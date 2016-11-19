'Kohli is playing a different game' - India v England as it happened

That's all from us. I'm off to drink a bucket load of tea and get an early night.
We'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning at 03:45 GMT for the fourth day, which will surely involve an England trial by spin. In a bit.
Post update
'Stokes is England's third best batsman'
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Every England supporter has seen Stokes' talent, but what we saw today was a thinking cricketer. There's no doubt in my mind that he's the third best batsman in the England team - Cook, Root and him.
Broad fit to bowl despite foot injury
News on Stuart Broad's injury, which has troubled him since the first afternoon. The scans he had yesterday show he has a strained tendon under his right foot, but he will be fit to bowl again in this match.
APCopyright: AP
Post update
Jonny Bairstow on Sky Sports: "I think they will be looking to bat on days three and four, rather than on day five potentially chasing something.
"At the start of the day, getting within 200 having been five down was a reasonable effort from us. Tomorrow morning, we come back and hopefully we can get something out of the pitch early on.
"It will take a couple of special knocks but the way Virat has gone tonight shows that it can be done."
APCopyright: AP
Post update
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
Stokes and Bairstow played wonderfully well today - lots of character, determination, sensible cricket. It was nice to see two England players look at the situation.
Stokes didn't look in any trouble. Bairstow was busy. The only reason he got out was he got a fast yorker from Yadav - he tends to play it to mid-wicket, so you're playing with the edge of the bat.
APCopyright: AP
Post update
Jonny Bairstow, who tripped as he ran on to the pitch at the start of play, on Sky Sports: "My spike got stuck in the grass. I ended up looking a bit like an idiot but I really hurt my knee."
On his innings of 53, adding 110 with Ben Stokes: "We had to work hard last night to get through that; it was a real grafting period. We didn't change our mindset today but we were able to score off the balls and rotate the strike.
"Paternships are difficult to put your finger on. The way Ben and I run between the wickets and naturally play our shots is something that is very good. We both calm each other down and we crack on, trying to get the job done."
Post update
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
I thought that if England didn't play very well it could have been over very quickly - even by today.
If today was a boxing match, England actually won it on points. But it really knocked the stuffing out of England yesterday. India deserved to bowl England out because they played poorly last night.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Arminder Sidhu: Virat Kohli is playing smart fantastic cricket. Best batsman in the world right now.
India 'well placed to push on'
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 5-67, on Sky Sports: "I haven't had a five-wicket haul against England before. It was at the back of my mind but I wasn't concerned because I knew it would come if I kept doing what I have been doing.
"I came out with a plan and wanted to get into a good rhythm. I got that today. Not every ball is going to spin, in fact very balls do. You have to slow it down and vary your pace. I got one to spin to Stokes but, apart from that, no other balls did spin.
"I thought Virat batted beautifully in what could have been a tricky situation. We are well-placed to push on tomorrow."
Kohli was playing a different game to anyone else and played some magnificent shots. He'll be looking to take India's lead towards 400 tomorrow.
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
There are more low balls arriving - there will be a wicket for one of them eventually. Someone will have their name on them.
Realistically, England will be thinking they need to bat 140 overs in the second innings to get away with a draw. I can't see how they can win. The draw is a possibility but it's very, very minute.
Get Involved
#bbccricket
Michael Bairstow: A depressing air of inevitably about this game. Cook with a defensive 1 day field, no energy & too easy for India.
Post update
England made some decent inroads in that last session. Stuart Broad, bowling through a sore foot, had Murali Vijay caught in the gully before a canny review had KL Rahul out edging behind. James Anderson followed that up with a lovely inswinger that had Cheteshwar Pujara’s middle stump dangling ominously out of the ground. But then came Virat Kohli with another classy half-century to give India a lead of 298.
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Stokes and Bairstow played so well today, but you always felt that when one of them went, the wickets were going to tumble.
Close of play - Ind 98-3
Kohli 56, Rahane 22, lead 298
Kohli rounds off the last over of the day with a glorious, wristy, bottom-handed shovel through mid wicket for four. He was so deep into his crease that he was nearly on his stumps. India negotiate the rest of the over and that is your lot for the day.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
Kohli's fifty came off 63 balls, in 90 minutes, with five fours. He is only the second India captain to make 150 and 50 in the same Test. Sunil Gavaskar did it twice against West Indies in 1978-79.
Ind 92-3
Lead by 293
The fifty partnership is the next milestone up for Kohli and Rahane, coming from 92 deliveries. Stokes continues stomping in, sending Bairstow sprawling all over the place with this low bounce, before a short ball is signaled wide by the umpire. That gets his dander up, with Kohli leaving a 90mph tempter well alone.
Post update
Simon Mann
BBC Test Match Special commentator
He has played beautifully. There's no doubt he's the best player in this India batting line-up.
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
It's the best Kohli has looked. He's looked controlled in his play.
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse and Stephan Shemilt
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
