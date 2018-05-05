County Championship - Result in balance at Chelmsford

Rex Features

An enthralling day of county cricket is at an end and it looks like at least three of our eight matches are heading for a finish on Sunday.

Whether Yorkshire take the six wickets they need, or Essex score the 141 they need, to win at Chelmsford, it will remain a memorable match for 19-year-old Tykes batsman Harry Brook after scoring his maiden first-class century.

Sussex's Harry Finch also reached three figures, while Surrey skipper Rory Burns converted his unbeaten century against Worcestershire into a score of 193, the highest of the season so far.

For now, we bid you adieu, but we will return at 10:30 on Sunday morning. Please join us then.