again, something coach Jon Lewis alluded to after the debacle here against Kent two weeks ago.
WICKET D'Oliveira (lbw Clarke) 23
Surrey 434 v Worcestershire 48-1 (17.1 overs)
It's his best score of the season but Brett D'Oliveira may take little comfort from that as Surrey make their first breakthrough at the Oval. Tom Fell is the new man in the middle, joining Daryl Mitchell.
Advantage Sussex
Middlesex 230 v Sussex 323-9 - tea
Adrian Harms
BBC Sussex commentator
An exceptional effort by the Sussex middle lower order who have recovered from 50-4 to 323-9 at tea
Harry Finch has long been considered a fine prospect at Hove and he batted with skill and resolve on a wicket offering occasional variable bounce to record his first County Championship hundred
He added 91 with Michael Burgess in the highest partnership of the match for the 6th wicket and with Ollie Robinson adding an unbeaten 52 in an unbroken last-wicket partnership of 53 with George Garton, Sussex have a more than useful lead of 93