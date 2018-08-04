How England held nerve to beat India - watch the best moments

Maresh: With the exception of Kohli, poor from India. Too defensive, never put England under pressure.
Sean: Every time I turned the cricket off this morning, a wicket went. Turn over to the rowing and less than 30 seconds later, my phone tells me the last one has fallen! I'll happily forgo my MOTM award for Sam Curran.
This was the big wicket... That of Virat Kohli...
'I'll sleep well tonight'
Man of the match Sam Curran on Sky Sports: "I can't take it all in. It's pretty special. I'm sure I'll sleep well tonight because I couldn't last night.
"It was an awesome spell from Ben Stokes this morning to turn the game around.
"I tried to treat it like any other game but it's pretty hard with the atmosphere the Barmy Army were creating and with everything else that was going on.
"[In my second innings] I was just trying to take a bit of inspiration from Virat Kohli to be honest and I spoke to Kumar [Sangakkarra] a bit after the second day about batting with the tail so that helped. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can and take all of it in."
The decision to put Adil Rashid on is probably Joe Root's best ever tactical move.
I like what Joe did, trying to make sure they had as many balls as they could at India and not bringing the field up and allow the opposition to crash some boundaries.
Joe Root deserves a lot of praise today too. He brought on Ben Stokes - Stokes took two wickets in his first over.
He brought on Adil Rashid - England's leg-spinner who was controversially selected for this game - when the ball was swinging and Rashid bamboozled Ishant Sharma...
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
England have now won six Tests having been 100 or fewer ahead with seven wickets down in third innings of a match.
Three of these were in the 19th century, two in back-to-back Ashes Tests in 1981 (Leeds & Birmingham) and today.
Bill: I have ranked all sports in order of importance.
1. Test Cricket.
2. Everything else.
'Curran didn't show any signs of pressure'
More from Joe Root: "This win fills us with confidence and it's a great start to the series for us. It shows it's about inner belief and steeliness not just about wickets and runs.
"It was a brilliant game from Sam Curran. He showed a huge amount of skill and didn't appear to show any signs of pressure. It's great to have him in the side - it's like having another Ben Stokes in the side, which is brilliant.
"We have to sit down with the selection group and make sure we pick a side that suits that surface."
So England head to Lord's 1-0 up in this five-match series.
Scroll down for highlights of the dramatic 90 minutes of play. Click here to read Amy Lofthouse's match report.
This Test has been an absolute delight. Here's hoping for more of the same next week.
Speak then. Goodbye.
There was still danger for England while Hardik Pandya, Indian's swash-buckling all-rounder, was at the crease.
He managed to get the total down to 31 runs but then fittingly Ben Stokes produced the winning moment...
That meant England were well into the tail and Joe Root made a big call. He introduced leg-spinner Adil Rashid.
Rashid repaid his faith by trapping Ishant Sharma in front lbw.
England were one wicket away.
But then Ben Stokes stepped up.
India needed 53 to win and Joe Root threw Ben Stokes the ball.
The Durham all-rounder got the big wicket of Kohli in his first over and followed it with the one of Mohammed Shami.
Hardik Pandya and India captain Virat Kohli then quietened the crowd.
They patiently added 29 runs and brought the finish line closer for India...
England started the day needing five wickets to win. India needed 84 runs.
It started perfectly for England.
James Anderson had Dinesh Karthik caught in the first over of the day.
Just stumbled across this page? Where have you been? Let's look back over one of the tensest, most entertaining mornings of Test cricket for a long time...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England will look at Moeen Ali for Ben Stokes if the pitch is going to spin. Chris Woakes could be an option.
They'll get to Lord's, see the pitch and make the decision.
There is talk of Dawid Malan missing out and bringing in a right-hander. That might be a sensible option to counteract Ravichandran Ashwin.
When you win the first game of a series though and the team has been together, England perhaps should give the team at least two or three games together.
James Anderson is just 19 wickets behind Glenn McGrath now. The Australian has taken 563 Test wickets - the most in Test history by a quick bowler.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
The decision to put Adil Rashid on is probably Joe Root's best ever tactical move.
I like what Joe did, trying to make sure they had as many balls as they could at India and not bringing the field up and allow the opposition to crash some boundaries.
Joe Root deserves a lot of praise today too. He brought on Ben Stokes - Stokes took two wickets in his first over.
He brought on Adil Rashid - England's leg-spinner who was controversially selected for this game - when the ball was swinging and Rashid bamboozled Ishant Sharma...
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
England have now won six Tests having been 100 or fewer ahead with seven wickets down in third innings of a match.
Three of these were in the 19th century, two in back-to-back Ashes Tests in 1981 (Leeds & Birmingham) and today.
