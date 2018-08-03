Curran gives England hope but Kohli remains - watch the best moments

Are we set up for something like England's two-run win over Australia in the 2005 Ashes at Edgbaston?

Join us from 10:30 BST tomorrow to find out.

For now, Amy Lofthouse's report of a thrilling day three is here.

The scorecard is here.

And head here to download the Test Match Special podcast.

I'll leave you with Sam Curran's ridiculous six to reach his fifty.

Catch you tomorrow. Cheers.