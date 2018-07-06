England beat India in T20 thriller - clips, reaction & analysis

England captain Eoin Morgan, speaking to Sky Sports: "When there's bounce there's always opportunities to take wickets. Jake Ball bowled two beautiful overs in the powerplay. The unit as a whole did really well. To get over the line has boosted our confidence.

"The momentum does ebb and flow throughout the game and the series. Alex played magnificently today. Small partnerships here and there are very powerful when you're chasing.

"We normally play spin quite well. It's a mater of being logical about what you're up against. Jonny in particular, along with Alex, there was complete transparency in everything they did."

Video content Video caption: Rahul is clean bowled by Plunkett for six Rahul is clean bowled by Plunkett for six