England v NZ: day four as it happened

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee on TMS last night: "I think it is an exciting way to play the game and anyone who is watching it is enjoying it. There is enough there (in the wicket) but saying that there is still value for shots as well. Early wickets is key in any game you play.

On BJ Watling: "He is just a gutsy, determined player. He is a guy who you love to see do well because he is the last one to leave training and the first one to come in, so it is always good to see him get the rewards for the hard work he puts in. He is a guy that has just grown of age in the last couple of years, whether it is with the gloves, in the field or with the bat."