Relive Yasir Shah's 'terrific' day

Summary

  1. Leg-spinner Yasir takes five wickets
  2. Amir bowls Cook for first Test wicket since spot-fixing ban
  3. Pakistan 339ao - Misbah 114, Woakes 6-70

Live Reporting

By Stephan Shemilt and Bibhash Dash

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    I think Chris Woakes has summed it up rather nicely. A simple game tomorrow - England trying to get past Pakistan, who in turn want this wrapped up as quickly as possible.

    Join us in the morning to see which way it goes.

  2. Post update

    More from Chris Woakes: It’s still a good pitch. Obviously it was a great start to the day. Broady set the tone. I got a couple of quick wickets. To do that was brilliant. The start of the day was perfect.

    We’re pretty honest in the dressing room. We were not particularly delighted with the batting. It would have been nice to have kicked on from Rooty and Cooky. But we can come out tomorrow and try and get past them.

  3. Post update

    England's Chris Woakes on Sky Sports: We’d like to get close to their total. Ideally, if we can get past them, the first half hour if me and Broady are still there. This evening it was a different situation. Tomorrow we have to come out and be positive. Hopefully we can move up quickly towards that score.

    It’s nice to get a regular run in the side. I've had an in-and-out career so far. To get a run is nice. Performing well is of course helping.

  4. Post update

    Step forward, Chris Woakes. Six wickets, now performing with the bat, supported through to the close by Stuart Broad. He remains on 31, England 86 behind on 253-7. Woakes seemingly holding the key to England's hopes of parity.

  5. Post update

    Mushtaq Ahmed, the Pakistan spin coach, is translating for Yasir Shah on Sky Sports. Yasir says his role was very clear - to support the fast bowlers. He believes his natural variation helped him take five wickets.

    He's some support act.

  6. Post update

    And, when Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali both fell to Yasir, the leg-spinner had five and England were up against it.

  7. Post update

    Geoffrey Boycott

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    For the first time when the leg-spinner came on, they bowled wide of off-stump on the full, to make him drive. Suddenly there’s a bit of pressure and he played on to a wide ball. And it’s amazing it took them this long to figure it out.

  8. Post update

    Cook had his luck, twice dropped off the returning Mohammad Amir. Amir finally had his man for 81, the big wicket.

  9. Post update

    Geoffrey Boycott

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    As we thought before Pakistan have three left arm seamers, and if they bowl well that’s awkward. And they have a leg-spinner. If they can pick him that’s fine, there's hardly any turn on the pitch. But if you can’t pick him then it’s awkward. You want to be playing with the turn if you know which way it’s going. But a few of ours didn’t.

  10. Post update

    Door open for Pakistan, England's fragile middle-order exposed.

  11. Post update

    As Geoffrey says, England were going along nicely with Joe Root at the crease. A stand of 110 with Alastair Cook (who was dropped twice). Root on 48 when this happened...

  12. Post update

    Geoffrey Boycott

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    Root came in at three and played like the class he is. The feet were going beautifully. Lovely good length balls he was playing them nicely. Wow, it all looked easy. Just when it all looked hunky dory, when the leg-spinner came on, Joe Root has a slog. He had a mental aberration. He couldn’t believe himself. I always say when Root gets out you add two wickets to the score.

  13. Post update

    Stuart Broad weighed in with a couple, including centurion Misbah-ul-Haq, to ensure he and Woakes shared nine wickets. The rest? Not much to tell.

  14. Post update

    Geoffrey Boycott

    Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special

    It was an interesting day. It was not like yesterday, which was a pleasant. Today it was the bowlers Shah for Pakistan, Woakes for England. In between we had some good cricket. England did what was required in the morning, polished off the tail with the new ball.

  15. Post update

    For a long while, it looked like it would be England's day, especially after they took four wickets for 29 runs in the morning session to wrap up the Pakistan innings for 339. Chris Woakes struck first, completing his first Test five-fer.

  16. Post update

    Ramiz Raja

    Former Pakistan captain

    I'm sure Pakistan will want to take the new ball straight away. There's a lot to look forward to. It is a close match, and anybody's game. England with this partnership and Woakes batting so well, the scenario appears to have changed. He seems to have a plan with Yasir Shah. The others need to take a leaf out of his book.

  17. Post update

    To mark your card, there will be nine overs to be bowled in the morning before the second new ball is due. You'd think that is the biggest obstacle standing between England and first-innings parity.

  18. Post update

    Ramiz Raja

    Former Pakistan captain

    We didn't see any improvisation from England. Maybe Bairstow came down the track a bit. But other than that they were very respectful of Yasir Shah.

  19. Post update

    Jonathan Agnew

    BBC Test Match Special

    Quite rightly Yasir Shah is getting the applause. He's had a terrific day. He's done very little with the ball. England some of the shots they've played, they have to look at that.

  20. Close of play - Eng 253-7

    And that's it. The end of another fluctuating day, one that ultimately belonged to Yasir Shah. England are 86 behind with three wickets in hand. Pakistan marginally on top. The Test, though, may yet belong to Chris Woakes. Six wickets, now 31 not out. He's England's Andy Bichel.  

