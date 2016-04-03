Carlos Brathwaite

Relive West Indies' dramatic World Twenty20 win

Full scorecard from Eden Gardens

Live Reporting

By Stephan Shemilt and Phil Dawkes

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    But that's about it from this final and our live coverage of this World Twenty20. Thanks for being with us, it's been an absolute belter.

  2. Post update

    And, to tide you over, here's last one look at that phenomenal final-over display of hitting from Carlos Brathwaite. One of the most incredible feats you will see in any sporting arena, let along a cricket field. 

  3. Post update

    Here's an idea - if you can wait a week, every single ball of the 2016 county season will be live on BBC radio. Still, that's seven cricketless days.

    We all might actually get some work done...

  4. Post update

    Are you as disappointed as I am that this tournament? It's been absolutely fantastic. Gayle, Kohli, Root and, at the very end, Brathwaite.

    What will we all do tomorrow when there's no cricket tomorrow?

  5. Post update

  6. Post update

    West Indies bowling coach Curtly Ambrose: "We had to believe we could do it in that final over. We came here wanting to create history with the Under-19s and the women's team both winning. We'll really enjoy it."

  7. Post update

  8. Post update

    Shane Warne is currently trending on Twitter. If you're wondering why, watch the post-match interview of man of the match Marlon Samuels...

  9. Post update

  10. Post update

    And here, in visual form, are the post-match thoughts of Eoin Morgan. Gutted doesn't come close...

  11. Post update

  12. Full match highlights

    If you can face them, we've got more highlights for you. The best bits from an incredible final are right here.

  13. Post update

    More from England coach Trevor Bayliss: "If you add up the white-ball cricket games these guys have played, it's a long way behind other teams. It's a promising side and the signs are good.

    "Whatever words I come up with the in the dressing room won't be enough. They're huritng, but it will steel them for the future.

    "We have still got work to do, but we have a lot of good players to work with. England cricket is in good hands."

  14. Post update

    England coach Trevor Bayliss on Sky Sports: "I thought we were a few runs short, but if you get the runs on the board anything can happen.

    "We got off to a great start with the ball, but an experienced player in Marlon Samuels got them over the line.

    "We may not have any pretty bowlers, but we have guys who give it 100%. We gave ourselves a chance to win and it's a great sign moving forward."

    #bbccricket

    Luke: Great tournament. 2-3 weeks long. Perfect length for a tournament. Quality performances and great games.

  16. Post update

    #bbccricket

    Erik Spink: Funny thinking that if Jordan hadn't bowled that dot to keep Samuels off strike we may just have won. Freakish by Brathwaite.  

  18. Post update

  19. Post update

    Do you need reminding that all the highlights from that incredible final are available right here? Can you even bring yourself to watch them? If you can, they're behind the tab at the top of the page.

    #bbccricket

    Jon Ryves: The top order should get more of the blame more than Stokes...could have been out of sight if they'd batted properly.

    David Rowe: That's how you win a World Cup! I'm gutted, but well done the Windies.

