T20 Blast: Surrey v Essex

Ravi Bopara opens the face of his bat and runs the ball down to the third man boundary as Essex ease to victory over Surrey at the Oval.

Bopara (36 not out) and Jesse Ryder (52 not out) shared an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 76 to ensure the Eagles secured their second successive T20 Blast win in as many days and condemn the hosts to another dire result in the competition.

