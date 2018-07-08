India beat England to win T20 series - watch the best moments
3rd T20, Bristol: Scorecard; TMS overseas
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- India win series 2-1
- India chase 199 with 8 balls to spare
- Rohit 100*, Kohli 43, Pandya 33*
- Jordan takes two brilliant catches
- Eng 198-9: Roy 67 (31); Pandya 4-38
- Five catches for Dhoni - T20 record
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse and Stephan Shemilt
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Post update
Post update
Now, though, I'll leave you with the best of today's action...
Post update
Right, not long for us to go here. Keep in mind we have lots and lots of live cricket this week. Next up is Tuesday, when England women meet New Zealand in the second one-day international.
Post update
India all-rounder Hardik Panyda on TMS: "Even when they started it looked like a 230 wicket. Once we stopped them for 198, we know that if we batted well we would get there. With our batting, sometimes any total looks a very easy total. The boys played rellly well and I'm really proud of them.
"The good thing about this Indian team is we have all played big games. The pressure always comes."
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
BBC Test Match Special statistician
England have lost six of their 16 Twenty20 games since the 2016 World T20, while India have won India have won 14 of their past 17.
Post update
More from Virat Kohli: "It was a brutal day for the bowlers. The guys produced the goods for us.
"They are very important. We'll continue to try different things. The guys are taking this as an opportunity. It's great to have a series win at the start of the tour."
Post update
India captain Virat Kohli: "The comeback from the bowlers was oustanding. At one point we thought they would get 225-230. The character we showed is something we're very proud of.
"We hit our areas better. We had to make the batsmen feel like they would make mistakes. We applied pressure and pulled the game back nicely.
"Hardik Pandya is a really good all-round cricketer. He's sure of what he wants to do."
England put under 'different pressures'
England captain Eoin Morgan: "This series has produced three different performances - one that turned at Old Trafford, a bigger ground at Cardiff, and a high-scoring set here after losing the toss. Each puts us under different pressure, which is nice."
On Thursday's opening ODI at Trent Bridge: "It's exciting. Trent Bridge has been a good ground for us. Hopefully it's entertianing - as it has been."
Get Involved
Text 81111
'England will fancy themselves in one-day series'
James Anderson
England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
I imagine Joe Root will come back into the one-day side. He is the glue that holds that batting line-up together. It will be interesting to see whether Ben Stokes can bowl his full allotment of 10 overs.
I see England as a stronger one-day side than T20 side, so they'll fancy themselves to win that one-day series.
Post update
England captain Eoin Morgan on Test Match Special: "Jos Buttler and Jason Roy are proving a very formidable partnership at the top of the order. They got us off to a fantastic start.
"We had high hopes of getting 210 or 215. We failed to execute big shots and it didn't come off. The execution wasn't up to scratch. Capitalising on starts like is something we have to learn from.
"That total isn't defendable when a guy comes out and plays like that on a small ground. It was similar to India conditions. He played well. He's allowed to do that - he's a world-class player. India played better than us. Well done to them."
Post update
Man of the match and series Rohit Sharma: "That's the style of my play. Assessing the conditions was important. We knew the wicket was nice to play on and the boundaries were small.
"I like to be calm, not to panic, because I know once you're there you can make up time. It's important to assess the bowlers. There's always an option. With the wicket being so good, I knew I just needed to stay there as long as possible."
Post update
James Anderson
England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
England know that they're not the finished article by any stretch. They will know they have to go and work on certain things.
How's stat?!
Andy Zaltzman
BBC Test Match Special statistician
England played 47 dot balls today, India just 30.
Post update
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
It really was a fabulous knock, using the entirety of this Bristol outfield.
'Hats off to Rohit'
James Anderson
England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
England didn't bowl too badly. Rohit is such a great player - not just a T20 player. He's so nice to watch and you've just got to take your hat off to him.
Post update
Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain on BBC Test Match Special
This really has been an outstanding game of cricket.
Post update
James Anderson
England bowler on BBC Test Match Special
The boundaries today were ridiculously small, which makes the bowlers' job doubly hard. I thought the spinners today did a great job.
Get Involved
Text 81111