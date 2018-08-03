James Anderson

Curran gives England hope but Kohli remains - watch the best moments

First Test, Edgbaston; Scorecard

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Kohli 43*, Karthik 18*
  2. Sixth-wicket stand worth 32
  3. India slip to 78-5; Broad two wickets
  4. Eng 180: Curran (63) rallies from 87-7
  5. Ishant 5-51, Ashwin 3-59
  6. First Test of five-match series

Live Reporting

By Jack Skelton and Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Farewell

    Are we set up for something like England's two-run win over Australia in the 2005 Ashes at Edgbaston?

    Join us from 10:30 BST tomorrow to find out.

    For now, Amy Lofthouse's report of a thrilling day three is here.

    The scorecard is here.

    And head here to download the Test Match Special podcast.

    I'll leave you with Sam Curran's ridiculous six to reach his fifty.

    Catch you tomorrow. Cheers.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches maiden Test fifty with huge six
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    We are in for a riveting morning. We keep saying Virat Kohli can't keep seeing his team over the line in run chases but in the last two hours of day three we saw he has the mindset and the game to do so. England have got to strike early.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved

    Text 81111

    SMS Message: England v Kohli. from Adam in Norfolk
    Adam in Norfolk
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    But Virat Kohli - who else? - remains.

    India are perhaps favourites as long as the captain remains at the crease.

    England thought they might have got him, but this lbw shout by Sam Curran was just sneaking over...

    Video content

    Video caption: Kohli survives lbw review
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    The skipper won't sleep tonight. He has got to trust his bowlers and stay calm. He has to hope his side take their chances. England will create a chance or two and have to be good enough to take them.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and James Anderson all got a scalp - removing KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and the promoted Ravichandran Ashwin respectively to leave India on 78-5...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'A wonderful delivery' - Rahul edges Stokes behind for 13

    Video content

    Video caption: Rahane edges Curran behind for two

    Video content

    Video caption: 'He looked surprised' - Ashwin edges Anderson behind
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    But Stuart Broad roared and removed Vijay, ensuring Malan's drop wasn't costly this time...

    Video content

    Video caption: Broad traps Vijay lbw for six

    And a fired-up Broad then also dismissed Shikhar Dhawan...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'It's game on' - Dhawan nicks Broad behind for 13
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    That set India 194 to win - beyond the mark of their previous highest successful run chases in Tests in England, but still very doable, not least with Virat Kohli.

    The hosts nearly had the dream start, but Dawid Malan made his third drop of the match, spilling Murali Vijay on one...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'You've got to get him out the slips' - Malan drops Vijay on one
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad hung around in support of Sam Curran.

    But India kept chipping away, removing Rashid...

    Video content

    Video caption: Umesh bowls Rashid for 16

    ...then Broad...

    Video content

    Video caption: Broad edges Ishant to Dhawan to fall for 11

    ...before England were bowled out for 180, when Curran finally fell for a superb 63...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'An absolutely magnificent innings' - Curran falls for 63
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Curran saved his finest flourish for this six to reach his maiden Test fifty...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches maiden Test fifty with huge six
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    Sam Curran is having a wonderful Test match. He has great skill levels. He defended, particularly against Ashwin. He trusted his defence, got in and then started to flourish. It is exactly what is required on this pitch.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Enter Sam Curran.

    The 20-year-old, playing just his second Test, counter-attacked in fine fashion, also showing the middle order how they should've approached India's bowling...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Lovely' - Curran drives for four

    Video content

    Video caption: 'A huge blow' - Curran hits Ashwin for six
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    So with the top order gone, what could England's powerful middle order of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler do?

    Er, not much. In fact, they all fell in the same Ishant Sharma over.

    Bairstow was the first to go, backing to leg and fending at an inswinger to be caught at slip...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'A big blow' - Bairstow falls for 28

    Stokes then nicked off to a decent ball from round the wicket...

    Video content

    Video caption: Stokes edges to Kohli to fall for six

    The lunch break interrupted the over after Stokes fell. But then Buttler was also gone, dismissed second ball after the interval...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Would you believe it?' - Buttler edges behind for one
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Get Involved

    #bbccricket

    Andrew Lewin: Wow. Imagine preferring ODI or T20 cricket to this...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Dawid Malan is having a horrid Test match. He dropped Virat Kohli twice in the first innings and dropped Ajinkya Rahane this evening.

    He's also looking very nervy at the crease, just about surviving this edge...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'I think that's out' - Malan survives slip catch opportunity

    ...but not surviving this one, falling for just 20...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Not a great shot' - Malan edges Ishant to gully
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    Joe Root will be disappointed with his dismissal. He was the key for England. He flicked with a leg slip there. That was a mental error.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    It was that familiar sinking feeling when England resumed their second innings this morning.

    Keaton Jennings was the first to fall, pushing out in front of his body to a very good Ravichandran Ashwin delivery that turned and flicked the edge...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'A really difficult one to cope with' - Jennings edges Ashwin to gully

    ...and then Joe Root fell into the trap, flicking straight to leg slip off Ashwin...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'That is the big one' - Root guides to leg slip for 14
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Post update

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    England just threw their hands at the ball. When they have a session where it is required to play old school and leave a few, they feel the best way to overcome it is to attack. That creates opportunities.

    England were out of it before Sam Curran's innings.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Right, stay tuned for highlights and reaction from a superb day three at Edgbaston...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    I'll be honest, I thought England had rather spoiled a brilliant Test match with a woeful batting collapse today as they fell to 87-7.

    Sam Curran had other ideas, hitting a superb 63 in just his second Test, to give England more than a fighting chance.

    Stuart Broad then got on a roll with two early wickets, with Curran, Ben Stokes and James Anderson all adding one each.

    But Virat Kohli has showed his class once more, steadying the chase. Tomorrow is going to be an absolute belter.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 24
Navigate to the last page
Back to top