Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

India beat England to win T20 series - watch the best moments

3rd T20, Bristol: Scorecard; TMS overseas

Summary

  1. India win series 2-1
  2. India chase 199 with 8 balls to spare
  3. Rohit 100*, Kohli 43, Pandya 33*
  4. Jordan takes two brilliant catches
  5. Eng 198-9: Roy 67 (31); Pandya 4-38
  6. Five catches for Dhoni - T20 record

By Amy Lofthouse and Stephan Shemilt

All times stated are UK

    Video caption: Siddarth bowls Buttler for 34

    Video caption: 'It's a huge shot' - Roy heaves Chahar for six

    Video caption: Dhoni catch dismisses Morgan for six

    Video caption: 'He's walloped it' - Bairstow hits Chahar for six

    Video caption: 'An astonishing shot' - Bairstow lofts over backward point for six

    Video caption: Bairstow edges behind for 25
    Video caption: 'Glorious shot' - Rohit flicks for six

    Video content

    Video caption: 'A wonderful wonderful catch' - Ball's diving catch dismisses Dhawan

    Video caption: 'It's incredible! Take a bow!' - Jordan's diving catch removes KL Rahul

    Video caption: 'What a shot that is' - Rohit pulls Plunkett for six

    Video caption: 'That's a massive shot' - Kohli hits Rashid for six

    Video caption: Kohli out caught and bowled by Jordan for 43

    Video caption: Pandya hits for six as India secure 2-1 series victory
    Now, though, I'll leave you with the best of today's action...

    Right, not long for us to go here. Keep in mind we have lots and lots of live cricket this week. Next up is Tuesday, when England women meet New Zealand in the second one-day international.

    India all-rounder Hardik Panyda on TMS: "Even when they started it looked like a 230 wicket. Once we stopped them for 198, we know that if we batted well we would get there. With our batting, sometimes any total looks a very easy total. The boys played rellly well and I'm really proud of them.

    "The good thing about this Indian team is we have all played big games. The pressure always comes."

  6. How's stat?!

    Andy Zaltzman

    BBC Test Match Special statistician

    England have lost six of their 16 Twenty20 games since the 2016 World T20, while India have won India have won 14 of their past 17.

    More from Virat Kohli: "It was a brutal day for the bowlers. The guys produced the goods for us.

    "They are very important. We'll continue to try different things. The guys are taking this as an opportunity. It's great to have a series win at the start of the tour."

    Video caption: Pandya hits for six as India secure 2-1 series victory
    India captain Virat Kohli: "The comeback from the bowlers was oustanding. At one point we thought they would get 225-230. The character we showed is something we're very proud of.

    "We hit our areas better. We had to make the batsmen feel like they would make mistakes. We applied pressure and pulled the game back nicely.

    "Hardik Pandya is a really good all-round cricketer. He's sure of what he wants to do."

    Video caption: Dhoni catch dismisses Morgan for six

    Video caption: Bairstow edges behind for 25
    England captain Eoin Morgan: "This series has produced three different performances - one that turned at Old Trafford, a bigger ground at Cardiff, and a high-scoring set here after losing the toss. Each puts us under different pressure, which is nice."

    On Thursday's opening ODI at Trent Bridge: "It's exciting. Trent Bridge has been a good ground for us. Hopefully it's entertianing - as it has been."

    Eoin Morgan
    SMS Message: Of course India's batting was great, but surely the difference between the two teams was England's middle order failing to capitalise on a fantastic start, or rather the way India prevented them from doing so? from Dominic
    Dominic
    James Anderson

    England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    I imagine Joe Root will come back into the one-day side. He is the glue that holds that batting line-up together. It will be interesting to see whether Ben Stokes can bowl his full allotment of 10 overs.

    I see England as a stronger one-day side than T20 side, so they'll fancy themselves to win that one-day series.

    England captain Eoin Morgan on Test Match Special: "Jos Buttler and Jason Roy are proving a very formidable partnership at the top of the order. They got us off to a fantastic start.

    "We had high hopes of getting 210 or 215. We failed to execute big shots and it didn't come off. The execution wasn't up to scratch. Capitalising on starts like is something we have to learn from.

    "That total isn't defendable when a guy comes out and plays like that on a small ground. It was similar to India conditions. He played well. He's allowed to do that - he's a world-class player. India played better than us. Well done to them."

    Jos Buttler and Jason Roy
    Man of the match and series Rohit Sharma: "That's the style of my play. Assessing the conditions was important. We knew the wicket was nice to play on and the boundaries were small.

    "I like to be calm, not to panic, because I know once you're there you can make up time. It's important to assess the bowlers. There's always an option. With the wicket being so good, I knew I just needed to stay there as long as possible."

    Rohit Sharma
    James Anderson

    England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    England know that they're not the finished article by any stretch. They will know they have to go and work on certain things.

    Andy Zaltzman

    BBC Test Match Special statistician

    England played 47 dot balls today, India just 30.

    Charles Dagnall

    BBC Test Match Special

    It really was a fabulous knock, using the entirety of this Bristol outfield.

    James Anderson

    England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    England didn't bowl too badly. Rohit is such a great player - not just a T20 player. He's so nice to watch and you've just got to take your hat off to him.

    Video caption: 'Glorious shot' - Rohit flicks for six

    Video caption: 'What a shot that is' - Rohit pulls Plunkett for six
    Sunil Gavaskar

    Former India captain on BBC Test Match Special

    This really has been an outstanding game of cricket.

    James Anderson

    England bowler on BBC Test Match Special

    The boundaries today were ridiculously small, which makes the bowlers' job doubly hard. I thought the spinners today did a great job.

    Text 81111

    SMS Message: A naive performance but I suspect this loss will be good for England in the long run. Hopefully both Roy and Hales in particular will learn to play smarter and not toss their wickets away. Well played India. Bring on the ODIs. from Mark
    Mark
