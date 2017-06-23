South Africa beat England by 3 runs - highlights & reaction

Right, that's it from us. You can read Phil Dawkes' report from today's game on the website very shortly.
We'll be back on Sunday for the decider. Cheers for your company. Until then...
Post update
South Africa captain AB de Villiers on Roy's dismissal: "It's up to the umpires to make that call. It's never nice to get out like that.
On today's win: "Our game plans were better and we had better energy with the bat and ball. We showed the South Africa never say die attitude.
"We've had a tough month here so that win means a lot to us. We love sport, there's great love for the game of cricket back home, and to see us come out on top means a lot. It will be a great test of our skill."
Rules are rules
BBC Test Match Special
South Africa's Chris Morris on TMS: "The boys fought hard today. At some point, we knew we could tie England up. The proof is in the pudding - you could see how pleased we were to win.
On Jason Roy's dismissal: "I said to Jason that it's not a nice way to get out but rules are rules and at that moment, we had to take what we could. It's unfortunate that you have to appeal to get a decision in this respect - it makes it look worse than it was."
Post update
Here is that Jason Roy dismissal. Eoin Morgan described it as a 50-50 call but one thing is for sure - England never recovered from it.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
I was really pleased for Tom Curran. There's something gutsy about him - he runs in hard and showed some good change-ups in pace today.
Post update
Natalie Germanos
BBC Test Match Special commentator
South Africa bowled and fielded well and their intensity at the end was excellent.
Post update
Here is the winning moment for South Africa - a lovely yorker to round off a three-run win.
Man of the match - Chris Morris
Unsurprisingly it's Chris Morris who takes the man of the match title.
He tells Sky Sports: "We showed a lot of fight. We've been going through a tough time as team recently but we pulled through today.
"We thought the wicket might have got better and, with the short boundaries, we knew we had to bowl really well. I did think we were a touch short.
"In this game of T20 it's quite easy to lie down and get beaten. You have to show a lot of fight and we did that today."
'There's more to come'
BBC Test Match Special
England debutant Tom Curran, speaking on TMS: "It would have been sweeter with the win but I'm delighted with the way I bowled. I've been bowling well recently for the Lions and Surrey, my game's in a good place. I had nerves today and there's room for improvement but if I had been offered those figures (4-0-33-3) this morning, I'd have bitten your arm off."
'Tom Curran was outstanding'
More from Eoin Morgan: "I thought Tom was outstanding. His skill level was exceptional, he adapted to the wicket, he's put on a yard which makes his variations harder. We're very impressed with his performance so far.
On potential team changes: "We can fit at least one of the other lads in for the decider. We want to see as many of these guys play as we can. It's a difficult balance."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
England were cruising, playing inventive shots and there wasn't anything for them to worry about with the bowling.
Post update
England captain Eoin Morgan speaking on Sky Sports: "When Jason got out, no-one seemed to take the reins from then. That's disappointing. Given the position we were in, we should have won.
On Roy's dismissal: "It's a 50-50 call. You could see both sides. It's a difficult one. We've been in those circumstances before where it's more black and white."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
England will be pleased with Tom Curran's display - that two of his three wickets were clean-bowled shows he was bowling fast and straight. He was captained very well by Eoin Morgan too. He's not blessed with height or rapid pace but we've seen he's got the makings of a very good bowler.
Post update
Here's that moment of madness from Liam Livingstone - I'm still not quite sure what he was hoping for here. Liam Dawson never moved!
Post update
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
I thought South Africa were 20-30 runs short, Chris Morris and Morne Morkel had bowled out, and England should have had enough to overhaul that target.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
This game was England's... until the U-turn!
Post update
That was a superb finale. England were cruising that run chase but once Roy was dismissed, South Africa grabbed the opening they were given with both hands.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
Well done to South Africa, they could have let this game drift to a conclusion. I'm looking forward to the decider on Sunday now.
South Africa win by three runs
Eng 171-6
Yorker! Brillaint from Andile Phehlukwayo and South Africa win! That's a cracking comeback from South Africa's bowlers to secure a victory and take this game to a decider.
Eng 171-6
Here's Liam Plunkett - and that's four! Magnificent strike, and England need four from the final ball to win!
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse and Phil Dawkes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Right, that's it from us. You can read Phil Dawkes' report from today's game on the website very shortly.
We'll be back on Sunday for the decider. Cheers for your company. Until then...
Post update
South Africa captain AB de Villiers on Roy's dismissal: "It's up to the umpires to make that call. It's never nice to get out like that.
On today's win: "Our game plans were better and we had better energy with the bat and ball. We showed the South Africa never say die attitude.
"We've had a tough month here so that win means a lot to us. We love sport, there's great love for the game of cricket back home, and to see us come out on top means a lot. It will be a great test of our skill."
Rules are rules
BBC Test Match Special
South Africa's Chris Morris on TMS: "The boys fought hard today. At some point, we knew we could tie England up. The proof is in the pudding - you could see how pleased we were to win.
On Jason Roy's dismissal: "I said to Jason that it's not a nice way to get out but rules are rules and at that moment, we had to take what we could. It's unfortunate that you have to appeal to get a decision in this respect - it makes it look worse than it was."
Post update
Here is that Jason Roy dismissal. Eoin Morgan described it as a 50-50 call but one thing is for sure - England never recovered from it.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
I was really pleased for Tom Curran. There's something gutsy about him - he runs in hard and showed some good change-ups in pace today.
Post update
Natalie Germanos
BBC Test Match Special commentator
South Africa bowled and fielded well and their intensity at the end was excellent.
Post update
Here is the winning moment for South Africa - a lovely yorker to round off a three-run win.
Man of the match - Chris Morris
Unsurprisingly it's Chris Morris who takes the man of the match title.
He tells Sky Sports: "We showed a lot of fight. We've been going through a tough time as team recently but we pulled through today.
"We thought the wicket might have got better and, with the short boundaries, we knew we had to bowl really well. I did think we were a touch short.
"In this game of T20 it's quite easy to lie down and get beaten. You have to show a lot of fight and we did that today."
'There's more to come'
BBC Test Match Special
England debutant Tom Curran, speaking on TMS: "It would have been sweeter with the win but I'm delighted with the way I bowled. I've been bowling well recently for the Lions and Surrey, my game's in a good place. I had nerves today and there's room for improvement but if I had been offered those figures (4-0-33-3) this morning, I'd have bitten your arm off."
'Tom Curran was outstanding'
More from Eoin Morgan: "I thought Tom was outstanding. His skill level was exceptional, he adapted to the wicket, he's put on a yard which makes his variations harder. We're very impressed with his performance so far.
On potential team changes: "We can fit at least one of the other lads in for the decider. We want to see as many of these guys play as we can. It's a difficult balance."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
England were cruising, playing inventive shots and there wasn't anything for them to worry about with the bowling.
Post update
England captain Eoin Morgan speaking on Sky Sports: "When Jason got out, no-one seemed to take the reins from then. That's disappointing. Given the position we were in, we should have won.
On Roy's dismissal: "It's a 50-50 call. You could see both sides. It's a difficult one. We've been in those circumstances before where it's more black and white."
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
England will be pleased with Tom Curran's display - that two of his three wickets were clean-bowled shows he was bowling fast and straight. He was captained very well by Eoin Morgan too. He's not blessed with height or rapid pace but we've seen he's got the makings of a very good bowler.
Post update
Here's that moment of madness from Liam Livingstone - I'm still not quite sure what he was hoping for here. Liam Dawson never moved!
Post update
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special
I thought South Africa were 20-30 runs short, Chris Morris and Morne Morkel had bowled out, and England should have had enough to overhaul that target.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
This game was England's... until the U-turn!
Post update
That was a superb finale. England were cruising that run chase but once Roy was dismissed, South Africa grabbed the opening they were given with both hands.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special
Well done to South Africa, they could have let this game drift to a conclusion. I'm looking forward to the decider on Sunday now.
South Africa win by three runs
Eng 171-6
Yorker! Brillaint from Andile Phehlukwayo and South Africa win! That's a cracking comeback from South Africa's bowlers to secure a victory and take this game to a decider.
Eng 171-6
Here's Liam Plunkett - and that's four! Magnificent strike, and England need four from the final ball to win!