Yorkshire v Surrey

Full scorecard available here

Summary

Live Reporting

By Gary Smee

All times stated are UK

Stumps - day four

Yorkshire celebrate win
Getty Images

Well, everything is looking a bit more normal in the County Championship now isn't it?

We've had two days of rain, bowlers taking wickets and Yorkshire are back at the top of the Division One table.

I hope you've enjoyed our live text and radio coverage over the last few days.

We'll be back on Sunday morning with another eight games.

Hope you can join us then. Goodbye for now.

County Championship results

So here's how things finished after a rain-affected final couple of days. It's been another round of draws with just only Roses rivals Lancashire and Yorkshire picking up wins.

Division One:

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 207 - Yorkshire won by and innings and 20 runs

Warwickshire 152 & 4-0 v Somerset 295 & 178 - Match Drawn

Middlesex 203-3 v Nottinghamshire 354 - Match Drawn

Lancashire 456 v Hampshire 109 & 253 - Lancashire won by an innings and 94 runs

Division Two:

Leicestershire 332 & 132-6 dec v Northants 151 & 30-1 - Match Drawn

Kent 478-8 v Gloucestershire 337 & 211-8 - Match Drawn

Glamorgan 42-4 v Worcestershire 456-6 dec - Match Drawn

Derbyshire 191 & 92-2 v Sussex 468-5 dec - Match Drawn

Click here for full scorecards.

'Positives for both sides'

Kent 478-8d v Gloucestershire 337 & 211-8

BBC Radio Gloucestershire's Bob Hunt:

"It was nervy stuff for Gloucestershire but David Payne and Jack Taylor have seen them home for the draw. 

"It's been a good day's cricket at the Spitfire Ground, Kent the better of the two sides overall but positives for both teams."

KENT DRAW WITH GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 211-8

Yep, it's all over at Canterbury. Kent looked like they might pull off an unlikely victory about half an hour ago, but Jack Taylor's attacking 40 and David Payne's 21 not out has saved the game for Gloucestershire.

So there we have it, that's day four of the County Championship done and dusted.

Draw beckons

Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 206-8

Gloucestershire have surely saved the game now. There are technically only four overs left because Kent would lose two if they bat again. 

Gloucestershire's lead is now 65. Call it off guys!

Taylor saving game for Gloucestershire

Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 186-8

Gloucestershire really do have a terrific young talent in Jack Taylor.

Predominantly an off-spinner, the 24-year-old knows how to hold a bat as well as he launches Darren Stevens for six before hitting Mitch Claydon for three fours in an over.

Taylor is up to 33 and the lead is 45 with eight overs remaining.

Get Involved at #bbccricket

Tony Cozier tributes

@bbctms really gutted, quietly spoken but brought the game to life for me #bbccricket #rip

Thomas Konopka

RIP #tonycozier 1 of the great cricketing voices of my lifetime. Wonderful commentator &amp; man of #cricket. #bbccricket #bbctms #sadloss

Guy Holland

Sad news about Tony Cozier. A pure joy to listen to. #bbccricket @bbctms

Dan

YORKSHIRE BEAT SURREY BY AN INNINGS AND 20 RUNS

Yorkshire 557-6 beat Surrey 330 & 207

Yorkshire are back at the top of Division One! Liam Plunkett traps Matt Dunn lbw with his first ball back into the attack to secure a thoroughly dominant victory for the county champions.

It will be extra sweet for the White Rose county as they replace rivals Lancashire at the summit.

YORKSHIRE HAVE DONE IT! Yorkshire win by an innings and 20 runs! #YourYorkshire
YORKSHIRE HAVE DONE IT! Yorkshire win by an innings and 20 runs! #YourYorkshire

WICKET Miles (b Stevens 1)

Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 158-8

Oh my, we've got a tight finish on our hands at Canterbury. Darren Stevens picks up the eighth wicket, bowling Craig Miles.

Gloucestershire's lead is just 17 with 11.3 overs remaining.

Root returns - 7 overs left

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 205-9

Joe Root is back into the attack for Yorkshire. He's already picked up two wickets today - can he provide a third and victory for his side? It wouldn't surprise me!

WICKET Noema-Barnett (c Rouse b Claydon 11)

Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 155-7

Mitch Claydon strikes just at the right time for Kent as Kieran Noema-Barnett edges him behind.

Gloucestershire lead by 14 runs with three wickets left. 12.4 overs remain at Canterbury.

Luke Fletcher returns to Notts

Derbyshire 191 & 92-2 draw against Sussex 468-5d

.@DerbyshireCCC coach Graeme Welch tells @BBCDerbySport that loanee bowler @fletcherluke has returned to Notts #bbccricket

Get Involved at #bbccricket

Tony Cozier tributes

Do not think Test matches against the West Indies will ever be the same without Toni Cozier voice on TMS. Very sad news #bbccricket

Thomas Measures

Tony Cozier was one of the true great voices of cricket; he was a legendary broadcaster and a Test Cricket Advocate for WI; RIP #bbccricket

Freddy 'MC' Clode

RIP #TONYCOZIER a legendary voice that shall be missed world over,cricket has lost a truly great individual! #bbccricket #wi #wicb

AADZ

Tony Cozier dies aged 75

Tony Cozier with @tinobest in what sadly was his final match with us @bbctms in Barbados last year #bbccricket
Tony Cozier with @tinobest in what sadly was his final match with us @bbctms in Barbados last year #bbccricket

WICKET Foakes (b Patterson 21)

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 205-9

Yorkshire are one wicket away from moving to the top of the County Championship. Steven Patterson picks up his third wicket as he bowls Ben Foakes off an inside edge. 

Foakes had batted 80 balls for his 21, but could not quite see his side to the close.

Last man Matt Dunn comes to the crease with 10.1 overs left.

Get Involved at #bbccricket

Tony Cozier tributes

Really sad to hear that Tony Cozier has died. The most wonderful lilting Barbadian voice, a real loss to cricket broadcasting.#bbccricket

John dunthorne

Very sad about the loss of Tony Cozier. Could listen to him for hours &amp; often did. Great rye humour RIP. #bbccricket

Mark Ashworth

12 overs left - two wickets needed

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 203-8

Surrey pair Ravi Rampaul and Ben Foakes have another 72 balls to survive at Headingley.

Steven Patterson and Adil Rashid are looking for the all-important two wickets for the White Rose.

There is a chance Yorkshire may have to bat again - their lead is down to 24.

Tense.

Adil Rashid
Getty Images

Gloucestershire take the lead

Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 142-6

Kent will have to bat again as Gloucestershire move into the black. A minimum of 17 overs remaining for Kent to find another four wickets and then knock off the runs required. A tough ask.

Get Involved at #bbccricket

Tony Cozier tributes

Tributes to the legendary West Indian are starting to come in...

Tony Cozier. There goes a voice I'll never forget. #bbccricket #riptc

The Void

Sad to hear another voice from my first memories of listening to #bbccricket has gone. #RIPTonyCozier

Andy Thompson

A voice that instantly transported you from wherever you were in the World to the beaches of Barbados. #RIPTC
A voice that instantly transported you from wherever you were in the World to the beaches of Barbados. #RIPTC

Tony Cozier dies aged 75

Tony Cozier
Getty Images

While we await the conclusion of two of our County Championship matches, I'm afraid we have some sad news from the cricket world to bring you.

Legendary West Indian commentator Tony Cozier has died at the age of 75.

A familiar and respected voice around the world, the Barbadian is known for a career in TV, radio and journalism spanning 58 years.  

You can read more about this breaking story here.

"It's a disappointing result"

Lancashire beat Hampshire by an innings and 94 runs

Hampshire captain James Vince has been speaking to BBC Solent Sport following his side's innings defeat by Lancashire at Old Trafford:

"The whole of day one put us on the back foot and it was always going to be hard to claw our way back into the game. We showed glimpses of good cricket but couldn't string it together. It's a disappointing result. 

"Everything fell into place for Lancashire. They've bowled well for the whole game and asked questions and haven't given us anything to work with."

Last hour called at Headingley

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 194-8

We're into the last hour which means there are 16 overs left for Surrey to survive or Yorkshire to pick up two wickets.

Which way is this one going to swing? Ben Foakes is still there on 16, with Ravi Rampaul just joining him at the crease.

LEICESTERSHIRE DRAW WITH NORTHANTS

Leicestershire 332 & 132-6 v Northants 151 & 30-1

And that is indeed it for the match at Grace Road. 

Leicestershire take 11 points while Northants earn eight.

WICKET Batty (c Bairstow b Patterson 0)

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 194-8

Steven Patterson has turned the tide of the match at Headingley! The big paceman claims his second wicket in as many overs as he tempts Surrey skipper Gareth Batty to edge behind.

Yorkshire are strong favourites now with two wickets needed in a minimum of 11.5 overs.

Bad light stops play at Grace Road

Leicestershire 332 & 132-6 v Northants 151 & 30-1

Seven overs and now we're off for bad light. Surely the end of the game now #bbccricket

Edgbaston pitch reported

Umpires concerned about surface

BBC WM's Richard Wilford has more details:

"After two days' play were washed out the big story at Edgbaston is that umpires Ian Gould and Neil Mallender have reported their concerns about the pitch.

"Both teams have given evidence to Cricket Liaison Officer Tony Pigott who will prepare a report for the ECB.

"Bears' director of cricket Dougie Brown told BBC WM - 'Were there cracks? Yes. Was it dangerous? No it wasn't in our opinion.'"

MATCH ABANDONED AT DERBY

Derbyshire draw with Sussex

That's your lot between Derbyshire and Sussex. The rain returned just at the wrong time for Sussex with Derbyshire having just lost two quick wickets.

The match will be remembered for Ed Joyce's 250.

Sad to report all over at Derby the rain is unfortunately the winner @BBCSussexSport @SussexCCC #bbccricket
Sad to report all over at Derby the rain is unfortunately the winner @BBCSussexSport @SussexCCC #bbccricket

WICKET T Curran (b Patterson 22)

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 194-7

Oh, things are now very interesting at Headingley. Tom Curran is bowled by Steven Patterson with his first ball after returning to the attack.

Yorkshire need three wickets in a minimum of 13.5 overs.

Surrey skipper Gareth Batty is the new man in - you can't see him giving his wicket away.

Minimum of 15 overs left at Headingley

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 192-6

Yorkshire's victory bid is being thwarted by Surrey batsmen Ben Foakes and Tom Curran.

The pair have put on 41 for the seventh wicket, and time is running out for Yorkshire to get the remaining four wickets.

WICKET Marshall (c Rouse b Hunn 20)

Kent 478-8 dec v Gloucestershire 337 & 122-5

We could have a bit of late drama on our hands at Canterbury as Hamish Marshall nicks Matt Hunn behind for 20.

Kent need five more wickets with 25 overs left in the day - but they may have to bat again as Gloucestershire only trail by 19.

All over at Derby?

Derbyshire 191 & 92-2 v Sussex 468-5 dec

BBC Radio Derby's Dave Fletcher has some news from Derby...

Players off for rain at @DerbyshireCCC - light is not good either! #bbccricket
Players off for rain at @DerbyshireCCC - light is not good either! #bbccricket

Listen live

Every ball covered

Don't forget you can choose your preferred radio commentary by clicking on the Live Coverage tab at the top of this page.

The BBC has live ball-by-ball coverage of every match in all three forms of domestic cricket this summer.

10 wickets in 24 overs?

Leicestershire 332 & 132-6 dec v Northants 151 & 1-1

Play is finally under way at Grace Road with Leicestershire needing 10 Northants wickets and quickly.

Make that nine as Ben Duckett is bowled by Clint McKay for nought.

'A real shame'

Middlesex 203-3 v Nottinghamshire 354 - Match drawn

Following the abandoned match at Lord's between Middlesex and Nottinghamshire following two days of rain, it appears both sides were a bit frustrated.

Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire's director of cricket said: "It's a real shame to lose two full days of cricket, although I'm not sure where the game was going for us. We'll take the points and move on."

Toby Roland-Jones, the Middlesex seamer, who took 5-61 believed a resumption in play would have failed to get the game moving as "it was a steady wicket on which to bat so it would have been difficult for the bowlers."

Play resumes at Headingley

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 172-6

Four overs have been lost as the players make their way out. How crucial will that short rain delay be in Yorkshire's bid for victory?

There are 21.4 overs left.

Derbyshire 191 & 81-2 v Sussex 468-5 dec

Make that two quick wickets at Derby. Hamish Rutherford goes without scoring, caught by Harry Finch off Stu Whittingham.

Godleman gone

Derbyshire 191 & 79-1 v Sussex 468-5 dec

Is there a late twist at Derby?

Just as we are drifting to a draw Godleman holes out for 16 @Derbys 79-1 28 overs left @BBCSussexSport #bbccricket
Just as we are drifting to a draw Godleman holes out for 16 @Derbys 79-1 28 overs left @BBCSussexSport #bbccricket

A look at Division Two

Both games appear to be heading towards draws.

At Canterbury, Gloucestershire are 102-3 and trail Kent by 39 runs. There are 30 overs left there.

In Derby, Derbyshire have moved to 74-0 against Sussex, with around 28 overs remaining in the day for the visitors to find 10 wickets. Appears unlikely.

Rain stops play at Headingley

Yorkshire 557-6 dec v Surrey 330 & 172-6

Surrey's task to save the game is made a little easier as a rain shower arrives forcing the players to leave the field.

Don't think they'll be off for too long though.

25.4 overs are left in the day.

