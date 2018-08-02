Virat Kohli

Cook falls to last ball of day after Kohli's 149 - in-play clips, radio & text

First Test, Edgbaston: Scorecard

Summary

  1. Cook bowled by final ball of day
  2. India 274: Kohli makes masterful 149
  3. India add 92 for last two wickets
  4. Kohli & Umesh add 57 for 10th wkt
  5. Kohli dropped on 21 & 51 by Malan
  6. Curran 4-74, Rashid 2-31

Live Reporting

By Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

    Virat Kohli
    You can read all about the day's play in Amy Lofthouse's report here.

    We'll be back tomorrow. I have no idea which way this match is going to go. Virat Kohli has ensured it is right in the balance.

    Make sure you're back to join us.

    Until then, goodbye.

    But the day belongs to Virat Kohli. These shots just get better and better every time you watch them.

    What an innings.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'What a shot that is' - Kohli drives Rashid over extra cover for four

    Video content

    Video caption: 'He's a freak' - Kohli drives for four

    He fully deserved the first Test century in England...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Take a bow skipper' - Kohli reaches century
    Who had Sam Curran down as taking the most wickets for England today?

    Video content

    Video caption: Curran gets breakthrough as Vijay goes lbw on review

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Listen to the crowd' - Rahul drags on second ball

    Video content

    Video caption: Curran gets his third as Dhawan edges to slip

    Video content

    Video caption: Curran traps Pandya lbw
    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    We have had two tremendous days of Test cricket. From England's perspective - the first two sessions yesterday were outstanding, as were the first two sessions today. It was about as good a spell of seam bowling from James Anderson and Ben Stokes after lunch as you'll ever see.

    But this last session has been same as last night where India have grabbed the game back through brilliance. First brilliance from Virat Kohli and then that delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Alastair Cook will be gutted to get out but the man whose head will be down in England's dressing room is Dawid Malan.

    It was an easy drop with Kohli on 21. And now the India captain has confidence.

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    England's remaining left-handers will not sleep well tonight - tomorrow will be a difficult day facing Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Joe Root has to do what Virat Kohli did and lead from the front, while Dawid Malan needs runs to overcome that dropped catch.

    And after England finally bowled India out, with the hosts taking a first-innings lead of 13, Ravichandran Ashwin struck a crucial blow with the final ball of the day.

    He bowled England's opener Alastair Cook with another beauty...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'What a ripper' - Ashwin bowls Cook

    It was almost identical to how he dismissed Cook in the first innings. Cook must be wondering what he has done wrong to deserve it.

    Video content

    India were 182-8, still over 100 short of England's first innings total but Virat Kohli batted brilliantly with the tail.

    He put on 35 with Ishant Sharma and crucially 57 with Umesh Yadav for the final wicket.

    After lunch we were treated to one of the best sessions of Test cricket in a long time. The crowd were oooohing and ahhhhing. James Anderson and Ben Stokes were swinging the ball big time as Virat Kohli did his best to survive.

    He did so. Just...

    Video content

    Video caption: Anderson and England fail in Kohli review

    But Stokes took two wickets at the other end...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'This is ominous' - Rahane dismissed for 15

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Unbelievable bowling' - Stokes bowls Karthik
    England's Sam Curran, speaking to TMS: "The day had pretty much everything - wickets, runs, good periods, frustrating periods.

    "There was a nice breeze and the clouds came in - we've found recently that the ball doesn't swing as much when it's really new and can when the lacquer comes off, so it's about hitting the lengths and being patient.

    "We still bowled them out below our total so that's a huge positive."

    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    We're right behind the bowlers' arm here in the commentary box and it was good to see what Sam Curran was doing.

    He bowled some really good balls and think really smartly about the game.

    The worry at Headingley in his first Test was whether he was quick enough - he proved today that when the ball is moving around, he's a threat because he's got a great cricket brain.

    He set Hardik Pandya up beautifully - a whole over of outswingers before a big inswinger.

    If the ball isn't swinging, it will be a lot harder for him. but this was perfect for him today.

    Those drops spoiled what was actually an excellent bowling performance from England a little.

    In the first session it wasn't Stuart Broad, James Anderson or Ben Stokes that did the damage it was 20-year-old Sam Curran, playing in his second Test.

    The Surrey left-armer took three wickets in eight balls to give England the early advantage.

    He reduced India to 59-3.

    Video content

    Video caption: Curran gets breakthrough as Vijay goes lbw on review

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Listen to the crowd' - Rahul drags on second ball

    Video content

    Video caption: Curran gets his third as Dhawan edges to slip
    England will rue their missed opportunities. They dropped Virat Kohli twice - once on 21 and again on 51.

    Video content

    Video caption: Kohli dropped on 21

    Video content

    Video caption: Kohli dropped on 51
    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    When he got to about 57, Virat Kohli's body language changed and I thought there was danger there for England if one of the tailenders could hang around and they did.

    The great players love the biggest stage. The crowd booed Kohli when he went out and he thought, "You're going to boo me? OK, I'll stick around."

    This was the moment Kohli reached three figures and I think he might have enjoyed it just a bit...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Take a bow skipper' - Kohli reaches century

    He also got a great ovation when he finally was out...

    Video content

    Video caption: Kohli falls for 149
    It is a day that will be remembered for Virat Kohli's knock.

    It's the day he finally arrived as a Test batsman in England. The India captain, probably the world's best batsman, hit a stunning 149.

    He rode his luck early on but then as the partners ran out he played it beautifully. He crashed boundaries and carefully farmed the strike. It was a real Test innings. One that will be remembered for a long time.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'A very brave shot' - Kohli drives for four

    Video content

    Video caption: Kohli reaches highest Test score in England

    Video content

    Video caption: 'He's a freak' - Kohli drives for four

    Video content

    Video caption: Kohli hits Rashid for six
    Michael Vaughan

    Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special

    England will be saying they are ahead, with only one wicket down, and will be keeping positive.

    They've had two chances to put India out of the game - they should've made 400 and on this pitch that is a big score. Then today when they had India eight down and couldn't finish it off.

    You don't see that sloppiness in the ODI team.

    That was another gripping day of Test cricket. Who won the day? I'm not sure.

    It feels like India's after Kohli's heroics and that late blow but England still scraped a lead I guess.

