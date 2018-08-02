Cook falls to last ball of day after Kohli's 149 - in-play clips, radio & text

You can read all about the day's play in Amy Lofthouse's report here.
We'll be back tomorrow. I have no idea which way this match is going to go. Virat Kohli has ensured it is right in the balance.
Make sure you're back to join us.
Until then, goodbye.
But the day belongs to Virat Kohli. These shots just get better and better every time you watch them.
What an innings.
He fully deserved the first Test century in England...
Who had Sam Curran down as taking the most wickets for England today?
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
We have had two tremendous days of Test cricket. From England's perspective - the first two sessions yesterday were outstanding, as were the first two sessions today. It was about as good a spell of seam bowling from James Anderson and Ben Stokes after lunch as you'll ever see.
But this last session has been same as last night where India have grabbed the game back through brilliance. First brilliance from Virat Kohli and then that delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin.
Alastair Cook will be gutted to get out but the man whose head will be down in England's dressing room is Dawid Malan.
It was an easy drop with Kohli on 21. And now the India captain has confidence.
England's remaining left-handers will not sleep well tonight - tomorrow will be a difficult day facing Ravichandran Ashwin.
Joe Root has to do what Virat Kohli did and lead from the front, while Dawid Malan needs runs to overcome that dropped catch.
And after England finally bowled India out, with the hosts taking a first-innings lead of 13, Ravichandran Ashwin struck a crucial blow with the final ball of the day.
He bowled England's opener Alastair Cook with another beauty...
It was almost identical to how he dismissed Cook in the first innings. Cook must be wondering what he has done wrong to deserve it.
India were 182-8, still over 100 short of England's first innings total but Virat Kohli batted brilliantly with the tail.
He put on 35 with Ishant Sharma and crucially 57 with Umesh Yadav for the final wicket.
After lunch we were treated to one of the best sessions of Test cricket in a long time. The crowd were oooohing and ahhhhing. James Anderson and Ben Stokes were swinging the ball big time as Virat Kohli did his best to survive.
He did so. Just...
But Stokes took two wickets at the other end...
England's Sam Curran, speaking to TMS: "The day had pretty much everything - wickets, runs, good periods, frustrating periods.
"There was a nice breeze and the clouds came in - we've found recently that the ball doesn't swing as much when it's really new and can when the lacquer comes off, so it's about hitting the lengths and being patient.
"We still bowled them out below our total so that's a huge positive."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
We're right behind the bowlers' arm here in the commentary box and it was good to see what Sam Curran was doing.
He bowled some really good balls and think really smartly about the game.
The worry at Headingley in his first Test was whether he was quick enough - he proved today that when the ball is moving around, he's a threat because he's got a great cricket brain.
He set Hardik Pandya up beautifully - a whole over of outswingers before a big inswinger.
If the ball isn't swinging, it will be a lot harder for him. but this was perfect for him today.
Sam Curran is only 20 years old and bowls very few bad balls.
Those drops spoiled what was actually an excellent bowling performance from England a little.
In the first session it wasn't Stuart Broad, James Anderson or Ben Stokes that did the damage it was 20-year-old Sam Curran, playing in his second Test.
The Surrey left-armer took three wickets in eight balls to give England the early advantage.
He reduced India to 59-3.
England will rue their missed opportunities. They dropped Virat Kohli twice - once on 21 and again on 51.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
When he got to about 57, Virat Kohli's body language changed and I thought there was danger there for England if one of the tailenders could hang around and they did.
The great players love the biggest stage. The crowd booed Kohli when he went out and he thought, "You're going to boo me? OK, I'll stick around."
This was the moment Kohli reached three figures and I think he might have enjoyed it just a bit...
He also got a great ovation when he finally was out...
It is a day that will be remembered for Virat Kohli's knock.
It's the day he finally arrived as a Test batsman in England. The India captain, probably the world's best batsman, hit a stunning 149.
He rode his luck early on but then as the partners ran out he played it beautifully. He crashed boundaries and carefully farmed the strike. It was a real Test innings. One that will be remembered for a long time.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England will be saying they are ahead, with only one wicket down, and will be keeping positive.
They've had two chances to put India out of the game - they should've made 400 and on this pitch that is a big score. Then today when they had India eight down and couldn't finish it off.
But the day belongs to Virat Kohli. These shots just get better and better every time you watch them.
What an innings.
He fully deserved the first Test century in England...
Who had Sam Curran down as taking the most wickets for England today?
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
But this last session has been same as last night where India have grabbed the game back through brilliance. First brilliance from Virat Kohli and then that delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin.
Alastair Cook will be gutted to get out but the man whose head will be down in England's dressing room is Dawid Malan.
It was an easy drop with Kohli on 21. And now the India captain has confidence.
It was an easy drop with Kohli on 21. And now the India captain has confidence.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England's remaining left-handers will not sleep well tonight - tomorrow will be a difficult day facing Ravichandran Ashwin.
Joe Root has to do what Virat Kohli did and lead from the front, while Dawid Malan needs runs to overcome that dropped catch.
And after England finally bowled India out, with the hosts taking a first-innings lead of 13, Ravichandran Ashwin struck a crucial blow with the final ball of the day.
He bowled England's opener Alastair Cook with another beauty...
It was almost identical to how he dismissed Cook in the first innings. Cook must be wondering what he has done wrong to deserve it.
India were 182-8, still over 100 short of England's first innings total but Virat Kohli batted brilliantly with the tail.
He put on 35 with Ishant Sharma and crucially 57 with Umesh Yadav for the final wicket.
After lunch we were treated to one of the best sessions of Test cricket in a long time. The crowd were oooohing and ahhhhing. James Anderson and Ben Stokes were swinging the ball big time as Virat Kohli did his best to survive.
He did so. Just...
But Stokes took two wickets at the other end...
England's Sam Curran, speaking to TMS: "The day had pretty much everything - wickets, runs, good periods, frustrating periods.
"There was a nice breeze and the clouds came in - we've found recently that the ball doesn't swing as much when it's really new and can when the lacquer comes off, so it's about hitting the lengths and being patient.
"We still bowled them out below our total so that's a huge positive."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
We're right behind the bowlers' arm here in the commentary box and it was good to see what Sam Curran was doing.
He bowled some really good balls and think really smartly about the game.
The worry at Headingley in his first Test was whether he was quick enough - he proved today that when the ball is moving around, he's a threat because he's got a great cricket brain.
He set Hardik Pandya up beautifully - a whole over of outswingers before a big inswinger.
If the ball isn't swinging, it will be a lot harder for him. but this was perfect for him today.
Jonathan Agnew
BBC cricket correspondent on Test Match Special
Sam Curran is only 20 years old and bowls very few bad balls.
Those drops spoiled what was actually an excellent bowling performance from England a little.
In the first session it wasn't Stuart Broad, James Anderson or Ben Stokes that did the damage it was 20-year-old Sam Curran, playing in his second Test.
The Surrey left-armer took three wickets in eight balls to give England the early advantage.
He reduced India to 59-3.
England will rue their missed opportunities. They dropped Virat Kohli twice - once on 21 and again on 51.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
When he got to about 57, Virat Kohli's body language changed and I thought there was danger there for England if one of the tailenders could hang around and they did.
The great players love the biggest stage. The crowd booed Kohli when he went out and he thought, "You're going to boo me? OK, I'll stick around."
This was the moment Kohli reached three figures and I think he might have enjoyed it just a bit...
He also got a great ovation when he finally was out...
It is a day that will be remembered for Virat Kohli's knock.
It's the day he finally arrived as a Test batsman in England. The India captain, probably the world's best batsman, hit a stunning 149.
He rode his luck early on but then as the partners ran out he played it beautifully. He crashed boundaries and carefully farmed the strike. It was a real Test innings. One that will be remembered for a long time.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England will be saying they are ahead, with only one wicket down, and will be keeping positive.
They've had two chances to put India out of the game - they should've made 400 and on this pitch that is a big score. Then today when they had India eight down and couldn't finish it off.
You don't see that sloppiness in the ODI team.
That was another gripping day of Test cricket. Who won the day? I'm not sure.
It feels like India's after Kohli's heroics and that late blow but England still scraped a lead I guess.