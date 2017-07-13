Relive Middlesex's thrilling win over Surrey

Middlesex 161-9 v Surrey 158-9 (Middlesex win by one wicket)
So that's it from us tonight. Be sure to check up on us later tonight as we will bring you a round-up of tonight's T20 Blast action, including this rather enjoyable match at Lord's.
And remember, commentary of Essex v Somerset at Chelmsford continues at the top of this page.
But until tomorrow, that's from us live text bods. Goodnight!
The perfect start
Friday: England v South Africa (day one, 11:00 BST)
Scoring 190 in your first innings and your team winning inside four days - it wasn't a bad start to Joe Root's reign as England Test captain, was it?
England went 1-0 up in their series against South Africa with victory at Lord's, but there's been little time to celebrate as the second Test at Trent Bridge is quickly upon us.
We have it covered - join us on the BBC Sport website and app from 10:00 BST on Friday for live text coverage, Test Match Special commentary and in-play video highlights.
War of the Roses
Friday's T20 Blast fixtures
The cricket just doesn't stop there.
There are five T20 Blast games taking place on Friday, including a Roses match between Lancashire and Yorkshire at Old Trafford.
That will be our feature match in BBC Sport's live text and Radio 5 live sports extra coverage, which is due to begin at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
We'll have text updates of the four matches elsewhere, all of which are being covered by BBC local radio.
Away from the drama at Lord's...
Somerset 72-4 v Essex (11.1 overs, target 171)
Essex spinner Simon Harmer has taken two wickets to check Somerset's progress at Chelmsford.
You can follow the remainder of that game via the live radio coverage option at the top of the page.
Post update
Middlesex 161-9 v Surrey 158-9 (Middlesex win by one wicket)
That all got a little exciting didn't it?
Middlesex looked assured of victory at 133-3, before somehow construing to lose six wickets for just 20 runs.
But that all proved superfluous, as Steven Finn's winning runs took the hosts over the line in the end.
Middlesex win by one wicket
Middlesex 161-9 v Surrey 158-9
Remarkable. Just utterly remarkable.
Steven Finn, the Middlesex number 11 who never should have come out to bat, becomes the unlikely hero.
He hits one four to bring his side within two runs. Then, with such aplomb, he hits another boundary to bring home the bacon to please much of this sell-out crowd.
Finn survives...
Middlesex 153-9 (target 159)
But how? Ravi Rampaul looks to have Steven Finn stone dead lbw, but the umpire thinks otherwise.
Turns out to be a great decision - the replay shows it was missing leg stump.
WICKET: Simpson c Sibley b Rampaul 7
Middlesex 153-9 (target 159)
I do not quite believe my eyes.
John Simpson, what are you doing? He edges the ball high into the air for an easy catch for Dom Sibley. Steven Finn comes out to bat.
I don't think he can believe what he is seeing either.
WICKET: Sowter c Borthwick b Dernbach 1
Middlesex 153-8 (target 159)
In an almost carbon copy moment, Scott Borthwick makes no mistake this time. This game is going to a ridiculously close finish, having looked so comfortable for Middlesex a few overs ago.
Middlesex 151-7 (target 159)
Simpson 6, Sowter 1
So close!
Scott Borthwick almost clings onto a catch when Nathan Sowter swings at Jade Dernbach, but it goes through his grasp with his hands held above his head.
Buuut.....
WICKET: Franklin b T Curran 23
Middlesex 150-7 (target 159)
The wickets are tumbling at the moment but is it too little, too late?
Tom Curran gets the wicket of James Franklin and this match has taken yet another twist.
WICKET: Higgins 10 c Foakes b T Curran
Middlesex 143-6 (target 159)
Well that was entertaining. Ryan Higgins comes in, hits a four down the ground with his first ball, smashes a huge six off his second, and then nicks to the wicketkeeper with his third for a three-ball 10.
He's brought his side to within 16, though.
WICKET: Southee c Sangakkara b Batty 0
Middlesex 133-5 (target 159)
Four for Gareth Batty!
Middlesex bring Tim Southee to the crease up the order, clearly to have a swing at it.
And swing he does, right into the hands of Kumar Sangakkara.
Batty ends with figures of 4-14 - the best in the T20 Blast so far this summer.
WICKET: Morgan 31 c Sibley b Batty
Middlesex 133-4 (target 159)
Eoin Morgan's race is run. He cuts Gareth Batty into the hands of Dom Sibley.
Batty is on fire...
Attendance confirmed
Middlesex 133-3 (15 overs, target 159)
Middlesex 133-3 (target 159)
Morgan 31, Franklin 23
Eoin Morgan gets lucky.
The England captain edges a Ravi Rampaul delivery towards his wickets, but it sneaks past them and runs away for four.
James Franklin shows him how to find a "proper" boundary, easing the ball away into the space. 26 needed to win and 30 balls to do it.
Middlesex 122-3 (target 159)
Morgan 26, Franklin 17
Nothing spectacular. That appears to be the mantra that James Franklin and Eoin Morgan have taken to help Middlesex reach their target.
With the final ball of Sam Curran's over, Morgan drives it back down the ground and it take some great work from Kumar Sangakkara to stop the four.
Middlesex 111-3 (target 159)
Morgan 19, Franklin 15
Tom Curran comes back into the bowling attack and nearly does some damage when Eoin Morgan almost top edges to Kumar Sangakkara in the deep, but it comes up just too short.
James Franklin then shows a cheeky bit of skill, chipping it over Gareth Batty into the space down the ground.
Middlesex 102-3 (target 159)
Morgan 13, Franklin 13
Gareth Batty is not so lucky in his third over. Having taking wickets in his first two, James Franklin sweeps him away for four and a couple of singles help keep the runs ticking over.
The batsman are going to have to start teeing off at some point soon, you feel.
Middlesex 94-3 (target 159)
Morgan 11, Franklin 7
It's not an easy situation for both James Franklin and Eoin Morgan to come into.
But they both manage to hit fours off Jade Dernbach and take 11 from the over.