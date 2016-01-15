Catch up on Root's dazzling century

And you thought we'd finished for the day! Mark Wood (see below) has answered one of the main questions of a day when the UK put a man in space.
There'll be more insight from Mark Wood on the BBC Sport website later, but it's goodnight from me.
Remember to join us from around 07:45 GMT tomorrow for an early start. Night.
Mark Wood Q&A
Will Barber: What single crisp could you throw the furthest? My pick is a twiglet. A quaver would be useless
MW: "Right. I’m thinking something like a cheese ball. Or a monster munch. But you’d have to throw it like a spiral, not with the hole in the middle. Technique is crucial, it’s all about the technique. A hula hoop is nice and weighty, but if you throw it wrong, the hole will disrupt you. That’s why I’m thinking monster munch, because it’s got them fingers. If you throw it down the fingers, almost like a tyre, so the middle bit goes straight."
Joe Root's century gives England a 62% chance of going on to win the series at The Wanderers
The new Botham?
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"After 22 Tests, Botham had 1068 runs at 36.82 and 118 wickets at 19.27. Stokes currently has 1340 runs at 34.35 and 50 wickets at 40.48."
Mark Wood Q&A
Gareth Jones: What would players think if each session lasted 30 overs. This might hurry the fielding side up if they ended up with 20mins for lunch or no tea!
MW: "Definitely not for the lunch break. I’d be bowling backwards if I had no energy. I’m a skinny lad as it is! Good idea, but I don’t think it’s practical."
Harry Ridley: What's your favourite ground in the world?
MW: "Trent Bridge."
George Thornton: What is your idea of a perfect Sunday?
MW: "Jogging pants on, Forrero Rochers, Zulu on the telly. Bang."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"South Africa have an inexperienced attack and they struggled in the heat of the pressure of a Test match. England have a great chance to get a lead and then in the third innings sometimes people don't bat very well when under pressure."
Mark Wood Q&A
Duncan Johnson: For young fast bowlers, what one tip/hint would you give them to help them improve and progress ?
MW: "Strengthen in the right areas, practice, practice, practice, and have plenty of fire in your belly."
Stuart Robertson: Would you rather fight an imaginary horse-sized duck or 100 imaginary duck-sized horses?
MW: "Hmm. [gives this a lot of thought]. 100 duck-sized horses. And I could control them, make them my own and build an army."
Absolute masterclass of a hundred from @root66 !!! Discipline,technique,skill and cahoonas!!!
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"At times England were scoring 10 an over. Stokes is a game changer. And at the opposite end, Root was playing magnificently. He's got the lot and batted beautifully."
Mark Wood Q&A
Lydia Jane – would you rather have a pet unicorn or a pet dragon?
MW: "Dragon. Any day of the week. Especially with weather like this, to blow away the snow and that. Defrost the car, easy peasy, back in the cage."
Freddie Hatchett: Important question here, Woody: Biggie or Tupac?
MW: "Tupac. Changes is a song that gets played in the dressing room a lot, so yeah, Tupac."
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Stokes came in and counter-punched again. He's like a boxer in that you can hit him two or three times but he bounces back. He seriously gives it a clonk and he's off and running before you know it."
Ah yes... that catch from Temba Bavuma was special. He deliberately parried it into the air at short leg to ensure he had extra time to catch it. Instinct or has he been coached that?
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Alastair Cook may play differently next Test and get two hundreds because he's that good but he got strangled down the leg side again. Compton was doing all right but then got out to a good ball, a corker that he had to play, and was caught. Taylor got bat and pad to a lovely catch by Bavuma and England were wobbling again."
Mark Wood Q&A
Matt Darwood: Woody - what one piece of advice would you give my 10-year-old son who plays for Northumberland U11s as he starts his career?
MW: "He's obviously already got the talent if he's from Northumberland. Have fun, enjoy it, results don't matter, but take notice of your coaches. They do actually know what they're talking about."
Matthew Slight: What's the best dressing room prank you have ever played?
MW: "In club cricket, one of my mates put a paving block into a teammate's bag. He didn't realise and carried it round for three months, thinking his bag was very heavy."
A man in the best of form
Just a quick note on Joe Root... his most productive shot was the on-drive. It brought him 23 runs today. I'm fairly certain that I've heard people more educated than me suggest you're in good form if you're hitting the on-drive well.
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"England's batsmen didn't get off to a great start with Hales out in the same way again. He's asking for trouble in any cricket, including club cricket, unless he solves his technique, no matter how good his hand-eye coordination is or how hard he hits the ball."
Ben Sutton: So it seems earlier reports of our demise, see 10.56, have been greatly exaggerated.
Beautiful, beautiful afternoon showers. Been seeing a lot of scorched earth recently. South Africa needs this.
Play called off for the day
Go and have that pint, Staffan!
For those who can't grab an early cut, we'll get Geoffrey Boycott's thoughts on the day shortly...
Mark Wood Q&A
Earlier we asked you for your questions for injured fast bowler Mark Wood. You didn't disappoint.
Charlie Godden - Other than cricket, what sports do you love playing?
Anything going. Squash, badminton, football, I even had a go at rugby, but I tried to tackle a bloke nicknamed Shrek once, and he flattened me. So that was my last game of rugby. I love boxing and Conor Mcgregor in the UFC.
Maxi Kelly - Who's the worst footballer in the team? In the coaching staff, it's Ottis 'gammy knee' Gibson. As a player, I'm going for Adam Lyth, because he never passes.
Graeme Smith Q&A
Who are the players likely to emerge for South Africa?
BBC Test Match Special
"South Africa have three inexperienced seamers in this game but they need to look at the next top-order batters. Dean Elgar has stamped his authority on one slot but they need to find the next generation.
"Selection and leadership are crucial now and they need a strong coach to identify the players to move the team forward."
Rain is coming down now. Suspect we are done here for the day. 238-5 from 52 overs. Root 106*, Bairstow 4*, trail by 75. Until tomorrow...
Graeme Smith Q&A
Did you overreact when Finn clipped the stumps?
BBC Test Match Special
"I just raised that it was off-putting. I didn't raise a fuss behind the scenes but mentioned it to the umpires and it was up to them to make the decision.
"He's been outstanding in this series with his pace, and he's got the outswinger going too."
To answer your question, Staffan, we don't know! We think the cut-off time will be 15:30 GMT. The covers are coming on so it's not looking good.
Perhaps go for a Friday pint and follow via the BBC Sport app?
See what I did there? Oh, and mine's a lager.
Staffan Vowles: Any chance of any more play, or can I safely leave work and go for a Friday pint?
Quiz answer
Earlier we asked you what Dennis Amiss had in common with Julie Walters, Joan Armatrading, Chris Tarrant, Trevor Francis and The Archers.
Well done to Sean Ranson and Simon Richardson who got the answer...
They've all been awarded a place in Birmingham's Walk of Stars. Amiss has just had his name added to the pavement in Broad Street.
(Other names underfoot include Lenny Henry, Ozzy Osbourne, Jasper Carrott, Noddy Holder, Murray Walker and Frank Skinner).
Amiss was born and brought up in Birmingham, and scored 102 centuries in 658 first-class matches before he retired in 1987, going on to serve as an England selector.
Graeme Smith Q&A
Who was your favourite opening partner?
BBC Test Match Special
"Herschelle Gibbs was an instinctive player, right-handed too, and I think our styles complemented each other. He took the game on and took pressure off me. Neil McKenzie was a great character with a great sense of humour. And then Alviro Petersen came in and performed well."
Amir makes his return
In case you missed it earlier, Mohammad Amir was booed on his return to international cricket after a five-year ban, but took a wicket as Pakistan beat New Zealand in a Twenty20 match.
Amir, 23, was playing for Pakistan for the first time since his suspension for spot-fixing ended.
Pakistan beat their hosts by 16 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with Mohammad Hafeez scoring 61 as they reached 171-8.
Amir opened the bowling, taking 1-31 from four overs, but did not bat.
"Jimmy Anderson was always the grumpiest. We had a lot of battles and I used to find ways of irritating him by tapping on his follow-through marks because I felt he got too close to the wicket. He used to go back to his mark muttering away."
Sorry Alan, but you have had 22 years...
Alan Peevers: I haven’t seen The Lion King. You’ve spoiled it for me now.
Graeme Smith Q&A
Did you get annoyed at being described as an ugly batsman?
BBC Test Match Special
"I didn't see myself as stylish like Kallis or De Villiers but I scored runs as an opening batsman. That was my job and I guess there's a few people that would like to be as ugly and effective as me with the bat."
David Payne: For Joel Fentem; no need to check Joe Root's passport, he's not English, he's from the People's Republic Of Yorkshire. Ask Geoffrey.
Quiz question
Here's a question. What does Dennis Amiss have in common with Julie Walters, Joan Armatrading, Chris Tarrant, Trevor Francis and The Archers? We'll answer in a while....
Graeme Smith Q&A
Do you enjoy your status as an England-captain slayer?
Graeme Smith
Ex-South Africa captain on BBC Test Match Special
"I get asked about that a lot. I don't take pride in others' disappointments. It's just how it happened in those series with the build-up in pressure in home Tests.
"Nasser Hussain tried to put me under the pump and I didn't think too much about it because I was only 22, but Michael Vaughan's resignation resonated with me because I was a more experienced captain by then. And then there was Strauss in 2012 at Lord's when he resigned."
Test Match Special are using the delay to put some of your questions to former South Africa captain Graeme Smith. They're coming up now - as are some of your Q&As you submitted for Mark Wood earlier.
Lee Eagling: Stokes and Root together - the bowlers get Stooted around the park.
Au revoir
Who's winning?!
Close-of-play scorecard
England 238-5 from 52.4 overs
Batsmen: Root 110, Bairstow 4
Fall of wickets: 10-1 (Hales 1), 22-2 (Cook 18), 74-3 (Compton 26), 91-4 (Taylor 7), 202-5 (Stokes 58)
Bowling figures: Morris 13-1-62-0, Rabada 14.4-5-48-2, Morkel 14-0-63-2, Viljoen 11-0-57-1
South Africa first innings: 313 (Elgar 46, Stokes 3-53)
South Africa won toss
Full scorecard
Early start on Saturday
A quick heads-up, play will start at 08:00 GMT in the morning as we look to make up for some of the 25 overs we lost today.
Amir makes his return
In case you missed it earlier, Mohammad Amir was booed on his return to international cricket after a five-year ban, but took a wicket as Pakistan beat New Zealand in a Twenty20 match.
Amir, 23, was playing for Pakistan for the first time since his suspension for spot-fixing ended.
Pakistan beat their hosts by 16 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with Mohammad Hafeez scoring 61 as they reached 171-8.
Amir opened the bowling, taking 1-31 from four overs, but did not bat.
More on that here.
