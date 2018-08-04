How England held nerve to beat India - watch the best moments

Man of the match Sam Curran on Sky Sports: "I can't take it all in. It's pretty special. I'm sure I'll sleep well tonight because I couldn't last night.

"It was an awesome spell from Ben Stokes this morning to turn the game around.

"I tried to treat it like any other game but it's pretty hard with the atmosphere the Barmy Army were creating and with everything else that was going on.

"[In my second innings] I was just trying to take a bit of inspiration from Virat Kohli to be honest and I spoke to Kumar [Sangakkarra] a bit after the second day about batting with the tail so that helped. I'm just trying to learn as much as I can and take all of it in."