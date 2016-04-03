West Indies celebrate

Relive West Indies Women's World T20 win

Scorecard

Summary

  1. Refresh for in-play highlights (or use tab)
  2. West Indies win title for first time
  3. WI's Matthews & Taylor both make fifty
  4. Villani and Lanning both 52 for Australia
  5. West Indies v England in men's final at 14:30

Live Reporting

By Stephan Shemilt and Jamie Lillywhite

All times stated are UK

    A sign of things to come, or are England set to spoil the Windian party?

    Phil Dawkes is just about to bring you the early stages of that one. I'll see you later.

  2. Post update

    So, the Windies have won it, lifting the World T20 trophy for the first time. They did it by recording their highest ever chase in a T20 international, and you can watch the best bits from that right here.

  3. Post update

    Stafanie Taylor lifts the trophy, the players cheer, fireworks and smoke shoot into the Kolkata sky. West Indies are the 2016 Women's World Twenty20 champions.

  4. Post update

    The Windies players have received their medals and gathering on the podium...

  5. Post update

  6. Post update

    Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor: "It's fantastic the men were behind us, Sammy sent me a text this morning saying 'girls you are going to do it'.

    "We didn't get the start we wanted with the ball, but the batting did it for us."

  7. Post update

    West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is named player of the tournament. She's scored 246 runs and taken eight wickets.

  8. Post update

    Hayley Matthews is player of the match. She's getting quite an ovation.  

  9. Post update

    Australia captain Meg Lanning: "Full credit to West Indies, they outplayed us. They blew us away with the bat.

    "We thought we were a little short, we didn't quite finish how we wanted to. I thought if we bowled well we could defend it.

    "We've had a tough road into this. We built well throughout and I'm proud of the effort everyone put in."

  10. Post update

    Australia have been asked to collect their runners-up medals in alphabetical order. That's just what you need after losing a final, a brain-teasing team-building exercise...

  11. Post update

    Presentations coming up. There's quite a crew down there dishing out the gongs. Sourav Ganguly, for one...

  12. The winning moment

    Remember what I said about Dottin throwing he bat in the air at the moment the match was won? See if you can spot it in the clip here. All the highlights can be found at the top of the page.

  13. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special

    "The Windies have brought power into this tournament. Hayley Matthews running down the wicket and hitting Ellyse Perry for six was probably the moment of the tournament."

  14. Post update

    Charles Dagnall

    BBC Test Match Special

    "This has been a great advert for the women's game. We've had a wicket that has been fabulous for Twenty20 cricket."

  15. Post update

    Ebony Rainford-Brent

    Ex-England batter on BBC Test Match Special

    "The best team have won. West Indies have played solid cricket. The one game they lost went right down to the line. The key is the captain, Taylor. She is the lead run-scorer and is in with the wickets. It allows others to chip in around her, with that anchor. They have discipline in their game now. If this team can tighten up with the bowling and handle pressure they will be a dangerous force going forward."

  16. Post update

  17. Post update

    I've just seen a picture of the moment the Windies sealed victory. Deandra Dottin threw her bat so high, Tim Peake could have caught it. An Australian fielder could have got a bat to the head to go with the disappointment of losing in a final.

  18. Final scorecard

    West Indies 149-2 from 19.3 overs

    Not out batsmen: Dottin 18, Cooper 3

    Fall of wickets: 120-1 (Matthews 66), 144-2 (Taylor 59)

    Bowling figures: Jonassen 4-0-26-0, Perry 3.3-0-27-0, Schutt 3-0-26-0, Farrell 4-0-35-1, Beams 4-0-27-1, Osborne 1-0-6-0

    Sixes: Australia 2, West Indies 3

    Australia 148-5: Villani 52, Lanning 52, Dottin 2-33

    Full scorecard

  19. Post update

    West Indies' Britney Cooper: "No way were Australia going to come back and win that game. We told the girls at half-time that we thought Australia were about 17 runs short. It is a batting pitch so we stayed steady and applied ourselves." 

  20. Post update

