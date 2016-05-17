County Championship - day three as it happened

Multiple centuries have been almost commonplace so far this summer, but today we've had only two - by Durham's Scott Borthwick and Adam Lyth of Yorkshire.
Notts have made an undistinguished start to a run-chase against Warwickshire and positive results are on the cards in a number of other matches as well.
The weather forecast in some areas looks a bit dodgy for the final day - but let's hope the rain stays away.
Join us for full coverage, as always, from 10:45 BST or thereabouts. Until then, have a good evening.
Close of play scores round-up
Here are the match positions at the end of day three:
Division One:
Durham 411 & 239-4 v Lancashire 326 - still in play
Durham lead by 324
Warwickshire 373 & 236 v Nottinghamshire 383 & 21-3
Nottinghamshire need another 206 to win
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 306-9
Yorkshire trail by 256
Middlesex 395 v Surrey 242 & 98-0 (f/o)
Surrey trail by 55
Division Two:
Essex 538-7 dec v Derbyshire 280 & 150-1 (f/o)
Derbyshire trail by 108
Gloucestershire 262 & 302-8 v Glamorgan 330
Gloucestershire lead by 234
Kent 396 & 88-1 v Northamptonshire 498
Kent trail by 14
Worcestershire 491 v Sussex 278 & 137-3 (f/o)
Sussex trail by 76
Close of play
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 306-9
An unbroken last-wicket partnership of 69 between Yorkshire's Jack Brooks (34*) and Steven Patterson (32*) frustrated Somerset at the end of an extended third day, which was interrupted by the weather on three occasions.
The defending champions, for whom Adam Lyth made 106, lost five wickets for 11 runs before Brooks and Patterson came together for the final 18.4 overs. Yorkshire are still 256 behind, and Somerset are the only side than can win this game - if their bowlers are up to the task and the rain stays away.
Close of play
Warwickshire 373 & 236 v Nottinghamshire 383 & 21-3
Greg Smith and Brendan Taylor survive the final 13 balls after a dreadful start by Notts in their bid to score 227 for victory. Barring an intervention by the weather, a win by one side or the other looks certain on the final day, and it may be Warwickshire who are the more confident following their three late wickets.
Close of play
Gloucestershire 262 & 302-8 v Glamorgan 330
BBC Sport's Isabelle Westbury:
“A flurry of wickets after tea made amends for the stoic afternoon session as Gloucestershire lost four for 31 runs, and Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan ended the day with four of his own. An eighth-wicket partnership of 31 continues to frustrate the visitors, who will want to be back out and chasing as soon as they can tomorrow morning.”
Close of play
Essex 538-7 dec v Derbyshire 280 & 150-1
Essex finally achieved a breakthrough when Billy Godleman was bowled by teenager Aaron Beard for the second time in the match, having made 75 off 127 balls with 10 fours.
Derbyshire still trail by 108 after following on, with Hamish Rutherford 20 not out and Tom Taylor on six. Chesney Hughes retired on 26 because of illness, and the visitors will hope he can resume his innings on the final day.
WICKET Fletcher (c Chopra b Woakes 4)
Warwickshire 373 & 236 v Nottinghamshire 383 & 20-3
If Nottinghamshire are going to win this game, they're going to have to do it the hard way after losing three wickets in six overs at the start of their run-chase.
Steven Mullaney went for a duck in Keith Barker's first over and the left-armer followed that with the wicket of first-innings centurion Michael Lumb for eight. Luke Fletcher, sent in as nightwatchman after taking 4-25 in Warwickshire's second innings, lasted four ball before falling to Chris Woakes.
Notts need another 207 - Warwickshire need another seven wickets.
Close of play
Durham 411 & 239-4 v Lancashire 326
A day to remember for Durham's Scott Borthwick and Barry McCarthy. Borthwick (103*) completed his second hundred of the match just before stumps, only the fourth batsman to achieve the feat for the county after Dean Jones, Paul Collingwood and Keaton Jennings.
Pace bowler McCarthy took 5-70 earlier in the day and the north-east county will now be contemplating a final-morning declaration with Lancashire already 324 behind.
Bad light stops play
Gloucestershire 262 & 302-8 v Glamorgan 330
There are seven overs remaining at Bristol, but the players are off the field. Gloucestershire are 234 ahead, with Craig Miles 23 not out and David Payne on nine, a better position than they might have been in, had Graham Wagg not suffered an arm injury on day two. Opener Cameron Bancroft has top-scored for the home side with 70.
Close of play
Middlesex 395 v Surrey 242 & 98-0
Rory Burns (57*) and Arun Harinath (37*) have gone a long way to ensuring Surrey will not lose the match after Middlesex enforced the follow-on at The Oval.
The home side closed just 55 behind, with off-spinner Ollie Rayner unable to add to his 6-79 in their first innings. He only conceded 12 runs from 11 overs as Middlesex skipper Adam Voges tried eight different bowlers in search of a breakthrough.
Close of play
Kent 396 & 88-1 v Northamptonshire 498
Barring a dramatic collapse by one of the sides, a draw looks the most likely result at Wantage Road after Northants only managed to pick up one wicket after establishing a 102-run first-innings lead, with Kent closing just 14 in arrears.
Adam Rossington (78 of 69 balls) and Rory Kleinveldt (71 off 85) provided the most entertaining batting of the day, while team-mate Olly Stone (60) scored a maiden half-century for the home side.
Close of play
Worcestershire 491 v Sussex 278 & 137-3
The wicket of Ed Joyce, caught in the slips off Ed Barnard for 74 just a few minutes before stumps, has given Worcestershire a great chance of victory at New Road, if the final-day weather is kind. Sussex are still 76 behind, with Ross Taylor 16 not out and nightwatchman Lewis Hatchett on one.
CENTURY FOR SCOTT BORTHWICK
Durham 411 & 233-4 v Lancashire 326
Magnificent by Scott Borthwick, who completes his second hundred of the match in the penultimate over of play. This one has taken him 160 balls, with 10 fours, and Durham are 318 in front.
Interval
Warwickshire 373 & 236 v Nottinghamshire 383
After a last-wicket stand of 34, Samit Patel (4-71) dismisses Warwickshire number 11 Chris Wright for 20, leaving Chris Woakes 20 not out and Nottinghamshire facing a victory target of 227 - with eight overs left in the day.
The visitors lost six wickets after tea and Luke Fletcher finishes with 4-25, and match figures of 7-95, a fine return to the side by the seam bowler.
WICKET Richardson (c Livingstone b Kerrigan 35)
Durham 411 & 216-4 v Lancashire 326
Michael Richardson goes after sharing a partnership of 66 with Scott Borthwick that has taken Durham's lead past 300. Paul Collingwood comes to the crease and the only question left now is will Borthwick reach his second century of the game before the close? He's 89 not out.
Glamorgan seamers put Glos in trouble
Gloucestershire 262 & 280-8 v Glamorgan 330
BBC Wales' Nick Webb:
"A clatter of wickets since tea has seen the game swing Glamorgan's way as Gloucestershire failed to maintain their steady afternoon progress.
"Michael Hogan, with four wickets, has been Glamorgan's principal weapon, with home skipper Gareth Roderick one of his victims after a painstaking 67.
"Murky conditions in Bristol and a gloomy weather forecast are further complications for the captains to consider."
WICKET Plunkett (c Davies b Groenewald 4)
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 237-9
Liam Plunkett bludgeons Tim Groenewald straight for four, but it's his one and only scoring stroke. If the weather is kind to Somerset, the defending champions could be in for a very uncomfortable final day tomorrow.
WICKET Latham (b Panesar 24)
Kent 396 & 61-1 v Northamptonshire 498
In his new role as opening bowler, England spinner Monty Panesar makes the breakthrough for Northants as Kent's New Zealand opener is sent on his way after an opening stand of 54. Daniel Bell-Drummond is looking well-set at the other end as he is joined by first-innings double-centurion Joe Denly.
Double blow for Yorkshire
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 232-6
There are more than 20 overs to go at Taunton, light permitting, and Yorkshire are in trouble after losing two wickets in successive overs - Jack Leaning caught behind for 17 and Lewis Gregory and Adil Rashid run out for nought attempting a third.
Liam Plunkett has joined Gary Ballance, who is unbeaten on 37.
There's a long way to go yet, Kate....
WICKET Patel (b Patel 6)
Warwickshire 373 & 203-9 v Nottinghamshire 383
Patel (Samit, slow left-arm) bowls Patel (Jeetan, off-spin). Warwickshire are 193 ahead and skipper Chris Woakes, who hit a hundred in the first innings, has made six not out from 39 balls faced so far.
Kent openers look confident
Kent 396 & 53-0 v Northamptonshire 498
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
“Northants captain Alex Wakely wanted a hundred lead last night and that’s just what he got. A record stand for the 10th-wicket for Northants against Kent helped as Olly Stone, with a maiden fifty, and Monty Panesar put on 49.
“But it remains a slow, flat wicket here at Wantage Road and Kent should have little bother in wiping out the deficit. Tom Latham and Daniel Bell-Drummond have made a confident start.
“Also, with the weather forecast so poor for day four, it could just be this final session that Kent need to survive."
WICKET Barker (c Read b Fletcher 6)
Warwickshire 373 & 198-8 v Nottinghamshire 383
There will be no repeat of Keith Barker's first-innings century as he needlessly wafts at a wide delivery. Luke Fletcher now has 4-20 in this innings and Warwickshire, only 186 ahead, are in danger of throwing this game away.
Retired ill
Essex 538-7 dec v Derbyshire 280 & 77-0
BBC Radio Derby's Dave Fletcher:
"Openers Billy Godleman and Chesney Hughes have done well after Derbyshire were forced to follow on at Chelmsford.
"But they have been separated as Hughes has departed on 26, feeling unwell. Godleman, who has 40, has been joined by Hamish Rutherford."
WICKET Noema-Barnett (c sub b Hogan 4)
Gloucestershire 262 & 255-7 v Glamorgan 330
Glamorgan have yet to win a game this season, but it's looking promising for them at Bristol as Kieran Noema-Barnett is caught at cover. He is a fourth victim for Michael Hogan and Gloucestershire are 187 ahead, with only three wickets left.
WICKET Wells (c Kohler-Cadmore b Henry 11)
Worcestershire 491 v Sussex 278 & 105-2
Sometimes batting isn't all about boundaries (see below). Luke Wells departs with his side 104 ahead, with eight wickets remaining at New Road.
Warwickshire slump continues
Warwickshire 373 & 186-7 v Nottinghamshire 383
Dave Bracegirdle
BBC Radio Nottingham commentator
"Warwickshire have lost three wickets for only six runs since tea.
Luke Fletcher had Varun Chopra caught behind to the first ball of the session, the opener having made 86, then Tim Ambrose became Fletcher’s sixth victim of the match, going back and being palpably lbw for 16.
"Rikki Clarke failed to get off the mark, falling to Samit Patel for the second time in the match."
WICKET Ambrose (lbw Fletcher 16)
Warwickshire 373 & 185-6 v Nottinghamshire
This has been a very impressive return to Notts colours by seam bowler Luke Fletcher, who until recently was up the road on loan at Derbyshire. Tim Ambrose becomes his sixth victim of the match and he also contributed 29 useful runs this morning, despite being struck a couple of painful blows.
Warwickshire are only 175 ahead, but remember that all their top 10 batsmen have scored a first-class century - and number 11 Chris Wright has passed 50 on nine occasions.
WICKET Stoneman (c Davies b Bailey 62)
Durham 411 & 147-2 v Lancashire 326
Note to self - stop saying positive things about batsmen (see 16:35), it only brings them bad luck.
Tom Bailey finds the edge of Mark Stoneman's bat and Alex Davies takes a low catch. The umpires have a ponder about whether it carried, but the left-hander has to go. His stand with Scott Borthwick added 91 in 22 overs. Durham are 232 ahead.
Run-rate declines at Bristol
Gloucestershire 262 & 240-4 v Glamorgan 330
BBC Sport's Isabelle Westbury:
"A long and turgid afternoon session at an overcast Bristol saw little to thrill the scattered crowd. Australian import Cameron Bancroft reached his highest score in a Gloucestershire shirt before falling for 70.
"Veteran Hamish Marshall provided the most excitement with his 58, including a thundering straight six, but the run-rate has now dipped below 3 per over with Gareth Roderick on 61 from 161 balls and Gloucestershire 172 runs ahead."
Stoneman reaches half-century
Durham 411 & 140-1 v Lancashire
I said yesterday that the record of James Hildreth of Somerset made him a worthy candidate for an England call. The same can, perhaps, be said for Durham's consistent opener Mark Stoneman, who reaches a 78-ball half-century with a boundary through mid-wicket off Tom Bailey and follows it with another next ball.
Stoneman has passed fifty 49 times in his career, but perhaps he needs to bump that career average up a bit before the England selectors put him on speed-dial.
Panesar opens up
Kent 396 & 0-0 v Northamptonshire 498
An interesting move by Northants as Monty Panesar takes the new ball and starts with a maiden.
WICKET Chopra (c Read b Fletcher 82)
Warwickshire 373 & 180-5 v Nottinghamshire 383
Luke Fletcher produces a beauty first ball after tea and that's the end of Varun Chopra.
He struck 12 fours in his 115-ball innings and his side are only 170 ahead with half the team gone. But there is still plenty of batting left with first-innings centurion Chris Woakes coming to the crease and Keith Barker, who also made three figures earlier in the game, yet to come.
Stone shows batting prowess
Kent 396 v Northamptonshire 498 - tea
Quick mention for Northamptonshire's Olly Stone, who made a maiden first-class half-century before falling to spinner Imran Qayyum for 60. Stone put on 49 for the last wicket with Monty Panesar, who was unbeaten on 17.
Qayyum sent down 41.2 overs in his first bowl in Championship cricket for figures of 3-158. Wonder if fellow left-armer Panesar has any advice for him?
Rain stops play
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 213-4
Gloomy news from Taunton where the weather has halted play for the third time, with no resumption yet after tea. Yorkshire are 349 behind, with Gary Ballance 24 not out and Jack Leaning on 11.
CENTURY FOR SCOTT BORTHWICK
Durham 411 & 233-4 v Lancashire 326
Magnificent by Scott Borthwick, who completes his second hundred of the match in the penultimate over of play. This one has taken him 160 balls, with 10 fours, and Durham are 318 in front.
Interval
Warwickshire 373 & 236 v Nottinghamshire 383
After a last-wicket stand of 34, Samit Patel (4-71) dismisses Warwickshire number 11 Chris Wright for 20, leaving Chris Woakes 20 not out and Nottinghamshire facing a victory target of 227 - with eight overs left in the day.
The visitors lost six wickets after tea and Luke Fletcher finishes with 4-25, and match figures of 7-95, a fine return to the side by the seam bowler.
WICKET Richardson (c Livingstone b Kerrigan 35)
Durham 411 & 216-4 v Lancashire 326
Michael Richardson goes after sharing a partnership of 66 with Scott Borthwick that has taken Durham's lead past 300. Paul Collingwood comes to the crease and the only question left now is will Borthwick reach his second century of the game before the close? He's 89 not out.
Glamorgan seamers put Glos in trouble
Gloucestershire 262 & 280-8 v Glamorgan 330
BBC Wales' Nick Webb:
"A clatter of wickets since tea has seen the game swing Glamorgan's way as Gloucestershire failed to maintain their steady afternoon progress.
"Michael Hogan, with four wickets, has been Glamorgan's principal weapon, with home skipper Gareth Roderick one of his victims after a painstaking 67.
"Murky conditions in Bristol and a gloomy weather forecast are further complications for the captains to consider."
WICKET Plunkett (c Davies b Groenewald 4)
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 237-9
Liam Plunkett bludgeons Tim Groenewald straight for four, but it's his one and only scoring stroke. If the weather is kind to Somerset, the defending champions could be in for a very uncomfortable final day tomorrow.
WICKET Latham (b Panesar 24)
Kent 396 & 61-1 v Northamptonshire 498
In his new role as opening bowler, England spinner Monty Panesar makes the breakthrough for Northants as Kent's New Zealand opener is sent on his way after an opening stand of 54. Daniel Bell-Drummond is looking well-set at the other end as he is joined by first-innings double-centurion Joe Denly.
Double blow for Yorkshire
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 232-6
There are more than 20 overs to go at Taunton, light permitting, and Yorkshire are in trouble after losing two wickets in successive overs - Jack Leaning caught behind for 17 and Lewis Gregory and Adil Rashid run out for nought attempting a third.
Liam Plunkett has joined Gary Ballance, who is unbeaten on 37.
WICKET Patel (b Patel 6)
Warwickshire 373 & 203-9 v Nottinghamshire 383
Patel (Samit, slow left-arm) bowls Patel (Jeetan, off-spin). Warwickshire are 193 ahead and skipper Chris Woakes, who hit a hundred in the first innings, has made six not out from 39 balls faced so far.
Kent openers look confident
Kent 396 & 53-0 v Northamptonshire 498
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
“Northants captain Alex Wakely wanted a hundred lead last night and that’s just what he got. A record stand for the 10th-wicket for Northants against Kent helped as Olly Stone, with a maiden fifty, and Monty Panesar put on 49.
“But it remains a slow, flat wicket here at Wantage Road and Kent should have little bother in wiping out the deficit. Tom Latham and Daniel Bell-Drummond have made a confident start.
“Also, with the weather forecast so poor for day four, it could just be this final session that Kent need to survive."
WICKET Barker (c Read b Fletcher 6)
Warwickshire 373 & 198-8 v Nottinghamshire 383
There will be no repeat of Keith Barker's first-innings century as he needlessly wafts at a wide delivery. Luke Fletcher now has 4-20 in this innings and Warwickshire, only 186 ahead, are in danger of throwing this game away.
Retired ill
Essex 538-7 dec v Derbyshire 280 & 77-0
BBC Radio Derby's Dave Fletcher:
"Openers Billy Godleman and Chesney Hughes have done well after Derbyshire were forced to follow on at Chelmsford.
"But they have been separated as Hughes has departed on 26, feeling unwell. Godleman, who has 40, has been joined by Hamish Rutherford."
WICKET Noema-Barnett (c sub b Hogan 4)
Gloucestershire 262 & 255-7 v Glamorgan 330
Glamorgan have yet to win a game this season, but it's looking promising for them at Bristol as Kieran Noema-Barnett is caught at cover. He is a fourth victim for Michael Hogan and Gloucestershire are 187 ahead, with only three wickets left.
WICKET Wells (c Kohler-Cadmore b Henry 11)
Worcestershire 491 v Sussex 278 & 105-2
Sometimes batting isn't all about boundaries (see below). Luke Wells departs with his side 104 ahead, with eight wickets remaining at New Road.
Warwickshire slump continues
Warwickshire 373 & 186-7 v Nottinghamshire 383
Dave Bracegirdle
BBC Radio Nottingham commentator
"Warwickshire have lost three wickets for only six runs since tea.
Luke Fletcher had Varun Chopra caught behind to the first ball of the session, the opener having made 86, then Tim Ambrose became Fletcher’s sixth victim of the match, going back and being palpably lbw for 16.
"Rikki Clarke failed to get off the mark, falling to Samit Patel for the second time in the match."
WICKET Ambrose (lbw Fletcher 16)
Warwickshire 373 & 185-6 v Nottinghamshire
This has been a very impressive return to Notts colours by seam bowler Luke Fletcher, who until recently was up the road on loan at Derbyshire. Tim Ambrose becomes his sixth victim of the match and he also contributed 29 useful runs this morning, despite being struck a couple of painful blows.
Warwickshire are only 175 ahead, but remember that all their top 10 batsmen have scored a first-class century - and number 11 Chris Wright has passed 50 on nine occasions.
WICKET Stoneman (c Davies b Bailey 62)
Durham 411 & 147-2 v Lancashire 326
Note to self - stop saying positive things about batsmen (see 16:35), it only brings them bad luck.
Tom Bailey finds the edge of Mark Stoneman's bat and Alex Davies takes a low catch. The umpires have a ponder about whether it carried, but the left-hander has to go. His stand with Scott Borthwick added 91 in 22 overs. Durham are 232 ahead.
Run-rate declines at Bristol
Gloucestershire 262 & 240-4 v Glamorgan 330
BBC Sport's Isabelle Westbury:
"A long and turgid afternoon session at an overcast Bristol saw little to thrill the scattered crowd. Australian import Cameron Bancroft reached his highest score in a Gloucestershire shirt before falling for 70.
"Veteran Hamish Marshall provided the most excitement with his 58, including a thundering straight six, but the run-rate has now dipped below 3 per over with Gareth Roderick on 61 from 161 balls and Gloucestershire 172 runs ahead."
Stoneman reaches half-century
Durham 411 & 140-1 v Lancashire
I said yesterday that the record of James Hildreth of Somerset made him a worthy candidate for an England call. The same can, perhaps, be said for Durham's consistent opener Mark Stoneman, who reaches a 78-ball half-century with a boundary through mid-wicket off Tom Bailey and follows it with another next ball.
Stoneman has passed fifty 49 times in his career, but perhaps he needs to bump that career average up a bit before the England selectors put him on speed-dial.
Panesar opens up
Kent 396 & 0-0 v Northamptonshire 498
An interesting move by Northants as Monty Panesar takes the new ball and starts with a maiden.
WICKET Chopra (c Read b Fletcher 82)
Warwickshire 373 & 180-5 v Nottinghamshire 383
Luke Fletcher produces a beauty first ball after tea and that's the end of Varun Chopra.
He struck 12 fours in his 115-ball innings and his side are only 170 ahead with half the team gone. But there is still plenty of batting left with first-innings centurion Chris Woakes coming to the crease and Keith Barker, who also made three figures earlier in the game, yet to come.
I mentioned earlier that overseas signings are arriving for the start of the T20 Blast later this week. Here's Pakistan's Wahab Riaz, who will be playing for.....I'm sure you can work it out yourselves.
Stone shows batting prowess
Kent 396 v Northamptonshire 498 - tea
Quick mention for Northamptonshire's Olly Stone, who made a maiden first-class half-century before falling to spinner Imran Qayyum for 60. Stone put on 49 for the last wicket with Monty Panesar, who was unbeaten on 17.
Qayyum sent down 41.2 overs in his first bowl in Championship cricket for figures of 3-158. Wonder if fellow left-armer Panesar has any advice for him?
Rain stops play
Somerset 562-7 dec v Yorkshire 213-4
Gloomy news from Taunton where the weather has halted play for the third time, with no resumption yet after tea. Yorkshire are 349 behind, with Gary Ballance 24 not out and Jack Leaning on 11.