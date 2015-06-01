England v NZ: day four as it happened

Jack Dingwall: Working in the University of Leeds library right now, a sense of disappointment has swept across my fellow students. Surprisingly it's due to the trickle of rain down the windows and not imminent exams.
Frustrating for the players here, they've been off for more than 45 minutes, but they can lose up to an hour's play before they start chipping off overs, so it could be a late finish tonight. Plenty of time left in this game.
"Some left-armers, like Trent Boult, leave the most wonderful footholes for off-spinners to bowl at. One of the reasons I signed for Nottinghamshire was because they had Ryan Sidebottom. Paul Taylor at Northants was the same. Doug Bollinger was the ultimate, in that Adelaide Test in 2010 - he might as well take a pitchfork out with him and hack at the pitch. But you don't need footholes to bowl to left-handers, as the ball would go to the slips. Just bowl straight, as DRS means umpires are more likely to give lbws."
Weather update
BBC Weather's John Hammond: "There's a lot of rain clobbering Headingley at the moment. I don't think it's going to be a washout for the rest of the day, but I think it's going to be a messy one, with sporadic rain throughout the day. I'm hopeful of some longer dry spells later into the afternoon and early evening. The question is, will they be long enough to get the outfield dry?"
Ian Wilson: Bell is out of form with the bat and in the slips. How bad does a mate of Cook/Strauss need to play before something is changed?
"I was told to field at backward point once at Southampton and couldn't understand why all the other Northants fielders were giggling. Robin Smith then square cut one, harder than anyone else can hit the ball, which cracked me straight in the leg - I didn't realise backward point should stand 30 yards further back for him."
Charis, Surrey: I'm actually torn. Rain = can't lose wickets but also = trickier to bat after a break and less time for England to win this Test match!
Ian Do: Look at Met Office rainfall radar for massive rain sweeping across country. Ignore airports!
Dave, Steeton: Wet and wild here on the hills NW of Leeds. MCC should press a medal for fans and players alike at Headingley today. My gardener has decided to throw a sickie, and she just has weeds to pull.
"As a kid, I was coached that at first slip, you watch the ball; at second slip, you watch the bat. But Paul Collingwood, who used to field at third slip and gully, always used to watch the ball, and he was a brilliant catcher."
"I had a go in the slips early in my career, when I captained the university team, then at the end when I was Somerset captain I went to first slip, as I thought I could hide there. But I dropped three in about 10 minutes off Ian Botham at Southampton once, and that rather terminated my slip career."
Did you honestly think you had any chance at all before the 2005 Ashes?
"Of course I did. I knew it would be hard and that we'd all have to raise our games to a level that we'd not before. The summer before we won all seven Tests so we knew how to win. It was a brand of cricket that was risky, but we found a way to beat them."
Jason Cleary: I'm struggling to stomach the criticism being levelled at England. One up in the series, matched the New Zealand first-innings score and succumbed to a bit of lucky Big Bash-style baseball bat swinging in their second innings. Being written off even before we started our second innings.
New Zealand are third in the world and so far have had the upper hand in one innings - get a grip.
What's your prediction for the Ashes? Will we face humiliation?
"It will be more competitive than people think. But over five matches, Australia look stronger. Both teams have batting power, but more of the Aussies are in form and they have the better bowling. 3-1 Australia."
Guy in Bristol: As a veteran of both 2013 3rd year law exams and the NZ tour of the same year. I feel I must say that following TMS is, tragically, very much the wrong choice for students. Conversely, as an office worker ensconced in a menial job, it is very much the right one.
"I'm always amazed how long it takes England to go spin when tail-enders are teeing off. If you look at any T20 competition in the world, eight of the top 10 bowlers will be spinners. When there is pace off the ball, the batsmen have to have to time it perfectly, and you can have men on the boundary."
"Slip is not the position for Ian Bell. for years he's been reticent to field there for England, because he's a worrier. Adam Lyth is a very good slip fielder. Ian Bell is the best bat-pad fielder in the world."
"With a new ball, the slips can stand closer to each other because the new ball tends to skid on a bit and the edges tend to be finer. With the old ball, you have to leave a bit more space and second slip moves towards the batsman. When we played India, I would go closer to Dravid, whereas with Sehwag I would take two or three yards."
It's raining
An extra cover is being brought out to join those already there. Bad times.
Meanwhile, Vic Marks on TMS is questioning Graeme Swann (an excellent second slip in his day) about slip fielders' placement. Should they move for different batsmen?
"It's amazing how you look at the scoreboard when you're trying to bowl a team out in the fourth innings. It's only when you have a bit more experience, especially as a spinner, that you learn to be patient."
Alexander Guy Walton: Re: picture of Ryan Sidebottom. Looking like Eric Idle mid 70s.
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS: "I just don't think in this country, left armers have been fashionable. We look too much to 90mph bowlers, what about the skill? I think Boult and Southee have shown a lot of skill in swinging the ball. I'd like to see that a bit more from England, pitch the ball up and really challenge the batsman's stumps."
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS: "In this era you do a lot more training in the gym, lot more work and graft, we have yoga now which we do on a regular basis, it certainly helped me as I feel fit as a fiddle when I play. It hasn't take its toll on me just yet."
It's raining
If you're just joining us, the players only managed four overs after lunch before they went off for rain at 13:56. Light but persistent rain, the covers are on and no sign of a particularly prompt resumption.
Gordon Pal: The length of this rain break is the key to England's chances in the match and my chances in my final exam tomorrow.
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS - he didn't get the England job but what are Jason Gillespie's strengths as a coach?
"He's a very good man-manager and gets the best out of the players. He doesn't have too many things on the board, he has simple game plans. There's no rocket science behind it, he just lets players play their own game."
Paul Rowles: Cannot help but think Tredwell should be in this England team - specialist spinner who can dry up an end and still get wickets. He can do both roles a la Swann. It'd be some baptism of fire for Adil Rashid to be thrown into an Ashes series, like Scott Borthwick.
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS, on Yorkshire team-mate Adil Rashid - could he do a job for England as the only spinner?
"I really think he could, I've seen him come on leaps and bounds over the last five years, but he needs a bit of love. If he's going to play, he's got to play now, it was really disappointing that he didn't play in the West Indies. It's not nice when you're on a long tour and just carrying the drinks, but he's come back, scored some runs and bowled really well. He's mopped up the tail on a regular basis and he's one of the main reasons we won the Championship last year."
Got a question for ex-England captain and TMS summariser Michael Vaughan?
"The rain falls and the umpires confer. Below the press box, the gang of noisy school children implore them to stay on. International umpires don't tend to listen to the opinions of youngsters, though. If they did, the rules would be one hand, one bounce."
Rain stops play
And they're going off. "Light, but persistent drizzle," notes Aggers. But with great timing, ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom has arrived in the TMS box for a chat.
Eng 44-0 (target 455)
The aforementioned umbrellas are still up as Cook square-drives but a good stop from Martin Guptill at backward point restricts them to a single. Having leapt to his left for that one, the seven-toed Kiwi opener then flings himself to his right to deny Lyth. A single takes Lyth to 24 but it's really raining now...
Giles in Oldham: Thank you NZ for some excellent cricket. Apologies for the administrators only having the bravery to face you twice. Shame when media revenue takes precedence over fantastic cricket. Hope to see you back over here again soon.
Eng 42-0 (68 overs left today)
"You need someone like me standing at mid-off all day, saying 'pitch it up'. You bowlers are a bit thick," Geoffrey rather harshly tells Aggers on TMS. Never mind fielders sledging batsmen, surely it's bad form for fielders to sledge their own bowlers? Cook shoulders arms to a couple from Henry, and when the bowler strays onto his legs, the England skipper effortlessly picks off a single.
"I think your length is more important at Headingley than your line. It's that perfect length that puts the batsman in trouble. Not a good idea to have a little fiddle at Headingley. If it is up, smack it, if it is short, hit it, if it is a good length, hope it doesn't do a lot."
Eng 41-0 (Lyth 23*, Cook 16*)
Left-arm quick Trent Boult to continue from the Football Stand End, captain Alastair Cook knocks a single and the Kiwi fielders still seem a little chilly with hands in pockets between delivery. There's a strong breeze blowing, but surely most of these guys will have played in windy Wellington?
James Douse: If England do make 455 then the total runs in this game will be 1,609, one less than the Test at Lord's. Should be more than possible.
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"Took a taxi from Headingley back to Leeds city centre last night in a cab where the driver was watching Britain's Got Talent on his phone. He didn't stop when he started to drive - putting the phone in a stand behind his steering wheel. What's the form here? Can you ask your taxi driver to stop watching the telly?"
Eng 40-0 (target 455)
The unshaven Henry is a bit wide first up, serving up a couple outside off stump before left-hander Adam Lyth punches a four through the covers, though England hearts briefly skip a beat with the ball in the air. A more fluent stroke brings him four more through point. Meanwhile, a couple of well-fed fans in the stands seem to have eschewed the temptations of the local chippy - they're munching down on some rolls from a well-known sandwich retailer.
Neil in Northern Ireland: Even if England do pull off an unlikely win here, the balance of the side clearly isn't right going into The Ashes. The selectors have wasted a golden opportunity to blood an alternative front-line spinner in this series.
As the players take their places, a few umbrellas are going up around Headingley. Rain in the air? But for now, right-arm seamer Matt Henry is going to resume proceedings.
Ian Clark: If you're worried about wind now then look out in your hotel again later - BBC weather app shows it as 13 mph at 1pm but 42mph at 9pm.
Thanks, James. Time for England to restart their Herculean task. But I'm sure they'll just be thinking "let's get through to tea". After all, every generation has a legend. Every journey has a first step. Here come the players...
Right, we're about to resume, so it's time for me to hand over to Mark Mitchener for the afternoon session...
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor: "The challenge is, 'How do we create that normalising of women's sport in the media, in chats in the pub, at school, so that women can fulfil their dreams, whether that's at professional or recreational level?' The commercialisation of women's sport is growing, and for team sports, that's new territory. It's breaking new ground and numbers are growing at every level."
Stewart, Halesowen: With the debate around a fourth-innings highest score being needed (and also looking at each innings total from the first Test at Lord's) are we increasingly beginning to see a subtle merging of the one-day batting style of play with the traditional Test style? Perhaps many of the New Zealand players are a fine example of this blend which others will do well to observe?
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor, on the scheduling of the women's Ashes: "The men's and women's Ashes this summer will be going on simultaneously, but there will be no clashes. We knew that we would get great support from BBC Radio and Sky television if we scheduled them in that way, so that the media can really tell the story. Sky will broadcast its first women's Test match. It shows how far we've come that we've been able to do that."
Will in London: Re: Henry Ellison. The suggestion that Bell is or should be under pressure is ridiculous. He's our second most experienced batsman, has four tons against the Aussies and has only had about three bad Tests since his last hundred. Plus the only alternative in the middle order who has any real experience is a certain South African. And we all know how the ECB feel about him!
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor: "It's great that Sport England and the government are challenging sports to think differently. We've done some really ground-breaking at the elite end with the England women's team, but we have to make sure that as a governing body we're growing a really robust grass-roots landscape for women and girls."
Paul Lancashire: If everyone gets their Test average we'll get 432. Such a long batting line-up and plenty of time left - this isn't over yet.
Stuart Mitchell: Whilst this scoring rate is brilliant for England (so far) it only takes one wicket to set off an England collapse.
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor: "Cricket has to think differently about how it presents its offer to women. They want fun, they want sociability, they want small-sided quick competitions. So the traditional offer with a hard ball, isn't always appealing. So we are trying to present cricket in a different way and expand the reach of the game."
This lunchtime, Test Match Special are speaking to ECB's head of women's cricket and ex-England captain Clare Connor to mark the inaugural Women's Sport Week.
Frank Foley: If England score 454 & are all out with the last ball of the match, is that regarded as a tie? Has there ever been such a tie?
Something for Andrew to work out.
Morning review
Well, that was a ragged session from England. Their hopes of restricting New Zealand to a chaseable lead were torn to shreds in a manic hour of gloriously frenzied tail-end batting.
Mark Craig and Tim Southee did the damage as New Zealand got up to 454-8, with lower-order shotmaking, not for the first time in this series, reducing bowlers' best-laid plans to rubble. Brendon McCullum called his men in with half an hour left in the session, and England set about the Herculean task of saving, or even winning, this match.
They did at least get off to a good start, with Adam Lyth and Alastair Cook keeping Tim Southee and Trent Boult at bay with some resolute, positive batting.
Duncan Bradshaw: McCullum well within his rights to bat on this morning as his tail were scoring freely, plenty of time still in this game.
John Carver: Re. Alan Strawford 12:51 why would McCullum have declared any earlier? Cook had less than a day to bowl them out, McCullum 2!
Charlie in London: This situation has England at 100-0 and then 150 all out written all over it. Classic hope and then desolation situation for us England fans.
Keith: But seriously if we are only 2 down tonight it will be game on.
Ryan: I'm only a recent follower of cricket but I get the feeling that if England do somehow manage it the Twitterati will still criticise them for getting into that position in the first place.
Eng 32-0 (Boult 5-0-17-0)
Cook is batting with real authority here and plays a superb flick-pull off one leg to dispatch Boult to the boundary. So far the New Zealand seamer hasn't looked at his venomous best, and England's opening pair have survived to lunch.
Chris, Leeds: What is the highest unsuccessful fourth-innings run chase? I think we could be record breaking losers today.
The highest losing score was New Zealand's 451 all out, chasing 550, against England in Christchurch in 2002, when Nathan Astle smashed 222 from 168 balls. The highest fourth-innings score of all time was England's 654-5 (chasing 696) against South Africa in the famous Timeless Test in Durban in 1939 which was abandoned as a draw at tea on the 10th day so England could catch their ship home.
Eng 28-0 (target 455)
Time for a bit of tweak before lunch, as Brendon McCullum introduces Mark Craig, who has had a brilliant Test match so far. He'll have plenty of work to do in this fourth innings. His second ball is a beauty, turning sharply out of the footholes and beating the bat of Cook. More problems for Cook as he props forward to another sharp off-break and is struck on the back pad - he survives a half-hearted appeal.
Ooh, that's a dangerous game to play from Adam Lyth, following an away-swinging delivery for Trent Boult, but he plays it well, riding the bounce and forcing through the off side for three. This is a good, solid start by England.
Richard, Bromsgrove: The big problem we have is that England will need about a month to score 455 runs. Who do we need to speak to about extending the match?
Toby FG in London: Well done and thank you New Zealand for providing such a fabulous advertisement for Test cricket. Administrators - please take note and give them more than two Tests next time!
Alan Strawford, a frustrated Essex fan: What a different a week makes, last week when positions were reversed TMS 'experts' ridicule Ali Cook for not declaring, this week, with bad weather looming not a word against golden boy McCullum.
Eng 23-0 (Southee 3-1-13-0)
New Zealand didn't bowl that well with the first new ball in England's first innings - they'll want to make better use of the shiny cherry this time around. Southee is getting some decent shape, but it's predominantly back in to the left-handed Alastair Cook, rather than moving away to draw the edge. Cook blocks and leaves his way through a maiden.
Henry Ellison: This innings is a huge test for Ian Bell who is under pressure for his spot in the Ashes. Come on Sherminator. #mentalfortitude
Isaac Arinaitwe: Get yourselves some decent wellies, boys and dig yourselves in to bat two days out!
TM: Never before have strike rates and run rates been so intriguing in a Test match. This NZ team make things happen!
Eng 23-0 (target 455)
New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan is not perhaps as hardy as you might expect from a Kiwi - he's wrapped up like a man on a polar expedition in the stands. Cook forces Boult through the gully for two.
Eng 20-0 (Lyth 12, Cook 6)
The batting surface still looks good, and Adam Lyth, who knows it better than most, capitalises with a sweet cover drive for four. Southee responds with a ripper, pushed across Lyth and drawing him forward into a play and miss.
John in Mansfield: What is significant is the highest ever run chases achieved previously have had wickets in hand at the end. It's also unusual to have this amount of time to knock so many runs. England can do this.
Omar in London: 455 to win off 171 overs. A mere 2.67 runs per over. A doddle surely?
Paul: At the current run rate England will have this wrapped up by the close of play.
Plenty of optimistic England fans out there.
Eng 15-0 (Boult 2-0-6-0)
A cloth-capped spectator in the stands munches a sausage roll with a slightly haunted look in his eyes, this morning's carnage indelibly etched into his memory. Once you have seen Stuart Broad hammered for 20 runs in an over by Tim Southee, you cannot unsee it.
"New Zealand's run-rate of 4.92 is the best for any team who have scored more than 800 runs in a Test, beating the previous record of 4.6 set by Australia against South Africa in Adelaide in 2012.
"Stuart Broad has gone for 6.12 runs per over in this match, which is the second-highest economy rate for a bowler who has bowled more than 30 overs - behind Imran Tahir's 7.02 in that Adelaide Test."
Eng 12-0 (target 455)
Lyth eases Tim Southee's first ball behind point for four, before Cap'n Cook gets off the mark with a two whipped through square leg. Southee giving the ball plenty of airtime, hoping that full length will bring him some late swing. Movement for the New Zealand bowlers, but movement on the scoreboard too - good, positive start from England.
Sam in Pamplona, Spain: Is looking back at run chase records really that useful now? With teams like New Zealand scoring at four or five an over and getting out after 70 or 80 overs, it leaves a lot more time in the match for their opposition to find 400 runs in the final innings. England could have five sessions of batting, plus pitches don´t seem to deteriorate like they have in the past. If they can finally synchronise so that they a few bat well in the same innings and Leeds stays unseasonably dry, maybe it´s just possible...
Eng 3-0 (Lyth 3, Cook 0)
Lyth is off the mark with two off his hips. Are there any good omens? Well, one of our eagle-eyed readers has pointed out that the last time the fourth-innings chase world record was broken, in Antigua in 2003, both teams also made exactly the same score in the first innings. It's on...
We're ready to go again. Trent Boult to bowl to Adam Lyth...
Record breakers?
Here are the highest successful fourth-innings run chases in Test history:
418-7 - West Indies v Australia, Antigua, 2003 (NB both teams scored the same in the first innings - 240)
414-4 - South Africa v Australia, Perth, 2008
406-4 - India v West Indies, Trinidad, 1976
404-3 - Australia v England, Headingley, 1948
387-4 - India v England, Chennai, 2008
Adrian Wyatt: Two options England get the runs and a bright new age is declared or we are rolled over and heads are called for. Which? No idea!
paul baldwin: New Zealand rob Stuart Broad of his second ton by declaring - very charitable of them!
Howard Horner: I'm calling this here and now. England will win this by three wickets. Yorkshire boys won't like losing on their home turf!
Innings review
Well, New Zealand are now so comfortably in the driving seat that they've got mints in the glovebox and Blondie in the CD player.
They ran absolutely rampant this morning, with Mark Craig and Tim Southee adding just what the doctor ordered - copious runs, and in double-quick time.
It was a very well judged third innings by New Zealand, especially after losing two quick wickets at the start - with Guptill and Taylor seizing the initiative, McCullum and Watling throttling back to consolidate their position,, and then the tail-enders making hay at the end.
It all adds up to a very stiff task indeed for England. 455 runs to win this match, nearly two days to save it...
End-of-innings scorecard
New Zealand 454-8 dec (91 overs) - England need 455 to win
"Matt Henry is the eighth player in the innings to hit a six, the first time that has happened in a Test match. The previous record was seven, also held by the Kiwis against Pakistan in Sharjah a couple of months ago. South Africa also did it against West Indies in 2010."
Evan Samuel: England will now have to face two new balls, with one first thing tomorrow. Not going to be a comfortable chase.
Rich: I have a feeling we'll be near the bottom of the Test rankings by the year's end... Our only consistency is being embarrassed!
Declaration
NZ 454-8
So Matt Henry is the new man, and quite frankly one wonders exactly what New Zealand are waiting for here. Craig bludgeons Broad back over his head for a handsome straight six. Henry casually hammers two more maximums over deep square-leg, before finally Brendon McCullum ends the carnage with a declaration.
"It is very hard in a cricket match, once you lose control to drag it back. There is no top-quality spinner in either side and they are the ones along the express bowler that create problems for lower-order batsmen."
WICKET
Southee c Anderson b Moeen 40 (NZ 435-8)
Tim Southee's eye-watering rampage of an innings is ended when he smacks Moeen straight into the safe hands of Jimmy Anderson at long-on. 40 off 23 balls. Brutal.
Earlier in that over, Craig brought up his third Test fifty with a single into the off side. Control with the ball, safe hands in the slips, and now quick runs with the bat - terrific Test match from the bearded spin all-rounder.
"A lot will depend on Lyth and Cook, if they get knocked over early, it will knock the stuffing out of the middle order."
Drinks break
NZ 432-7 (lead by 432)
The highest chase ever achieved in Test cricket is the 418 achieved by West Indies against Australia in Antigua in 2003. That's comfortably in the rear view mirror now. Mark Craig nearly swings himself off his feet with his attempted shot to the first ball of Broad's latest over - one of those where you fetch the binoculars if you connect. He then splatters a couple wide of deep cover, and it's time for drinks. A drop of something strong in the England beverages wouldn't go amiss.
"Mark Craig is currently averaging 40.8 in Tests with two fifties."
NZ 429-7 (Craig 46, Southee 39)
With Tim Southee at the crease, this partnership hasn't exactly been a beauty pageant of gloriously authentic cricket shots, but Mark Craig produces comfortably the ugliest shot of the morning, smearing Anderson back past his toes with a horizontal bat. World Series stuff, but it's effective - it zips away to the straight boundary. His next shot however is sumptuous, square-driving Anderson to the fence with a nice high elbow. Cracking stroke.
"Southee is a better batsmen than sometimes his figures show. He is also a player who can score runs at a very fast rate and is the sort of player, who is prepared to hit at anything."
Andrew Samson adds: "Southee's strike rate is 85."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Andrew Collon: If England were batting now, the #bbccricket armchair captains would have spent the past hour DEMANDING a declaration.
Ray Allger: If England needed any development notes before the Ashes. Fielding & bowling to tail-enders should be high up the priority list.
Simon Goodall: The only person pleased with this inept performance is the Headingley treasurer. 5th day, thanks very much.
NZ 420-7 (Broad 14-1-72-2)
Curious batsman Southee - he'll either miss the ball by a comfortable mileage or or absolutely splatter it right out of the screws. He greets Stuart Broad's first ball, a gentle outswinger, with an errant swing that wouldn't look out of place on the driving range, then hoicks him over backward square leg, smokes a huge six down the ground and square-drives him through the covers in an audacious frenzy of renegade tail-end batsmanship. The 50 partnership is up in double-quick time, and England's chase is now in world-record territory.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Richard Bannan: I think he has more runs in him but the Bell is certainly tolling on Ian's time in the slips.
Rakesh Pradhan: It's been the Black Caps keepers who have been subborn so far in this Test. All four of them have contributed.
Totum: One NZ slip fielder seems to instinctively go for the ball (& catch it). With England, both leave or one drops. Coaching thing?
NZ 400-7 (lead by 400)
The merry slogfest continues as Southee clubs Anderson over mid-off for two, then batters a short ball in front of square. A single then brings up the New Zealand 400. Anderson gently simmers.
"We've seen everything from this pitch on the first three days. You can score quickly when the ball is short, wide or too full. But we've also seen it seams, moves and cuts. There's always something in it for the bowlers - even when Cook and Lyth scored well, they played and missed."
Peter from Yalding: Does it say more about the bowlers or the pitch that only three wickets have been out "bowled" so far?
NZ 390-7 (Craig 37, Southee 10)
Perhaps the nicest way of describing Tim Southee's batting would be 'rustic'. He greets Mark Wood with a shot more agricultural than aesthetic, thumping him over mid-on for a one-bounce four. Craig then pockets two more boundaries, guiding one wide of the slips and then tucking one down to fine leg. New Zealand rattling along nicely.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"As you'd expect on a Monday, the Headingley crowd is sparse, but bolstered by the presence of some schoolchildren, who sing their own version of Barmy Army songs beneath the press box. On the pitch, it's curious to see Stuart Broad not take the new ball. Last night there was a suggestion he was carrying an injury. I wonder if this confirms it."
NZ 377-7 (Anderson 21-4-77-2)
The new ball might make life more difficult for batsmen, but when they do get it out of the middle, it flies away to the boundary with a satisfying ping. Mark Craig does exactly that with a beautiful flick off his pads for four.
"Nobody wanted that catch, though nobody's going to say it was straightforward. It was more Bell's catch, but they're awkward going slightly above head height, above your right shoulder."
NZ 373-7 (lead by 373)
The new ball is definitely moving around, not that it seems to bother Tim Southee, who is flashing at everything. When he finally connects, he gets a healthy snick through to the cordon, where, all too predictably, the ball is missed by Bell and Root as it flies between them.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"The hard new ball brings immediate dividends and, more importantly, vicious bounce. In reality, that's more likely to please New Zealand than it is England."
NZ 369-7 (Craig 25, Southee 1)
Tim Southee is the new batsman, and you'd imagine that New Zealand won't hang around - a quick tail-end fusillade and then they'll want to get bowling, not least after seeing that Anderson spit off the pitch. Southee's away with a push to mid-on.
"The new ball having been taken is zipping around. It is moving in the air and it is also doing a bit off the pitch. Good news in the short term, in the longer term, it will make Southee and Boult and even Henry, quite challenging once the new ball is in their hands."
WICKET
Watling c Root b Anderson 120 (NZ 368-7)
Jimmy Anderson takes precisely two balls to strike with the new nut, getting one to lift sharply off the pitch, take the shoulder of BJ Watling's bat and fly to third slip, where Joe Root takes a brilliant diving snag. Top-class innings from Watling, he's done his job superbly.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Michael Allen: These two-Test series are always unsatisfactory. Test cricket would be more meaningful if all series were standardised to consist of five Tests. Two divisions of eight countries - England, Australia, NZ, SA, WI, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Playing each other home and away in a 4 year cycle. Bottom team relegated to second division.
David Smith, Morecambe: Adam Lyth was the top slip catcher last season, why field him in the covers or mid-wicket? No wonder we drop catches.
New ball taken
NZ 366-6 (Wood 17-2-80-3)
The new ball is taken as soon as it becomes available, and interestingly, it's thrust into the youthful hands of Mark Wood, rather than the callused paws of grizzled veteran Stuart Broad. Watling reaches to pummel a square-drive behind point, bringing up the 50 partnership with that boundary.
"If you are Stuart Broad, you catch those one in 10, two in 10 possibly, it was a very hard chance. "
Andrew Savill: Got an 11am exam delayed by half an hour... last minute revision or follow the opening half hour of the morning session?
rob jones: NZ to get to a quick 380 - 400. We'll fall 100 short of it.
Juxtaposed: Today McCullum will demonstrate to Cook how to make a timely declaration and be a man about it.
Dropped catch
NZ 361-6 (lead by 361)
Another one down, but it would have been absolute beauty. Mark Craig drives Anderson aerially to mid-off, where Stuart Broad puts it down leaping to his left. Went with his top hand, Paul Collingwood-style - was that the right tactic? Four drops now for England in this innings - they haven't all been easy, but they've hurt England, no question.
David Lalljee: Are the England bowlers listening to "The Analyst"?! Try a slower ball against the tail...
Chris Baker: Not sure that weather forecast could possibly be worse for England... windy afternoon on last day! Good luck.
NZ 358-6 (Watling 111, Craig 24)
Craig gets his first boundary of the morning with a flowing, easy drive through mid-off. High right elbow, very nice-looking stroke. Then he repeats the trick with an absolutely identical shot. New Zealand doing a nice job of adding quick runs before the new cherry.
"Bowlers lose their discipline against the tail, because they think that is the quickest way to get them out. The red mist descends on the fast bowlers and they try too hard.
"They should just stick to normal cricket. They never bowl slower balls and it is an oversight by bowlers. They practise them constantly but none in this game or the previous game. The slower ball is the most beautiful deceit, the batsman is in the wrong position, has a big back lift, he is going to be too early on the shot and sky it or top-edge it to the fielder."
NZ 350-6 (Anderson 18-4-67-1)
Alastair Cook is sporting three jumpers, as is his custom in this chilly weather. Long-sleeve over the top of two sleeveless - not the configuration I would have gone with, but then again I don't have 27 Test hundreds. He will be the big key to England's hopes of saving this Test.
"I think there is a combination of things. To start with, there is an assumption that fast bowlers bowling to tailenders, if they rough them up and bowl a couple of bouncers that is good enough because in the past that has been the quickest way to freak out the tailenders and they give away their wicket as a result.
"Tailenders now are much better batsmen, they practice more and they are better protected. So they aren't nearly as scared as they used to be. There are no out-and-out rabbits like New Zealand's Chris Martin now, so the tactic of bouncing them out is flawed and doesn't work to the same degree because the tailenders are better."
NZ 348-6 (lead by 348)
Mark Wood opens up from the other end - he's been a real positive for England in this up-and-down series. A big ask for him to nip a batsman out here with the old ball though. Mark Craig is a very capable batsman, with a Test average of 32, and he's back into his stride with a drive through mid-off.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Email tms@bbc.co.uk
Jeremy, Worthing: The old adage, if three pace bowlers can't do it, four ain't gonna do it neither, still seems to stand. Moeen Ali is not a front line spinner, he is a batting all rounder who genuinely spins the ball and will take wickets but he will be expensive. England must play a specialist spinner who's learnt his trade bowling lots of overs, that can tie up an end when situation requires. Batting at eight ain't gonna do Ali's batting any good. If picked, Stokes and Ali must bat in the top seven, allowing a specialist spinner
NZ 345-6 (Watling 107, Craig 15)
Watling defends his first few deliveries from Anderson, but he's soon up and running with a classy stroke, clipping an overpitched delivery through mid-on for four. And thus awakened, he picks up three with another sweetly timed shot, punching Anderson through the covers. Seven off the over, good, brisk start for New Zealand.
Post update
We're nearly ready to go. Five overs until the new ball, in case you were wondering. With the old one in his hand, Jimmy Anderson...
Post update
Amen to that, Andrew. Whatever the result, this has been a superb series, and New Zealand have been magnificent.
The players are out on the pitch. BJ Watling and Mark Craig resuming at the crease for New Zealand...
Will Collins, Yorkshire: Yesterday I accidentally put a ladder through my car windscreen. A record breaking run chase could pull me out of the sulk this has put me in.
Andrew Myatt: Why on earth are we only having two Tests against this inspirational NZ side. They merit three if not five!
Steven: If England haven't removed BJ Watling in the first 10 overs, pack it up.
New Zealand bowler Tim Southee on TMS last night: "I think it is an exciting way to play the game and anyone who is watching it is enjoying it. There is enough there (in the wicket) but saying that there is still value for shots as well. Early wickets is key in any game you play.
On BJ Watling: "He is just a gutsy, determined player. He is a guy who you love to see do well because he is the last one to leave training and the first one to come in, so it is always good to see him get the rewards for the hard work he puts in. He is a guy that has just grown of age in the last couple of years, whether it is with the gloves, in the field or with the bat."
Cricket on fast-forward
Yesterday provided yet another instalment in this series of warp-speed cricket, as 435 runs were scored in an exhilarating day of batting.
People talk about teams having another gear, but this New Zealand side appear not so much to have a gear-lever as a magic fast-forward button. They are capable of moving effortlessly into a high tempo that makes you half expect to see fuzzy grey lines travel across the screen and players jabbering away to each other in a series of high-pitched squeaks.
What will worry England is the prospect that New Zealand's lower order - never shy of playing a few strokes - could add quick runs this morning...
BBC Weather forecast
BBC Weather's Simon King: "There is some rain forecast today - the Pennines will probably keep it dry at Headingley for much of the afternoon. There may be a few spots of rain, but mainly dry. The rain won't set in until 19:00-20:00 BST, but the light may be quite bad by then anyway. For tomorrow, a sunny start but showers developing into a windy afternoon."
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"The best morning of the Test so far, bright sunshine covers Headingley as the England team warm up with a game of football. A quick scout suggests that Ben Stokes doesn't do a great deal - he's playing statues at right-back. However, there's rain forecast later, which may be welcomed by the home team. As it stands, they are staring down the barrel."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Matt Jarrett: A new era in Test cricket? For me it is exhilarating to watch. The last two Tests have been the best since 2005.
Weather forecast
Has it come to this? Are we really praying for rain to save us again? Well, for the more pusillanimous among you, here's the weather forecast. As you can see, it's mostly dry, but there are a few showers forecast for the afternoon...
"In BJ Watling they have a nice foil for all the firecrackers, he just bats normally and produces the odd shot to spread the field, which he did particularly well against Moeen Ali."
Text 81111
Richard (ready for anything) at the ground: Tickets - check. Sunhat - check. Umbrella - check. Thermals - check. Binoculars - check. Earpiece set to TMS - check. Liquid refreshments - check. Pork pies - check. England fightback - pending...
Wonderful Watling
As we mentioned, yesterday was a day that belonged to one of the unsung heroes of this New Zealand touring side, BJ Watling.
He batted superbly for his unbeaten 100, guiding New Zealand from the slightly perilous position of 141-4 to the dominant situation at the close. In his last five Test innings, the diminutive Durban-born scrapper has notched up 142 not out, 61 not out, 59, 14 and now 100 not out. Mighty impressive for a man who is hardly a household name.
England's first task will be to remove him, or things could get very messy indeed...
"This New Zealand side are so difficult to bowl to because they just go on that front foot and as soon as you have a batsman coming at you, it is that much more difficult to bowl to them."
Facing a record chase
Just to underline the scale of England's task in the fourth innings, here's a look at England's all-time highest run-chases. As you can see, they are already in uncharted territory, with four wickets still left to take:
332-7 v Australia, Melbourne, 1928-29
315-4 v Australia, Headingley, 2001
307-6 v New Zealand, Christchurch, 1997
Here's the good news though - a team has chased 400 to win a Test at Headingley. Admittedly, they did have a certain Mr D Bradman in the side:
Things might have turned out better had England held on to a trio of chances, with Gary Ballance dropping Ross Taylor, Mark Wood missing Brendon McCullum, and Jos Buttler shelling centurion BJ Watling.
Whatever the result of this match, poor catching will be one of the issues under the microscope as England prepare for the Ashes, along with Ian Bell's form, the spin issue, and the team's apparent inability to 'bowl dry'.
Post update
Hello and welcome to live text commentary of day four of the second Test between England and New Zealand.
Day three saw the tourists well and truly seize the initiative, closing on 338-6, a lead of 338, thanks to the neat coincidence of both teams having the same first-innings total.
BJ Watling was the star of the show and the good news for New Zealand is he's still at the crease as they bid to stretch England's task further into the distant horizons of improbability. England's hopes rest on the new ball, and then an almighty fourth-innings batting effort.
That losing feeling
You know this feeling. The closer-than-usual listens to the weather forecast, the ever more nervous look at the list of all-time highest run-chases, the silent prayers sheepishly offered to a god whom you last consulted when you were flashed by a speed camera.
This is how it feels when England are losing a Test match.
Not the predictable maulings down under, from which time difference provides an easy escape. Not the dramatic late momentum-shift of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews-inspired win last summer. But a proper, two-days-left, up-against-it survival mission.
Yes, as Geoffrey Boycott put it last night, England are behind the eight ball, the six ball and the four ball. But as we all know, records are there to be broken. Can England produce a miracle?
By Mark Mitchener and James Gheerbrant
All times stated are UK
Play abandoned for the day
As we feared - play was abandoned for the day at about 17:00 BST.
We'll be back from 10:25 BST tomorrow to bring you day five. Please join us then.
Goodbye for now
If you've been listening to TMS, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra has switched to tennis, with Andy Murray in action against Jeremy Chardy in the French Open.
We're going to call a halt to the live text as well - rest assured, if there's any prospect of a resumption in play, we'll be straight back to let you know.
In the meantime, you can listen to commentary on all of today's county games via the BBC Sport website.
Jack Dingwall: Working in the University of Leeds library right now, a sense of disappointment has swept across my fellow students. Surprisingly it's due to the trickle of rain down the windows and not imminent exams.
Frustrating for the players here, they've been off for more than 45 minutes, but they can lose up to an hour's play before they start chipping off overs, so it could be a late finish tonight. Plenty of time left in this game.
Post update
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Some left-armers, like Trent Boult, leave the most wonderful footholes for off-spinners to bowl at. One of the reasons I signed for Nottinghamshire was because they had Ryan Sidebottom. Paul Taylor at Northants was the same. Doug Bollinger was the ultimate, in that Adelaide Test in 2010 - he might as well take a pitchfork out with him and hack at the pitch. But you don't need footholes to bowl to left-handers, as the ball would go to the slips. Just bowl straight, as DRS means umpires are more likely to give lbws."
Weather update
BBC Weather's John Hammond: "There's a lot of rain clobbering Headingley at the moment. I don't think it's going to be a washout for the rest of the day, but I think it's going to be a messy one, with sporadic rain throughout the day. I'm hopeful of some longer dry spells later into the afternoon and early evening. The question is, will they be long enough to get the outfield dry?"
Ian Wilson: Bell is out of form with the bat and in the slips. How bad does a mate of Cook/Strauss need to play before something is changed?
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Your all time favourite English player?
"Flintoff from who I played with for what he brought. Botham, clearly, and I liked the way Darren Gough bowled for England with the energy he brought to the team."
Thanks for all your questions - read the full Q&A on Facebook
It's raining
More covers being brought out. This does not sound good.
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
On a light note. If you were to go to a Test match, as a spectator and not for work, in fancy dress, what would you wear?
"I would go as Scooby Doo, you can hide then. I used to like the Headingley horse, but I think he ended up on the pitch and got tackled by a steward, ending up in bother."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
Post update
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I was told to field at backward point once at Southampton and couldn't understand why all the other Northants fielders were giggling. Robin Smith then square cut one, harder than anyone else can hit the ball, which cracked me straight in the leg - I didn't realise backward point should stand 30 yards further back for him."
Charis, Surrey: I'm actually torn. Rain = can't lose wickets but also = trickier to bat after a break and less time for England to win this Test match!
Ian Do: Look at Met Office rainfall radar for massive rain sweeping across country. Ignore airports!
Dave, Steeton: Wet and wild here on the hills NW of Leeds. MCC should press a medal for fans and players alike at Headingley today. My gardener has decided to throw a sickie, and she just has weeds to pull.
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
I've always wondered how much players actually eat at tea/ lunch etc? Were there players that you played with that literally ate all the pies?
"Matthew Hoggard ate all the pies. I used to change it up depending on the occasion. I liked a sarnie or two, with a couple of cakes."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
What makes a good slip fielder?
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"As a kid, I was coached that at first slip, you watch the ball; at second slip, you watch the bat. But Paul Collingwood, who used to field at third slip and gully, always used to watch the ball, and he was a brilliant catcher."
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Do you think Adil Rashid will get to play a Test this summer?
"He probably will. I think it will get to the stage where England will have to change something."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
What makes a good slip fielder?
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I had a go in the slips early in my career, when I captained the university team, then at the end when I was Somerset captain I went to first slip, as I thought I could hide there. But I dropped three in about 10 minutes off Ian Botham at Southampton once, and that rather terminated my slip career."
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Top three players to keep an eye on for the future?
"Sarfaraz Khan is a 17-year-old Indian batsman. Matthew Fisher, the Yorkshire all-rounder. Surrey batsman Dom Sibley."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
It's raining
If you're just joining us, the players have been off for rain for just over half-an-hour. The rain has been light but persistent - stranding England on 44-0, chasing 455 to win.
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Did you honestly think you had any chance at all before the 2005 Ashes?
"Of course I did. I knew it would be hard and that we'd all have to raise our games to a level that we'd not before. The summer before we won all seven Tests so we knew how to win. It was a brand of cricket that was risky, but we found a way to beat them."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
Jason Cleary: I'm struggling to stomach the criticism being levelled at England. One up in the series, matched the New Zealand first-innings score and succumbed to a bit of lucky Big Bash-style baseball bat swinging in their second innings. Being written off even before we started our second innings.
New Zealand are third in the world and so far have had the upper hand in one innings - get a grip.
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
What's your prediction for the Ashes? Will we face humiliation?
"It will be more competitive than people think. But over five matches, Australia look stronger. Both teams have batting power, but more of the Aussies are in form and they have the better bowling. 3-1 Australia."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
Guy in Bristol: As a veteran of both 2013 3rd year law exams and the NZ tour of the same year. I feel I must say that following TMS is, tragically, very much the wrong choice for students. Conversely, as an office worker ensconced in a menial job, it is very much the right one.
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Which bowling partnership, throughout the history of Test cricket, would you least liked to have faced at Headingley as an opening batsman?
"Probably Trueman and McGrath. I saw Hadlee, but didn't see enough of him to put him ahead of McGrath."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
Post update
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"I'm always amazed how long it takes England to go spin when tail-enders are teeing off. If you look at any T20 competition in the world, eight of the top 10 bowlers will be spinners. When there is pace off the ball, the batsmen have to have to time it perfectly, and you can have men on the boundary."
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Will Mitchell Starc succeed bowling in English conditions?
"Yes he could. Unfortunately for England, he could have the impact that Mitchell Johnson had. He's definitely got the ability to strike in Test cricket."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
Alexander Guy Walton: Re: picture of Ryan Sidebottom (14:11). Looking like Eric Idle mid 70s.
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
In your opinion who was/is the better batsman - Gooch or Cook?
"Gooch will win you more games. I have huge admiration for Cook, but if I had to choose one it'd be Gooch."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
Post update
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"Slip is not the position for Ian Bell. for years he's been reticent to field there for England, because he's a worrier. Adam Lyth is a very good slip fielder. Ian Bell is the best bat-pad fielder in the world."
Facebook Q&A
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
Who is the best bowler you have ever faced? And would he be able to clean bowl Boycott?
"Spin - Murali in Sri Lanka. Pace - Glenn McGrath from the Pavilion End at Lord's."
Read the full Q&A on Facebook
Post update
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"With a new ball, the slips can stand closer to each other because the new ball tends to skid on a bit and the edges tend to be finer. With the old ball, you have to leave a bit more space and second slip moves towards the batsman. When we played India, I would go closer to Dravid, whereas with Sehwag I would take two or three yards."
It's raining
An extra cover is being brought out to join those already there. Bad times.
Meanwhile, Vic Marks on TMS is questioning Graeme Swann (an excellent second slip in his day) about slip fielders' placement. Should they move for different batsmen?
Post update
Graeme Swann
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"It's amazing how you look at the scoreboard when you're trying to bowl a team out in the fourth innings. It's only when you have a bit more experience, especially as a spinner, that you learn to be patient."
Alexander Guy Walton: Re: picture of Ryan Sidebottom. Looking like Eric Idle mid 70s.
Post update
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS: "I just don't think in this country, left armers have been fashionable. We look too much to 90mph bowlers, what about the skill? I think Boult and Southee have shown a lot of skill in swinging the ball. I'd like to see that a bit more from England, pitch the ball up and really challenge the batsman's stumps."
Post update
Stand by on the TMS Facebook page - the Michael Vaughan Q&A is about to start.
Richard Harmon: Positives - Opening pair, Wood, Broad. Negatives - Bell, Ali, no frontline spinner. A long way to go before the Ashes.
Post update
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS: "I love your commentary. I love listening to this man [Boycott] even if he goes on a bit!"
James Pinder: I'm sure when this series was scheduled NZ weren't quite the side they are now!
Post update
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS: "In this era you do a lot more training in the gym, lot more work and graft, we have yoga now which we do on a regular basis, it certainly helped me as I feel fit as a fiddle when I play. It hasn't take its toll on me just yet."
It's raining
If you're just joining us, the players only managed four overs after lunch before they went off for rain at 13:56. Light but persistent rain, the covers are on and no sign of a particularly prompt resumption.
Gordon Pal: The length of this rain break is the key to England's chances in the match and my chances in my final exam tomorrow.
Post update
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS - he didn't get the England job but what are Jason Gillespie's strengths as a coach?
"He's a very good man-manager and gets the best out of the players. He doesn't have too many things on the board, he has simple game plans. There's no rocket science behind it, he just lets players play their own game."
Paul Rowles: Cannot help but think Tredwell should be in this England team - specialist spinner who can dry up an end and still get wickets. He can do both roles a la Swann. It'd be some baptism of fire for Adil Rashid to be thrown into an Ashes series, like Scott Borthwick.
Post update
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom on TMS, on Yorkshire team-mate Adil Rashid - could he do a job for England as the only spinner?
"I really think he could, I've seen him come on leaps and bounds over the last five years, but he needs a bit of love. If he's going to play, he's got to play now, it was really disappointing that he didn't play in the West Indies. It's not nice when you're on a long tour and just carrying the drinks, but he's come back, scored some runs and bowled really well. He's mopped up the tail on a regular basis and he's one of the main reasons we won the Championship last year."
Michael Vaughan: Facebook Q&A
Got a question for ex-England captain and TMS summariser Michael Vaughan?
He'll be doing a Q&A on the BBC Test Match Special Facebook page shortly, from 14:15 BST. Do post your questions there.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"The rain falls and the umpires confer. Below the press box, the gang of noisy school children implore them to stay on. International umpires don't tend to listen to the opinions of youngsters, though. If they did, the rules would be one hand, one bounce."
Rain stops play
And they're going off. "Light, but persistent drizzle," notes Aggers. But with great timing, ex-England seamer Ryan Sidebottom has arrived in the TMS box for a chat.
Eng 44-0 (target 455)
The aforementioned umbrellas are still up as Cook square-drives but a good stop from Martin Guptill at backward point restricts them to a single. Having leapt to his left for that one, the seven-toed Kiwi opener then flings himself to his right to deny Lyth. A single takes Lyth to 24 but it's really raining now...
Giles in Oldham: Thank you NZ for some excellent cricket. Apologies for the administrators only having the bravery to face you twice. Shame when media revenue takes precedence over fantastic cricket. Hope to see you back over here again soon.
Eng 42-0 (68 overs left today)
"You need someone like me standing at mid-off all day, saying 'pitch it up'. You bowlers are a bit thick," Geoffrey rather harshly tells Aggers on TMS. Never mind fielders sledging batsmen, surely it's bad form for fielders to sledge their own bowlers? Cook shoulders arms to a couple from Henry, and when the bowler strays onto his legs, the England skipper effortlessly picks off a single.
Post update
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"I think your length is more important at Headingley than your line. It's that perfect length that puts the batsman in trouble. Not a good idea to have a little fiddle at Headingley. If it is up, smack it, if it is short, hit it, if it is a good length, hope it doesn't do a lot."
Eng 41-0 (Lyth 23*, Cook 16*)
Left-arm quick Trent Boult to continue from the Football Stand End, captain Alastair Cook knocks a single and the Kiwi fielders still seem a little chilly with hands in pockets between delivery. There's a strong breeze blowing, but surely most of these guys will have played in windy Wellington?
James Douse: If England do make 455 then the total runs in this game will be 1,609, one less than the Test at Lord's. Should be more than possible.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"Took a taxi from Headingley back to Leeds city centre last night in a cab where the driver was watching Britain's Got Talent on his phone. He didn't stop when he started to drive - putting the phone in a stand behind his steering wheel. What's the form here? Can you ask your taxi driver to stop watching the telly?"
Eng 40-0 (target 455)
The unshaven Henry is a bit wide first up, serving up a couple outside off stump before left-hander Adam Lyth punches a four through the covers, though England hearts briefly skip a beat with the ball in the air. A more fluent stroke brings him four more through point. Meanwhile, a couple of well-fed fans in the stands seem to have eschewed the temptations of the local chippy - they're munching down on some rolls from a well-known sandwich retailer.
Neil in Northern Ireland: Even if England do pull off an unlikely win here, the balance of the side clearly isn't right going into The Ashes. The selectors have wasted a golden opportunity to blood an alternative front-line spinner in this series.
Post update
As the players take their places, a few umbrellas are going up around Headingley. Rain in the air? But for now, right-arm seamer Matt Henry is going to resume proceedings.
Ian Clark: If you're worried about wind now then look out in your hotel again later - BBC weather app shows it as 13 mph at 1pm but 42mph at 9pm.
Post update
Thanks, James. Time for England to restart their Herculean task. But I'm sure they'll just be thinking "let's get through to tea". After all, every generation has a legend. Every journey has a first step. Here come the players...
Post update
Right, we're about to resume, so it's time for me to hand over to Mark Mitchener for the afternoon session...
Clare Connor interview
BBC Radio Test Match Special
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor: "The challenge is, 'How do we create that normalising of women's sport in the media, in chats in the pub, at school, so that women can fulfil their dreams, whether that's at professional or recreational level?' The commercialisation of women's sport is growing, and for team sports, that's new territory. It's breaking new ground and numbers are growing at every level."
Stewart, Halesowen: With the debate around a fourth-innings highest score being needed (and also looking at each innings total from the first Test at Lord's) are we increasingly beginning to see a subtle merging of the one-day batting style of play with the traditional Test style? Perhaps many of the New Zealand players are a fine example of this blend which others will do well to observe?
Clare Connor interview
BBC Radio Test Match Special
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor, on the scheduling of the women's Ashes: "The men's and women's Ashes this summer will be going on simultaneously, but there will be no clashes. We knew that we would get great support from BBC Radio and Sky television if we scheduled them in that way, so that the media can really tell the story. Sky will broadcast its first women's Test match. It shows how far we've come that we've been able to do that."
Will in London: Re: Henry Ellison. The suggestion that Bell is or should be under pressure is ridiculous. He's our second most experienced batsman, has four tons against the Aussies and has only had about three bad Tests since his last hundred. Plus the only alternative in the middle order who has any real experience is a certain South African. And we all know how the ECB feel about him!
Clare Connor interview
BBC Radio Test Match Special
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor: "It's great that Sport England and the government are challenging sports to think differently. We've done some really ground-breaking at the elite end with the England women's team, but we have to make sure that as a governing body we're growing a really robust grass-roots landscape for women and girls."
Paul Lancashire: If everyone gets their Test average we'll get 432. Such a long batting line-up and plenty of time left - this isn't over yet.
Stuart Mitchell: Whilst this scoring rate is brilliant for England (so far) it only takes one wicket to set off an England collapse.
Clare Connor interview
BBC Radio Test Match Special
ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor: "Cricket has to think differently about how it presents its offer to women. They want fun, they want sociability, they want small-sided quick competitions. So the traditional offer with a hard ball, isn't always appealing. So we are trying to present cricket in a different way and expand the reach of the game."
Clare Connor interview
BBC Radio Test Match Special
This lunchtime, Test Match Special are speaking to ECB's head of women's cricket and ex-England captain Clare Connor to mark the inaugural Women's Sport Week.
Frank Foley: If England score 454 & are all out with the last ball of the match, is that regarded as a tie? Has there ever been such a tie?
Something for Andrew to work out.
Morning review
Well, that was a ragged session from England. Their hopes of restricting New Zealand to a chaseable lead were torn to shreds in a manic hour of gloriously frenzied tail-end batting.
Mark Craig and Tim Southee did the damage as New Zealand got up to 454-8, with lower-order shotmaking, not for the first time in this series, reducing bowlers' best-laid plans to rubble. Brendon McCullum called his men in with half an hour left in the session, and England set about the Herculean task of saving, or even winning, this match.
They did at least get off to a good start, with Adam Lyth and Alastair Cook keeping Tim Southee and Trent Boult at bay with some resolute, positive batting.
Duncan Bradshaw: McCullum well within his rights to bat on this morning as his tail were scoring freely, plenty of time still in this game.
John Carver: Re. Alan Strawford 12:51 why would McCullum have declared any earlier? Cook had less than a day to bowl them out, McCullum 2!
Lunch scorecard
England 32-0 (9 overs) - target 455
Batsmen: Lyth 15*, Cook 15*
Bowling figures: Boult 5-0-17-0, Southee 3-1-13-0, Craig 1-0-1-0.
New Zealand first innings 350: Ronchi 88, Latham 84; Broad 5-109
England first innings 350: Lyth 107, Cook 75, Broad 46; Southee 4-83
New Zealand second innings 454-8 dec: Watling 120, Guptill 70; Wood 3-97
Full scorecard
Charlie in London: This situation has England at 100-0 and then 150 all out written all over it. Classic hope and then desolation situation for us England fans.
Keith: But seriously if we are only 2 down tonight it will be game on.
Ryan: I'm only a recent follower of cricket but I get the feeling that if England do somehow manage it the Twitterati will still criticise them for getting into that position in the first place.
Lunch interval
Eng 32-0 (Boult 5-0-17-0)
Cook is batting with real authority here and plays a superb flick-pull off one leg to dispatch Boult to the boundary. So far the New Zealand seamer hasn't looked at his venomous best, and England's opening pair have survived to lunch.
Chris, Leeds: What is the highest unsuccessful fourth-innings run chase? I think we could be record breaking losers today.
The highest losing score was New Zealand's 451 all out, chasing 550, against England in Christchurch in 2002, when Nathan Astle smashed 222 from 168 balls. The highest fourth-innings score of all time was England's 654-5 (chasing 696) against South Africa in the famous Timeless Test in Durban in 1939 which was abandoned as a draw at tea on the 10th day so England could catch their ship home.
Eng 28-0 (target 455)
Time for a bit of tweak before lunch, as Brendon McCullum introduces Mark Craig, who has had a brilliant Test match so far. He'll have plenty of work to do in this fourth innings. His second ball is a beauty, turning sharply out of the footholes and beating the bat of Cook. More problems for Cook as he props forward to another sharp off-break and is struck on the back pad - he survives a half-hearted appeal.
TMS marks Women's Sport Week
BBC Radio Test Match Special
At lunch today, Test Match Special will be marking the inaugural Women's Sport Week by speaking to ex-England captain Clare Connor, who is now the ECB's head of women's cricket.
You can read more about Women's Sport Week on the BBC Sport website - where there's also a quiz.
Eng 27-0 (Lyth 15, Cook 10)
Ooh, that's a dangerous game to play from Adam Lyth, following an away-swinging delivery for Trent Boult, but he plays it well, riding the bounce and forcing through the off side for three. This is a good, solid start by England.
Richard, Bromsgrove: The big problem we have is that England will need about a month to score 455 runs. Who do we need to speak to about extending the match?
Toby FG in London: Well done and thank you New Zealand for providing such a fabulous advertisement for Test cricket. Administrators - please take note and give them more than two Tests next time!
Alan Strawford, a frustrated Essex fan: What a different a week makes, last week when positions were reversed TMS 'experts' ridicule Ali Cook for not declaring, this week, with bad weather looming not a word against golden boy McCullum.
Eng 23-0 (Southee 3-1-13-0)
New Zealand didn't bowl that well with the first new ball in England's first innings - they'll want to make better use of the shiny cherry this time around. Southee is getting some decent shape, but it's predominantly back in to the left-handed Alastair Cook, rather than moving away to draw the edge. Cook blocks and leaves his way through a maiden.
Michael Vaughan: Facebook Q&A
BBC Radio Test Match Special
Got a question for ex-England captain and TMS summariser Michael Vaughan?
He'll be doing a Q&A on the BBC Test Match Special Facebook page from 14:15 BST. Do post your questions there.
Henry Ellison: This innings is a huge test for Ian Bell who is under pressure for his spot in the Ashes. Come on Sherminator. #mentalfortitude
Isaac Arinaitwe: Get yourselves some decent wellies, boys and dig yourselves in to bat two days out!
TM: Never before have strike rates and run rates been so intriguing in a Test match. This NZ team make things happen!
Eng 23-0 (target 455)
New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan is not perhaps as hardy as you might expect from a Kiwi - he's wrapped up like a man on a polar expedition in the stands. Cook forces Boult through the gully for two.
Eng 20-0 (Lyth 12, Cook 6)
The batting surface still looks good, and Adam Lyth, who knows it better than most, capitalises with a sweet cover drive for four. Southee responds with a ripper, pushed across Lyth and drawing him forward into a play and miss.
John in Mansfield: What is significant is the highest ever run chases achieved previously have had wickets in hand at the end. It's also unusual to have this amount of time to knock so many runs. England can do this.
Omar in London: 455 to win off 171 overs. A mere 2.67 runs per over. A doddle surely?
Paul: At the current run rate England will have this wrapped up by the close of play.
Plenty of optimistic England fans out there.
Eng 15-0 (Boult 2-0-6-0)
A cloth-capped spectator in the stands munches a sausage roll with a slightly haunted look in his eyes, this morning's carnage indelibly etched into his memory. Once you have seen Stuart Broad hammered for 20 runs in an over by Tim Southee, you cannot unsee it.
Cook dabs Boult behind point for two.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"New Zealand's run-rate of 4.92 is the best for any team who have scored more than 800 runs in a Test, beating the previous record of 4.6 set by Australia against South Africa in Adelaide in 2012.
"Stuart Broad has gone for 6.12 runs per over in this match, which is the second-highest economy rate for a bowler who has bowled more than 30 overs - behind Imran Tahir's 7.02 in that Adelaide Test."
Eng 12-0 (target 455)
Lyth eases Tim Southee's first ball behind point for four, before Cap'n Cook gets off the mark with a two whipped through square leg. Southee giving the ball plenty of airtime, hoping that full length will bring him some late swing. Movement for the New Zealand bowlers, but movement on the scoreboard too - good, positive start from England.
Email tms@bbc.co.uk
Sam in Pamplona, Spain: Is looking back at run chase records really that useful now? With teams like New Zealand scoring at four or five an over and getting out after 70 or 80 overs, it leaves a lot more time in the match for their opposition to find 400 runs in the final innings. England could have five sessions of batting, plus pitches don´t seem to deteriorate like they have in the past. If they can finally synchronise so that they a few bat well in the same innings and Leeds stays unseasonably dry, maybe it´s just possible...
Eng 3-0 (Lyth 3, Cook 0)
Lyth is off the mark with two off his hips. Are there any good omens? Well, one of our eagle-eyed readers has pointed out that the last time the fourth-innings chase world record was broken, in Antigua in 2003, both teams also made exactly the same score in the first innings. It's on...
Post update
We're ready to go again. Trent Boult to bowl to Adam Lyth...
Record breakers?
Here are the highest successful fourth-innings run chases in Test history:
Adrian Wyatt: Two options England get the runs and a bright new age is declared or we are rolled over and heads are called for. Which? No idea!
paul baldwin: New Zealand rob Stuart Broad of his second ton by declaring - very charitable of them!
Howard Horner: I'm calling this here and now. England will win this by three wickets. Yorkshire boys won't like losing on their home turf!
Innings review
Well, New Zealand are now so comfortably in the driving seat that they've got mints in the glovebox and Blondie in the CD player.
They ran absolutely rampant this morning, with Mark Craig and Tim Southee adding just what the doctor ordered - copious runs, and in double-quick time.
It was a very well judged third innings by New Zealand, especially after losing two quick wickets at the start - with Guptill and Taylor seizing the initiative, McCullum and Watling throttling back to consolidate their position,, and then the tail-enders making hay at the end.
It all adds up to a very stiff task indeed for England. 455 runs to win this match, nearly two days to save it...
End-of-innings scorecard
New Zealand 454-8 dec (91 overs) - England need 455 to win
Batsmen: Craig 58*, Henry 12*
Fall of wickets: 15-1 (Latham 3), 23-2 (Williamson 6), 122-3 (Taylor 48), 141-4 (Guptill 70), 262-5 (McCullum 55), 315-6 (Ronchi 31), 368-7 (Watling 120), 435-8 (Southee 40)
Bowling figures: Anderson 23-4-96-2, Broad 16-1-94-2, Wood 19-2-97-3, Stokes 12-1-61-0, Moeen 16-0-73-1, Root 5-0-23-0
New Zealand first innings 350: Ronchi 88, Latham 84; Broad 5-109
England first innings 350: Lyth 107, Cook 75, Broad 46; Southee 4-83
Full scorecard
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"Matt Henry is the eighth player in the innings to hit a six, the first time that has happened in a Test match. The previous record was seven, also held by the Kiwis against Pakistan in Sharjah a couple of months ago. South Africa also did it against West Indies in 2010."
Evan Samuel: England will now have to face two new balls, with one first thing tomorrow. Not going to be a comfortable chase.
Rich: I have a feeling we'll be near the bottom of the Test rankings by the year's end... Our only consistency is being embarrassed!
Declaration
NZ 454-8
So Matt Henry is the new man, and quite frankly one wonders exactly what New Zealand are waiting for here. Craig bludgeons Broad back over his head for a handsome straight six. Henry casually hammers two more maximums over deep square-leg, before finally Brendon McCullum ends the carnage with a declaration.
Post update
Jeremy Coney
Ex-New Zealand captain on BBC Test Match Special
"It is very hard in a cricket match, once you lose control to drag it back. There is no top-quality spinner in either side and they are the ones along the express bowler that create problems for lower-order batsmen."
WICKET
Southee c Anderson b Moeen 40 (NZ 435-8)
Tim Southee's eye-watering rampage of an innings is ended when he smacks Moeen straight into the safe hands of Jimmy Anderson at long-on. 40 off 23 balls. Brutal.
Earlier in that over, Craig brought up his third Test fifty with a single into the off side. Control with the ball, safe hands in the slips, and now quick runs with the bat - terrific Test match from the bearded spin all-rounder.
Scorecard update
New Zealand 432-7 (89 overs) - lead by 429
Batsmen: Craig 48*, Southee 39*
Fall of wickets: 15-1 (Latham 3), 23-2 (Williamson 6), 122-3 (Taylor 48), 141-4 (Guptill 70), 262-5 (McCullum 55), 315-6 (Ronchi 31), 368-7 (Watling 120)
Bowling figures: Anderson 23-4-96-2, Broad 15-1-74-2, Wood 19-2-97-3, Stokes 12-1-61-0, Moeen 15-0-70-0, Root 5-0-23-0
New Zealand first innings 350: Ronchi 88, Latham 84; Broad 5-109
England first innings 350: Lyth 107, Cook 75, Broad 46; Southee 4-83
Full scorecard
Post update
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"A lot will depend on Lyth and Cook, if they get knocked over early, it will knock the stuffing out of the middle order."
Drinks break
NZ 432-7 (lead by 432)
The highest chase ever achieved in Test cricket is the 418 achieved by West Indies against Australia in Antigua in 2003. That's comfortably in the rear view mirror now. Mark Craig nearly swings himself off his feet with his attempted shot to the first ball of Broad's latest over - one of those where you fetch the binoculars if you connect. He then splatters a couple wide of deep cover, and it's time for drinks. A drop of something strong in the England beverages wouldn't go amiss.
How's stat?!
Andrew Samson
BBC Test Match Special statistician
"Mark Craig is currently averaging 40.8 in Tests with two fifties."
NZ 429-7 (Craig 46, Southee 39)
With Tim Southee at the crease, this partnership hasn't exactly been a beauty pageant of gloriously authentic cricket shots, but Mark Craig produces comfortably the ugliest shot of the morning, smearing Anderson back past his toes with a horizontal bat. World Series stuff, but it's effective - it zips away to the straight boundary. His next shot however is sumptuous, square-driving Anderson to the fence with a nice high elbow. Cracking stroke.
Post update
Bryan Waddle
BBC Test Match Special
"Southee is a better batsmen than sometimes his figures show. He is also a player who can score runs at a very fast rate and is the sort of player, who is prepared to hit at anything."
Andrew Samson adds: "Southee's strike rate is 85."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Andrew Collon: If England were batting now, the #bbccricket armchair captains would have spent the past hour DEMANDING a declaration.
Ray Allger: If England needed any development notes before the Ashes. Fielding & bowling to tail-enders should be high up the priority list.
Simon Goodall: The only person pleased with this inept performance is the Headingley treasurer. 5th day, thanks very much.
NZ 420-7 (Broad 14-1-72-2)
Curious batsman Southee - he'll either miss the ball by a comfortable mileage or or absolutely splatter it right out of the screws. He greets Stuart Broad's first ball, a gentle outswinger, with an errant swing that wouldn't look out of place on the driving range, then hoicks him over backward square leg, smokes a huge six down the ground and square-drives him through the covers in an audacious frenzy of renegade tail-end batsmanship. The 50 partnership is up in double-quick time, and England's chase is now in world-record territory.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Richard Bannan: I think he has more runs in him but the Bell is certainly tolling on Ian's time in the slips.
Rakesh Pradhan: It's been the Black Caps keepers who have been subborn so far in this Test. All four of them have contributed.
Totum: One NZ slip fielder seems to instinctively go for the ball (& catch it). With England, both leave or one drops. Coaching thing?
NZ 400-7 (lead by 400)
The merry slogfest continues as Southee clubs Anderson over mid-off for two, then batters a short ball in front of square. A single then brings up the New Zealand 400. Anderson gently simmers.
Post update
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"We've seen everything from this pitch on the first three days. You can score quickly when the ball is short, wide or too full. But we've also seen it seams, moves and cuts. There's always something in it for the bowlers - even when Cook and Lyth scored well, they played and missed."
Peter from Yalding: Does it say more about the bowlers or the pitch that only three wickets have been out "bowled" so far?
NZ 390-7 (Craig 37, Southee 10)
Perhaps the nicest way of describing Tim Southee's batting would be 'rustic'. He greets Mark Wood with a shot more agricultural than aesthetic, thumping him over mid-on for a one-bounce four. Craig then pockets two more boundaries, guiding one wide of the slips and then tucking one down to fine leg. New Zealand rattling along nicely.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"As you'd expect on a Monday, the Headingley crowd is sparse, but bolstered by the presence of some schoolchildren, who sing their own version of Barmy Army songs beneath the press box. On the pitch, it's curious to see Stuart Broad not take the new ball. Last night there was a suggestion he was carrying an injury. I wonder if this confirms it."
NZ 377-7 (Anderson 21-4-77-2)
The new ball might make life more difficult for batsmen, but when they do get it out of the middle, it flies away to the boundary with a satisfying ping. Mark Craig does exactly that with a beautiful flick off his pads for four.
Post update
Geoffrey Boycott
Ex-England batsman on BBC Test Match Special
"Nobody wanted that catch, though nobody's going to say it was straightforward. It was more Bell's catch, but they're awkward going slightly above head height, above your right shoulder."
NZ 373-7 (lead by 373)
The new ball is definitely moving around, not that it seems to bother Tim Southee, who is flashing at everything. When he finally connects, he gets a healthy snick through to the cordon, where, all too predictably, the ball is missed by Bell and Root as it flies between them.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"The hard new ball brings immediate dividends and, more importantly, vicious bounce. In reality, that's more likely to please New Zealand than it is England."
NZ 369-7 (Craig 25, Southee 1)
Tim Southee is the new batsman, and you'd imagine that New Zealand won't hang around - a quick tail-end fusillade and then they'll want to get bowling, not least after seeing that Anderson spit off the pitch. Southee's away with a push to mid-on.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"The new ball having been taken is zipping around. It is moving in the air and it is also doing a bit off the pitch. Good news in the short term, in the longer term, it will make Southee and Boult and even Henry, quite challenging once the new ball is in their hands."
WICKET
Watling c Root b Anderson 120 (NZ 368-7)
Jimmy Anderson takes precisely two balls to strike with the new nut, getting one to lift sharply off the pitch, take the shoulder of BJ Watling's bat and fly to third slip, where Joe Root takes a brilliant diving snag. Top-class innings from Watling, he's done his job superbly.
Michael Allen: These two-Test series are always unsatisfactory. Test cricket would be more meaningful if all series were standardised to consist of five Tests. Two divisions of eight countries - England, Australia, NZ, SA, WI, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Playing each other home and away in a 4 year cycle. Bottom team relegated to second division.
David Smith, Morecambe: Adam Lyth was the top slip catcher last season, why field him in the covers or mid-wicket? No wonder we drop catches.
New ball taken
NZ 366-6 (Wood 17-2-80-3)
The new ball is taken as soon as it becomes available, and interestingly, it's thrust into the youthful hands of Mark Wood, rather than the callused paws of grizzled veteran Stuart Broad. Watling reaches to pummel a square-drive behind point, bringing up the 50 partnership with that boundary.
Post update
Vic Marks
Ex-England spinner on BBC Test Match Special
"If you are Stuart Broad, you catch those one in 10, two in 10 possibly, it was a very hard chance. "
Andrew Savill: Got an 11am exam delayed by half an hour... last minute revision or follow the opening half hour of the morning session?
rob jones: NZ to get to a quick 380 - 400. We'll fall 100 short of it.
Juxtaposed: Today McCullum will demonstrate to Cook how to make a timely declaration and be a man about it.
Dropped catch
NZ 361-6 (lead by 361)
Another one down, but it would have been absolute beauty. Mark Craig drives Anderson aerially to mid-off, where Stuart Broad puts it down leaping to his left. Went with his top hand, Paul Collingwood-style - was that the right tactic? Four drops now for England in this innings - they haven't all been easy, but they've hurt England, no question.
David Lalljee: Are the England bowlers listening to "The Analyst"?! Try a slower ball against the tail...
Chris Baker: Not sure that weather forecast could possibly be worse for England... windy afternoon on last day! Good luck.
NZ 358-6 (Watling 111, Craig 24)
Craig gets his first boundary of the morning with a flowing, easy drive through mid-off. High right elbow, very nice-looking stroke. Then he repeats the trick with an absolutely identical shot. New Zealand doing a nice job of adding quick runs before the new cherry.
How do you bowl out tail-enders?
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"Bowlers lose their discipline against the tail, because they think that is the quickest way to get them out. The red mist descends on the fast bowlers and they try too hard.
"They should just stick to normal cricket. They never bowl slower balls and it is an oversight by bowlers. They practise them constantly but none in this game or the previous game. The slower ball is the most beautiful deceit, the batsman is in the wrong position, has a big back lift, he is going to be too early on the shot and sky it or top-edge it to the fielder."
NZ 350-6 (Anderson 18-4-67-1)
Alastair Cook is sporting three jumpers, as is his custom in this chilly weather. Long-sleeve over the top of two sleeveless - not the configuration I would have gone with, but then again I don't have 27 Test hundreds. He will be the big key to England's hopes of saving this Test.
Watling tucks two off his pads off Anderson.
How do you dismiss tailenders?
Simon Hughes
BBC Test Match Special
"I think there is a combination of things. To start with, there is an assumption that fast bowlers bowling to tailenders, if they rough them up and bowl a couple of bouncers that is good enough because in the past that has been the quickest way to freak out the tailenders and they give away their wicket as a result.
"Tailenders now are much better batsmen, they practice more and they are better protected. So they aren't nearly as scared as they used to be. There are no out-and-out rabbits like New Zealand's Chris Martin now, so the tactic of bouncing them out is flawed and doesn't work to the same degree because the tailenders are better."
NZ 348-6 (lead by 348)
Mark Wood opens up from the other end - he's been a real positive for England in this up-and-down series. A big ask for him to nip a batsman out here with the old ball though. Mark Craig is a very capable batsman, with a Test average of 32, and he's back into his stride with a drive through mid-off.
Jeremy, Worthing: The old adage, if three pace bowlers can't do it, four ain't gonna do it neither, still seems to stand. Moeen Ali is not a front line spinner, he is a batting all rounder who genuinely spins the ball and will take wickets but he will be expensive. England must play a specialist spinner who's learnt his trade bowling lots of overs, that can tie up an end when situation requires. Batting at eight ain't gonna do Ali's batting any good. If picked, Stokes and Ali must bat in the top seven, allowing a specialist spinner
NZ 345-6 (Watling 107, Craig 15)
Watling defends his first few deliveries from Anderson, but he's soon up and running with a classy stroke, clipping an overpitched delivery through mid-on for four. And thus awakened, he picks up three with another sweetly timed shot, punching Anderson through the covers. Seven off the over, good, brisk start for New Zealand.
Post update
We're nearly ready to go. Five overs until the new ball, in case you were wondering. With the old one in his hand, Jimmy Anderson...
Post update
Amen to that, Andrew. Whatever the result, this has been a superb series, and New Zealand have been magnificent.
The players are out on the pitch. BJ Watling and Mark Craig resuming at the crease for New Zealand...
Will Collins, Yorkshire: Yesterday I accidentally put a ladder through my car windscreen. A record breaking run chase could pull me out of the sulk this has put me in.
Andrew Myatt: Why on earth are we only having two Tests against this inspirational NZ side. They merit three if not five!
Steven: If England haven't removed BJ Watling in the first 10 overs, pack it up.
Player reaction
BBC Radio Test Match Special
New Zealand bowler Tim Southee on TMS last night: "I think it is an exciting way to play the game and anyone who is watching it is enjoying it. There is enough there (in the wicket) but saying that there is still value for shots as well. Early wickets is key in any game you play.
On BJ Watling: "He is just a gutsy, determined player. He is a guy who you love to see do well because he is the last one to leave training and the first one to come in, so it is always good to see him get the rewards for the hard work he puts in. He is a guy that has just grown of age in the last couple of years, whether it is with the gloves, in the field or with the bat."
Cricket on fast-forward
Yesterday provided yet another instalment in this series of warp-speed cricket, as 435 runs were scored in an exhilarating day of batting.
People talk about teams having another gear, but this New Zealand side appear not so much to have a gear-lever as a magic fast-forward button. They are capable of moving effortlessly into a high tempo that makes you half expect to see fuzzy grey lines travel across the screen and players jabbering away to each other in a series of high-pitched squeaks.
What will worry England is the prospect that New Zealand's lower order - never shy of playing a few strokes - could add quick runs this morning...
BBC Weather forecast
BBC Weather's Simon King: "There is some rain forecast today - the Pennines will probably keep it dry at Headingley for much of the afternoon. There may be a few spots of rain, but mainly dry. The rain won't set in until 19:00-20:00 BST, but the light may be quite bad by then anyway. For tomorrow, a sunny start but showers developing into a windy afternoon."
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport at Headingley
"The best morning of the Test so far, bright sunshine covers Headingley as the England team warm up with a game of football. A quick scout suggests that Ben Stokes doesn't do a great deal - he's playing statues at right-back. However, there's rain forecast later, which may be welcomed by the home team. As it stands, they are staring down the barrel."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Matt Jarrett: A new era in Test cricket? For me it is exhilarating to watch. The last two Tests have been the best since 2005.
Weather forecast
Has it come to this? Are we really praying for rain to save us again? Well, for the more pusillanimous among you, here's the weather forecast. As you can see, it's mostly dry, but there are a few showers forecast for the afternoon...
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"In BJ Watling they have a nice foil for all the firecrackers, he just bats normally and produces the odd shot to spread the field, which he did particularly well against Moeen Ali."
Richard (ready for anything) at the ground: Tickets - check. Sunhat - check. Umbrella - check. Thermals - check. Binoculars - check. Earpiece set to TMS - check. Liquid refreshments - check. Pork pies - check. England fightback - pending...
Wonderful Watling
As we mentioned, yesterday was a day that belonged to one of the unsung heroes of this New Zealand touring side, BJ Watling.
He batted superbly for his unbeaten 100, guiding New Zealand from the slightly perilous position of 141-4 to the dominant situation at the close. In his last five Test innings, the diminutive Durban-born scrapper has notched up 142 not out, 61 not out, 59, 14 and now 100 not out. Mighty impressive for a man who is hardly a household name.
England's first task will be to remove him, or things could get very messy indeed...
Post update
Michael Vaughan
Ex-England captain on BBC Test Match Special
"This New Zealand side are so difficult to bowl to because they just go on that front foot and as soon as you have a batsman coming at you, it is that much more difficult to bowl to them."
Facing a record chase
Just to underline the scale of England's task in the fourth innings, here's a look at England's all-time highest run-chases. As you can see, they are already in uncharted territory, with four wickets still left to take:
Here's the good news though - a team has chased 400 to win a Test at Headingley. Admittedly, they did have a certain Mr D Bradman in the side:
Catching crisis
It was a sloppy day for England, characterised by numerous missed opportunities in the field.
Things might have turned out better had England held on to a trio of chances, with Gary Ballance dropping Ross Taylor, Mark Wood missing Brendon McCullum, and Jos Buttler shelling centurion BJ Watling.
Whatever the result of this match, poor catching will be one of the issues under the microscope as England prepare for the Ashes, along with Ian Bell's form, the spin issue, and the team's apparent inability to 'bowl dry'.
Post update
Hello and welcome to live text commentary of day four of the second Test between England and New Zealand.
Day three saw the tourists well and truly seize the initiative, closing on 338-6, a lead of 338, thanks to the neat coincidence of both teams having the same first-innings total.
BJ Watling was the star of the show and the good news for New Zealand is he's still at the crease as they bid to stretch England's task further into the distant horizons of improbability. England's hopes rest on the new ball, and then an almighty fourth-innings batting effort.
That losing feeling
You know this feeling. The closer-than-usual listens to the weather forecast, the ever more nervous look at the list of all-time highest run-chases, the silent prayers sheepishly offered to a god whom you last consulted when you were flashed by a speed camera.
This is how it feels when England are losing a Test match.
Not the predictable maulings down under, from which time difference provides an easy escape. Not the dramatic late momentum-shift of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews-inspired win last summer. But a proper, two-days-left, up-against-it survival mission.
Yes, as Geoffrey Boycott put it last night, England are behind the eight ball, the six ball and the four ball. But as we all know, records are there to be broken. Can England produce a miracle?