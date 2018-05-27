Pakistan thump England - watch the key moments

And with that, I can think of no cheerier way to say goodbye.
You can read Stephan's match report over here and all the highlights - a word we use loosely - from today's play will be on this page.
We'll be back on Friday from 10:00 BST to see if England can turn this series, and their summer, around.
Until then!
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Bowser: Joe Root just repeating himself after every Test. "We'll learn from this, we'll improve, we didn't play well, we'll bounce back" Just shove it. Major changes needed. Test side is going backwards rapidly.
'Mickey told us to pitch it up'
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "When we came here, we were very inexperienced but we are confident. We have a very good bowling side. They did a great job for us.
"We're working very hard on our fielding. We dropped a few catches in Malahide but here we held all our catches."
On coach Mickey Arthur: "He's told us to pitch it up to take wickets in England. Our coaches have done a great job with the bowling department.
"The Malahide game was a very tough game for us. Ireland played really well. That is good practice before a Lord's Test match."
Get Involved
#bbccricket or text us on 81111
Emmm: This interview with Joe Root is embarrassing. Not addressing what’s gone wrong for England instead parroting again about all the team’s strengths. Not enough prep. Not enough strategy. We’ve just been HUMILIATED AGAIN, after a shocking winter.
Enough.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
These are England's conditions. You roll up and bowl full of length, get 350 when you bat and get in the game. But there is a loss of confidence in the team. Get back to basics and set the foundations.
Let's be boring for a day or two.
'We got it wrong'
BBC Radio 5 live
England captain Joe Root speaking to Test Match Special: "We have been out performed in all three departments, we have to be better. There have been a number of collapses recently and we have to find a way as a group.
"We have to be more patient and take our opportunities when we get them. We can do that next week and we must take that chance.
"We got it wrong, we know that. These conditions suit us as well. It's a talented team and there are guys in there who will do great things for England.
"We can't ignore this, we have to learn from it quickly. A lot of the things that we do are very good.
"We are ambitious, we want to win but sometimes we make poor decisions. It's about the number of runs you score, not how long it takes you and maybe we need to absorb a bit more. You have to recognise the right times to attack."
On the spot-fixing allegations in India: "I am aware that there is a documentary and it is outrageous that our players have been accused. It's not anything for the guys to worry about, we have to focus on winning at Headingley."
Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Sky Sports, says he thinks it's more of a mental problem with England's batting, rather than any technical problems.
Joe Root, despite looking utterly miserable, is currently signing autograph after autograph for a bunch of kids down by the pavilion, which is nice to see.
'Outrageous'
BBC Radio 5 live
England coach Trevor Bayliss on 5 live: "We have a good game and then we have a bad one. We are looking to see who is the best fielder in each position, it's the most agile and athletic we have been in a while but the catching has let us down."
On claims made in an Al Jazeera documentary about alleged spot-fixing by unnamed England players: "It's the first I have heard, it's outrageous. I haven't seen what's in it [the documentary] so we'll leave that up to the ECB to deal with. Outrageous claims."
This England Test team is not a very good team, and they should be. They are playing 50-60% under their potential. That has been happening for too long.
Last year they lost to the worst West Indies team to ever tour this country. They are not just losing games, they are getting hammered.
'The guys keep making mistakes'
England coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Test Match Special: "It's very disappointing but Pakistan bowled very well and we weren't up to it with the bat.
"The toss was a 50/50 call. If we had batted like we should have done it would have been different but we simply didn't bat well enough.
"I wouldn't say the approach was reckless. We spent time working on hitting the ball underneath your eyes and letting the ball come but we keep making the same mistakes.
"The message hasn't changed. The guys keep making mistakes. We have seen these guys score runs in difficult situations before so we know they can do it."
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
It's not as simple as win at home and lose away - England have lost eight of their last 21 home Tests.
'We can bounce back'
Joe Root on England's fielding: " We were outperformed in all three department. It's a difficult pill to swallow. We have to be better. We've got an opportunity to do that next week. We call upon our character a lot. I'm sure we can bounce back."
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Going to Headingley, what are England going to do different? Can they put those big wafty off drives away? Can they hold a line and length?I'm not sure that they can.
'We have to be smarter'
Joe Root, on whether he regrets his decision to bat first: "No. You see today how abrasive the wicket was. If we batted well and got near 250, it would have been a different game on that surface.
"Ultimately its about scoring runs and making sure you're reading the game for what is there in front of you. Whether that's absorbing a bit of pressure and then taking your opportunity to score, we have to be a little bit smarter about how we go about things."
Man of the match - Mohammad Abbas
It is indeed Mohammad Abbas, with match figures of 8-64, who is named the man of the match.
Superb.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
This is the second time England have lost a home Test that began and ended in May.
Prior to this, their record in these Tests was played 27, won 21, lost one, drawn five.
The previous loss was to Australia at Nottingham in 1921.
'Outperformed in all three departments'
England captain Joe Root, speaking at the presentation: "Not good enough, if I'm being brutally honest. We were outperformed in all three departments.
"I think we did some really good work leading into this game. We just didn't follow through with that. I thought Pakistan's bowlers exploited the conditions but we played some poor shots and gave some wickets away and you cant afford to do that."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It's the England Test team, a team that has so much talent, the greatest ever bowling partnership but for too long now they don't seem to be able to play with any consitency.
They have to take their minds back to last year with two performance against South Africa when they played boring, old-fashioned Test cricket and won. They are not prepared to play that way any more but you have to sometimes.
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Pakistan canter to nine wicket win
England all out in 27 minutes
Goodbye!
And with that, I can think of no cheerier way to say goodbye.
You can read Stephan's match report over here and all the highlights - a word we use loosely - from today's play will be on this page.
We'll be back on Friday from 10:00 BST to see if England can turn this series, and their summer, around.
Until then!
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Bowser: Joe Root just repeating himself after every Test. "We'll learn from this, we'll improve, we didn't play well, we'll bounce back" Just shove it. Major changes needed. Test side is going backwards rapidly.
'Mickey told us to pitch it up'
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "When we came here, we were very inexperienced but we are confident. We have a very good bowling side. They did a great job for us.
"We're working very hard on our fielding. We dropped a few catches in Malahide but here we held all our catches."
On coach Mickey Arthur: "He's told us to pitch it up to take wickets in England. Our coaches have done a great job with the bowling department.
"The Malahide game was a very tough game for us. Ireland played really well. That is good practice before a Lord's Test match."
Get Involved
#bbccricket or text us on 81111
Emmm: This interview with Joe Root is embarrassing. Not addressing what’s gone wrong for England instead parroting again about all the team’s strengths. Not enough prep. Not enough strategy. We’ve just been HUMILIATED AGAIN, after a shocking winter. Enough.
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
These are England's conditions. You roll up and bowl full of length, get 350 when you bat and get in the game. But there is a loss of confidence in the team. Get back to basics and set the foundations.
Let's be boring for a day or two.
'We got it wrong'
BBC Radio 5 live
England captain Joe Root speaking to Test Match Special: "We have been out performed in all three departments, we have to be better. There have been a number of collapses recently and we have to find a way as a group.
"We have to be more patient and take our opportunities when we get them. We can do that next week and we must take that chance.
"We got it wrong, we know that. These conditions suit us as well. It's a talented team and there are guys in there who will do great things for England.
"We can't ignore this, we have to learn from it quickly. A lot of the things that we do are very good.
"We are ambitious, we want to win but sometimes we make poor decisions. It's about the number of runs you score, not how long it takes you and maybe we need to absorb a bit more. You have to recognise the right times to attack."
On the spot-fixing allegations in India: "I am aware that there is a documentary and it is outrageous that our players have been accused. It's not anything for the guys to worry about, we have to focus on winning at Headingley."
Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Sky Sports, says he thinks it's more of a mental problem with England's batting, rather than any technical problems.
Joe Root, despite looking utterly miserable, is currently signing autograph after autograph for a bunch of kids down by the pavilion, which is nice to see.
'Outrageous'
BBC Radio 5 live
England coach Trevor Bayliss on 5 live: "We have a good game and then we have a bad one. We are looking to see who is the best fielder in each position, it's the most agile and athletic we have been in a while but the catching has let us down."
On claims made in an Al Jazeera documentary about alleged spot-fixing by unnamed England players: "It's the first I have heard, it's outrageous. I haven't seen what's in it [the documentary] so we'll leave that up to the ECB to deal with. Outrageous claims."
Read more about those claims
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
This England Test team is not a very good team, and they should be. They are playing 50-60% under their potential. That has been happening for too long.
Last year they lost to the worst West Indies team to ever tour this country. They are not just losing games, they are getting hammered.
'The guys keep making mistakes'
England coach Trevor Bayliss, speaking to Test Match Special: "It's very disappointing but Pakistan bowled very well and we weren't up to it with the bat.
"The toss was a 50/50 call. If we had batted like we should have done it would have been different but we simply didn't bat well enough.
"I wouldn't say the approach was reckless. We spent time working on hitting the ball underneath your eyes and letting the ball come but we keep making the same mistakes.
"The message hasn't changed. The guys keep making mistakes. We have seen these guys score runs in difficult situations before so we know they can do it."
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
It's not as simple as win at home and lose away - England have lost eight of their last 21 home Tests.
'We can bounce back'
Joe Root on England's fielding: " We were outperformed in all three department. It's a difficult pill to swallow. We have to be better. We've got an opportunity to do that next week. We call upon our character a lot. I'm sure we can bounce back."
Phil Tufnell
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
Going to Headingley, what are England going to do different? Can they put those big wafty off drives away? Can they hold a line and length?I'm not sure that they can.
'We have to be smarter'
Joe Root, on whether he regrets his decision to bat first: "No. You see today how abrasive the wicket was. If we batted well and got near 250, it would have been a different game on that surface.
"Ultimately its about scoring runs and making sure you're reading the game for what is there in front of you. Whether that's absorbing a bit of pressure and then taking your opportunity to score, we have to be a little bit smarter about how we go about things."
Man of the match - Mohammad Abbas
It is indeed Mohammad Abbas, with match figures of 8-64, who is named the man of the match.
Superb.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
This is the second time England have lost a home Test that began and ended in May.
Prior to this, their record in these Tests was played 27, won 21, lost one, drawn five.
The previous loss was to Australia at Nottingham in 1921.
'Outperformed in all three departments'
England captain Joe Root, speaking at the presentation: "Not good enough, if I'm being brutally honest. We were outperformed in all three departments.
"I think we did some really good work leading into this game. We just didn't follow through with that. I thought Pakistan's bowlers exploited the conditions but we played some poor shots and gave some wickets away and you cant afford to do that."
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It's the England Test team, a team that has so much talent, the greatest ever bowling partnership but for too long now they don't seem to be able to play with any consitency.
They have to take their minds back to last year with two performance against South Africa when they played boring, old-fashioned Test cricket and won. They are not prepared to play that way any more but you have to sometimes.