Curran gives England hope but Kohli remains - watch the best moments

Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
We are in for a riveting morning. We keep saying Virat Kohli can't keep seeing his team over the line in run chases but in the last two hours of day three we saw he has the mindset and the game to do so. England have got to strike early.
But Virat Kohli - who else? - remains.
India are perhaps favourites as long as the captain remains at the crease.
England thought they might have got him, but this lbw shout by Sam Curran was just sneaking over...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
The skipper won't sleep tonight. He has got to trust his bowlers and stay calm. He has to hope his side take their chances. England will create a chance or two and have to be good enough to take them.
Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and James Anderson all got a scalp - removing KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and the promoted Ravichandran Ashwin respectively to leave India on 78-5...
But Stuart Broad roared and removed Vijay, ensuring Malan's drop wasn't costly this time...
And a fired-up Broad then also dismissed Shikhar Dhawan...
That set India 194 to win - beyond the mark of their previous highest successful run chases in Tests in England, but still very doable, not least with Virat Kohli.
The hosts nearly had the dream start, but Dawid Malan made his third drop of the match, spilling Murali Vijay on one...
Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad hung around in support of Sam Curran.
But India kept chipping away, removing Rashid...
...then Broad...
...before England were bowled out for 180, when Curran finally fell for a superb 63...
Curran saved his finest flourish for this six to reach his maiden Test fifty...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Sam Curran is having a wonderful Test match. He has great skill levels. He defended, particularly against Ashwin. He trusted his defence, got in and then started to flourish. It is exactly what is required on this pitch.
Enter Sam Curran.
The 20-year-old, playing just his second Test, counter-attacked in fine fashion, also showing the middle order how they should've approached India's bowling...
So with the top order gone, what could England's powerful middle order of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler do?
Er, not much. In fact, they all fell in the same Ishant Sharma over.
Bairstow was the first to go, backing to leg and fending at an inswinger to be caught at slip...
Stokes then nicked off to a decent ball from round the wicket...
The lunch break interrupted the over after Stokes fell. But then Buttler was also gone, dismissed second ball after the interval...
Dawid Malan is having a horrid Test match. He dropped Virat Kohli twice in the first innings and dropped Ajinkya Rahane this evening.
He's also looking very nervy at the crease, just about surviving this edge...
...but not surviving this one, falling for just 20...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Joe Root will be disappointed with his dismissal. He was the key for England. He flicked with a leg slip there. That was a mental error.
It was that familiar sinking feeling when England resumed their second innings this morning.
Keaton Jennings was the first to fall, pushing out in front of his body to a very good Ravichandran Ashwin delivery that turned and flicked the edge...
...and then Joe Root fell into the trap, flicking straight to leg slip off Ashwin...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England just threw their hands at the ball. When they have a session where it is required to play old school and leave a few, they feel the best way to overcome it is to attack. That creates opportunities.
England were out of it before Sam Curran's innings.
Right, stay tuned for highlights and reaction from a superb day three at Edgbaston...
I'll be honest, I thought England had rather spoiled a brilliant Test match with a woeful batting collapse today as they fell to 87-7.
Sam Curran had other ideas, hitting a superb 63 in just his second Test, to give England more than a fighting chance.
Stuart Broad then got on a roll with two early wickets, with Curran, Ben Stokes and James Anderson all adding one each.
But Virat Kohli has showed his class once more, steadying the chase. Tomorrow is going to be an absolute belter.
