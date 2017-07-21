Surrey v Middlesex

We had a tight finish in our main game at the Oval as Surrey beat Middlesex while there were 449 runs scored as Notts beat Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.
Elsewhere there were wins for Northamptonshire, Essex and Yorkshire.
See you later!
Post update
All in all it was a pretty impressive bowling performance from Surrey as they sealed their fifth T20 London derby win in a row at the Oval.
A fortress.
Sam Curran was the stand out with three wickets while Gareth Batty took two.
That all came after a topsy-turvy batting innings which saw Kevin Pietersen run out Aaron Finch - who top scored with 40, injure himself and call for a runner.
'Franklin wicket was key'
Surrey beat Middlesex by 15 runs
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
The wicket of James Franklin took Surrey home. I would expect him to dispatch that low half-volley into the crowd but it was a decent catch by Stuart Meaker.
If Surrey as a side get the runs on the board then they can defend a lot of totals.
They are the most exciting bowling line-up I have seen so far.
Northants win as rain continues
Around the grounds
All over at Grace Road.
Not the way anyone wants to see a game end but with rain falling the match has been abandoned.
That means Northamptonshire Steelbacks beat Leicestershire Foxes by two runs on the DLS method.
Surrey win by 15 runs
Middlesex 141-7 (target 157)
Tom Curran does incredibly well to stop any potential for a boundary, even allowing for an absolute stinker of a dropped catch by Rory Burns in the final over.
That will be on blooper reels but Surrey still get over the line thanks to some genuinely impressive bowling, particularly from the Curran brothers.
Essex thrash Hampshire
Around the grounds
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Sealed with a six.
Ravi Bopara wins the game for Essex with a maximum against Hampshire. They've knocked off the Hampshire total of 124 with 36 balls left and seven wickets remaining.
Dan Lawrence top scored with 47.
Middlesex 135-7 (target 157)
Say what you want about Jade Dernbach, he is a very good death bowler.
But after the first three balls go for just one run, he balls a wild one, for which he apologises but there is still a free hit. He throws down a yorker and that goes for a single.
22 needed to win from the final over. Unlikely?
WICKET Franklin c Meaker b S Curran 38
Middlesex 130-7 (target 157)
James Franklin takes advantage of one full toss from Sam Curran to smash for six, but Curran has another up his sleeve, which Franklin goes after again and puts it right down the throat of Stuart Meaker.
Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire win
Around the grounds
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Derbyshire have given it a right good go but they've fallen six runs short in their record chase against Nottinghamshire.
England and Notts bowler Jake Ball held his nerve in the final over to seal the win. That's despite Wayne Madsen making an unbeaten 86 from just 44 balls.
At Headingley, Yorkshire have sealed a comprehensive victory over Birmingham Bears. They've won by 29 runs after bowling the Bears out for 150. Tim Bresnan and Azeem Rafiq took three wickets each.
BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this content.
WICKET Simpson b S Curran 27
Middlesex 123-6 (target 157)
John Simpson has had a superb couple of overs, but his stumps are totally wiped out by Sam Curran as he tried to swipe the ball away for another boundary.
Toby Roland-Jones comes to the crease. He just needs to hit it and hit it hard.
Middlesex 121-5 (target 157)
John Simpson and James Franklin are bringing Middlesex back into this match, making 35 in the last three overs.
Simpson gets the only boundary of that over from Jade Dernbach, who was bowling every one basically at the body of the bowler.
Eighteen balls left. Thirty-six runs needed. Remember that close finish last week? We've got another now.
Middlesex 110-5 (target 157)
The Curran brothers are doing incredibly well today, but finally one makes a mistake.
Tom Curran bowls a short one to John Simpson, who smashes it right back down the ground.
And then oh my word....
James Franklin goes for the maximum again and Stuart Meaker dives on the boundary rope for the ball, like Gordon Banks v Pele - only this time Pele gets the better of Banks and it goes for six.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Big finish coming up at Trent Bridge.
Chasing 228, Derbyshire have brought up the 200 in the 19th over.
They need 28 from 10 balls with six wickets left.
If Derbyshire do it, it'll be the highest chase ever in T20 cricket in England.
Middlesex 95-5 (target 157)
John Simpson gets lucky. An inside edge off Sam Curran goes for four after sneaking past his own stumps. But Curran finds some superb deliveries to make sure he doesn't get any sort of momentum going, instead, only singles.
At this point, Surrey were 111-4.
Gareth Batty finished his overs the previous over with figures of 2-29 - including a key wicket of Eoin Morgan.
Rain stops play
Around the grounds
Rain has caused a halt to the game at Grace Road. Leicestershire are 107-3 after 14.3 overs but are two runs behind the Duckworth Lewis Stern mark.
Elsewhere, Yorkshire are closing in on victory. They have Birmingham Bears nine down at Headingley with the visitors needing 42 from 19 balls.
Essex are cruising to victory. They need just another 45 runs to beat Hampshire with 10.2 overs left.
The players are also back off for rain at Cardiff. That game between Glamorgan and Sussex has already been reduced to nine overs match.
WICKET Higgins 7 c Meaker b Batty
Middlesex 86-5 (target 157)
James Franklin takes on Gareth Batty and smashes the first six of six the third over, but Ryan Higgins tries to replicate it and finds Stuart Meaker in the deep.
It looks like Surrey will avenge the defeat last week.
Post update
Middlesex 86-4 (chasing 157)
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
As a batting side you don't mind the run-rate hovering around 10 an over.
You feel you are in control and can claw it back, but when it goes north of that you are struggling.
Derbyshire going well in record chase
Around the grounds
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wayne Madsen has brought up his 50 for Derbyshire against Nottinghamshire. He has reached 73 with his side flying, chasing 228.
If they pull it off it will be the highest T20 run chase in England, beating the record held by Sussex when they chased down Essex 225-3 in 2014 at Chelmsford
Derbyshire are now 179-3 needing 49 runs with seven wickets and 24 balls remaining.
Middlesex 76-4 (target 157)
James Franklin and Ryan Higgins keep finding Jade Derback in the deep this over off Stuart Meaker.
Meaker's spell is over and he finishes with figures of 1-19 as Surrey are just turning the screw on Middlesex here.
I wonder how different things could have been had Brendon McCullum not got out in the first over.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry and Phil Shepka
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
And that is it from us.
Another great night of Friday night T20 cricket.
We had a tight finish in our main game at the Oval as Surrey beat Middlesex while there were 449 runs scored as Notts beat Derbyshire at Trent Bridge.
Elsewhere there were wins for Northamptonshire, Essex and Yorkshire.
See you later!
Post update
All in all it was a pretty impressive bowling performance from Surrey as they sealed their fifth T20 London derby win in a row at the Oval.
A fortress.
Sam Curran was the stand out with three wickets while Gareth Batty took two.
That all came after a topsy-turvy batting innings which saw Kevin Pietersen run out Aaron Finch - who top scored with 40, injure himself and call for a runner.
'Franklin wicket was key'
Surrey beat Middlesex by 15 runs
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
The wicket of James Franklin took Surrey home. I would expect him to dispatch that low half-volley into the crowd but it was a decent catch by Stuart Meaker.
If Surrey as a side get the runs on the board then they can defend a lot of totals.
They are the most exciting bowling line-up I have seen so far.
Northants win as rain continues
Around the grounds
All over at Grace Road.
Not the way anyone wants to see a game end but with rain falling the match has been abandoned.
That means Northamptonshire Steelbacks beat Leicestershire Foxes by two runs on the DLS method.
Surrey win by 15 runs
Middlesex 141-7 (target 157)
Tom Curran does incredibly well to stop any potential for a boundary, even allowing for an absolute stinker of a dropped catch by Rory Burns in the final over.
That will be on blooper reels but Surrey still get over the line thanks to some genuinely impressive bowling, particularly from the Curran brothers.
Essex thrash Hampshire
Around the grounds
Sealed with a six.
Ravi Bopara wins the game for Essex with a maximum against Hampshire. They've knocked off the Hampshire total of 124 with 36 balls left and seven wickets remaining.
Dan Lawrence top scored with 47.
Middlesex 135-7 (target 157)
Say what you want about Jade Dernbach, he is a very good death bowler.
But after the first three balls go for just one run, he balls a wild one, for which he apologises but there is still a free hit. He throws down a yorker and that goes for a single.
22 needed to win from the final over. Unlikely?
WICKET Franklin c Meaker b S Curran 38
Middlesex 130-7 (target 157)
James Franklin takes advantage of one full toss from Sam Curran to smash for six, but Curran has another up his sleeve, which Franklin goes after again and puts it right down the throat of Stuart Meaker.
Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire win
Around the grounds
Derbyshire have given it a right good go but they've fallen six runs short in their record chase against Nottinghamshire.
England and Notts bowler Jake Ball held his nerve in the final over to seal the win. That's despite Wayne Madsen making an unbeaten 86 from just 44 balls.
At Headingley, Yorkshire have sealed a comprehensive victory over Birmingham Bears. They've won by 29 runs after bowling the Bears out for 150. Tim Bresnan and Azeem Rafiq took three wickets each.
Called off in Cardiff
BBC Sport app users may need to click 'view more' to see this content.
WICKET Simpson b S Curran 27
Middlesex 123-6 (target 157)
John Simpson has had a superb couple of overs, but his stumps are totally wiped out by Sam Curran as he tried to swipe the ball away for another boundary.
Toby Roland-Jones comes to the crease. He just needs to hit it and hit it hard.
Middlesex 121-5 (target 157)
John Simpson and James Franklin are bringing Middlesex back into this match, making 35 in the last three overs.
Simpson gets the only boundary of that over from Jade Dernbach, who was bowling every one basically at the body of the bowler.
Eighteen balls left. Thirty-six runs needed. Remember that close finish last week? We've got another now.
Middlesex 110-5 (target 157)
The Curran brothers are doing incredibly well today, but finally one makes a mistake.
Tom Curran bowls a short one to John Simpson, who smashes it right back down the ground.
And then oh my word....
James Franklin goes for the maximum again and Stuart Meaker dives on the boundary rope for the ball, like Gordon Banks v Pele - only this time Pele gets the better of Banks and it goes for six.
Post update
Big finish coming up at Trent Bridge.
Chasing 228, Derbyshire have brought up the 200 in the 19th over.
They need 28 from 10 balls with six wickets left.
If Derbyshire do it, it'll be the highest chase ever in T20 cricket in England.
Middlesex 95-5 (target 157)
John Simpson gets lucky. An inside edge off Sam Curran goes for four after sneaking past his own stumps. But Curran finds some superb deliveries to make sure he doesn't get any sort of momentum going, instead, only singles.
At this point, Surrey were 111-4.
Gareth Batty finished his overs the previous over with figures of 2-29 - including a key wicket of Eoin Morgan.
Rain stops play
Around the grounds
Rain has caused a halt to the game at Grace Road. Leicestershire are 107-3 after 14.3 overs but are two runs behind the Duckworth Lewis Stern mark.
Elsewhere, Yorkshire are closing in on victory. They have Birmingham Bears nine down at Headingley with the visitors needing 42 from 19 balls.
Essex are cruising to victory. They need just another 45 runs to beat Hampshire with 10.2 overs left.
The players are also back off for rain at Cardiff. That game between Glamorgan and Sussex has already been reduced to nine overs match.
WICKET Higgins 7 c Meaker b Batty
Middlesex 86-5 (target 157)
James Franklin takes on Gareth Batty and smashes the first six of six the third over, but Ryan Higgins tries to replicate it and finds Stuart Meaker in the deep.
It looks like Surrey will avenge the defeat last week.
Post update
Middlesex 86-4 (chasing 157)
James Taylor
Ex-England batsman on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
As a batting side you don't mind the run-rate hovering around 10 an over.
You feel you are in control and can claw it back, but when it goes north of that you are struggling.
Derbyshire going well in record chase
Around the grounds
Wayne Madsen has brought up his 50 for Derbyshire against Nottinghamshire. He has reached 73 with his side flying, chasing 228.
If they pull it off it will be the highest T20 run chase in England, beating the record held by Sussex when they chased down Essex 225-3 in 2014 at Chelmsford
Derbyshire are now 179-3 needing 49 runs with seven wickets and 24 balls remaining.
Middlesex 76-4 (target 157)
James Franklin and Ryan Higgins keep finding Jade Derback in the deep this over off Stuart Meaker.
Meaker's spell is over and he finishes with figures of 1-19 as Surrey are just turning the screw on Middlesex here.
I wonder how different things could have been had Brendon McCullum not got out in the first over.