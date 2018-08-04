Ben Stokes

How England held nerve to beat India - watch the best moments

First Test, Edgbaston: Report; Scorecard

Summary

  1. England win by 31 runs
  2. Stokes finds Pandya's edge to seal win
  3. England win on tense fourth morning
  4. India 162: Kohli 51, Stokes 4-40
  5. Stokes takes two wickets in an over
  6. England lead 1-0 in five-match series

By Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Video content

    Video caption: England v India: Ben Stokes shines as hosts take series lead

    So England head to Lord's 1-0 up in this five-match series.

    Scroll down for highlights of the dramatic 90 minutes of play. Click here to read Amy Lofthouse's match report.

    This Test has been an absolute delight. Here's hoping for more of the same next week.

    Speak then. Goodbye.

  2. Post update

    There was still danger for England while Hardik Pandya, Indian's swash-buckling all-rounder, was at the crease.

    He managed to get the total down to 31 runs but then fittingly Ben Stokes produced the winning moment...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs
  3. Post update

    That meant England were well into the tail and Joe Root made a big call. He introduced leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

    Rashid repaid his faith by trapping Ishant Sharma in front lbw.

    England were one wicket away.

    Video content

    Video caption: Rashid traps Ishant lbw on review
  4. Post update

    But then Ben Stokes stepped up.

    India needed 53 to win and Joe Root threw Ben Stokes the ball.

    The Durham all-rounder got the big wicket of Kohli in his first over and followed it with the one of Mohammed Shami.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'That is the moment!' - Stokes traps Kohli lbw

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Turning the match to England' - Stokes gets Shami
  5. Post update

    Hardik Pandya and India captain Virat Kohli then quietened the crowd.

    They patiently added 29 runs and brought the finish line closer for India...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Magnificent shot' - Pandya straight drives for four

    Video content

    Video caption: 'He's played magnificently' - Kohli reaches 50
  6. Post update

    England started the day needing five wickets to win. India needed 84 runs.

    It started perfectly for England.

    James Anderson had Dinesh Karthik caught in the first over of the day.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough
  7. Post update

    Just stumbled across this page? Where have you been? Let's look back over one of the tensest, most entertaining mornings of Test cricket for a long time...

  9. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    England will look at Moeen Ali for Ben Stokes if the pitch is going to spin. Chris Woakes could be an option.

    They'll get to Lord's, see the pitch and make the decision.

    There is talk of Dawid Malan missing out and bringing in a right-hander. That might be a sensible option to counteract Ravichandran Ashwin.

    When you win the first game of a series though and the team has been together, England perhaps should give the team at least two or three games together.

  11. Post update

    James Anderson is just 19 wickets behind Glenn McGrath now. The Australian has taken 563 Test wickets - the most in Test history by a quick bowler.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough
    #bbccricket or text 81111

    Maresh: With the exception of Kohli, poor from India. Too defensive, never put England under pressure.

    Sean: Every time I turned the cricket off this morning, a wicket went. Turn over to the rowing and less than 30 seconds later, my phone tells me the last one has fallen! I'll happily forgo my MOTM award for Sam Curran.

    This was the big wicket... That of Virat Kohli...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'That is the moment!' - Stokes traps Kohli lbw
  14. 'I'll sleep well tonight'

    Man of the match Sam Curran on Sky Sports: "I can't take it all in. It's pretty special. I'm sure I'll sleep well tonight because I couldn't last night.

    "It was an awesome spell from Ben Stokes this morning to turn the game around.

    "I tried to treat it like any other game but it's pretty hard with the atmosphere the Barmy Army were creating and with everything else that was going on.

    "[In my second innings] I was just trying to take a bit of inspiration from Virat Kohli to be honest and I spoke to Kumar [Sangakkarra] a bit after the second day about batting with the tail so that helped. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can and take all of it in."

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches maiden Test fifty with huge six
  16. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    The decision to put Adil Rashid on is probably Joe Root's best ever tactical move.

    I like what Joe did, trying to make sure they had as many balls as they could at India and not bringing the field up and allow the opposition to crash some boundaries.

  17. Post update

    Joe Root deserves a lot of praise today too. He brought on Ben Stokes - Stokes took two wickets in his first over.

    He brought on Adil Rashid - England's leg-spinner who was controversially selected for this game - when the ball was swinging and Rashid bamboozled Ishant Sharma...

    Video content

    Video caption: Rashid traps Ishant lbw on review
  18. How's stat?!

    Andrew Samson

    BBC Test Match Special statistician

    England have now won six Tests having been 100 or fewer ahead with seven wickets down in third innings of a match.

    Three of these were in the 19th century, two in back-to-back Ashes Tests in 1981 (Leeds & Birmingham) and today.

    #bbccricket or text 81111

    Bill: I have ranked all sports in order of importance. 1. Test Cricket. 2. Everything else.

  20. 'Curran didn't show any signs of pressure'

    More from Joe Root: "This win fills us with confidence and it's a great start to the series for us. It shows it's about inner belief and steeliness not just about wickets and runs.

    "It was a brilliant game from Sam Curran. He showed a huge amount of skill and didn't appear to show any signs of pressure. It's great to have him in the side - it's like having another Ben Stokes in the side, which is brilliant.

    "We have to sit down with the selection group and make sure we pick a side that suits that surface."

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Listen to the crowd' - Rahul drags on second ball
