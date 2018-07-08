India beat England to win T20 series - watch the best moments

India all-rounder Hardik Panyda on TMS: "Even when they started it looked like a 230 wicket. Once we stopped them for 198, we know that if we batted well we would get there. With our batting, sometimes any total looks a very easy total. The boys played rellly well and I'm really proud of them.

"The good thing about this Indian team is we have all played big games. The pressure always comes."