How West Indies completed a special victory

I don't think I am exaggerating by saying that is one of the best Test matches I have ever seen so I reckon there are two winners - the Windies and Test cricket as a whole.
Both sides now heads to Lord's with this series very much alive. Surely they can't top that?
It has been a blast describing the match to you. Have a read of the match report to remind yourself of West Indies famous win.
Thanks for following and getting involved. Goodbye.
Post update
England coach Trevor Bayliss: "We lost the game in the first couple of days. Our batting and bowling was off but the West Indian bowling attack bowled well in this match. This will keep the guys grounded and they can come out for the next match and show us what they've got. Stoneman, at the top of the order, looks like a natural player and he's tough. Both he and Malan spent time in the middle and that'll do them a world of good. I thought it was a good decision to declare - totally up to him and Stokesey. I hope it doesn't deter him in the future."
Post update
Congrats from the great man...
'I always believed'
West Indies captain Jason Holder, speaking to Sky Sports: "I always believed in this group, we’ve done some pretty
decent things in the last few months, it’s about putting things together more
often than not – I told the guys to believe in and execute our plans.
"It was nerve-wracking with Jermaine Blackwood, a lot of
credit must go to him with how well he played and not changing his style of
play. I told Shai to remember his first innings century and he did it again –
I’m really proud of him and Kraigg and the work they’re doing is paying off.
"There are a number of areas we can improve on, especially
with the ball. We need to hold our chances, those errors have plagued us in
last few months and when we knuckle down and show fight in our innings it makes
life much easier."
Post update
Fazeer Mohammed
TMS commentator
It doesn't make any sense in the context of where West Indies were 10 days ago.
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Huge credit to Stuart Law too. He got a pasting from here, back home and even his board. What a turnaround.
'I'm very proud'
West Indies coach Stuart Law, speaking to Sky Sports: "After the kicking we got at Edgbaston to get the boys back up and looking forward and then to achieve what they've done in the last five days was huge. I'm very proud of them.
"It's put a lot of doubters out there to bed.
"It takes a lot of character to come out after the beating we got to beat the same side, especially in seam friendly conditions.
"I'm really proud of Shai Hope, he's been going through a form dip but hopefully the pretty 20s are gone and the pretty 120s are here to stay.
"It's just a matter of belief - he did that in the first innings. He can play and he wants to play - it was reflected in his fielding last night, he was still full of energy.
"Then when he came out today he just looked in total control."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Alex Marrow: Correct decision to declare IMO - simply have to take your hat off to the Windies there.
Dick Straughan: Congratulations West Indies on winning the Test. England well beaten and second best for the whole five days
Harry Brett-Jones: Joe Root should be applauded for his declaration and Eng for their 2nd innings, disappointing to lose but the right decision.
'At no point were we complacent'
Joe Root, speaking to Sky Sports: "It was a great Test for everyone watching, it wasn’t great
to be on the losing side, but I’m sure people watching have had a great time
today. Shai Hope played exceptionally well, on a fifth day against high quality
bowling it was a great knock and credit to them for the way they came back
after last week. At no point were we complacent in the game. I’m really proud
of the effort we showed to get in a position to win, but unfortunately it
wasn’t to be today.
"If we’re being honest we weren’t good enough first up with
the bat and we need to make sure we learn those lessons and turn up at Lord’s
to make sure we’re at it to win the series.
"Dropped catches have probably cost us at this end of the match,
but that second innings when we batted was a great effort from our team. The
declaration was a positive thing to do, we want to win Test matches, when you
get the opportunity to try and win you take it."
It was the right thing to declare last night. I hope it doesn't deter Joe Root in the future.
Post update
Joe Root has been speaking at the presentation. He has stood by his decision to declare and again laid the blame at the first innings.
Full quotes coming up...
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Hope looks a tremendous player. He has got a front foot game and a back foot game. I like the way he read the situation.
PACopyright: PA
Post update
Unsurprisingly Shai Hope has been awarded man of the match. 147 in the first innings and 118 in the second.
I think he might just deserve it.
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
You think this will trigger England into a better performance. I don't think they were complacent, they were caught out by a terrific West Indies performance. One thing which has happened at Headingley in recent years and you don't expect to happen is that the bowlers have been outbowled and have bowled the wrong lengths.
Post update
Where do England go from here?
Positives with the contributions of Mark Stoneman and Dawid Malan as well as Moeen Ali's innings yesterday and Ben Stokes' day one hundred.
But they have failed to bowl West Indies out with conditions in their favour.
Post update
Fazeer Mohammed
TMS commentator
If West Indies want to be taken seriously and for people not to consider this a fluke, they need to go to the headquarters of the game - at Lord's in the next Test - and put in a performance there too.
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Let's be honest, if West Indies hadn't dropped seven catches this defeat could have been worse for England. It's a remarkable turnaround and I'm so pleased for West Indies cricket.
Post update
So Joe Root says it was the first two days when they lost this match. It seems a long time ago but England were bowled out for 258 before West Indies racked up 427, a lead of 169.
But they had chances today. How is Alastair Cook feeling? He dropped Brathwaite this morning before the opener went on to make 95.
He also dropped Hope but by then the game was gone...
Post update
England captain Joe Root: "It's was an extraordinary Test. We took the positive option last night and credit to the West Indies. It's been a strange game. If we're being brutally honest, our performance in the first two days cost us in this Test. Our first-innings score wasn't good enough on this wicket. One of the pleasing things, and a step forward for this side, was the way we fought back into a position where we could declare."
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It's unbelievable. We should all eat humble pie tonight.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry and Jack Skelton
All times stated are UK
Get involved
