Middlesex v Surrey - day four

Right then ..new ball taken...Middlesex 226-5...Bailey 84*, Franklin 57*
Derbyshire four down
Leicestershire 380 & 294-9 dec v Derbyshire 362 & 46-4
Blimey, there will be a few lower-order Derbyshire batsmen nervously scrambling for their pads at Grace Road now.
Neil Broom is out for one, caught by Mark Pettini in the slips off Charlie Shreck.
20 overs left for the visitors to survive with Wayne Madsen and Shiv Thakor at the crease.
Fifty for James Franklin
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 219-5
A true captain's knock from James Franklin, apologies for the cliche, as the New Zealander goes to his half-century.
The final hour is called and this game is now surely heading for a draw.
WICKET Slater (lbw b Shreck 24)
Leicestershire 380 & 294-9 dec v Derbyshire 362 & 41-3
Leicestershire still have a small chance of victory at Grace Road as giant paceman Charile Shreck traps Ben Slater lbw.
22 overs left - seven wickets needed.
BreakingESSEX DRAW WITH SUSSEX
Essex 358 & 470-8 dec v Sussex 448
It's all over at Colchester as the captains shake hands.
The crowd had a bit of entertainment in the final hour with Graham Napier reaching his hundred on his home ground and Sussex wicketkeeper Ben Brown being smashed for 48 off three overs.
David Masters took advantage of the buffet bowling moving to 47 not out.
Essex take 11 points from the game and return to the top of Division Two, one point above Kent, while Sussex claim 12. Incredibly, Sussex have drawn nine out of 10 Championship games this season.
Derbyshire steady
Leicestershire 380 & 294-9 dec v Derbyshire 362 & 36-2
Things have quietened down at Grace Road since those two early wickets for Leicestershire.
Wayne Madsen and Ben Slater have seen out 11 overs and are taking Derbyshire to safety.
Lancashire wobbling?
Hampshire 548-6 dec v Lancashire 387 & 63-3
Are we going to see a miracle at the Ageas Bowl? Needing 10 wickets in the final session, Hampshire have three as Lancashire's Alviro Petersen pops a simple catch to Gareth Andrew off Liam Dawson.
Dawson now has 3-13. Lancashire have 23 more overs to survive.
Four sixes and out for Napier
Essex 358 & 434-8 v Sussex 448
My goodness, Graham Napier has gone bonkers since reaching his seventh first-class century.
The Essex all-rounder smacks Danny Briggs for a maximum and then follows it up with three more as Sussex wicketkeeper Ben Brown is brought on to bowl.
But unbelievably Napier then drives Brown into the hands of Steve Magoffin at long-on to give him his first ever wicket and is out for 124.
Silly, but enthralling cricket at Colchester!
100 partnership for Middlesex pair
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 191-5
James Franklin and George Bailey have played 309 first-class matches between them - and the experience is showing.
They've been solid as a rock since Middlesex's mini-collapse after lunch with a partnership that is now worth 109.
Surely the game is safe now? 24 overs to go.
Century for Napier
Essex 358 & 409-7 v Sussex 448
Incredible! In his final season for Essex before retirement, Graham Napier hits a hundred on his home ground.
The 36-year-old biffs Luke Wells for a couple of fours and then picks up a single to reach three figures off 143 balls at Colchester.
The crowd are on their feet, Napier removes his helmet and has a deserved smile on his face. Fairytale stuff in north Essex.
Lancashire lose another
Hampshire 548-6 dec v Lancashire 387 & 47-2 (f/o)
Luke Procter comes and goes for Lancashire as the number three batsman is caught by Tom Alsop at silly mid-on to give Liam Dawson his second wicket.
Division One basement boys Hampshire have 30 overs to find another eight Lancashire wickets - the deficit is still 114.
Napier closing in on ton
Essex 358 & 390-7 v Sussex 448
What a wonderful story this would be. Colchester-born Graham Napier is now just 15 short of a century at his home ground.
The match is going to end in a draw - so it's all about Napes at the moment. Essex are 300 ahead with 30 overs to go.
Fifty for Bailey
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 162-5
This is a really fine innings from Middlesex's George Bailey. The Aussie brings up his half-century off 110 balls.
But I doubt he'll be that bothered about the personal milestone - it's all about seeing this through to the end and saving the game for the Division One leaders.
30 overs to go at Lord's.
Croft out for Lancashire
Hampshire 548-6 dec v Lancashire 387 & 37-1 (f/o)
Like at Grace Road, it's probably too little too late with 10 wickets needed in a session, but Hampshire have one.
Lancashire captain Steven Croft is out for 22, caught by Gareth Andrew at silly point off the spin of Liam Dawson.
I'm still expecting the captains to shake hands at 17:00 BST.
WICKET Godleman (b Raine 0)
Leicestershire 380 & 294-9 dec v Derbyshire 362 & 5-2
What is this?! Maybe there is still some life in the game at Grace Road.
Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman is bowled by Ben Raine first ball.
Actually HOLD THE PRESS - as I type, Chesney Hughes is also gone and it's 5-2. There are still almost 36 overs left for Leicestershire to get another eight wickets. Wow.
'Match-saving session for Essex'
Essex 358 & 366-7 v Sussex 448 - Tea
BBC Sussex's Adrian Harms at Colchester:
"A match-saving session for Essex with Graham Napier on his farewell appearance at his home ground of Colchester unbeaten on 63 at the break.
"Skipper Ryan ten Doeschate led the way for the Division Two leaders with a defiant 109 and despite Sussex straining every sinew only one wicket fell during the afternoon.
"Essex will be happier than their opponents with a draw and remain leaders, whilst Sussex although still unbeaten in the Championship need victories in their six games if they are to force their way into the promotion race."
Games heading towards a draw
It's also tea at the Ageas Bowl and Colchester with both matches drifting towards a share of the spoils.
On the south coast, Lancashire are 37-0 - so Hampshire need 10 wickets in the final session - unlikely you'd have to say.
And in Essex, the hosts are 366-7 against Sussex, leading by 276. A minimum of 35 overs left in that one.
Tea at Lord's
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 152-5
Meanwhile at Lord's George Bailey and James Franklin have rebuilt superbly for Middlesex.
Bailey (48 not out) and skipper Franklin (24 not out) have batted for 23 overs to steady things after the hosts lost three quick wickets to Zafar Ansari after lunch.
There are a minimum of 33 overs to go in the capital.
Pakistan collapsing
Incredible scenes at Edgbaston at the moment!
Pakistan have lost four wickets for just one run and are 125-7.
England have 32 overs to find another three wickets. Follow highlights, live text and radio coverage from the third Test here.
Leicestershire declare
Leicestershire 380 & 294-9 dec v Derbyshire 362
Richard Jones has a bit of fun for Leicestershire, smashing Callum Parkinson for two fours and a six before the Foxes declare 312 ahead.
And that's tea at Grace Road. I do like Derbyshire's optimism though...
BreakingMIDDLESEX DRAW WITH SURREY
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 278-6
And there we have it, it's all over at Lord's.
George Bailey hits Sam Curran's final ball of the game for four and walks off unbeaten on 110. A magnificent innings from the Australian which ultimately saved his side from 82-5.
Skipper James Franklin also played his part with 70.
Middlesex move 13 points clear at the top of Division One and are still unbeaten. Remarkable.
Into the final over at Lord's
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 272-6
We're one over away from our fourth draw and final result of Sunday's County Championship action.
Sam Curran to bowl it for Surrey...
BreakingLEICESTERSHIRE DRAW WITH DERBYSHIRE
Leicestershire 380 & 294-9 dec v Derbyshire 362 & 104-4
Four quick wickets in Derbyshire's second innings after tea, caused some brief alarm in the visiting dressing room, but Wayne Madsen and Shiv Thakor's stand of 61 settled any nerves.
The East Midlands derby is drawn and Leicestershire sit just 11 points off Division Two leaders Essex.
BreakingHAMPSHIRE DRAW WITH LANCASHIRE
Hampshire 548-6 dec v Lancashire 387 & 98-3
Lancashire opener Haseeb Hameed reaches his second half-century of the match before the two side's call time on proceedings at the Ageas Bowl.
It's not quite enough to move Hampshire off the bottom of Division One, they stay four points behind Nottinghamshire, while Lancashire are just about still in the title hunt in sixth.
The Division One table is simply staggering. Have a look for yourselves here!
WICKET Franklin (b Ansari 70)
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 256-6
Oh, is there still some life left in the game at Lord's? James Franklin's three-hour vigil is ended by Zafar Ansari who bowls the Middlesex captain.
Still 34 balls left for the visitors to find four wickets. Unlikely, but doable!
100 for George Bailey
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 256-5
Make that three fours in a row off Surrey paceman Stuart Meaker and George Bailey goes to a superb century off 182 balls.
James Franklin, who is on 70, has been equally as brilliant in resisting all Surrey had to throw at him and their stand is now worth 174.
Six overs left.
Matches drifting to a close
I'm running out of things to write I'm afraid! All three games are heading towards a draw.
Oh, hold on, Middlesex batsman George Bailey has just smacked a couple of fours and is on 97...
BreakingENGLAND BEAT PAKISTAN BY 141 RUNS
At Edgbaston England have just pulled off a remarkable victory over Pakistan in the third Test.
They were made to wait with last-wicket pair Sohail Khan and Rahat Ali putting on exactly 50, but Moeen Ali finally took the crucial wicket.
You can follow the reaction here.
Last-chance saloon for Surrey?
Surrey 415 & 266-7 dec v Middlesex 293 & 226-5
40 minutes left - five wickets needed. You do the math.
