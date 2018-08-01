Wasteful England close on 285-9 - watch the key moments

And, as tough as it is to watch, here is that excellent run out of Joe Root by Virat Kohli. He may be playing Virat the villain with how he reacted - but has this Test already seen its most significant moment?
We have seen it before - England get into a good position and allow the opposition back into the game.
The run-out shouldn't happen. Buttler should be able to play that delivery. Stokes plays across the line, he should be able to play that.
The England coaches will ask, 'Did we get bowled out?' and I am not seeing too many jaffas.
Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad were both trapped lbw as England looked to grimly hang on until the close of play...
And India should've bowled the hosts out - but Dinesh Karthik shelled this opportunity to remove Sam Curran on what proved to be the penultimate ball of the day...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Bairstow ran the captain out and played a poor stroke not long after. Root and Bairstow will know they were controlling game and let India back into the contest. This match could be a spectacular one.
Anyway, things got much, much better for Kohli and India, but much, much worse for England...
First, Bairstow dragged on for 70...
Then Jos Buttler played all round a straight ball from Ashwin...
And Ben Stokes somehow did this...
After running out his opposite number with a tremendous pick up and throw, India captain Virat Kohli blew kisses to both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, before putting his finger to his lips to shush the crowd.
He then imitated Root's mic drop celebration at the end of the third ODI and appeared to invite Root to leave the ground with a swear word.
Plenty more to be heard about this one, you'd reckon.
And then this...
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were plundering runs on Yorkshire Day, bringing up a fine century stand and taking England to 215-3.
It was going well. Too well...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
I thought Kohli was struggling. For an hour before Root's run out, Virat got his tactics wrong. Throughout all of Joe Root's innings he was just playing good balls late and getting a single.
Tactically he had moments I didn't agree with and had moments in the last session where he was controlling the game.
SMS Message: First session 80-1. Second session 80-2. Third session 120-6. Paying the price for upping the run-rate. from Geoff, St Andrews
First session 80-1. Second session 80-2. Third session 120-6. Paying the price for upping the run-rate.
Dawid Malan came and went for a shaky eight...
But Root continued to look in superb touch, passing both 6,000 Test runs and fifty on the day - his 12th half-century in as many Tests against India...
SMS Message: Imagine the glee with which I slapped my laptop shut, skipped from train to bus to seat in the stands having snapped up a £20 ticket at tea... No complaints though. It's going to be a great match, already is. from Phil
Imagine the glee with which I slapped my laptop shut, skipped from train to bus to seat in the stands having snapped up a £20 ticket at tea... No complaints though. It's going to be a great match, already is.
'Opportunity missed' for England
England opener Keaton Jennings, who made 42, on Sky Sports: "It is an opportunity missed. It was a mixed day. But there's still a bit of movement laterally. You don't know what a good score is until both sides have batted.
"We need to take that opportunity when we bowl. We need to stamp our authority on the game. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and make it really tough for them."
But Jennings was bowled for 42 in unfortunate fashion not long after the resumption...
Jennings and Root rallied though and took England through to lunch at 83-1.
After England won the toss and Joe Root elected to bat, Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings made steady progress.
Until Ravichandran Ashwin was introduced inside 10 overs and bowled Cook with this beauty...
Video content
This content only works in the UK.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England have missed a massive opportunity.
There is still plenty of movement but the Indian seamers haven't bowled brilliantly.
England should take heart that there is still movement.
Right, stay tuned for reaction and highlights from a cracking day of Test cricket.
SMS Message: We can't keep dodging the truth, it's time. Time for us to get Gareth Southgate back from his holidays and in charge of the England cricket team. from Jonjo
We can't keep dodging the truth, it's time. Time for us to get Gareth Southgate back from his holidays and in charge of the England cricket team.
That was a belting day of Test cricket, just not the evening session England wanted at all.
India on top - but can England's seamers exploit the movement and Adil Rashid find the same spin as the superb Ravichandran Ashwin tomorrow?
Join us from 10:30 BST to find out.
For now, Stephan Shemilt's report of day one is here.
The scorecard is here.
Head here for the Test Match Special podcast summing up day one at Edgbaston.
Catch you tomorrow. Cheers.
Adil Rashid and Stuart Broad were both trapped lbw as England looked to grimly hang on until the close of play...
And India should've bowled the hosts out - but Dinesh Karthik shelled this opportunity to remove Sam Curran on what proved to be the penultimate ball of the day...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Bairstow ran the captain out and played a poor stroke not long after. Root and Bairstow will know they were controlling game and let India back into the contest. This match could be a spectacular one.
Anyway, things got much, much better for Kohli and India, but much, much worse for England...
First, Bairstow dragged on for 70...
Then Jos Buttler played all round a straight ball from Ashwin...
And Ben Stokes somehow did this...
After running out his opposite number with a tremendous pick up and throw, India captain Virat Kohli blew kisses to both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, before putting his finger to his lips to shush the crowd.
He then imitated Root's mic drop celebration at the end of the third ODI and appeared to invite Root to leave the ground with a swear word.
Plenty more to be heard about this one, you'd reckon.
And then this...
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were plundering runs on Yorkshire Day, bringing up a fine century stand and taking England to 215-3.
It was going well. Too well...
Video content
Video content
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
I thought Kohli was struggling. For an hour before Root's run out, Virat got his tactics wrong. Throughout all of Joe Root's innings he was just playing good balls late and getting a single.
Tactically he had moments I didn't agree with and had moments in the last session where he was controlling the game.
Dawid Malan came and went for a shaky eight...
But Root continued to look in superb touch, passing both 6,000 Test runs and fifty on the day - his 12th half-century in as many Tests against India...
'Opportunity missed' for England
England opener Keaton Jennings, who made 42, on Sky Sports: "It is an opportunity missed. It was a mixed day. But there's still a bit of movement laterally. You don't know what a good score is until both sides have batted.
"We need to take that opportunity when we bowl. We need to stamp our authority on the game. Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and make it really tough for them."
But Jennings was bowled for 42 in unfortunate fashion not long after the resumption...
Jennings and Root rallied though and took England through to lunch at 83-1.
After England won the toss and Joe Root elected to bat, Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings made steady progress.
Until Ravichandran Ashwin was introduced inside 10 overs and bowled Cook with this beauty...
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
England have missed a massive opportunity.
There is still plenty of movement but the Indian seamers haven't bowled brilliantly.
England should take heart that there is still movement.
Right, stay tuned for reaction and highlights from a cracking day of Test cricket.
