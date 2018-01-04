'Australia's day... just!' How day one unfolded

Because of a delayed start due to the rain on day one at the SCG, play on day two will start at the earlier time of 23:00 GMT.
You'll be able to follow all the build up with out live text coverage from 22:30, while Test Match Special will go on air from 22:45.
Enjoy!
What chance of an England Test win?
England in with a chance of winning the final Test? Their chances were rated at 40% before Joe Root's dismissal.
At that point, Australia's chances were said to be 27% with the draw 33%.
'Scary how good Root can be'
Dawid Malan, who scored an unbeaten 55, says he has confidence that captain Joe Root will finally begin converting his fifties into bigger scores with just 13 centuries from 36 half-centuries in his 65-Test career.
"He still averages 53 in Test cricket and the day will come when he will probably start converting as well as Steve Smith does or the other greats have done," said Malan.
"And when that happens, it will be scary to see how good he can be and how high his average can jump to."
'A massive disappointment'
England assistant coach Paul Farbrace, speaking to TMS:"Dawid Malan has shown his quality throughout this series and Rooty was playing the best innings he's played throughout the series. You could see the disappointment in him. To lose those two wickets in the last five minutes is a massive disappointment.
"It's a very quiet dressing room tonight, because people know how hard Dawid and Rooty worked to get themselves into that position. To see Rooty get out the way he did, he's incredibly disappointed and frustrated.
"He knows he wants to convert more 50s into 100s. It's not something any coach needs to sit him down and say 'do you realise you need to convert more fifties?'"
What have you missed?
A keenly contested - and very watchable - opening day which ended with a late, cruel twist for England.
Rain delays the start by two hours
England start well, Australia quicks initiate a top-order wobble
England fight back, and Australia land two potentially crucial late blows
Where Mark Stoneman (24), James Vince (25), and Alastair Cook (39) failed in not kicking on, Joe Root and Dawid Malan succeeded
From 95-3, Root and Malan added 133, but the skipper fell in the penultimate over of the day for 83
Jonny Bairstow - coming in at six instead of a nightwatchman - fell in the next over
Malan ended the day unbeaten on 55
The numbers...
Root can't reach century
Joe Root looked to be on his way to a well-earned century, before falling for 83.
Root made just 17 from the first 50 deliveries he faced but opened up after tea with his most regular methods of scoring - square on the off side and tucks off the pads.
It left him primed to improve on a conversion rate in which he has only reached three hundreds from his last 19 Test half-centuries.
But with the close in sight, Root loosely turned Starc's third delivery with the new ball on the leg side, and the diving Mitchell Marsh took a smart catch to leave Root crouched on his haunches in disappointment.
Trevor Kirkpatrick: I think it is fair to say that England have simply faltered at crucial times on this tour. The Aussies have won the key moments. Apart from that not much between the two teams.
NA: It is the 5th test and the England batsmen are getting out in the same fashion as in the 1st. Is there no performance review, coaching or even learning from Steve Smith how to build an innings?
Missed early chances for Australia?
Here's a little more reaction from Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh, speaking to ABC: "It was nice to get those late ones. Hopefully we can get the ball swinging in the morning and get into the tail.
"I thought we bowled reasonably well. If we had taken a few chances early on we could have had them seven or eight down, but I thought the boys fought hard all day The ball swung most of the day."
McGrath Foundation's Pink Test
You may have spotted plenty of pink on display in Sydney, both
on the pitch and in the stands, and here’s why…
The SCG Pink Test is now a regular part of summer cricket in Australia,
reaching its 10th edition since it was started by Glenn McGrath.
It is also known as Jane McGrath Day, after Glenn’s first wife who died in
2008 aged 42, having been diagnosed with breast and bone cancer.
The McGrath Foundation was founded in
2005, and works to increase education and awareness of breast cancer.
The Foundation hopes to raise more than $1m this week.
'Stoneman and Vince have problems'
Ed Smith
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Both Stoneman and Vince have significant problems, but I would say Stoneman has more chance of putting them right.
Does Vince have the physical and skill ability to be a Test player? Yes. Is there any evidence that the concentration, character side of it is moving in the right direction? No. None at all.
Both Mark Stoneman and James Vince will no doubt have one eye on making England's squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand in March.
Do they deserve a spot? Or are some big second innings needed in Sydney?
Late slip-up a repeat of top three
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Sydney
England's late slip-up was a repeat of what came from the top three when play finally got under way after lunch.
Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman and James Vince all missed the chance to cash in after doing the hard work - in the case of the latter two, it was another wasted opportunity to make their place in the side more secure.
Stoneman, who played club cricket in Sydney and met his wife here, raced to a run-a-ball 24 but tamely fenced a short ball from Pat Cummins to the keeper.
Vince once again looked high class, particularly when driving through the off side, only to find another infuriating way to get out, wafting at Cummins to edge behind for 25.
'Australia's day... just'
Ed Smith
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
I think it's Australia's day, just by a bit. For much of the day England made a good fist of it but I think those two late wickets will frustrate them.
The shadow moving across the pitch came in to a difficult zone for the batsmen and it was exactly that moment when Joe Root was out.
Jeremy Belbin: From good to soft in one rainy morning commute. All set for a Moeen ton.
Andy, Barnsley: We ought to have sent Moeen in , he's batting like a nightwatchman anyway.
Steve Trow: Let’s not forget Aus now have the new ball, we have Moeen batting and a weak tail end. Think we’ll be 250 all out.
'It sums up our series'
Has Dawid Malan hit the nail on the head here?
Was that final 10 minutes essentially England's Ashes in microcosm?
"It sums up where we've been in this series as a whole - we've been in good positions and then not been able to put our foot on the throats," says the England batsman.
What have you missed?
In brief...
Rain delays the start by two hours, England start
well, Australia quicks initiate a top-order wobble, England fight back, and
Australia land two potentially crucial late blows.
Where Mark Stoneman (a dashing 24), James Vince (a fluent 25),
and Alastair Cook (an Alastair Cook-esque 39) failed in not kicking on, Joe Root
and Dawid Malan succeeded.
From a tricky 95-3, Root and Malan showed great application and
no little style to add 133, but the skipper fell in the penultimate over of the
day for 83. It is his highest score of the series, but rarely has he looked so
disappointed.
To compound matters, Jonny Bairstow - coming in at six instead
of a nightwatchman - fell in the next over.
Malan ended the day unbeaten on 55, but it felt like a footnote
as the Aussies left the field with grins all over their faces.
Paddy Emmerson: Poor leadership allowing Bairstow to go out to bat in the last ten minutes. The fact Root and Bayliss let the next batsman decide, if England should have a night watchman or not. Shows real lack of leadership & that neither are fit to be in the positions they are.
Michael, Eversham: For years people and experts have bemoaned the use of the night watchman. Don't start criticising now that one isn't used. What's the point in moving Bairstow back down to 7 when everyone says that is too low for him?
'Very surprised by no nightwatchman'
Australia all-rounder Mitch Marsh says he was "very surprised" to Jonny Bairstow heading for the wicket...
"I was very surprised I didn't see a nightwatchman for England - Gaz [Nathan Lyon] has been padded up for me a couple of times in a few games," he told ABC.
"I think it's going to be a very good pitch to bat on. It dried out pretty quickly today."
Check in, tune in...
Get Involved
