England celebrate

England beat India in T20 thriller - clips, reaction & analysis

2nd T20, Cardiff; Report; Scorecard

Summary

  1. England win with two balls to spare
  2. Hales 58* off 41 balls
  3. Bairstow 28 (18), Morgan 17 (19)
  4. India 148-5: Kohli 47, Dhoni 32*
  5. Plunkett 1-17, Willey 1-18
  6. Three-match series level at 1-1

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye!

    That's us done for the evening.

    You can catch up on what happened tonight and watch the highlights in Stephan's report over here.

    We'll be back on Sunday for the deciding match at Bristol. Until then!

  2. Post update

    James Taylor

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    If Ben Stokes comes in for Jake Ball, just think how strong that England batting line-up will be. They've got so many world-class players to pick from.

  3. 'It's boosted our confidence'

    England captain Eoin Morgan, speaking to Sky Sports: "When there's bounce there's always opportunities to take wickets. Jake Ball bowled two beautiful overs in the powerplay. The unit as a whole did really well. To get over the line has boosted our confidence.

    "The momentum does ebb and flow throughout the game and the series. Alex played magnificently today. Small partnerships here and there are very powerful when you're chasing.

    "We normally play spin quite well. It's a mater of being logical about what you're up against. Jonny in particular, along with Alex, there was complete transparency in everything they did."

    Video caption: Rahul is clean bowled by Plunkett for six

    Video content

  4. Post update

    Man of the match Alex Hales on batting at number four: "The long-term goal is the 2010 World Cup, so any position in this team is good with this powerful batting line-up."

    On England's bowlers: "To get us into a good position in an important game, they a job and set it up for us."

    On Sunday's decider at Bristol on Sunday: "It's two very strong teams, both at the top of their game, so it should be a cracker."

  5. How's stat?!

    Andy Zaltzman

    BBC Test Match Special statistician

    That was Alex Hales' fourth unbeaten fifty in a successful chase in T20s.

  6. Man of the match - Alex Hales

    England's Alex Hales, who made 58 not out off 41 balls: "It was much-needed; it was a series-decider for us. It was nice to right the wrongs of that last match, personally and for the team. The other night was just a really bad day at the office."

  7. 'England were better than us'

    India captain Virat Kohli on Sky Sports: "When you lose three early wickets it's always difficult to get into the game. Our powerplay was not good enough. Credit to England with the way they started with the ball. They put pressure on us.

    "We would have liked 10-15 more runs. We thought 140 was going to be competitive. When you lose momentum it's very difficult to get it back.

    "England played Kuldeep really well today - they'd done their homework. We had a good game but England were better than us."

    Video content

    Video caption: Dhawan is run out in bizarre fashion after dropping his bat

    Video content

    Video caption: Hales hits Yadav out of the ground
  8. Watch: Willey hits winning runs as England level series

    Video content

    Video caption: Willey hits the winning runs for England as they level the series
  10. Post update

    James Taylor

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    Alex Hales' innings was very smart, very controlled, and he took the right decisions at the right time. He took the responsibility on and he led his side to victory.

  11. Post update

    Some astonishing hitting from Alex Hales tonight. He timed his innings perfectly...

    Video content

    Video caption: Hales hits Yadav out of the ground

    ...although there were some moments of brilliance from India.

    Video content

    This content only works in the UK.

  13. Post update

    Well, that was fun.

    Alex Hales finishes with 58 from 41 balls, with four fours and three sixes to his name. It was set up by an excellent bowling performance, and then Hales held things together when the batting wobbled.

  14. Post update

    James Taylor

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    Hales has played a fabulous knock in a foreign position, coming in down the order. England have learned from their mistakes at Old Trafford.

  15. BreakingENGLAND WIN BY FIVE WICKETS!

    England have levelled the series!

    David Willey leans back and punches the ball for four to secure victory. We're heading to a decider on Sunday.

    Video content

    Video caption: Willey hits the winning runs for England as they level the series
  16. Post update

    Charles Dagnall

    BBC Test Match Special

    Now that is a much healthier looking scorecard. Hales is winning this game for England

  17. Eng 148-5

    Need 1 from 3 balls

    A leisurely single from Alex Hales, and the scores are level.

    Meanwhile, a cyclist outside the ground has just found the ball that Alex Hales tonked for six at the start of this over.

  18. Eng 147-5

    Four!

    On the pads from Bhuvneshwar, and Alex Hales flicks him around the corner for a welcome boundary.

    Need two from four balls.

  19. Post update

    Time for a new ball, as Alex Hales has clonked that one out of the ground.

    That's the first boundary Kumar has conceded...

  20. Post update

    Charles Dagnall

    BBC Test Match Special

    The divers have gone looking for that ball.

