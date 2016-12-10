'One of the best innings I've seen' - how Kohli gave India edge

It all started so well for England when Jake Ball knocked back Cheteshwar Pujara's off stump in the very first over of the day.
But from that moment on, India have largely dominated, led from the front by a wonderful innings from Virat Kohli.
They are in the box seat now and the tourists' hopes of saving the match and the series are disappearing faster than a full one to India's skipper outside off.
We'll be back tomorrow at 03:45 GMT for day four.
I'll see thee.
'England haven't got much right'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
We didn't make 500, we've played four seamers we didn't need - they proved it themselves by not bowling them - and they took the new ball after 129 overs. That tells me everything. We haven't got much right, but there were moments when we had a sniff.
Get Involved
Text 81111
SMS Message: If you can only perform in your own back yard, you're no genius! Kohli goes missing on tour. from Jez Bitterman
If you can only perform in your own back yard, you're no genius! Kohli goes missing on tour.
'India were too good'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
We've had chances but when push came to shove, we've not been good enough.. Every time England sneaked the door open, India were too good - that's been the story of the day.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Thomas Tew: Eng have been guilty of thinking win the toss win the match. If you bat first in India, you get over 500 or you lose.
'He's smooth like milk chocolate'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Rashid bowled much better today and so did Moeen Ali, but if you've got a class act playing like Virat Kohli...
He's so smooth, like milk chocolate. His footwork gets him into position so early. For people who like Test cricket, you've got to watch him. It's a pleasure to watch him.
The India fans have moved on from Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, and Kohli is their hero.
How do you get Kohli out?
Text 81111
SMS Message: Kidnap the real Kohli and replace him with Gary Ballance in a Kohli suit and beard. Hey presto! After 2 stuttering overs, the new "Kohli" lobs up a simple catch. from Anonymous
Kidnap the real Kohli and replace him with Gary Ballance in a Kohli suit and beard. Hey presto! After 2 stuttering overs, the new "Kohli" lobs up a simple catch.
Post update
Tom CurranCopyright: Tom Curran
England Lions beat Afghanistan
'It is nice to make a contribution'
More from England's Joe Root: "Throughout the tour we have played three spinners so there is no point me bowling. It was nice to get on and make a contribution.
Have England got their team selection right? "In hindsight maybe not. But you look at the surface on the morning of day one and leading into the game you expect bounce and carry. It will probably be more spinner friendly moving forward and we need to work with what we have.
"You saw when you get in you can make it look quite easy. We need to remember what has worked for us individually and get greedy."
'I backed my abilities'
India opener Murali Vijay, who made 136, on Sky Sports: "I said 'don’t think too much,' I was getting out to short deliveries but I am confident and wanted to stick to the basics. I stick to my game plan and play the way I want to play.
"I backed my abilities and I know I am batting well. I went home and worked on the basics and played strongly."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Susant: With passage of time, this Virat Kohli Innings would rated as good as KP's 186 at Mumbai.
'We are still in the game'
England's Joe Root, who took two wickets but dropped Jayant Yadav on eight off James Anderson: "We stuck at it really well. There were times they made it very hard but at no point did we give up. We are still in the game. We need to come out and take wickets tomorrow.
"Unfortunately, this is cricket and we have played against some very good players in form. That one I dropped was not ideal. It is always bitterly disappointing when they don't stick. The first two chances were very difficult so it would have been nice to take the one of mine. But it has gone now.
"The spinners bowled pretty well on that surface. The way India played the spinners was very good. It was an indication of how to play on this wicket."
Get Involved
Text 81111
SMS Message: Seems to me as though Cook is already thinking like an ex-captain. Exhausted by years of hard toil as England's leader, he has little or nothing more to give. Wouldn't blame him in the slightest if he resigned now. from Captain Endeavour
Seems to me as though Cook is already thinking like an ex-captain. Exhausted by years of hard toil as England's leader, he has little or nothing more to give. Wouldn't blame him in the slightest if he resigned now.
'We are in a strong position'
India's Murali Vijay, who made 136, on Sky Sports: "The pitch has been turning for the spinners. Hopefully our bowlers can do a better job and put the pressure on their batsmen. We are leading now without losing too many wickets, so we are in a strong position."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain on BBC Test Match Special
It is a very, very good lead. England could find themselves in a bit of bother if India get another 50 or 60 runs.
Post update
APCopyright: AP
'One of the best innings I have seen'
Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain on BBC Test Match Special
Kohli has played one of the best innings I have seen. It looked like England might get a lead, but Virat Kohli has denied them that.
Close of play - Ind 451-7
Lead by 51 runs
Can lightning strike twice with Joe Root, who is thrown the ball in one last punt from England? Nope. Kohli milks him for a single that moves him a step closer to 150. That's your lot.
Live Reporting
By Phil Dawkes and Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
See you again tomorrow
It all started so well for England when Jake Ball knocked back Cheteshwar Pujara's off stump in the very first over of the day.
But from that moment on, India have largely dominated, led from the front by a wonderful innings from Virat Kohli.
They are in the box seat now and the tourists' hopes of saving the match and the series are disappearing faster than a full one to India's skipper outside off.
We'll be back tomorrow at 03:45 GMT for day four.
I'll see thee.
'England haven't got much right'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
We didn't make 500, we've played four seamers we didn't need - they proved it themselves by not bowling them - and they took the new ball after 129 overs. That tells me everything. We haven't got much right, but there were moments when we had a sniff.
Get Involved
Text 81111
'India were too good'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
We've had chances but when push came to shove, we've not been good enough.. Every time England sneaked the door open, India were too good - that's been the story of the day.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Thomas Tew: Eng have been guilty of thinking win the toss win the match. If you bat first in India, you get over 500 or you lose.
'He's smooth like milk chocolate'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Rashid bowled much better today and so did Moeen Ali, but if you've got a class act playing like Virat Kohli...
He's so smooth, like milk chocolate. His footwork gets him into position so early. For people who like Test cricket, you've got to watch him. It's a pleasure to watch him.
Post update
Jonathan Agnew
BBC Test Match Special
The India fans have moved on from Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, and Kohli is their hero.
How do you get Kohli out?
Text 81111
Post update
England Lions beat Afghanistan
'It is nice to make a contribution'
More from England's Joe Root: "Throughout the tour we have played three spinners so there is no point me bowling. It was nice to get on and make a contribution.
Have England got their team selection right? "In hindsight maybe not. But you look at the surface on the morning of day one and leading into the game you expect bounce and carry. It will probably be more spinner friendly moving forward and we need to work with what we have.
"You saw when you get in you can make it look quite easy. We need to remember what has worked for us individually and get greedy."
'I backed my abilities'
India opener Murali Vijay, who made 136, on Sky Sports: "I said 'don’t think too much,' I was getting out to short deliveries but I am confident and wanted to stick to the basics. I stick to my game plan and play the way I want to play.
"I backed my abilities and I know I am batting well. I went home and worked on the basics and played strongly."
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Susant: With passage of time, this Virat Kohli Innings would rated as good as KP's 186 at Mumbai.
'We are still in the game'
England's Joe Root, who took two wickets but dropped Jayant Yadav on eight off James Anderson: "We stuck at it really well. There were times they made it very hard but at no point did we give up. We are still in the game. We need to come out and take wickets tomorrow.
"Unfortunately, this is cricket and we have played against some very good players in form. That one I dropped was not ideal. It is always bitterly disappointing when they don't stick. The first two chances were very difficult so it would have been nice to take the one of mine. But it has gone now.
"The spinners bowled pretty well on that surface. The way India played the spinners was very good. It was an indication of how to play on this wicket."
Get Involved
Text 81111
'We are in a strong position'
India's Murali Vijay, who made 136, on Sky Sports: "The pitch has been turning for the spinners. Hopefully our bowlers can do a better job and put the pressure on their batsmen. We are leading now without losing too many wickets, so we are in a strong position."
Post update
Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain on BBC Test Match Special
It is a very, very good lead. England could find themselves in a bit of bother if India get another 50 or 60 runs.
Post update
'One of the best innings I have seen'
Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain on BBC Test Match Special
Kohli has played one of the best innings I have seen. It looked like England might get a lead, but Virat Kohli has denied them that.
Close of play - Ind 451-7
Lead by 51 runs
Can lightning strike twice with Joe Root, who is thrown the ball in one last punt from England? Nope. Kohli milks him for a single that moves him a step closer to 150. That's your lot.