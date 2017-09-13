Listen: Ireland v West Indies

The scheduled one-day international between Ireland and the West Indies at Stormont, Belfast, has been abandoned because of the weather without a ball being bowled. Four pitch inspections were carried out before the umpires made a final decision at 13:30 BST.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Match abandoned
The scheduled one-day international between Ireland and the West Indies at Stormont, Belfast, has been abandoned because of the weather without a ball being bowled.
Four pitch inspections were carried out before the umpires made a final decision at 13:30 BST.