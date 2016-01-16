'Broad bowled out of his skin' - Relive England's win

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Stuart Broad is named man of the match for his performance of 6-17 in the third innings.

He says: "I was under the weather on the first day. Everyone we know has been ill at some stage over the past few weeks.

"In the first innings I bowled a bit too short. We had a chat before the second innings and talked about bringing the batsmen forward a lot more.

"We got lucky today - it was perfect conditions to bowl, but we also got the ball in good areas and took our chances.

"I was quite tired towards the end. Finny was trying to get on and I was trying to get off. I got in a rhythm and it was a good day to bowl. There was a bit of bounce there too. I wish I could take that wicket around with me."