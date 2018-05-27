Pakistan thump England - watch the key moments

England captain Joe Root speaking to Test Match Special: "We have been out performed in all three departments, we have to be better. There have been a number of collapses recently and we have to find a way as a group.

"We have to be more patient and take our opportunities when we get them. We can do that next week and we must take that chance.

"We got it wrong, we know that. These conditions suit us as well. It's a talented team and there are guys in there who will do great things for England.

"We can't ignore this, we have to learn from it quickly. A lot of the things that we do are very good.

"We are ambitious, we want to win but sometimes we make poor decisions. It's about the number of runs you score, not how long it takes you and maybe we need to absorb a bit more. You have to recognise the right times to attack."

On the spot-fixing allegations in India: "I am aware that there is a documentary and it is outrageous that our players have been accused. It's not anything for the guys to worry about, we have to focus on winning at Headingley."