Friday's T20 Blast as it happened

Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling's first-wicket stand of 187 set Middlesex on their way to victory at Hove.
A record T20 partnership for the county, it helped the visitors reach 221-2, with Malan finishing not out on 115.
Luke Wright hit 91 off 47 balls to give Sussex hope, before they lost five wickets for just four runs.
South African paceman Kyle Abbott (5-14) was on a hat-trick twice in the space of four overs as he finished the job for Middlesex.
DURHAM BEAT YORKSHIRE BY SIX RUNS
Jennings ends Yorkshire's unbeaten record
Four wickets for Keaton Jennings helped Durham to victory by seven runs as Yorkshire suffered their first T20 Blast setback of the season.
Durham posted 182-4, with John Hastings taking 21 runs from Tim Bresnan's final over.
And despite 41 by captain Andrew Gale, the Vikings lost wickets at crucial times as they came up short on 176-8.
DERBYSHIRE BEAT LANCASHIRE BY 5 WICKETS
Derbyshire enjoy comfortable victory
PACopyright: PA
Derbyshire's top-drawer opening pair of Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan were the difference as they earned a comfortable win over Lancashire.
The visitors managed just 127-9 from their 20 overs, despite 41 by Alex Davies, as Wayne White took 3-21 and Tony Palladino 2-22.
Amla (51) and Dilshan (38) then put on 93 and despite losing a few late wickets, the hosts got home with 14 balls remaining.
BIRMINGHAM BEARS BEAT NORTHANTS BY FIVE WICKETS
Bears beat Northants in last-all thriller
Birmingham Bears beat Northants with four byes from the final delivery of the game to secure their second win of the season.
Richard Levi made 58 for the Steelbacks, but no other batsman passed 20 as they totalled 146-7 from their 20 overs.
It was not a big score, but despite Will Porterfield's unbeaten 55, the Bears still needed nine from the last over, bowled by Azharullah.
They drew level with one ball remaining and with wicketkeeper Adam Rossington up to the stumps the ball flew away to the boundary - a defeat for Northants which left them bottom of North Group.
HAMPSHIRE BEAT GLAMORGAN BY 21 RUNS
Wood spell seals Hants victory
Hampshire's bowlers restricted Glamorgan to just 127-7 at the Swalec Stadium as they secured their second win of the season.
Sean Ervine top scored with 49 and Will Smith made 30 to help the visitors to 148-8 after they had been 39-4.
Chris Wood then produced T20 career-best figures of 4-16 to undermine the Glamorgan run-chase.
Captain Jacques Rudolph made 38, but fell straight after a rain interruption and when Mark Wallace was dismissed by Yasir Arafat, playing his 200th T20 match, the game slipped away from the Welsh county.
Daryl Mitchell's half century and a quickfire 26 not out from Ross Whiteley guided Worcestershire to a convincing win against Leicestershire at New Road.
A number of batsmen got starts for the Foxes, but wickets tumbled throughout their innings as they could only muster 147-6.
Worcestershire were wobbling when Colin Munro was dismissed to leave them 59-3, but Mitchell's 58 followed by Whiteley's big-hitting finished the game in style.
KENT BEAT SURREY BY 23 RUNS
Northeast makes the difference
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Brilliant batting by Sam Northeast enabled Kent to bounce back positively from Thursday's defeat at Middlesex with victory over Surrey.
Northeast's 96 came from just 47 balls and included seven sixes, but he was starved of the strike in the final few overs.
Surrey's reply started disastrously when they lost two early wickets in the first over, but Moises Henriques kept them in with a chance.
The Australian all-rounder made 63 runs but once he departed, Surrey were unable to find the boundaries they nedeed.
Post update
Before we wrap up our coverage, let's just take a look back at our eight matches in tonight's T20 Blast programme, which were all played to a finish despite today's dodgy weather in parts of the country.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Somerset director of cricket Matthew Maynard: "Welcome to @SomersetCCC @henrygayle Decent debut that!! #wearesomerset #blackbird #WorldBoss"
Post-match verdict
Hampshire bowler Chris Wood told BBC Radio Solent
"To get 148 after being 20-3 was a great effort with the wicket deteriorating.
"We managed to get a score somehow and defended it unbelievably well.
"I've struggled a bit in the first two games so it's nice to put in a match-winning performance. Obviously it's a format that I love and I back myself a hundred per cent."
Post-match verdict
Sussex captain Luke Wright told BBC Sussex
"It's always going to be a tough ask whenever someone scores over 200 - you've got to bat really really well.
"It was nice to give the crowd a game and put up a fight, but there are things to improve on with the ball.
"Credit to them, they batted really well, but we would have liked to have shut them down a little bit better than we did. But sometimes you've just got to say well played."
Post-match verdict
Essex bowler Reece Topley told BBC Essex
"(Chris) Gayle bided his time very nicely. He was slow at the start and we thought we were on top of him but then his class came through.
"It was a great game of cricket and it's one that we're all very proud to be a part of.
"It was a really gritty and dirty game and your passion comes out. More often than not, the side that normally wants it the most comes out on top."
Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph, on their 21-run loss to Hampshire
"The fact that we lost three wickets for the first 10 runs put us a bit behind the eight-ball.
"We still needed just over 90 runs in the last 60 balls with wickets in hand, and you should potentially back yourself.
"I think we lost a little bit of momentum when the rain came, but it is not an excuse. We got to be a little bit hard on ourselves."
Post-match verdict
Lancashire captain Steven Croft, on their defeat by Derbyshire
"We started slow and never got anything going. We had no momentum and it wasn't a great batting performance and the score was always going to be under-par."
Post-match verdict
Leicestershire head coach Andrew McDonald, on their loss to Worcestershire
"We sort of let ourselves down. We went away from the game plan and we know, when we play the game plan, it works.
"It's slightly disappointing, but if you do stray away from it, you know the result you're going to get and we weren't on the right side of it tonight.
"I was just a little bit disappointed in those moments when we strayed away from what has made us so good over the last couple of games.
"But we'll continually learn and hopefully, by the time we go out there next time, we'll get better."
Post-match verdict
Birmingham Bears batsman William Porterfield, on their last ball win over Northants
"It was a bit tight in the end but we always knew that if one of us batted through and Rikki Clarke and Ateeq Javid produced their cameos, we'd get there in the end.
"We didn't expect it to go to the final ball, but it did and we got over the line."
Post-match verdict
Derbyshire's Wes Durston, on their win over Lancashire
"It was a very solid performance, we won the game in the first half and then our overseas opening partnership killed the match.
"It didn't really matter about the late wickets because we were trying to get the runs to enhance our net run-rate."
Post-match verdict
Chris Adams
Former Sussex captain at Hove
"Perhaps Sussex need to invest in the batters, you look at tonight you need experience in the top order."
Post-match verdict
Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell, on their win over Leicestershire
"It was a good performance. They got off to a bit of a flyer in their innings, but then we pegged them back, particularly in the middle overs.
"I thought 150 made it par or just a shade under par.
"I thought that, if we were to bat well, we would get somewhere near and obviously it proved a bit of a cruise with the way Ross Whiteley came in and struck it.
"He made some of the batters look pretty silly, the way he kept clearing the ropes."
DURHAM BEAT YORKSHIRE BY SIX RUNS
Durham 182-4 (20 overs) v Yorkshire 176-8 (20 overs)
An excellent final over from John Hastings ensured Durham ended Yorkshire's unbeaten T20 streak.
Andrew Gale top-scored with 41 but Yorkshire lost too many wickets in clusters and struggled as Durham took the pace off the ball.
Part-time bowler Keaton Jennings finished with 4-37 as Yorkshire ended six runs short.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Derbyshire's Alex Hughes: "Get in lads! Great first win of comp. You beauty @wayneAwhite."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Kevin Hand
BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"Franchises, huh? 2 amazing matches the last 2 nights! Block it off later in the summer and the product is there to work with. #bbccricket"
WICKET Plunkett (b Arshad 17)
Yorkshire 154-7 v Durham (18.1 overs, target 183)
Liam Plunkett's valiant effort has ended as he take a huge heave at Usman Arshad and is clean bowled. Tim Bresnan has been joined by Adil Rashid, but with 29 runs required from 10 balls, it's looking like a Durham victory.
Post-match verdict
Surrey all-rounder Moises Henriques, on their defeat by Kent
"It's very disappointing to lose the match, but nice for me to make a good start personally and to show the team what I can do.
"They got a few too many runs at the start of their innings, and we kept losing wickets throughout our reply which made it very difficult."
Post update
Yorkshire 153-7 v Durham (18 overs, target 183)
Liam Plunkett is trying his best to keep Yorkshire in the game, but it looks like being all in vain.
Keaton Jennings has finished his four-over spell with figures of 4-37 after he had Jack Leaning caught on the boundary for nine.
Plunkett and Tim Bresnan are giving it their best shot though, with Bresnan dispatchings a full toss from John Hastings to the boundary and Plunkett picking Usman Arshad off for back-to-back boundaries.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"Fair play Somerset - they did the job. It's been an incredible match.
"Chris Gayle came to the party today and set them up in a brilliant position.
"I think Essex will be gutted today because they gave it away, in a few areas. They got done by being just under par."
SOMERSET BEAT ESSEX BY THREE WICKETS
Essex 176 (20 overs) v Somerset 177-7 (20 overs)
Somerset win off the final ball! What a finish.
After Sohail Tanvir was dismissed with the first ball of the over, Max Waller and Lewis Gregory simply could not get Ravi Bopara away.
However with one run needed off one ball, the pair scampered a single and saw Somerset home.
That was only half the story though. The game will be remembered for Chris Gayle's 92 off 59 balls on his Somerset debut.
MIDDLESEX BEAT SUSSEX BY 42 RUNS
Middlesex 221-2 (20 overs) v Sussex 179-9 (20 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Inspired bowling by South African paceman Kyle Abbott secured Middlesex's second win in successive days as they outplayed Sussex Sharks at Hove.
Abbott was twice on a hat-trick as he took 5-14 from his four overs - the second best T20 figures for Middlesex, behind Murali Kartik's 5-13 against Essex at Lord's in 2007.
After Dawid Malan's unbeaten 115 earlier in the game, Sussex were still in the hunt while Luke Wright was at the crease, but he eventually fell to Abbott for 91.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Is Chris Gayle the most exciting batsman in the T20 Blast this season?
Get in touch and let us know your views, via #bbccricket on twitter or text 81111
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"The game is still alive. You can just sense the atmosphere! The crowd are loving this."
WICKET Tanvir (c Topley b Bopara 1)
Somerset 172-7 v Essex (19.1 overs, target 177)
Sohail Tanvir hits Ravi Bopara miles into the air, but Reece Topley remains calm and takes the catch.
Can Essex still win this?
Somerset need five runs off five balls.
Post update
Somerset 172-6 v Essex (19 overs, target 177)
Tom Cooper smacks his first ball for six, but is then run out by Ravi Bopara next ball.
Somerset need five runs off the final over.
Bopara will bowl it.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"Chris Gayle came here to entertain and he did exactly that. The sixes he has hit - he hit them into a different stratosphere!"
WICKET Pyrah (c Pringle b Jennings 5)
Yorkshire 104-6 v Durham (13.4 overs, target 183)
Rich Pyrah hits part-time bowler Keaton Jennings for four before he tries to repeat the shot and lofts a catch to Ryan Pringle on the boundary.
It's been an excellent performance from Jennings, who has figures of 3-0-25-3. Jack Leaning is doing his best to ruin the fun though as he launches Jennings for six over the legside.
WICKET Gayle (c Bopara b Topley 92)
Somerset 164-5 v Essex (18.2 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle is gone, but only after putting Somerset on the brink of victory with a sensational 92 off 59 balls.
The West Indian tried to hit Reece Topley for six but smacks it straight to Ravi Bopara at deep mid-wicket.
He will be disappointed to miss out on his 15th T20 century, but what an innings.
Post update
Yorkshire 98-5 v Durham (13 overs, target 183)
Andrew Gale has gone and you'd suspect Yorkshire have gone with him. He played Paul Collingwood down towards the boundary, but went too far back into his crease and trod on his stumps.
With Gale gone for 41, Jack Leaning - who scored a century in the County Championship this week - has been joined by Richard Pyrah. Durham have been excellent in the field and they've been well-supported by a crowd of 5,000.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"That was a big wicket. If Tait can get another wicket it would really throw the game in Essex's favour."
WICKET Allenby (c Smith b Tait 19)
Somerset 159-4 v Essex (17.4 overs, target 177)
It's not the wicket Essex wanted, but they'll certainly take it as Jim Allenby skies a Shaun Tait delivery and Greg Smith takes the catch.
More importantly it was a dot ball.
DERBYSHIRE BEAT LANCASHIRE BY FIVE WICKETS
Derbyshire 128-5 (17.4 overs) v Lancashire (127-9) 20 overs)
After a mid-innings stumbled Derbyshire pick up their first T20 Blast win of the summer after outplaying Lancashire Lightning, last year's beaten finalists.
Having managed only a modest total, Lancashire needed to make early inroads but a stand of 93 in 10 overs between Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan all but ended the contest.
Shiv Thakor hit the winning run through mid-off, while Jordan Clark was Lancashire's most successful bowler with 2-30.
WICKET (Wright c Compton b Abbott 91)
Sussex 157-6 v Middlesex (16.3 overs, target 222)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That could be game over for Sussex as Luke Wright and Chris Jordan fall to successive deliveries from Kyle Abbott following a fifth-wicket stand of 84.
Skipper Wright batted brilliantly for 91, made from only 47 balls, and he struck five sixes before holing out in the deep attempting another.
Jordan then drilled the next ball to cover on 35, with Middlesex's total of 221-2 now looking a long way distant.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"To be able to perform under this pressure, with guys he doesn't even know, is incredible (from Chris Gayle)."
Post update
Somerset 157-3 v Essex (17 overs, target 177)
New balls please! Chris Gayle gets down on one knee and launches Graham Napier for a massive six and then follows it up with another maximum.
Somerset are racing to victory and need just 20 off the final three overs. Gayle is 86 not out.
Simply amazing.
HAMPSHIRE BEAT GLAMORGAN BY 21 RUNS
Glamorgan 127-8 (20 overs) v Hampshire 148-8 (20 overs)
Hampshire restricted Glamorgan to 127 from their 20 overs to complete an excellent 21-run win.
Chris Wood was the star, taking career-best T20 figures of 4-16. Jacques Rudolph made 38 and Mark Wallace 37, but the Hampshire bowlers tightened the screw with regular wickets to secure the victory.
Earlier Sean Ervine top scored for the visitors with 49, and Will Smith made 30.
WICKET Maxwell (lbw Jennings 8)
Yorkshire 93-4 v Durham (11.3 overs, 183 required)
This is slipping away from Yorkshire's grasp. He takes a huge heave at Keaton Jennings and is rapped straight on the pad. Chester-le-Street erupts as a furious Maxwell stomps back to the dug-out.
He'd chanced his arm earlier in his innings with a hoick at his first ball that just fell short of Scott Borthwick in the deep. It's down to Andrew Gale now.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"There are not many people in the game who are capable of this. When you see Chris Gayle hit those sixes, it is really something else.
"Somerset have just crept in front of where Essex were at this point."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Kevin Hand
BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"Sussex chased 226 to beat Essex at Chelmsford last year - second highest T20 chase behind Windies 232 target v SA in January."
Post update
Somerset 143-3 v Essex (16 overs, target 177)
Jim Allenby is in on the act now as he hits Shaun Tait for a maximum off the first ball of his third over.
Tait follows it up with a couple of wides, but no more boundaries.
Somerset are now favourites for this game. They need just 34 off 24 balls.
Post update
Glamorgan 109-8 v Hampshire (18 overs, target 149)
The game has rapidly gone downhill for Glamorgan since the resumption after the rain.
Danny Briggs, who before this game averaged 10.15 with the ball against the Welsh side, dismissed Craig Meschede before Yasir Arafat had Mark Wallace caught for 37.
Chris Wood has just picked up the wickets of Wayne Parnell and Andrew Salter in a single over to leave the hosts in an almost impossible position, needing 40 runs from 12 balls.
Post update
Yorkshire 80-3 v Durham (10 overs, target 183)
Yorkshire have ridden their luck at Chester-le-Street, with Jonny Bairstow dropped early in his innings. The wicketkeeper responds by launching the ball into the stands for six.
Andrew Gale flashes hard at Paul Coughlin and gets an outside edge that flies high over the keeper's head for four and a ramp-shot to the leg-side boundary brings him another four, but Keaton Jennings bowls Bairstow four balls into his spell to put Yorkshire on the back-foot again. In comes Glenn Maxwell...
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"You just saw the crowd's reaction (to that dropped catch). That was the moment. But instead, the body language has now completely shifted.
"Chris Gayle will now be wanting to really capitalise on that moment."
Dropped catch
Somerset 131-3 v Essex (15 overs, target 177)
Oh dear, you do not drop Chris Gayle, but that's exactly what David Masters has done.
Gayle slashes Reece Topley to third man but Masters can't hold on and the ball rolls for four.
To make things worse, the balls either side of the catch also went for four.
And to finish things off a huge six down the ground. Topley went for 21 off that over.
Gayle is now motoring and 72 not out.
Post-match verdict
Kent captain Sam Northeast, on their win over Surrey
"It was important that we bounced back in this game after being beaten so heavily at Lord's last night.
"We had a long discussion after that Middlesex game and a lot of plans were drawn up for this match.
"The main thing is that we executed those plans, and the character of the team shone through.
"We are a young team, with no overseas players, and perhaps we are a bit inconsistent because of that."
Post update
Sussex 120-4 v Middlesex (13 overs, target 222)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sussex skipper Luke Wright is still going strong at Hove, having reached a 31-ball half century with a six off James Franklin.
He followed that with a four and two successive sixes in the New Zealander's next over, but it is still a tall order for the Sharks.
Wright has now been joined by Chris Jordan following the departure of Harry Finch and one senses this could be the crucial partnership if they are to get close to Middlesex's score.
Gayle (41 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes)
Somerset 110-3 v Essex (14 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle has his 48th, yes 48th, T20 half-century.
He brings it up by launching Ravi Bopara for a huge leg-side six.
Gayle is simply extraordinary - after looking completely out of sorts he is now firing.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"It's a really good time to get that wicket for Somerset. They needed a breakthrough."
BIRMINGHAM BEARS BEAT NORTHANTS BY 5 WICKETS
Birmingham Bears 150-5 (20 overs) v Northants 146-7 (20 overs)
The Bears appeared to be cruising to a win over Northants, but left themselves with nine needed from Azharullah's final over.
After two wides and four singles Ateeq Javid was run out pushing for the three runs needed to win. That left Will Porterfield needing a single from the last ball of the match.
With Adam Rossington up to the stumps Azharullah's delivery ran away for four byes to give the visitors their second win of the season in dramatic fashion and leave Northants winless from two matches.
WICKET Hildreth (b Napier 18)
Somerset 92-3 v Essex (12.4 overs, target 177)
James Hildreth launches Graham Napier over square leg for six, but Napier bowls him the following ball with a wonderful yorker.
This may sound obvious, but Chris Gayle holds the key here. He's 45 not out.
WICKET Dilshan (run out 28)
Derbyshire 99-3 v Lancashire (12.2 overs)
Surely Derbyshire aren't going to throw this away against Lancashire - but after Tom Poynton is caught off the final ball of James Faulkner's third over, Tillakaratne Dilshan is run out for 38 by a direct hit from Arron Lilley.
The home side are still in the driving seat, however, with in-form Chesney Hughes striding to the middle to join Wes Durston.
Post update
Yorkshire 46-2 v Durham (7 overs, target 183)
Not the greatest start for Yorkshire as Alex Lees it caught at mid-off by Calum MacLeod for just nine. Lees was frustrated as Usman Arshad took the pace off the ball. He hammered it firmly but straight to the waiting MacLeod.
Yorkshire will need to replicate Durham's innings - play carefully and then try and blast it at the end with wickets in hand. Andrew Gale has been joined by Jonny Bairstow, who has been in fine form of late.
John Hastings has been excellent with the ball. By mixing up his paces he's frustrating Yorkshire. All going Durham's way at the moment.
Post update
Somerset 79-2 v Essex (11 overs, target 177)
Forget what I was saying about Chris Gayle playing a sedate innings - he's suddenly 42 off 36 balls.
The big man hits Shaun Tait's final ball of the over for four, as Somerset find themselves in this game.
This is why Gayle is the most wanted man in T20 cricket.
"Can't tweet as commentating! Gayle has hit two of the biggest 6's seen at Chelmsford!! 5 live sports extra now!"
Post update
Somerset 68-2 v Essex (10 overs, target 177)
There you go, we've lost our first cricket ball.
Chris Gayle slog sweeps Tom Westley out of the ground and then follows it up with an even bigger maximum into the flats.
That over has gone for 19.
We could be in for an exciting half-hour. 'Gayle Force' is here!
WICKET Amla (b Clark 51)
Derbyshire 93-1 v Lancashire (10.3 overs, target 128)
Having struck a four and six off Jordan Clark to bring up a 36-ball half century, Hashim Amla gets a little bit too confident. Down on one keen outside off stump and looking to flick the ball down to fine leg, he is bowled by a well pitched-up delivery.
However, with only 35 needed and over nine overs to get them in, it is only a momentary setback for Derbyshire, who still have Tillakaratne Dilshan not out at the other end and are firmyl on course for their first T20 win of the season.
Post update
Somerset 49-2 v Essex (9 overs, target 177)
The pace of Shaun Tait has worked as the Australian traps Peter Trego lbw and Somerset are in trouble.
We all know Chris Gayle can launch the ball out of the ground, but this game is slipping away from Somerset.
Post update
Sussex 65-3 v Middlesex (7 overs, target 222)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Does the Sussex Sharks' mascot have that sinking feeling? Not while Luke Wright is still at the crease and giving the home fans something to get their teeth into. A six and two fours in one over from spinner Nathan Sowter keeps the scoreboard ticking over, but the loss of Craig Cachopa - a second victim for paceman James Harris - was another blow to their chances of overhauling Middlesex's daunting total.
Post update
Somerset 46-1 v Essex (8 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle is continuing his sedate innings as he pats the off-spin of Tom Westley for three singles.
We all know that can change, but it may need to quickly as Somerset need 131 runs off 12 overs.
Shaun Tait is into the attack.
Post update
Birmingham Bears 114-3 v Northants (16 overs, target 147 runs)
Birmingham Bears have lost the wickets of Tom Lewis and Laurie Evans to Azharullah, but Rikki Clarke has joined Will Porterfield with the game tight as it nears its conclusion.
Clarke has just hooked Rory Kleinveldt over the stands for six in an over costing 12 runs, leaving the Bears requiring 34 from 24 balls to win.
Post update
Yorkshire 14-1 v Durham (2 overs, target 183)
Andrew Hodd has fallen early in Yorkshire's chase, trapped lbw by Paul Coughlin for just two.
Captain Andrew Gale, who has been in good form in the last few games, has been joined by Alex Lees, who is scratching around for a bit of form. Gale however is free-flowing, blasting Coughlin through the covers for four.
Durham's fielding has been excellent early on, typified by a one-handed pick up from Usman Arshad that limited a certain boundary to just one run.
It's raining
Glamorgan 84-4 v Hampshire (13.2 overs, target 149)
Straight after the wicket of Jacques Rudolph the players are coming off in Cardiff. The covers are making their way onto the pitch, so we are in for a delay.
Glamorgan require 65 from 40 balls, but they are nine runs behind on Duckworth-Lewis method, so if there is no more play the visitors will win.
The Welsh side will be praying to the weather gods.
Post update
Derbyshire 68-0 v Lancashire (7 overs, target 128)
'Cakewalk' - it's a strange expression isn't it, given that cakes do not, as a general rule, have legs. But is is an appropriate expression to describe events at Derby where Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan look like making short work of chasing down Lancashire's below-par total.
After initially being outscored by his partner, Dilshan produced a burst of four-six-four off successive deliveries from James Faulkner and followed that with two boundaries in the next over bowled by spinner Stephen Parry.
Post update
Somerset 37-1 v Essex (6 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle has arrived in England everybody!
Having made just 6 from 18 balls, Gayle smears David Masters through mid-off before smashing one through the covers.
He has such tremendous power and that was demonstrated there.
Post update
Sussex 35-2 v Middlesex (4 overs, target 222)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Luke Wright is certainly up for the challenge but the loss of two early wickets has seriously undermined Sussex's chances of chasing down their target.
Following Dawid Malan's unbeaten 115 for Middlesex, Wright has signalled his intent with a six and a couple of early boundaries.
But opening partner Chris Nash was bowled by Kyle Abbott and, perhaps crucially, Mahela Jayawardene dollies a catch to Eoin Morgan off James Harris in the next over after making only five.
WICKET Trescothick (c Masters b Napier 20)
Somerset 26-1 v Essex (4.5 overs, target 177)
Somerset have lost their first-wicket as Marcus Trescothick gets a thick edge off Graham Napier and the ball flies to David Masters who juggles the ball before claiming the catch.
Chris Gayle is really struggling so far. He's just five not out off 17 balls.
The required run-rate has just climbed above 10.
WICKET Rudolph (c Smith b Ervine 38)
Glamorgan 82-4 v Hampshire (12.5 overs, target 149)
Important breakthrough for Hampshire. After a partnership of 69 runs between Jacques Rudolph and Mark Wallace, the medium pace of Sean Ervine finds the wicket.
Rudolph aims for the legside boundary but Will Smith takes the catch and the run-rate is up to 9.5 an-over.
Post update
Derbyshire 37-0 v Lancashire (4 overs, target 128)
With batsmen of the experience of Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan at the crease, victory should be a formality for Derbyshire after an undistinguished batting effort by Lancashire.
Amla has been the dominant partner so far, collecting four boundaries before launching a six off Jordan Clark, and it will take some remarkable bowling by the Red Rose county from here on in to deny them.
Post update
Durham 182-4 v Yorkshire (20 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A late burst from John Hastings helped Durham to 182-4 against Yorkshire at Chester-le-Street.
Hastings' powerful hitting, including a huge six into the stands off Matthew Fisher, brought him 37 not out off 16 balls and helped the home side set a testing target.
Liam Plunkett picked up two wickets against his old club, but Tim Bresnan was expensive, conceding 21 runs from the final over, including three boundaries and one six.
Post update
Somerset 18-0 v Essex (3 overs, target 177)
Marcus Trescothick, who actually has a higher strike rate in T20 cricket than Chris Gayle, hits Reece Topley for three fours in his second over.
After slamming one to the mid-wicket fence, he gets lucky as a top edge flies over the keeper.
At the other end, Gayle is on 3 off 11 balls.
Post update
Somerset 5-0 v Essex (2 overs, target 177)
David Masters bowls another tight over for Essex as Chris Gayle is kept quiet once again.
Masters, who is no more than a medium-pacer these days, even beats Gayle with the final ball.
Chelmsford is expectant, Gayle looks as relaxed as ever.
KENT BEAT SURREY BY 23 RUNS
Kent 193-8 (20 overs) v Surrey 170-8 (20 overs)
Despite a valiant 63 from 47 balls by Moises Henriques, Surrey were unable to chase down Kent's total at Beckenham.
Chasing 194 for victory, they lost two wickets in the first over and the run-rate continued to climb from then on.
Cameos from Kumar Sangakkara and Henriques gave Surrey some hope, but two wickets from Matt Coles and Fabian Cowdrey ensured Kent bounced back from Thursday's chastening defeat at Middlesex in fine style, thanks mainly to Sam Northeast's 96 off 47 balls.
Post update
Lizzy Ammon
BBC Sport at Wantage Road
@legsidelizzyCopyright: @legsidelizzy
"Birmingham Bears are making light work of their chase here at Wantage Road.
"William Porterfield is leading the chase and has played a combination of classic drives and more aggressive one day shots and has moved swiftly to 24. Tom Lewis has come to the crease with intent and they've just brought up the 50 from eight overs."
Post update
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at the Swalec Stadium
"There's an almost ironic cheer from the home fans as Mark Wallace hits only the second boundary of Glamorgan's innings in the sixth over.
"At 23-3, the hosts' attempts to reach their target of 149 have not started well.
"And with the temperature dropping in Cardiff, those inside the ground are beginning to lose heart."
Post update
Somerset 1-0 v Essex (1 over, target 177)
Erm, where's Chris Gayle?
The West Indian fails to score off his first five balls before knocking Reece Topley for a single on the off-side.
I'm not sure it will stay that mellow, but what a start for Topley and Essex.
Post update
Glamorgan 37-3 v Hampshire (7 overs, target 149)
Mark Wallace decides attack is the best form of defence and slaps West Indian fast bowler Fidel Edwards for a maximum.
Jacques Rudolph, meanwhile, has scored just eight runs from 15 deliveries, but Glamorgan are surely better set with the experienced South African at the crease.
Post update
Former Sussex captain Chris Adams
BBC Sussex & BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"That was absolutely magnificent from Middlesex. Everything is going well for them so far this season, they are on a high.
"They look a big threat in the competition this year.
"This is a great wicket. It's a really, really good surface, so credit to the groundsman.
"Sussex are certainly not out of this game yet but I am a little bit disappointed with their execution of skills tonight."
Post update
Durham 123-4 v Yorkshire (16.1 overs)
PACopyright: PA
Durham are limbering up for a big finish at Chester-le-Street. They've kept the scoreboard ticking over with plenty of singles, but they will need some firepower in their final overs.
Liam Plunkett has returned to the attack and Paul Collingwood hangs back from playing two quick deliveries. Glenn Maxwell isn't so lucky - his second ball is lofted by Collingwood for six as Maxwell's third over flies away for 17.
Plunkett has the last laugh, however, as he clean bowls his former skipper for 32.
Post update
Birmingham Bears 39-1 v Northants (6 overs, target 147)
The visitors just appeared to have had a profitable powerplay when Rory Kleinveldt induced an edge from Bears' captain Varun Chopra with Adam Rossington taking the catch behind the stumps.
Tom Lewis, playing just his third T20 match, joins Will Porterfield in the middle.
That's a record
Middlesex 221-2 (20 overs) v Sussex
Middlesex achieve their highest total in T20 cricket as Dawid Malan finishes unbeaten on 115 - beating their 213-4 at Old Deer Park in Richmond against Glamorgan in 2010..
The left-hander struck three sixes and 14 fours in his 64-ball effort and it will take something really special from Sussex Sharks to reach that target, but with the likes of Luke Wright and Mahela Jayawardene in their side, they have the men to provide it.
50 Henriques (37 balls, three fours, three sixes)
Surrey 144-6 v Kent (16 overs, target 194)
A seventh T20 half-century for Moises Henriques, who is keeping Surrey in this game.
He's been joined at the crease at Azhar Mahmood, who is throwing his bat at anything and everything. He charges down the wicket to loft Fabian Cowdrey for six before crashing the same bowler through the covers.
Mahmood however tries to play one big shot too many and Calum Haggett has him caught on the boundary for 18 from just seven balls. Henriques is joined by captain Gareth Batty.
Post update
Essex 176 all out v Somerset (20 overs)
Alfonso Thomas has just taken three wickets in the final over as Essex's innings came to a bit of a standstill in the final few overs.
After Jesse Ryder and Tom Westley put on 90 for the first wicket in 8.1 overs, I think it's fair to say the Chelmsford faithful will be a little disappointed with their team's final total.
Thomas ended with 4-37 while Jim Allenby took 3-10.
In ten minutes or so, it's Chris Gayle's turn to show us what he can do. Excited?!
Post update
Lancashire 127-9 v Derbyshire (20 overs)
I said earlier that Alex Davies would do well to get Lancashire over 120, but that's exactly what the wicket-keeper has done.
He is run out with the final ball, but only after making 41 off 26 balls.
Wayne White starred for Derbyshire with 3-21 and the Falcons will know this is a very gettable score.
Post update
Former Sussex captain Chris Adams
BBC Sussex & BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"That's a richly-deserved 100 (by Dawid Malan), faultless from the very first ball that he faced.
"Yes, it's a good scoring pitch, but that has been a terrific innings."
100 Malan (58 balls, two sixes, 13 fours)
Middlesex 201-2 (19 overs) v Sussex
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
That's a brilliant effort by Dawid Malan, who reaches his second T20 century with two runs off Ollie Robinson, who misses out on a hat-trick after dismissing Paul Stirling and Eoin Morgan with the final two balls of his previous over.
Malan, who made 103 off 54 balls against Lancashire in 2008, achieves his highest T20 score as he belts the next two deliveries from Robinson for four and six.
Post update
Glamorgan 14-3 v Hampshire (4 overs, target 149)
Big wicket for Hampshire. Chris Wood produces another breakthrough, bowling Colin Ingram for just seven runs.
Hampshire know how dangerous the South African can be and will be glad to see the back of him.
Post update
Birmingham Bears 12-0 v Northants (3 overs, target 147)
Birmingham Bears have made a steady start to their run chase at Wantage Road, with a boundary each for openers Varun Chopra and Will Porterfield.
David Willey and Rory Kleinveldt are sharing the ball for Northants and will be happy with their first few overs.
Post update
Surrey 115-5 v Kent (14 overs) - Surrey need 79 runs from 36 balls
Joe Denly drops Moises Henriques - a straightforward catch that goes in and out of Denly's hands - but Gary Wilson is stumped three balls later to give Fabian Cowdrey his first wicket of the T20 season.
Kent will be pleased to see the back of Wilson and Zafar Ansari edges his second ball through to Sam Billings, who takes a fine catch, but while Henriques is still there, there is hope for the visitors.
Post update
Former Sussex captain Chris Adams
BBC Sussex & BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"Hats off to Paul Stirling - that was a brilliant innings.
"He was helped by some pretty average bowling from Sussex but give credit where it is due. That was marvellous."
WICKET (Stirling b Robinson 88, Morgan c Jordan b Robinson 0)
Middlesex 187-2 v Sussex (17 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Middlesex openers Paul Stirling and Dawid Malan are five runs short of a new highest partnership record in English domestic T20 cricket when Stirling is finally bowled by Ollie Robinson for 88.
He hit four sixes and 10 fours in his 47-ball knock, with their stand worth 187, but Sussex are celebrating again moments later as Robinson has Eoin Morgan caught by Chris Jordan for a golden duck to leave him on a hat-trick at the start of his next over.
Post update
Durham 80-3 v Yorkshire (11 overs)
Adil Rashid comes back from a difficult first over to have Calum MacLeod caught on the long-off boundary for eight.
In the next over Glenn Maxwell claims his first T20 wicket for Yorkshire as Phil Mustard falls for 39, caught at long-on by Adil Rashid.
Gordon Muchall has been joined at the crease by Paul Collingwood, veteran of 106 T20 games. He's off the mark straight away, running hard to take five runs from his first three balls.
Post update
Kalika Mehta
BBC Hereford & Worcester at New Road
"The New Road faithful cheered loudly as Ross Whiteley launched the ball in the hoardings to give Worcestershire their first T20 victory for the season in the evening sun.
"Darly Mitchell's measured half-century and superb bowling spell which saw him take 1-13 from his four overs was the difference between the two sides."
Post update
Essex 157-5 v Somerset (17 overs)
Tom Westley's half-century has given Essex a good chance of setting a sizeable total at Chelmsford - and they may need it with Chris Gayle waiting in the wings.
The hosts have just lost James Foster but Graham Napier will be looking to finish the innings with some maximums.
Well, just as I write that, Napier is out for 8 and Essex are 166-6.
Post update
Glamorgan 7-2 v Hampshire (2 overs) - target 149 to win
Glamorgan have made a shaky start to their chase as Ben Wright is bowled by off-spinner Will Smith's second ball of the innings.
Chris Cooke follows him back to the pavilion the following over as Chris Wood sneaks an inswinger through the batsman's defence.
Just what Hampshire needed!
Post update
Surrey 102-3 v Kent (12 overs) - Surrey need 92 more from eight overs
Some good yorkers from Calum Haggett has slowed Surrey down. Moises Henriques and Gary Wilson can take just four runs from his third over, in almost a mirror image of the Kent innings when Henriques and James Burke tightened things for Surrey.
Fabian Cowdrey strays slightly and Henriques whips him to the boundary, and three consecutive wides add more easy runs to the Surrey score.
WORCESTERSHIRE BEAT LEICESTERSHIRE BY SIX WICKETS
Leicestershire 147-6 (20 overs) v Worcestershire 149-4 (17.4 overs)
PACopyright: PA
Ross Whiteley has ends this game in a hurry for Worcestershire as he blasts 26 not out off just 11 balls to see his side home.
The all-rounder smashes Ben Raine for a four and two maximums in the final over as the Rapids race the victory with 14 balls to spare.
That's a fine way for Daryl Mitchell's men to bounce back after the loss at Birmingham Bears.
Post update
Lancashire 85-6 v Derbyshire (15 overs)
The wheels have completely come off in this Lancashire innings as they find themselves six wickets down.
Alex Davies is still at the crease on 17 not out, but he will do well to get them to anything over 120.
You have to feel that will not be enough, but maybe this will be a low scoring classic?
Post update
Durham 70-1 v Yorkshire (9 overs)
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been brought into the Yorkshire attack and Phil Mustard greets him by hitting his second ball for six.
Mustard and Calum MacLeod steal singles from the rest of Rashid's over before Richard Pyrah receives the same treatment. Mustard drives his final ball through the covers to keep Durham ticking along.
Post update
Surrey 73-3 v Kent (8 overs) - Surrey need 121 more from 12 overs
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Moises Henriques is playing his shots - he flays spinner Fabian Cowdrey for six before Gary Wilson crashes Darren Stevens through the covers for four.
Stevens tightens up his line and Surrey can only eke out another single from the over. Surrey are about par with Kent's innings - Henriques will have to play the Northeast role to push Surrey towards victory.
Post update
Northants 146-7 (20 overs) v Birmingham Bears
Opener Richard Levi anchored the innings for the Steelbacks as the Bears' bowling attack found control in the middle overs. The South African opener made 58, with no other batsman passing 20.
There were two wickets each for Oliver Hannon-Dolby and Recordo Gordon - with Gordon picking up the important scalps of David Willey and Shahid Afridi.
The visitors will be happy with their efforts, especially in curtailing the power of Northants' batting line-up.
Post update
Northants 146-7 (20 overs) v Birmingham Bears
Northants player Steven Peters
BBC Radio Northampton at Wantage Road
"We're going to have to get off to a good start with the ball. We have a good fighting chance.
"A couple of early wickets will be key, but it's going to be difficult."
WICKET Mitchell (c N O'Brien b Taylor 58)
Worcestershire 113-4 (15.1 overs, target 148)
That is just what Leicestershire needed to give themselves a chance in this game.
Daryl Mitchell nicks Rob Taylor behind just as he was looking to see his side over the winning line.
The Rapids only need 35 off the final five overs, but this could get interesting.
Post update
Hampshire 148-8 v Glamorgan (20 overs)
Glamorgan took regular wickets to restrict Hampshire to 148-8. Sean Ervine top scored with 49 after the top three batsman fell for single figures.
Wayne Parnell has begun his Glamorgan T20 career with figures of 2-23, while Graham Wagg took 4-27 from his four overs.
Hampshire reached a respectable score thanks to lower order contributions from Will Smith (30) and Chris Wood (18 not out), but the bowlers will now have a task on their hands.
Post update
Durham 48-1 v Yorkshire (6 overs)
Mark Stoneman has fallen at Durham, caught at slip off the bowling of former team-mate Liam Plunkett for 20.
Phil Mustard however has taken a liking to the Yorkshire bowlers, with Plunkett and Matt Fisher both driven to the boundary.
Despite a no-ball, Plunkett finds his line again as just three runs come off his second over. Mustard and Calum MacLeod will have to target Will Rhodes and Adil Rashid in the middle overs.
Mitchell (43 balls, 5 fours)
Worcestershire 113-3 (15 overs, target 148)
What a captain's innings this is from Daryl Mitchell.
The opener may not be a classic T20 player with an array of huge shots but his half-century has given Worcestershire a great chance of winning the game.
The Rapids need 35 off 30 balls.
That's a record
Middlesex 134-0 v Sussex (12 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Three successive fours by Dawid Malan off Sussex and England's Chris Jordan as he and Paul Stirling establish a new first-wicket partnership record for Middlesex in T20 cricket.
It takes Malan to a 30-ball fifty and he adds a fourth boundary later in the over as the stand exceeds the 127 shared by Stirling and Joe Denly against Kent at Canterbury in 2012.
Post update
Northants player Steven Peters
BBC Radio Northampton at Wantage Road
"There's a huge expectancy on Afridi with the bat, but actually he can be deadly with the ball.
"Warwickshire have been impressive so far. I think they've bowled really, really well in the last few overs."
WICKET Sangakkara (c Haggett b Stevens 34)
Surrey 59-3 v Kent (5.3) - Surrey require 135 runs from 14.3 overs
Kumar Sangakkara has fallen at Beckenham after some exquisite hitting.
Darren Stevens' first ball was driven back over his head for four, while Calum Haggett has been cut and pulled to the boundary as Sangakkara and Moises Henriques raced to a fifty partnership.
The Sri Lankan however was caught by Haggett on the boundary as he went for one shot too many, with Gary Wilson joining Henriques at the crease.
Post update
Lancashire 53-4 v Derbyshire (10 overs)
Captain Steven Croft is the latest to go, becoming Tillakaratne Dilshan's first victim in a Derbyshire shirt as he is caught by Wes Durston.
Croft's demise brings Australian James Faulkner to the middle and he is going to need to produce something special if they are to shrug off their sluggish start.
WICKET Bopara (b Allenby 4)
Essex 102-2 v Somerset (10.1 overs)
Jim Allenby has always had a bit of a golden arm and now he removes Ravi Bopara with the first ball of his second over.
Bopara tried to cut the ball but chopped it onto his stumps.
Make that two wickets in the over as Kishen Velani is out lbw to the Australian all-rounder. Essex are now 103-3 after 11 overs.
Post update
Surrey 33-2 v Kent (4 overs) - Surrey need 161 from 16 overs
Matt Coles is struggling to find his line at Beckenham as he sends down three leg-side wides in a row after consecutive boundaries from Kumar Sangakkara.
Moises Henriques has also shaken off any jetlag as he thrashes his first ball from Mitchell Claydon for six. Sangakkara meanwhile is doing what Sangakkara does - finding the boundary regularly and with elegance. A good comeback from Surrey after the disastrous first over.
Post update
Hampshire 122-6 v Glamorgan (17 overs)
Hampshire look like they may limp to the finish line in Cardiff after Sean Ervine is pinned lbw by Graham Wagg, who picks up his third wicket.
The visitors need to accelerate if they are going to set a challenging total here, but their main batsmen are gone.
WICKET Afridi (c Evans b Gordon 16)
Northants 124-5 v Birmingham Bears (16.6 overs)
BOOM BOOM perishes in a typical fashion as he takes on Recordo Gordon and is caught on the deep mid wicket boundary by Laurie Evans.
Post update
Durham 25-0 v Yorkshire (3 overs)
Matthew Fisher, aged just 17, is sharing the new ball with Tim Bresnan for Yorkshire, but Phil Mustard slashes his third ball to the boundary.
Mark Stoneman has joined in on the act, taking Bresnan for back-to-back fours in a lively start for Durham - maybe they know that five of the last six fixtures between these two has been won by the team batting first.
50 Stirling (28 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes)
Middlesex 92-0 v Sussex (9 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
And that is a 17th T20 half century for Middlesex opener Paul Stirling, who was dropped earlier in his innings.
Stirling was dismissed for 90 against Kent on Thursday evening - so is this the occasion he finally makes it to three figures?
Dawid Malan is also going well on 34 and if these two stay together much longer, a tough target could be on the cards for Sussex.
WICKET Ryder (lbw b Allenby 54)
Essex 90-1 v Somerset (8.1 overs)
Moments after bringing up a fine half-century, Jesse Ryder is out and Essex lose their first wicket.
It only takes Jim Allenby one ball to get the breakthrough as he traps the New Zealander in front of the stumps lbw.
Ravi Bopara is the new man at the crease.
Post update
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton at Wantage Road
"There was a buzz around the ground when Shahid Afridi came out to bat.
"Right now you've got two of the most explosive batsman in world cricket at the crease."
Levi (41 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes)
Northants 105-4 v Birmingham Bears (15 overs)
Adam Rossington has fallen lbw to Ateeq Javid and that brings the star of the show to the crease.
Shahid 'BOOM BOOM' Afridi joins a well-set Richard Levi, who has reached his fifty, with five overs left. Expect fireworks!
WICKET Munro (c N O'Brien b Naik 11)
Worcestershire 59-3 v Leicestershire (8 overs, target 148)
That's a big wicket for Leicestershire.
Colin Munro dances down the wicket to Jigar Naik, but doesn't connect and Niall O'Brien whips off the bails.
Worcestershire's biggest striker is back in the pavilion for just 11.
However Daryl Mitchell is batting nicely at the other end - he's on 27 not out.
Post update
Hampshire 110-5 v Glamorgan (15 overs)
Hampshire's Sean Ervine smashes the gentle off-spin of Andrew Salter over the leg-side and into the River Taff.
The Zimbabwean is playing an important knock for his side here - he has 47 from 31 balls, while no-one else has passed 20.
WICKET ROY (lbw Coles 8)
Surrey 8-2 v Kent (0.4 overs) - Surrey require 186 to win
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Matt Coles opens the bowling for Kent and Jason Roy slashes his second ball high into the air for four. His third ball gets the same treatment, as Roy steers the ball through the covers.
There's no repeat shot though as Coles pins Roy on his crease for just eight. Roy is not thrilled about the decision - there's nearly steam coming out of his ears as he trudges slowly back to the pavilion.
And there's more disaster for Surrey as Steve Davies departs two balls later, run out by a direct hit from that man Sam Northeast. Terrible start for the Brown Caps - lucky they've got some bloke called Kumar Sangakkara at the crease.
Post update
Lancashire 30-3 v Derbyshire (6 overs)
It certainly hasn't been the start Lancashire Lightning were hoping for at Derby. After the early loss of Liam Livingstone, things have gone from bad to worse with Karl Brown bowled during the course of a wicket-maiden by medium-pacer Wayne White.
That was followed by the crucial dismissal of South African Ashwell Prince, who had been starved of the strike and departed for four from eight balls when the impressive Ben Cotton makes a third breakthrough for Derbyshire.
Post update
Essex 58-0 v Somerset (5 overs)
Tom Westley is starting the smash the ball around Chelmsford now as he hits Lewis Gregory for three fours in four balls.
Essex are absolutely rocketing along and entertaining a very vocal crowd.
A couple of misfields from Somerset, certainly raised a few cheers in the stands.
Post update
Northants 88-3 v Birmingham Bears (12 overs)
The wickets of Josh Cobb and Alex Wakely have slowed the scoring rate for Northants, with the experience of Jeetan Patel key in wrestling control for the Bears.
Adam Rossington has joined Richard Levi, who is nearing his fifty, and they have a partnership of 25 at slightly over a run-a-ball.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Don't forget that we want you to be part of coverage this evening. Get in touch using #bbccricket on Twitter or via the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Post update
Worcestershire 50-2 v Leicestershire (6 overs, target 148)
Well, that's a statement of intent from Worcestershire Rapids' overseas star Colin Munro.
After the hosts lose Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the New Zealander strolls to the crease and hits his first ball for six.
This game is evenly poised after the powerplay.
Post update
Yorkshire v Durham (19:00 BST)
Update from Chester-le-Street: play will begin at 19:25pm, with no overs lost. Sterling effort from the groundsmen.
Post update
Middlesex 36-0 v Sussex (4 overs)
Middlesex have made a flying start at Hove with Ireland's Paul Stirling looking in particularly good nick.
He picks up two boundaries from the third over, bowled by left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills, abnd adds three more from the next as Ollie Robinson concedes 16 runs.
Post update
Kent 193-8 v Surrey (20 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sam Northeast fell just short of a maiden T20 century as Kent finished on 193-8 from their 20 overs against Surrey.
It was a superb innings from captain Northeast, who was caught on the boundary as he tried to get to his century with a six, but his five boundaries and seven sixes has given Kent a chance of victory.
The Surrey bowlers came back well in the final 10 overs of the game. Tom Curran finishes with three wickets, while debutant Moises Henriques will be satisfied with his 2-24.
Post update
Essex 34-0 v Somerset (3 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Forget Chris Gayle for a moment, Essex are off to a flying start thanks to their overseas star Jesse Ryder.
The opener has raced to 28 off 16 balls as he smashes Sohail Tanvir for 16 off his second over.
Are you watching Mr Gayle?!
Post update
Hampshire 76-5 v Glamorgan (11 overs)
Hampshire pass the halfway point of their innings in Cardiff and it continues to be a struggle for the visitors.
Adam Wheater tries to take on Andrew Salter, but doesn't get enough of it and is caught by the man having a golden debut, Wayne Parnell, at deep mid-on.
WICKET Livingstone (b Cotton 8)
Lancashire 12-1 v Derbyshire (2.1 overs)
Just a day after arriving from Sri Lanka, Tillakaratne Dilshan finds himself opening the bowling, rather than the batting for Derbyshire - that will come later - but there's no sign of jet-lag as a tidy over costs him only five runs.
It's Shiv Thakor from the other end and the attack-minded Liam Livingstone smears a boundary for the visitors to get his innings up and running, but he is then bowled at the start of the third by Ben Cotton.
WICKET Cobb (st Ambrose b Patel 20)
Northants 63-2 v Birmingham Bears (8 overs)
Jeetan Patel - who finished 2014 as the leading T20 Blast wicket-taker with 25 scalps - is on to bowl.
Josh Cobb hits the first ball for four, but the New Zealander gets his revenge as Tim Ambrose whips off the bails for the Bears' second wicket.
Captain Alex Wakely joins Richard Levi. However, the skipper isn't out there for long as he hits Boyd Rankin straight to Rikki Clarke and is out for a single.
Northants are now 63-3.
Post update
Kent 172-7 v Surrey (17.2 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sam Northeast has registered his highest ever T20 score, but it's been a very good comeback from the Surrey bowlers in the final overs.
Northeast, starved of the strike, lost his rhythm and was struggling to find the boundary. Sadly for Surrey, a free hit from Azhar Mahmood helps Northeast as he flays the ball for six.
Wickets are falling thick and fast at the other end, with Alex Blake bowled by Mahmood for two and Matt Coles dismissed trying to launch his first ball out of the ground.
Post update
Worcestershire 20-1 v Leicestershire (3 overs, target 148)
Worcestershire have already lost Richard Oliver in their chase.
The opener hit Rob Taylor straight to Tom Wells at mid-off.
I've got a feeling this one is going to be close.
Post update
Yorkshire v Durham (19:00 BST)
The mascots are out, the teams are ready - and it's raining at Chester-le-Street. It's a delayed start in store for Yorkshire and Durham.
Team News
Essex v Somerset (19:00 BST)
It's not entirely unexpected, but Chris Gayle will open for Somerset. However, we'll have to wait a while to see him in action as Somerset have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Essex make one change to the side which lost at Gloucestershire on Sunday as Greg Smith comes in for Mark Pettini.
Hampshire continue their slump. This time Owais Shah fails to connect properly with a Graham Wagg delivery and gives Colin Ingram his second catch of the night.
Adam Wheater comes in to join Sean Ervine.
Post update
Hampshire 21-3 v Glamorgan (5 overs)
A disastrous start for Hampshire as they lose another wicket, with Michael Carberry the latest batsman to find himself walking back to the pavilion.
The left-hander edges Graham Wagg into his pads and is somehow caught by wicketkeeper Mark Wallace.
Sean Ervine joins Owais Shah and they will be hoping to build a partnership.
Post update
Kent 159-5 v Surrey (15.2 overs)
A good catch at Beckenham, but alas it's from a member of the crowd as Fabian Cowdrey strikes James Burke for a huge six.
Cowdrey deposits Burke's final ball down to long-on for four to keep the score ticking over and take 15 from the over, but he reaches for a Moises Henriques slower ball and cuts it straight to point to depart for 42.
A fine return for Henriques on debut, as he finish with 2-24. Darren Stevens, known as a big hitter, has fallen for one, caught by Tom Curran off the bowling of Matt Dunn.
Post update
Northants 38-1 v Birmingham Bears (5 overs)
The flow of runs have been stalled by a Birmingham Bears wicket.
David Willey's assault has come to an end as the left-hander is well caught by Jonathon Webb from the bowling of Recordo Gordon.
Richard Levi is joined by Josh Cobb.
Post update
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at the Swalec Stadium
"Wayne Parnell's debut was worth the wait. After missing Glamorgan's first two T20 Blast matches of the season through injury, the South African seamer took a wicket in his first over for the Welsh county.
"It was a significant wicket too, as Parnell's angled delivery drew an edge from Hampshire captain James Vince which flew to another South African international, Colin Ingram, at first slip."
Post update
Essex v Somerset (19:00 BST)
Getty Images/BBCCopyright: Getty Images/BBC
I know it is not all about Chris Gayle tonight, but with stats like this, it is hard not to get a little bit excited.
Let's have a look at his top five T20 innings - they make impressive reading:
175 not out (66 balls) for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors - April 2013
128 not out (62 balls) for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils - May 2012
122 not out (61 balls) for Jamaica v Guyana - January 2013
117 (57 balls) for West Indies v South Africa - September 2007
117 (57 balls) for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab - May 2015
Post update
Northants 20-0 v Birmingham Bears (3 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
A solid start for the hosts at Wantage Road where Richard Levi has come out swinging.
Oliver Hannon-Dalby is the bowler to suffer as the muscular South African opens his arms to hit two sixes in the third over.
Team News
Sussex v Middlesex (19:00 BST)
Middlesex will bat first after winning the toss against Sussex Sharks at Hove.
It is the same approach by skipper Eoin Morgan, who batted first on Thursday evening against Kent and then hit 54 off 27 balls to help his side post a total of 205-5 as they beat Kent by the small matter of 115 runs. Middlesex make one change with James Harris back in the side as Steven Finn is rested.
James Burke has tightened things up for Surrey - just five runs from his first over, all of them singles.
Fabian Cowdrey has joined in with Sam Northeast's big-hitting fun, thrashing Tom Curran for two boundaries. Cowdrey and Sam Northeast are also running well between the wickets but some clever bowling by Moises Henriques has momentarily slowed things down.
WICKET Adams (c Meschede b Parnell 5)
Hampshire 11-2 v Glamorgan (3 overs)
Wayne Parnell has another! What a start for the South African!
His eighth ball for his new side is cut by Jimmy Adams straight to Craig Meschede at third man.
The Hampshire batsman can't believe it - his side are in trouble already. Owais Shah is the new batsman.
Post update
Leicestershire 147-6 v Worcestershire (20 overs)
Tom Wells has played an absolute gem of an innings for Leicestershire Foxes in the final few overs at New Road.
The 22-year-old hits Joe Leach for another big six in the final over which goes for 14 runs and Wells finishes 26 not out.
Leicestershire won't be overly pleased with their final total, but they have a decent score to try and defend.
Team News
Durham v Yorkshire (19:00 BST)
The unbeaten Yorkshire Vikings have won the toss at Chester-le-Street and have elected to bowl first under the lights.
The Tykes are unchanged from last week's victory over Nottinghamshire. Durham are also unchanged and will be looking to Phil Mustard, their highest run scorer against Yorkshire, to lead them to victory.
Derbyshire win the toss and opt to bowl first against last year's beaten finalists Lancashire, so home fans will have to wait for a view of surely the most experienced opening pair in the competition - Hashim Amla and debutant Tillakaratne Dilshan.
The exciting Liam Livingstone will start things off for Lancashire alongside Ashwell Prince, who made the small matter of 230 as they beat tonight's opponents in a Championship game earlier this week.
That is absolutely huge from Tom Wells as he smashes Jack Shantry out of the ground for six.
12 runs come from the penultimate over.
Can Leicestershire get to 150?
Post update
Kent 116-3 v Surrey (10 overs)
Sam Northeast welcomes Zafar Ansari into the Surrey attack by charging down the pitch and slamming his first ball over his head for six.
The right-hander drives Ansari beautifully through the covers for four, before sending another one into the sightscreen for another maximum as Ansari's first over costs him 20!
WICKET Vince (c Ingram b Parnell 4)
Hampshire 5-1 v Glamorgan (1 over)
Wayne Parnell has his first wicket for Glamorgan.
James Vince begins with an aerial drive through the off-side to the fence, but Parnell slides one across him two balls later and Vince edges to Colin Ingram at slip.
An excellent start for the hosts. Jimmy Adams is the new man.
50 Northeast (22 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes)
Kent 98-3 v Surrey (9 overs)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Sam Northeast slogs Gareth Batty for two successive sixes, one over the leg-side and one high over the long-on boundary, to keep Kent ticking over.
The normally economical Batty sees his second over fly away for 18 as Northeast flays the spinner to bring up his seventh T20 half-century.
Team News
Northants v Birmingham Bears (18.30 BST)
Clear skies at Wantage Road where hosts Northants wins the toss and elect to bat first against holders Birmingham Bears.
The Steelbacksare looking for their first win, having only played one game so far. The Bears,meanwhile, have won one and lost one, most recently overcoming rivals Worcestershire at Edgbaston in a low-scoring encounter.
Northants welcome back star man Shahid Afridi for his home debut, while the visitors are without their overseas signing, Brendon McCullum, who is otherwise engaged playing for New Zealand against England.
Leicestershire 118-6 v Worcestershire (16.4 overs)
Leicestershire's stop-start innings continues as Grant Elliott chips Ed Barnard straight to short third man.
The Foxes keep losing wickets as crucial times which means they are struggling to build any momentum.
You'd have to think they would be delighted with 150 from here.
Post update
Kent 72-3 v Surrey (7.1 overs)
Gareth Batty has come into the attack to try and increase the pressure on Kent. After an early flurry of runs - and the subsequent rush of wickets - Fabian Cowdrey and Sam Northeast have played cautiously.
But Cowdrey has had enough and swings Batty away for six. The greasy outfield is making it awkward for the fielders and the two batsman are quick between the wickets to keep the scoring rate increasing.
WICKET N O'Brien (c Oliver b Mitchell 26)
Leicestershire 109-5 v Worcestershire (15.1 overs)
Just as Leicestershire are starting to build some momentum at the back end of their innings, they lose the dangerous Niall O'Brien.
The wicket-keeper smashes Daryl Mitchell to the deep square leg boundary where Richard Oliver holds onto the catch.
New Zealander Grant Elliott is likely to hold the key to how many the Foxes score here - he's 25 not out.
Post update
Leicestershire 100-4 v Worcestershire (14 overs)
Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell decides it is time to have a bowl and it proves to be a very smart choice.
He concedes just two runs from the 14th over as Leicestershire bring up their 100.
It's difficult to know how many will be a par score here, the pitch is looking quite slow, but this is T20 cricket.
WICKET Billings (c Sangakkara b Henriques 5)
Kent 58-3 v Surrey (5.3 overs)
A good over from Tom Curran, who mixed up his lengths and speeds nicely to trick Joe Denly and slow down Kent's frenetic scoring rate.
Moises Henriques has his first bowl for Surrey. You'd suspect windy Beckenham might be a big change from the heat of Hyderabad but it hasn't bothered the all-rounder.
He claims his first wicket for Surrey as Sam Billings miscues a flat-batted shots and hits it high into the air. Despite the wind, Kumar Sangakkara takes a good catch to leave Kent three down.
Post update
Glamorgan v Hampshire (18.30 BST)
The weather is set fair at the Swalec stadium in Cardiff where Glamorgan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hampshire.
Both sides are looking to bounce back after losses last week, with Glamorgan going down to a Ravi Bopara-inspired Essex and Hampshire losing out to Kent.
The hosts welcome South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell into their side after his stint with Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, while Hampshire are unchanged, with Yasir Arafat set to make his 200th T20 appearance.
Leicestershire are starting to set themselves a platform following that flurry of wickets after the powerplay.
Niall O'Brien and Grant Elliott are just ticking over at the moment, but it can't be long until O'Brien opens his shoulders.
The sun is now out at New Road as well.......it's not every day you can say that!
WICKET Denly (c Burke b Curran 20)
Kent 51-2 v Surrey (4.2 overs)
Kent have clearly decided that the best way to get over Thursday's defeat at Lord's is to thrash everything to the boundary. It was working rather well for Joe Denly, who crunched Matt Dunn for a straight six to bring up Kent's 50.
The opener has, however departed, hitting the ball straight to James Burke on the leg-side boundary. A disappointing way to get out. Sam Billings is the next man in.
Post update
Kent 38-1 v Surrey (3 overs)
Azhar Mahmood's first two overs have gone for 29. The 40-year-old looks a little rusty - maybe he is still jetlagged from the flight over from India, where he was playing in the IPL?
Sam Northeast has been taking advantage, belting the all-rounder over mid-wicket for a six which, to add to Mahmood's woes, was a no-ball. The resulting free hit goes sailing for four. Just the 20 runs off the over then..
Post update
Leicestershire 74-4 v Worcestershire (10 overs)
Leicestershire have reached the halfway point of their innings at New Road and will probably be slightly disappointed having lost four wickets.
One more wicket for Worcestershire and they will be well on top, but Grant Elliott and Niall O'Brien can take the game away from you quickly.
How is this one going to go?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Boom Boom back for Northants
We are counting down to the start of Northants v Birmingham Bears and Glamorgan v Hampshire at 18:30 BST....back for Northants after a trip home to play for Pakistan is all-rounder Shahid Afridi. His T20 Blast debut for the county two weeks ago was a disappointment when the Steelbacks were beaten by 41 runs by Durham via the Duckworth-Lewis method after he took 2-28 in his four overs of leg-spin.
As well as entertaining the crowds, Afridi has also set himself the task of fostering links between the club and the South Asian community in the area as he explained in an exclusive interview with BBC Sport, which you can read here.
Post update
Kent 22-1 v Surrey (2.2 overs)
A quiet over for Kent as Sam Northeast gets his eye in. Matt Dunn just strays slightly off-line with his final ball and it is clipped away by Joe Denly for another boundary.
Azhar Mahmood returns but the wet outfield is giving the fielders a nightmare. One delivery skids through the fielder's arms, before Northeast slams Mahmood through wicket for another boundary.
WICKET Cosgrove (c D'Oliveira b Senanayake 27)
Leicestershire 59-4 v Worcestershire (7.2 overs)
Leicestershire are collapsing here after such a fine start and it's the skipper Mark Cosgrove who has gone.
It was a poor shot as well as he drilled Sachithra Senanayake straight to cover.
The Foxes have Niall O'Brien and Grant Elliott at the crease though and they are more than capable of changing things.
WICKET Bell-Drummond (c Wilson b Dunn 5)
Kent 9-1 v Surrey (1.2 overs)
Horrible dismissal for Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has been strangled down the leg side by Matt Dunn.
Sam Northeast is the next one in.
Post update
Kent 9-0 v Surrey (1 over)
Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joe Denly have strolled out to bat for Kent, and Bell-Drummond has celebrated the rain stopping by clipping Azhar Mahmood's first ball for four.
Mahmood corrects his line and gets one straight through Denly, but the opener is watchful and drives the Surrey man for another boundary.
WICKET Raine (c Whiteley b D'Oliveira 11)
Leicestershire 56-3 v Worcestershire (6.1 overs)
Ah, just as I said Leicestershire are slightly on top, Ben Raine skies Brett D'Oliveira's first ball to deep mid-wicket and Ross Whiteley holds onto the catch.
The Foxes are scoring well, but wickets are falling regularly which could hinder things.
Post update
Leicestershire 56-2 v Worcestershire (6 overs)
The runs are continuing to flow despite the wicket of Kevin O'Brien in the previous over.
Ben Raine smashes Jack Shantry for six and then two balls later hits him for a boundary.
It's the end of the powerplay and you'd have to say the Foxes have a slight advantage with the scoring rate at more than nine an over.
Kevin O'Brien has gone and it's Worcestershire's promising young all-rounder Ed Barnard who has got the wicket.
O'Brien was trapped on the back foot and the umpire raised his finger - but 17 runs still came off the over.
Ben Raine is the new batsman.
Dropped catch
Leicestershire 29-1 v Worcestershire (4.1 overs)
Colin Munro spills a difficult chance at deep mid-wicket and it's the captain Mark Cosgrove.
Munro seemed to get himself into a good position but it dropped through his hands.
As usually happens, the drop is followed by a couple of boundaries from the Australian.
Post update
Leicestershire 27-1 v Worcestershire (4 overs)
Wow, Kevin O'Brien opens his arms and pulls Joe Leach for a huge six.
I'm not even sure if the Irishman middled that one.
The maximum followed a four as 11 runs came off the over.
Nothing better than a big six........it's what T20 cricket is all about!
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Surrey v Kent
Surrey CricketCopyright: Surrey Cricket
Surrey Cricket: "Executive bin liners doing their job on the commentary table at Beckenham.."
Provided the rain stays away, Kent will begin their innings at 5.55pm, with no overs lost.
Post update
Leicestershire 15-1 v Worcestershire (3 overs)
No further dramas in the third over after that wicket, but you'd have to say the Rapids will be pleased with their start.
Leicestershire have a lot of firepower to come though.
WICKET Eckersley (c Kohler-Cadmore b Shantry 2)
Leicestershire 12-1 v Worcestershire (2.1 overs)
Worcestershire have picked up the first wicket of the evening as Ned Eckersley middles the first ball of Jack Shantry's second over, but hits it straight to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at mid-wicket.
Shantry looked mightily pleased with that.
The new batsman is the dangerous Kevin O'Brien.
Post update
Leicestershire 11-0 v Worcestershire (2 overs)
Worcestershire's surprise package of the season so far, Joe Leach, bowls a much better over and concedes just a single.
That restores a bit of the damage done in the first over from Mark Cosgrove.
Post update
Leicestershire 11-0 v Worcestershire (1 over)
Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove has set the tone for his side with a couple of glorious boundaries off consecutive balls in Jack Shantry's first over.
Shantry looked a bit wayward, which is a rare sight from the left-armer.
The outfield appears to be quite slow after all the rain there has been in Worcester this afternoon.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Bad news from Beckenham...
Kent Cricket: "The covers are back on as the rain falls again. Start to be delayed. Some lovely blue skies around, we hope to get underway shortly."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
BBC Sussex's Adrian Harms: "Angry clouds @SussexCCC will hopefully stay away full radio commentary @BBCSussexSport from 7 #bbccricket."
Follow T20 Blast on BBC Sport
Joe Townsend/BBC SportCopyright: Joe Townsend/BBC Sport
You can listen to ball-by-ball coverage of every match in this season's T20 Blast from BBC local radio stations via the BBC Sport website - commentaries are available on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Just go to the top of this page and click the commentary you wish to hear.
In addition, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will provide commentary of a selected match each Friday, while you can also follow a live text commentary of every set of Friday fixtures during the group phase.
And if you miss any T20 Blast action, there's a weekly podcast to help you catch up.
Team News
Worcestershire v Leicestershire (17:30 BST)
The news from New Road is that firstly and thankfully it is not raining and Worcestershire have won the toss and put Leicestershire into bat.
The Rapids have only made one change from last week's defeat at Birmingham Bears as they bring in New Zealander Colin Munro to replace Alex Gidman.
Leicestershire Foxes are unchanged from Thursday's win over Durham.
Leicestershire: Eckersley, Cosgrove (capt), K O'Brien, Elliott, N O'Brien, Pinner, Wells, Raine, McKay, Taylor, Naik
Team News
Surrey v Kent (17:30 BST)
The rain stopped in Beckenham long enough for the toss, where Kent have won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the heavens have since opened again.
The home side are looking to bounce back from their chastening defeat to Middlesex, but the Spitfires are still without James Tredwell due to injury. Azhar Mahmood and Australian Moises Henriques are set to appear for Surrey. All-rounder Henriques took 11 wickets and made 286 runs in nine appearances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent IPL.
Surrey: Roy, Davies, Sangakkara, Wilson (capt), Ansari, Henriques, Mahmood, Batty, Curran, Burke, Dunn
Aussie pair enter the fray
APCopyright: AP
Other new faces in the T20 Blast this evening are Australia all-rounders James Faulkner and Moises Henriques, who are making their debuts for Lancashire Lightning and Surrey respectively after completing their IPL commitments.
Both have had a brief taste of Test cricket and for Faulkner, in particular, he is hoping to be johnny-on-the-spot if there are injuries in Australia's squad during the Ashes series. He told the Lancashire website: "I'm ready to get stuck in in the T20 and then in the Championship on Sunday. I'm just looking forward to playing in whites again."
Week two recap....part two
GoogleCopyright: Google
At Old Trafford, Lancashire lost five wickets in eight balls as Durham pulled off a remarkable victory.
There was another batting collapse at Taunton from Somerset as they fell five runs short of their victory target against Sussex.
Finally, Leicestershire cruised to a seven-wicket over East Midlands rivals Derbyshire thanks to Niall O'Brien's unbeaten 47 off 27 balls.
Week two recap.....part one
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Ravi Bopara stole the show with bat and ball as Essex beat Glamorgan by five wickets in Cardiff.
Fresh from a stint in the IPL, the all-rounder took 2-25 before smashing 81 not out from 53 balls.
Kent won against Hampshire in a dramatic match which saw the Spitfires score 108 runs from the final 9.2 overs as Alex Blake starred with an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls.
Elsewhere, Birmingham Bears beat local rivals Worcestershire in a low-scoring game at Edgbaston and Yorkshire overcame Nottinghamshire by six wickets.
Tonight's fixtures
Durham's defeat at Leicestershire last night left North Group leaders Yorkshire as the only unbeaten side in the competition, but Mark Stoneman's side have a chance to put the Vikings in their place when the two sides meet at Chester-le-Street, while the second-placed Foxes hope to make it two wins in the space of 24 hours as they travel to New Road to meet Worcestershire Rapids.
There is no game this evening for South Group leaders Gloucestershire, so south-coast neighbours Sussex and Kent both have the chance to leapfrog them - Sussex will have home advantage as they meet Middlesex at Hove, while the Spitfires look to bounce back from last night's 115-run thrashing at Lord's as they take on fifth-placed Surrey at Beckenham.
So here is this evening's full menu (gratuities not included):
Kent v Surrey - Beckenham, 17:30 BST start
Worcestershire v Leicestershire - New Road, 17:30
Glamorgan v Hampshire - Cardiff, 18:30
Northants v Warwickshire - Wantage Road, 18:30
Derbyshire v Lancashire - Derby, 19:00
Durham v Yorkshire - Emirates, 19:00
Essex v Somerset - Chelmsford, 19:00
Sussex v Middlesex - Hove, 19:00
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Tonight is the moment we have all been waiting for (well, maybe not Essex fans) as we finally get to see Chris Gayle play in our T20 competition for Somerset.
The big-hitting Jamaican holds most Twenty20 records - the highest number of runs, the most hundreds, more than 500 sixes - but is he the best T20 batsman in the game?
Let us know what you think.
Get in touch using #bbccricket on Twitter or on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Weather threat?
Of course, there has been some pretty dismal weather across parts of the country earlier today and it could have a part to play in the cricketing entertainment on offer - but let's hope the only thing raining down on the crowds at the various grounds this evening are sixes.
Post update
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Chris Gayle isn't the only player who knows how to clout a cricket ball immense distances, so who else could shine this evening?
Joining the supporting cast tonight is Tillakaratne Dilshan, with 71 sixes and almost 4,000 T20 runs for Sri Lanka to his credit. He plays for Derbyshire against Lancashire.
And don't forget New Zealander Colin Munro, who 66 days ago smashed 23 maximums in making 281 off 167 balls for Northern Districts in Napier - an innings he will never forget.
This evening, he could be nailing 'em at New Road in a Worcestershire Rapids shirt as they play host to Leicestershire. If he finds that form again, all the Foxes bowlers will be able to do is pray.
Post update
Since hitting 12 sixes in making 117 off 57 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on 6 May, Gayle's highest score has been 41.
But will a change of scene relight his fire? Could it be magic? Have a little patience - stay with us and find out.
Post update
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"All the stars are coming out tonight, they're lighting up the sky tonight, for you" - the words of songwriter laureate, and now Broadway composer, Gary Barlow. And in T20 cricket terms there are no stars brighter than Mr Christopher Henry Gayle. From Kingston to Kolkata, from Brisbane to Bulawayo - you name the place, he's hit the ball into the crowd there. And tonight, cricket fans in Chelmsford may be diving for cover when he strides out to the middle to make his Somerset debut. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome again to our live coverage of the T20 Blast.
Post update
Commentaries available on this page: (scroll through the live coverage tab to select your game)
Live Reporting
By Gary Smee, Amy Lofthouse, Felix Keith and Paul Grunill
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Well that is your lot for this evening. Thanks for joining us.
We'll be back with more T20 Blast action for you next Friday. Please join us then.
SOMERSET BEAT ESSEX BY THREE WICKETS
Gayle smashes 92 on Somerset debut
Chris Gayle blasted 92 off 59 balls as he led Somerset to a dramatic three-wicket win against Essex at Chelmsford.
The West Indian, who was making his debut in English T20 cricket, started slowly, scoring just five runs off his first 17 balls.
He then opened his shoulders to hit eight fours and six sixes before falling in the penultimate over and in the end, Somerset had to scramble a single off the final ball to win.
Earlier, Tom Westley (68) and Jesse Ryder (54) helped Essex to 176 all out in their 20 overs.
Read more about Gayle's incredible innings here.
MIDDLESEX BEAT SUSSEX BY 42 RUNS
Malan & Abbott star in Middlesex win
Dawid Malan and Paul Stirling's first-wicket stand of 187 set Middlesex on their way to victory at Hove.
A record T20 partnership for the county, it helped the visitors reach 221-2, with Malan finishing not out on 115.
Luke Wright hit 91 off 47 balls to give Sussex hope, before they lost five wickets for just four runs.
South African paceman Kyle Abbott (5-14) was on a hat-trick twice in the space of four overs as he finished the job for Middlesex.
DURHAM BEAT YORKSHIRE BY SIX RUNS
Jennings ends Yorkshire's unbeaten record
Four wickets for Keaton Jennings helped Durham to victory by seven runs as Yorkshire suffered their first T20 Blast setback of the season.
Durham posted 182-4, with John Hastings taking 21 runs from Tim Bresnan's final over.
And despite 41 by captain Andrew Gale, the Vikings lost wickets at crucial times as they came up short on 176-8.
DERBYSHIRE BEAT LANCASHIRE BY 5 WICKETS
Derbyshire enjoy comfortable victory
Derbyshire's top-drawer opening pair of Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan were the difference as they earned a comfortable win over Lancashire.
The visitors managed just 127-9 from their 20 overs, despite 41 by Alex Davies, as Wayne White took 3-21 and Tony Palladino 2-22.
Amla (51) and Dilshan (38) then put on 93 and despite losing a few late wickets, the hosts got home with 14 balls remaining.
BIRMINGHAM BEARS BEAT NORTHANTS BY FIVE WICKETS
Bears beat Northants in last-all thriller
Birmingham Bears beat Northants with four byes from the final delivery of the game to secure their second win of the season.
Richard Levi made 58 for the Steelbacks, but no other batsman passed 20 as they totalled 146-7 from their 20 overs.
It was not a big score, but despite Will Porterfield's unbeaten 55, the Bears still needed nine from the last over, bowled by Azharullah.
They drew level with one ball remaining and with wicketkeeper Adam Rossington up to the stumps the ball flew away to the boundary - a defeat for Northants which left them bottom of North Group.
HAMPSHIRE BEAT GLAMORGAN BY 21 RUNS
Wood spell seals Hants victory
Hampshire's bowlers restricted Glamorgan to just 127-7 at the Swalec Stadium as they secured their second win of the season.
Sean Ervine top scored with 49 and Will Smith made 30 to help the visitors to 148-8 after they had been 39-4.
Chris Wood then produced T20 career-best figures of 4-16 to undermine the Glamorgan run-chase.
Captain Jacques Rudolph made 38, but fell straight after a rain interruption and when Mark Wallace was dismissed by Yasir Arafat, playing his 200th T20 match, the game slipped away from the Welsh county.
Full match report
WORCESTERSHIRE BEAT LEICESTERSHIRE BY SIX WICKETS
Mitchell leads by example for Rapids
Daryl Mitchell's half century and a quickfire 26 not out from Ross Whiteley guided Worcestershire to a convincing win against Leicestershire at New Road.
A number of batsmen got starts for the Foxes, but wickets tumbled throughout their innings as they could only muster 147-6.
Worcestershire were wobbling when Colin Munro was dismissed to leave them 59-3, but Mitchell's 58 followed by Whiteley's big-hitting finished the game in style.
KENT BEAT SURREY BY 23 RUNS
Northeast makes the difference
Brilliant batting by Sam Northeast enabled Kent to bounce back positively from Thursday's defeat at Middlesex with victory over Surrey.
Northeast's 96 came from just 47 balls and included seven sixes, but he was starved of the strike in the final few overs.
Surrey's reply started disastrously when they lost two early wickets in the first over, but Moises Henriques kept them in with a chance.
The Australian all-rounder made 63 runs but once he departed, Surrey were unable to find the boundaries they nedeed.
Post update
Before we wrap up our coverage, let's just take a look back at our eight matches in tonight's T20 Blast programme, which were all played to a finish despite today's dodgy weather in parts of the country.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Somerset director of cricket Matthew Maynard: "Welcome to @SomersetCCC @henrygayle Decent debut that!! #wearesomerset #blackbird #WorldBoss"
Post-match verdict
Hampshire bowler Chris Wood told BBC Radio Solent
"To get 148 after being 20-3 was a great effort with the wicket deteriorating.
"We managed to get a score somehow and defended it unbelievably well.
"I've struggled a bit in the first two games so it's nice to put in a match-winning performance. Obviously it's a format that I love and I back myself a hundred per cent."
Post-match verdict
Sussex captain Luke Wright told BBC Sussex
"It's always going to be a tough ask whenever someone scores over 200 - you've got to bat really really well.
"It was nice to give the crowd a game and put up a fight, but there are things to improve on with the ball.
"Credit to them, they batted really well, but we would have liked to have shut them down a little bit better than we did. But sometimes you've just got to say well played."
Post-match verdict
Essex bowler Reece Topley told BBC Essex
"(Chris) Gayle bided his time very nicely. He was slow at the start and we thought we were on top of him but then his class came through.
"It was a great game of cricket and it's one that we're all very proud to be a part of.
"It was a really gritty and dirty game and your passion comes out. More often than not, the side that normally wants it the most comes out on top."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego: "O.M.Gayle..... #Boss"
Post-match verdict
Northants captain Alex Wakely, on their loss to Birmingham Bears
"It was a very good game of T20 cricket. We were probably 20 runs short and their two best bowlers knocked us back a bit after the powerplay.
"We put a great effort in to defend it, but this game is about small margins.
"If every game ended like that, you'd be a happy spectator, but I'm beginning to think here that if you score 160 on this ground, you'll win more than you lose."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Test Match Special's Ebony Rainford-Brent: Gayle what a legend! 92! Asked if he got in the nets to prepare - "No ... But I did a bit of mental training!"
Post-match verdict
Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph, on their 21-run loss to Hampshire
"The fact that we lost three wickets for the first 10 runs put us a bit behind the eight-ball.
"We still needed just over 90 runs in the last 60 balls with wickets in hand, and you should potentially back yourself.
"I think we lost a little bit of momentum when the rain came, but it is not an excuse. We got to be a little bit hard on ourselves."
Post-match verdict
Lancashire captain Steven Croft, on their defeat by Derbyshire
"We started slow and never got anything going. We had no momentum and it wasn't a great batting performance and the score was always going to be under-par."
Post-match verdict
Leicestershire head coach Andrew McDonald, on their loss to Worcestershire
"We sort of let ourselves down. We went away from the game plan and we know, when we play the game plan, it works.
"It's slightly disappointing, but if you do stray away from it, you know the result you're going to get and we weren't on the right side of it tonight.
"I was just a little bit disappointed in those moments when we strayed away from what has made us so good over the last couple of games.
"But we'll continually learn and hopefully, by the time we go out there next time, we'll get better."
Post-match verdict
Birmingham Bears batsman William Porterfield, on their last ball win over Northants
"It was a bit tight in the end but we always knew that if one of us batted through and Rikki Clarke and Ateeq Javid produced their cameos, we'd get there in the end.
"We didn't expect it to go to the final ball, but it did and we got over the line."
Post-match verdict
Derbyshire's Wes Durston, on their win over Lancashire
"It was a very solid performance, we won the game in the first half and then our overseas opening partnership killed the match.
"It didn't really matter about the late wickets because we were trying to get the runs to enhance our net run-rate."
Post-match verdict
Chris Adams
Former Sussex captain at Hove
"Perhaps Sussex need to invest in the batters, you look at tonight you need experience in the top order."
Post-match verdict
Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell, on their win over Leicestershire
"It was a good performance. They got off to a bit of a flyer in their innings, but then we pegged them back, particularly in the middle overs.
"I thought 150 made it par or just a shade under par.
"I thought that, if we were to bat well, we would get somewhere near and obviously it proved a bit of a cruise with the way Ross Whiteley came in and struck it.
"He made some of the batters look pretty silly, the way he kept clearing the ropes."
DURHAM BEAT YORKSHIRE BY SIX RUNS
Durham 182-4 (20 overs) v Yorkshire 176-8 (20 overs)
An excellent final over from John Hastings ensured Durham ended Yorkshire's unbeaten T20 streak.
Andrew Gale top-scored with 41 but Yorkshire lost too many wickets in clusters and struggled as Durham took the pace off the ball.
Part-time bowler Keaton Jennings finished with 4-37 as Yorkshire ended six runs short.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Derbyshire's Alex Hughes: "Get in lads! Great first win of comp. You beauty @wayneAwhite."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Kevin Hand
BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"Franchises, huh? 2 amazing matches the last 2 nights! Block it off later in the summer and the product is there to work with. #bbccricket"
WICKET Plunkett (b Arshad 17)
Yorkshire 154-7 v Durham (18.1 overs, target 183)
Liam Plunkett's valiant effort has ended as he take a huge heave at Usman Arshad and is clean bowled. Tim Bresnan has been joined by Adil Rashid, but with 29 runs required from 10 balls, it's looking like a Durham victory.
Post-match verdict
Surrey all-rounder Moises Henriques, on their defeat by Kent
"It's very disappointing to lose the match, but nice for me to make a good start personally and to show the team what I can do.
"They got a few too many runs at the start of their innings, and we kept losing wickets throughout our reply which made it very difficult."
Post update
Yorkshire 153-7 v Durham (18 overs, target 183)
Liam Plunkett is trying his best to keep Yorkshire in the game, but it looks like being all in vain.
Keaton Jennings has finished his four-over spell with figures of 4-37 after he had Jack Leaning caught on the boundary for nine.
Plunkett and Tim Bresnan are giving it their best shot though, with Bresnan dispatchings a full toss from John Hastings to the boundary and Plunkett picking Usman Arshad off for back-to-back boundaries.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"Fair play Somerset - they did the job. It's been an incredible match.
"Chris Gayle came to the party today and set them up in a brilliant position.
"I think Essex will be gutted today because they gave it away, in a few areas. They got done by being just under par."
SOMERSET BEAT ESSEX BY THREE WICKETS
Essex 176 (20 overs) v Somerset 177-7 (20 overs)
Somerset win off the final ball! What a finish.
After Sohail Tanvir was dismissed with the first ball of the over, Max Waller and Lewis Gregory simply could not get Ravi Bopara away.
However with one run needed off one ball, the pair scampered a single and saw Somerset home.
That was only half the story though. The game will be remembered for Chris Gayle's 92 off 59 balls on his Somerset debut.
MIDDLESEX BEAT SUSSEX BY 42 RUNS
Middlesex 221-2 (20 overs) v Sussex 179-9 (20 overs)
Inspired bowling by South African paceman Kyle Abbott secured Middlesex's second win in successive days as they outplayed Sussex Sharks at Hove.
Abbott was twice on a hat-trick as he took 5-14 from his four overs - the second best T20 figures for Middlesex, behind Murali Kartik's 5-13 against Essex at Lord's in 2007.
After Dawid Malan's unbeaten 115 earlier in the game, Sussex were still in the hunt while Luke Wright was at the crease, but he eventually fell to Abbott for 91.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Is Chris Gayle the most exciting batsman in the T20 Blast this season?
Get in touch and let us know your views, via #bbccricket on twitter or text 81111
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"The game is still alive. You can just sense the atmosphere! The crowd are loving this."
WICKET Tanvir (c Topley b Bopara 1)
Somerset 172-7 v Essex (19.1 overs, target 177)
Sohail Tanvir hits Ravi Bopara miles into the air, but Reece Topley remains calm and takes the catch.
Can Essex still win this?
Somerset need five runs off five balls.
Post update
Somerset 172-6 v Essex (19 overs, target 177)
Tom Cooper smacks his first ball for six, but is then run out by Ravi Bopara next ball.
Somerset need five runs off the final over.
Bopara will bowl it.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"Chris Gayle came here to entertain and he did exactly that. The sixes he has hit - he hit them into a different stratosphere!"
WICKET Pyrah (c Pringle b Jennings 5)
Yorkshire 104-6 v Durham (13.4 overs, target 183)
Rich Pyrah hits part-time bowler Keaton Jennings for four before he tries to repeat the shot and lofts a catch to Ryan Pringle on the boundary.
It's been an excellent performance from Jennings, who has figures of 3-0-25-3. Jack Leaning is doing his best to ruin the fun though as he launches Jennings for six over the legside.
WICKET Gayle (c Bopara b Topley 92)
Somerset 164-5 v Essex (18.2 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle is gone, but only after putting Somerset on the brink of victory with a sensational 92 off 59 balls.
The West Indian tried to hit Reece Topley for six but smacks it straight to Ravi Bopara at deep mid-wicket.
He will be disappointed to miss out on his 15th T20 century, but what an innings.
Post update
Yorkshire 98-5 v Durham (13 overs, target 183)
Andrew Gale has gone and you'd suspect Yorkshire have gone with him. He played Paul Collingwood down towards the boundary, but went too far back into his crease and trod on his stumps.
With Gale gone for 41, Jack Leaning - who scored a century in the County Championship this week - has been joined by Richard Pyrah. Durham have been excellent in the field and they've been well-supported by a crowd of 5,000.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"That was a big wicket. If Tait can get another wicket it would really throw the game in Essex's favour."
WICKET Allenby (c Smith b Tait 19)
Somerset 159-4 v Essex (17.4 overs, target 177)
It's not the wicket Essex wanted, but they'll certainly take it as Jim Allenby skies a Shaun Tait delivery and Greg Smith takes the catch.
More importantly it was a dot ball.
DERBYSHIRE BEAT LANCASHIRE BY FIVE WICKETS
Derbyshire 128-5 (17.4 overs) v Lancashire (127-9) 20 overs)
After a mid-innings stumbled Derbyshire pick up their first T20 Blast win of the summer after outplaying Lancashire Lightning, last year's beaten finalists.
Having managed only a modest total, Lancashire needed to make early inroads but a stand of 93 in 10 overs between Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan all but ended the contest.
Shiv Thakor hit the winning run through mid-off, while Jordan Clark was Lancashire's most successful bowler with 2-30.
WICKET (Wright c Compton b Abbott 91)
Sussex 157-6 v Middlesex (16.3 overs, target 222)
That could be game over for Sussex as Luke Wright and Chris Jordan fall to successive deliveries from Kyle Abbott following a fifth-wicket stand of 84.
Skipper Wright batted brilliantly for 91, made from only 47 balls, and he struck five sixes before holing out in the deep attempting another.
Jordan then drilled the next ball to cover on 35, with Middlesex's total of 221-2 now looking a long way distant.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"To be able to perform under this pressure, with guys he doesn't even know, is incredible (from Chris Gayle)."
Post update
Somerset 157-3 v Essex (17 overs, target 177)
New balls please! Chris Gayle gets down on one knee and launches Graham Napier for a massive six and then follows it up with another maximum.
Somerset are racing to victory and need just 20 off the final three overs. Gayle is 86 not out.
Simply amazing.
HAMPSHIRE BEAT GLAMORGAN BY 21 RUNS
Glamorgan 127-8 (20 overs) v Hampshire 148-8 (20 overs)
Hampshire restricted Glamorgan to 127 from their 20 overs to complete an excellent 21-run win.
Chris Wood was the star, taking career-best T20 figures of 4-16. Jacques Rudolph made 38 and Mark Wallace 37, but the Hampshire bowlers tightened the screw with regular wickets to secure the victory.
Earlier Sean Ervine top scored for the visitors with 49, and Will Smith made 30.
WICKET Maxwell (lbw Jennings 8)
Yorkshire 93-4 v Durham (11.3 overs, 183 required)
This is slipping away from Yorkshire's grasp. He takes a huge heave at Keaton Jennings and is rapped straight on the pad. Chester-le-Street erupts as a furious Maxwell stomps back to the dug-out.
He'd chanced his arm earlier in his innings with a hoick at his first ball that just fell short of Scott Borthwick in the deep. It's down to Andrew Gale now.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"There are not many people in the game who are capable of this. When you see Chris Gayle hit those sixes, it is really something else.
"Somerset have just crept in front of where Essex were at this point."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Kevin Hand
BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"Sussex chased 226 to beat Essex at Chelmsford last year - second highest T20 chase behind Windies 232 target v SA in January."
Post update
Somerset 143-3 v Essex (16 overs, target 177)
Jim Allenby is in on the act now as he hits Shaun Tait for a maximum off the first ball of his third over.
Tait follows it up with a couple of wides, but no more boundaries.
Somerset are now favourites for this game. They need just 34 off 24 balls.
Post update
Glamorgan 109-8 v Hampshire (18 overs, target 149)
The game has rapidly gone downhill for Glamorgan since the resumption after the rain.
Danny Briggs, who before this game averaged 10.15 with the ball against the Welsh side, dismissed Craig Meschede before Yasir Arafat had Mark Wallace caught for 37.
Chris Wood has just picked up the wickets of Wayne Parnell and Andrew Salter in a single over to leave the hosts in an almost impossible position, needing 40 runs from 12 balls.
Post update
Yorkshire 80-3 v Durham (10 overs, target 183)
Yorkshire have ridden their luck at Chester-le-Street, with Jonny Bairstow dropped early in his innings. The wicketkeeper responds by launching the ball into the stands for six.
Andrew Gale flashes hard at Paul Coughlin and gets an outside edge that flies high over the keeper's head for four and a ramp-shot to the leg-side boundary brings him another four, but Keaton Jennings bowls Bairstow four balls into his spell to put Yorkshire on the back-foot again. In comes Glenn Maxwell...
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"You just saw the crowd's reaction (to that dropped catch). That was the moment. But instead, the body language has now completely shifted.
"Chris Gayle will now be wanting to really capitalise on that moment."
Dropped catch
Somerset 131-3 v Essex (15 overs, target 177)
Oh dear, you do not drop Chris Gayle, but that's exactly what David Masters has done.
Gayle slashes Reece Topley to third man but Masters can't hold on and the ball rolls for four.
To make things worse, the balls either side of the catch also went for four.
And to finish things off a huge six down the ground. Topley went for 21 off that over.
Gayle is now motoring and 72 not out.
Post-match verdict
Kent captain Sam Northeast, on their win over Surrey
"It was important that we bounced back in this game after being beaten so heavily at Lord's last night.
"We had a long discussion after that Middlesex game and a lot of plans were drawn up for this match.
"The main thing is that we executed those plans, and the character of the team shone through.
"We are a young team, with no overseas players, and perhaps we are a bit inconsistent because of that."
Post update
Sussex 120-4 v Middlesex (13 overs, target 222)
Sussex skipper Luke Wright is still going strong at Hove, having reached a 31-ball half century with a six off James Franklin.
He followed that with a four and two successive sixes in the New Zealander's next over, but it is still a tall order for the Sharks.
Wright has now been joined by Chris Jordan following the departure of Harry Finch and one senses this could be the crucial partnership if they are to get close to Middlesex's score.
Gayle (41 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes)
Somerset 110-3 v Essex (14 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle has his 48th, yes 48th, T20 half-century.
He brings it up by launching Ravi Bopara for a huge leg-side six.
Gayle is simply extraordinary - after looking completely out of sorts he is now firing.
Post update
Ebony Rainford-Brent
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"It's a really good time to get that wicket for Somerset. They needed a breakthrough."
BIRMINGHAM BEARS BEAT NORTHANTS BY 5 WICKETS
Birmingham Bears 150-5 (20 overs) v Northants 146-7 (20 overs)
The Bears appeared to be cruising to a win over Northants, but left themselves with nine needed from Azharullah's final over.
After two wides and four singles Ateeq Javid was run out pushing for the three runs needed to win. That left Will Porterfield needing a single from the last ball of the match.
With Adam Rossington up to the stumps Azharullah's delivery ran away for four byes to give the visitors their second win of the season in dramatic fashion and leave Northants winless from two matches.
WICKET Hildreth (b Napier 18)
Somerset 92-3 v Essex (12.4 overs, target 177)
James Hildreth launches Graham Napier over square leg for six, but Napier bowls him the following ball with a wonderful yorker.
This may sound obvious, but Chris Gayle holds the key here. He's 45 not out.
WICKET Dilshan (run out 28)
Derbyshire 99-3 v Lancashire (12.2 overs)
Surely Derbyshire aren't going to throw this away against Lancashire - but after Tom Poynton is caught off the final ball of James Faulkner's third over, Tillakaratne Dilshan is run out for 38 by a direct hit from Arron Lilley.
The home side are still in the driving seat, however, with in-form Chesney Hughes striding to the middle to join Wes Durston.
Post update
Yorkshire 46-2 v Durham (7 overs, target 183)
Not the greatest start for Yorkshire as Alex Lees it caught at mid-off by Calum MacLeod for just nine. Lees was frustrated as Usman Arshad took the pace off the ball. He hammered it firmly but straight to the waiting MacLeod.
Yorkshire will need to replicate Durham's innings - play carefully and then try and blast it at the end with wickets in hand. Andrew Gale has been joined by Jonny Bairstow, who has been in fine form of late.
John Hastings has been excellent with the ball. By mixing up his paces he's frustrating Yorkshire. All going Durham's way at the moment.
Post update
Somerset 79-2 v Essex (11 overs, target 177)
Forget what I was saying about Chris Gayle playing a sedate innings - he's suddenly 42 off 36 balls.
The big man hits Shaun Tait's final ball of the over for four, as Somerset find themselves in this game.
This is why Gayle is the most wanted man in T20 cricket.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Charles Dagnall
BBC Test Match Special at Chelmsford
"Can't tweet as commentating! Gayle has hit two of the biggest 6's seen at Chelmsford!! 5 live sports extra now!"
Post update
Somerset 68-2 v Essex (10 overs, target 177)
There you go, we've lost our first cricket ball.
Chris Gayle slog sweeps Tom Westley out of the ground and then follows it up with an even bigger maximum into the flats.
That over has gone for 19.
We could be in for an exciting half-hour. 'Gayle Force' is here!
WICKET Amla (b Clark 51)
Derbyshire 93-1 v Lancashire (10.3 overs, target 128)
Having struck a four and six off Jordan Clark to bring up a 36-ball half century, Hashim Amla gets a little bit too confident. Down on one keen outside off stump and looking to flick the ball down to fine leg, he is bowled by a well pitched-up delivery.
However, with only 35 needed and over nine overs to get them in, it is only a momentary setback for Derbyshire, who still have Tillakaratne Dilshan not out at the other end and are firmyl on course for their first T20 win of the season.
Post update
Somerset 49-2 v Essex (9 overs, target 177)
The pace of Shaun Tait has worked as the Australian traps Peter Trego lbw and Somerset are in trouble.
We all know Chris Gayle can launch the ball out of the ground, but this game is slipping away from Somerset.
Post update
Sussex 65-3 v Middlesex (7 overs, target 222)
Does the Sussex Sharks' mascot have that sinking feeling? Not while Luke Wright is still at the crease and giving the home fans something to get their teeth into. A six and two fours in one over from spinner Nathan Sowter keeps the scoreboard ticking over, but the loss of Craig Cachopa - a second victim for paceman James Harris - was another blow to their chances of overhauling Middlesex's daunting total.
Post update
Somerset 46-1 v Essex (8 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle is continuing his sedate innings as he pats the off-spin of Tom Westley for three singles.
We all know that can change, but it may need to quickly as Somerset need 131 runs off 12 overs.
Shaun Tait is into the attack.
Post update
Birmingham Bears 114-3 v Northants (16 overs, target 147 runs)
Birmingham Bears have lost the wickets of Tom Lewis and Laurie Evans to Azharullah, but Rikki Clarke has joined Will Porterfield with the game tight as it nears its conclusion.
Clarke has just hooked Rory Kleinveldt over the stands for six in an over costing 12 runs, leaving the Bears requiring 34 from 24 balls to win.
Post update
Yorkshire 14-1 v Durham (2 overs, target 183)
Andrew Hodd has fallen early in Yorkshire's chase, trapped lbw by Paul Coughlin for just two.
Captain Andrew Gale, who has been in good form in the last few games, has been joined by Alex Lees, who is scratching around for a bit of form. Gale however is free-flowing, blasting Coughlin through the covers for four.
Durham's fielding has been excellent early on, typified by a one-handed pick up from Usman Arshad that limited a certain boundary to just one run.
It's raining
Glamorgan 84-4 v Hampshire (13.2 overs, target 149)
Straight after the wicket of Jacques Rudolph the players are coming off in Cardiff. The covers are making their way onto the pitch, so we are in for a delay.
Glamorgan require 65 from 40 balls, but they are nine runs behind on Duckworth-Lewis method, so if there is no more play the visitors will win.
The Welsh side will be praying to the weather gods.
Post update
Derbyshire 68-0 v Lancashire (7 overs, target 128)
'Cakewalk' - it's a strange expression isn't it, given that cakes do not, as a general rule, have legs. But is is an appropriate expression to describe events at Derby where Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan look like making short work of chasing down Lancashire's below-par total.
After initially being outscored by his partner, Dilshan produced a burst of four-six-four off successive deliveries from James Faulkner and followed that with two boundaries in the next over bowled by spinner Stephen Parry.
Post update
Somerset 37-1 v Essex (6 overs, target 177)
Chris Gayle has arrived in England everybody!
Having made just 6 from 18 balls, Gayle smears David Masters through mid-off before smashing one through the covers.
He has such tremendous power and that was demonstrated there.
Post update
Sussex 35-2 v Middlesex (4 overs, target 222)
Luke Wright is certainly up for the challenge but the loss of two early wickets has seriously undermined Sussex's chances of chasing down their target.
Following Dawid Malan's unbeaten 115 for Middlesex, Wright has signalled his intent with a six and a couple of early boundaries.
But opening partner Chris Nash was bowled by Kyle Abbott and, perhaps crucially, Mahela Jayawardene dollies a catch to Eoin Morgan off James Harris in the next over after making only five.
WICKET Trescothick (c Masters b Napier 20)
Somerset 26-1 v Essex (4.5 overs, target 177)
Somerset have lost their first-wicket as Marcus Trescothick gets a thick edge off Graham Napier and the ball flies to David Masters who juggles the ball before claiming the catch.
Chris Gayle is really struggling so far. He's just five not out off 17 balls.
The required run-rate has just climbed above 10.
WICKET Rudolph (c Smith b Ervine 38)
Glamorgan 82-4 v Hampshire (12.5 overs, target 149)
Important breakthrough for Hampshire. After a partnership of 69 runs between Jacques Rudolph and Mark Wallace, the medium pace of Sean Ervine finds the wicket.
Rudolph aims for the legside boundary but Will Smith takes the catch and the run-rate is up to 9.5 an-over.
Post update
Derbyshire 37-0 v Lancashire (4 overs, target 128)
With batsmen of the experience of Hashim Amla and Tillakaratne Dilshan at the crease, victory should be a formality for Derbyshire after an undistinguished batting effort by Lancashire.
Amla has been the dominant partner so far, collecting four boundaries before launching a six off Jordan Clark, and it will take some remarkable bowling by the Red Rose county from here on in to deny them.
Post update
Durham 182-4 v Yorkshire (20 overs)
A late burst from John Hastings helped Durham to 182-4 against Yorkshire at Chester-le-Street.
Hastings' powerful hitting, including a huge six into the stands off Matthew Fisher, brought him 37 not out off 16 balls and helped the home side set a testing target.
Liam Plunkett picked up two wickets against his old club, but Tim Bresnan was expensive, conceding 21 runs from the final over, including three boundaries and one six.
Post update
Somerset 18-0 v Essex (3 overs, target 177)
Marcus Trescothick, who actually has a higher strike rate in T20 cricket than Chris Gayle, hits Reece Topley for three fours in his second over.
After slamming one to the mid-wicket fence, he gets lucky as a top edge flies over the keeper.
At the other end, Gayle is on 3 off 11 balls.
Post update
Somerset 5-0 v Essex (2 overs, target 177)
David Masters bowls another tight over for Essex as Chris Gayle is kept quiet once again.
Masters, who is no more than a medium-pacer these days, even beats Gayle with the final ball.
Chelmsford is expectant, Gayle looks as relaxed as ever.
KENT BEAT SURREY BY 23 RUNS
Kent 193-8 (20 overs) v Surrey 170-8 (20 overs)
Despite a valiant 63 from 47 balls by Moises Henriques, Surrey were unable to chase down Kent's total at Beckenham.
Chasing 194 for victory, they lost two wickets in the first over and the run-rate continued to climb from then on.
Cameos from Kumar Sangakkara and Henriques gave Surrey some hope, but two wickets from Matt Coles and Fabian Cowdrey ensured Kent bounced back from Thursday's chastening defeat at Middlesex in fine style, thanks mainly to Sam Northeast's 96 off 47 balls.
Post update
Lizzy Ammon
BBC Sport at Wantage Road
"Birmingham Bears are making light work of their chase here at Wantage Road.
"William Porterfield is leading the chase and has played a combination of classic drives and more aggressive one day shots and has moved swiftly to 24. Tom Lewis has come to the crease with intent and they've just brought up the 50 from eight overs."
Post update
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at the Swalec Stadium
"There's an almost ironic cheer from the home fans as Mark Wallace hits only the second boundary of Glamorgan's innings in the sixth over.
"At 23-3, the hosts' attempts to reach their target of 149 have not started well.
"And with the temperature dropping in Cardiff, those inside the ground are beginning to lose heart."
Post update
Somerset 1-0 v Essex (1 over, target 177)
Erm, where's Chris Gayle?
The West Indian fails to score off his first five balls before knocking Reece Topley for a single on the off-side.
I'm not sure it will stay that mellow, but what a start for Topley and Essex.
Post update
Glamorgan 37-3 v Hampshire (7 overs, target 149)
Mark Wallace decides attack is the best form of defence and slaps West Indian fast bowler Fidel Edwards for a maximum.
Jacques Rudolph, meanwhile, has scored just eight runs from 15 deliveries, but Glamorgan are surely better set with the experienced South African at the crease.
Post update
Former Sussex captain Chris Adams
BBC Sussex & BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"That was absolutely magnificent from Middlesex. Everything is going well for them so far this season, they are on a high.
"They look a big threat in the competition this year.
"This is a great wicket. It's a really, really good surface, so credit to the groundsman.
"Sussex are certainly not out of this game yet but I am a little bit disappointed with their execution of skills tonight."
Post update
Durham 123-4 v Yorkshire (16.1 overs)
Durham are limbering up for a big finish at Chester-le-Street. They've kept the scoreboard ticking over with plenty of singles, but they will need some firepower in their final overs.
Liam Plunkett has returned to the attack and Paul Collingwood hangs back from playing two quick deliveries. Glenn Maxwell isn't so lucky - his second ball is lofted by Collingwood for six as Maxwell's third over flies away for 17.
Plunkett has the last laugh, however, as he clean bowls his former skipper for 32.
Post update
Birmingham Bears 39-1 v Northants (6 overs, target 147)
The visitors just appeared to have had a profitable powerplay when Rory Kleinveldt induced an edge from Bears' captain Varun Chopra with Adam Rossington taking the catch behind the stumps.
Tom Lewis, playing just his third T20 match, joins Will Porterfield in the middle.
That's a record
Middlesex 221-2 (20 overs) v Sussex
Middlesex achieve their highest total in T20 cricket as Dawid Malan finishes unbeaten on 115 - beating their 213-4 at Old Deer Park in Richmond against Glamorgan in 2010..
The left-hander struck three sixes and 14 fours in his 64-ball effort and it will take something really special from Sussex Sharks to reach that target, but with the likes of Luke Wright and Mahela Jayawardene in their side, they have the men to provide it.
50 Henriques (37 balls, three fours, three sixes)
Surrey 144-6 v Kent (16 overs, target 194)
A seventh T20 half-century for Moises Henriques, who is keeping Surrey in this game.
He's been joined at the crease at Azhar Mahmood, who is throwing his bat at anything and everything. He charges down the wicket to loft Fabian Cowdrey for six before crashing the same bowler through the covers.
Mahmood however tries to play one big shot too many and Calum Haggett has him caught on the boundary for 18 from just seven balls. Henriques is joined by captain Gareth Batty.
Post update
Essex 176 all out v Somerset (20 overs)
Alfonso Thomas has just taken three wickets in the final over as Essex's innings came to a bit of a standstill in the final few overs.
After Jesse Ryder and Tom Westley put on 90 for the first wicket in 8.1 overs, I think it's fair to say the Chelmsford faithful will be a little disappointed with their team's final total.
Thomas ended with 4-37 while Jim Allenby took 3-10.
In ten minutes or so, it's Chris Gayle's turn to show us what he can do. Excited?!
Post update
Lancashire 127-9 v Derbyshire (20 overs)
I said earlier that Alex Davies would do well to get Lancashire over 120, but that's exactly what the wicket-keeper has done.
He is run out with the final ball, but only after making 41 off 26 balls.
Wayne White starred for Derbyshire with 3-21 and the Falcons will know this is a very gettable score.
Post update
Former Sussex captain Chris Adams
BBC Sussex & BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"That's a richly-deserved 100 (by Dawid Malan), faultless from the very first ball that he faced.
"Yes, it's a good scoring pitch, but that has been a terrific innings."
100 Malan (58 balls, two sixes, 13 fours)
Middlesex 201-2 (19 overs) v Sussex
That's a brilliant effort by Dawid Malan, who reaches his second T20 century with two runs off Ollie Robinson, who misses out on a hat-trick after dismissing Paul Stirling and Eoin Morgan with the final two balls of his previous over.
Malan, who made 103 off 54 balls against Lancashire in 2008, achieves his highest T20 score as he belts the next two deliveries from Robinson for four and six.
Post update
Glamorgan 14-3 v Hampshire (4 overs, target 149)
Big wicket for Hampshire. Chris Wood produces another breakthrough, bowling Colin Ingram for just seven runs.
Hampshire know how dangerous the South African can be and will be glad to see the back of him.
Post update
Birmingham Bears 12-0 v Northants (3 overs, target 147)
Birmingham Bears have made a steady start to their run chase at Wantage Road, with a boundary each for openers Varun Chopra and Will Porterfield.
David Willey and Rory Kleinveldt are sharing the ball for Northants and will be happy with their first few overs.
Post update
Surrey 115-5 v Kent (14 overs) - Surrey need 79 runs from 36 balls
Joe Denly drops Moises Henriques - a straightforward catch that goes in and out of Denly's hands - but Gary Wilson is stumped three balls later to give Fabian Cowdrey his first wicket of the T20 season.
Kent will be pleased to see the back of Wilson and Zafar Ansari edges his second ball through to Sam Billings, who takes a fine catch, but while Henriques is still there, there is hope for the visitors.
Post update
Former Sussex captain Chris Adams
BBC Sussex & BBC London 94.9 at Hove
"Hats off to Paul Stirling - that was a brilliant innings.
"He was helped by some pretty average bowling from Sussex but give credit where it is due. That was marvellous."
WICKET (Stirling b Robinson 88, Morgan c Jordan b Robinson 0)
Middlesex 187-2 v Sussex (17 overs)
Middlesex openers Paul Stirling and Dawid Malan are five runs short of a new highest partnership record in English domestic T20 cricket when Stirling is finally bowled by Ollie Robinson for 88.
He hit four sixes and 10 fours in his 47-ball knock, with their stand worth 187, but Sussex are celebrating again moments later as Robinson has Eoin Morgan caught by Chris Jordan for a golden duck to leave him on a hat-trick at the start of his next over.
Post update
Durham 80-3 v Yorkshire (11 overs)
Adil Rashid comes back from a difficult first over to have Calum MacLeod caught on the long-off boundary for eight.
In the next over Glenn Maxwell claims his first T20 wicket for Yorkshire as Phil Mustard falls for 39, caught at long-on by Adil Rashid.
Gordon Muchall has been joined at the crease by Paul Collingwood, veteran of 106 T20 games. He's off the mark straight away, running hard to take five runs from his first three balls.
Post update
Kalika Mehta
BBC Hereford & Worcester at New Road
"The New Road faithful cheered loudly as Ross Whiteley launched the ball in the hoardings to give Worcestershire their first T20 victory for the season in the evening sun.
"Darly Mitchell's measured half-century and superb bowling spell which saw him take 1-13 from his four overs was the difference between the two sides."
Post update
Essex 157-5 v Somerset (17 overs)
Tom Westley's half-century has given Essex a good chance of setting a sizeable total at Chelmsford - and they may need it with Chris Gayle waiting in the wings.
The hosts have just lost James Foster but Graham Napier will be looking to finish the innings with some maximums.
Well, just as I write that, Napier is out for 8 and Essex are 166-6.
Post update
Glamorgan 7-2 v Hampshire (2 overs) - target 149 to win
Glamorgan have made a shaky start to their chase as Ben Wright is bowled by off-spinner Will Smith's second ball of the innings.
Chris Cooke follows him back to the pavilion the following over as Chris Wood sneaks an inswinger through the batsman's defence.
Just what Hampshire needed!
Post update
Surrey 102-3 v Kent (12 overs) - Surrey need 92 more from eight overs
Some good yorkers from Calum Haggett has slowed Surrey down. Moises Henriques and Gary Wilson can take just four runs from his third over, in almost a mirror image of the Kent innings when Henriques and James Burke tightened things for Surrey.
Fabian Cowdrey strays slightly and Henriques whips him to the boundary, and three consecutive wides add more easy runs to the Surrey score.
WORCESTERSHIRE BEAT LEICESTERSHIRE BY SIX WICKETS
Leicestershire 147-6 (20 overs) v Worcestershire 149-4 (17.4 overs)
Ross Whiteley has ends this game in a hurry for Worcestershire as he blasts 26 not out off just 11 balls to see his side home.
The all-rounder smashes Ben Raine for a four and two maximums in the final over as the Rapids race the victory with 14 balls to spare.
That's a fine way for Daryl Mitchell's men to bounce back after the loss at Birmingham Bears.
Post update
Lancashire 85-6 v Derbyshire (15 overs)
The wheels have completely come off in this Lancashire innings as they find themselves six wickets down.
Alex Davies is still at the crease on 17 not out, but he will do well to get them to anything over 120.
You have to feel that will not be enough, but maybe this will be a low scoring classic?
Post update
Durham 70-1 v Yorkshire (9 overs)
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been brought into the Yorkshire attack and Phil Mustard greets him by hitting his second ball for six.
Mustard and Calum MacLeod steal singles from the rest of Rashid's over before Richard Pyrah receives the same treatment. Mustard drives his final ball through the covers to keep Durham ticking along.
Post update
Surrey 73-3 v Kent (8 overs) - Surrey need 121 more from 12 overs
Moises Henriques is playing his shots - he flays spinner Fabian Cowdrey for six before Gary Wilson crashes Darren Stevens through the covers for four.
Stevens tightens up his line and Surrey can only eke out another single from the over. Surrey are about par with Kent's innings - Henriques will have to play the Northeast role to push Surrey towards victory.
Post update
Northants 146-7 (20 overs) v Birmingham Bears
Opener Richard Levi anchored the innings for the Steelbacks as the Bears' bowling attack found control in the middle overs. The South African opener made 58, with no other batsman passing 20.
There were two wickets each for Oliver Hannon-Dolby and Recordo Gordon - with Gordon picking up the important scalps of David Willey and Shahid Afridi.
The visitors will be happy with their efforts, especially in curtailing the power of Northants' batting line-up.
Post update
Northants 146-7 (20 overs) v Birmingham Bears
Northants player Steven Peters
BBC Radio Northampton at Wantage Road
"We're going to have to get off to a good start with the ball. We have a good fighting chance.
"A couple of early wickets will be key, but it's going to be difficult."
WICKET Mitchell (c N O'Brien b Taylor 58)
Worcestershire 113-4 (15.1 overs, target 148)
That is just what Leicestershire needed to give themselves a chance in this game.
Daryl Mitchell nicks Rob Taylor behind just as he was looking to see his side over the winning line.
The Rapids only need 35 off the final five overs, but this could get interesting.
Post update
Hampshire 148-8 v Glamorgan (20 overs)
Glamorgan took regular wickets to restrict Hampshire to 148-8. Sean Ervine top scored with 49 after the top three batsman fell for single figures.
Wayne Parnell has begun his Glamorgan T20 career with figures of 2-23, while Graham Wagg took 4-27 from his four overs.
Hampshire reached a respectable score thanks to lower order contributions from Will Smith (30) and Chris Wood (18 not out), but the bowlers will now have a task on their hands.
Post update
Durham 48-1 v Yorkshire (6 overs)
Mark Stoneman has fallen at Durham, caught at slip off the bowling of former team-mate Liam Plunkett for 20.
Phil Mustard however has taken a liking to the Yorkshire bowlers, with Plunkett and Matt Fisher both driven to the boundary.
Despite a no-ball, Plunkett finds his line again as just three runs come off his second over. Mustard and Calum MacLeod will have to target Will Rhodes and Adil Rashid in the middle overs.
Mitchell (43 balls, 5 fours)
Worcestershire 113-3 (15 overs, target 148)
What a captain's innings this is from Daryl Mitchell.
The opener may not be a classic T20 player with an array of huge shots but his half-century has given Worcestershire a great chance of winning the game.
The Rapids need 35 off 30 balls.
That's a record
Middlesex 134-0 v Sussex (12 overs)
Three successive fours by Dawid Malan off Sussex and England's Chris Jordan as he and Paul Stirling establish a new first-wicket partnership record for Middlesex in T20 cricket.
It takes Malan to a 30-ball fifty and he adds a fourth boundary later in the over as the stand exceeds the 127 shared by Stirling and Joe Denly against Kent at Canterbury in 2012.
Post update
Northants player Steven Peters
BBC Radio Northampton at Wantage Road
"There's a huge expectancy on Afridi with the bat, but actually he can be deadly with the ball.
"Warwickshire have been impressive so far. I think they've bowled really, really well in the last few overs."
WICKET Sangakkara (c Haggett b Stevens 34)
Surrey 59-3 v Kent (5.3) - Surrey require 135 runs from 14.3 overs
Kumar Sangakkara has fallen at Beckenham after some exquisite hitting.
Darren Stevens' first ball was driven back over his head for four, while Calum Haggett has been cut and pulled to the boundary as Sangakkara and Moises Henriques raced to a fifty partnership.
The Sri Lankan however was caught by Haggett on the boundary as he went for one shot too many, with Gary Wilson joining Henriques at the crease.
Post update
Lancashire 53-4 v Derbyshire (10 overs)
Captain Steven Croft is the latest to go, becoming Tillakaratne Dilshan's first victim in a Derbyshire shirt as he is caught by Wes Durston.
Croft's demise brings Australian James Faulkner to the middle and he is going to need to produce something special if they are to shrug off their sluggish start.
WICKET Bopara (b Allenby 4)
Essex 102-2 v Somerset (10.1 overs)
Jim Allenby has always had a bit of a golden arm and now he removes Ravi Bopara with the first ball of his second over.
Bopara tried to cut the ball but chopped it onto his stumps.
Make that two wickets in the over as Kishen Velani is out lbw to the Australian all-rounder. Essex are now 103-3 after 11 overs.
Post update
Surrey 33-2 v Kent (4 overs) - Surrey need 161 from 16 overs
Matt Coles is struggling to find his line at Beckenham as he sends down three leg-side wides in a row after consecutive boundaries from Kumar Sangakkara.
Moises Henriques has also shaken off any jetlag as he thrashes his first ball from Mitchell Claydon for six. Sangakkara meanwhile is doing what Sangakkara does - finding the boundary regularly and with elegance. A good comeback from Surrey after the disastrous first over.
Post update
Hampshire 122-6 v Glamorgan (17 overs)
Hampshire look like they may limp to the finish line in Cardiff after Sean Ervine is pinned lbw by Graham Wagg, who picks up his third wicket.
The visitors need to accelerate if they are going to set a challenging total here, but their main batsmen are gone.
WICKET Afridi (c Evans b Gordon 16)
Northants 124-5 v Birmingham Bears (16.6 overs)
BOOM BOOM perishes in a typical fashion as he takes on Recordo Gordon and is caught on the deep mid wicket boundary by Laurie Evans.
Post update
Durham 25-0 v Yorkshire (3 overs)
Matthew Fisher, aged just 17, is sharing the new ball with Tim Bresnan for Yorkshire, but Phil Mustard slashes his third ball to the boundary.
Mark Stoneman has joined in on the act, taking Bresnan for back-to-back fours in a lively start for Durham - maybe they know that five of the last six fixtures between these two has been won by the team batting first.
50 Stirling (28 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes)
Middlesex 92-0 v Sussex (9 overs)
And that is a 17th T20 half century for Middlesex opener Paul Stirling, who was dropped earlier in his innings.
Stirling was dismissed for 90 against Kent on Thursday evening - so is this the occasion he finally makes it to three figures?
Dawid Malan is also going well on 34 and if these two stay together much longer, a tough target could be on the cards for Sussex.
WICKET Ryder (lbw b Allenby 54)
Essex 90-1 v Somerset (8.1 overs)
Moments after bringing up a fine half-century, Jesse Ryder is out and Essex lose their first wicket.
It only takes Jim Allenby one ball to get the breakthrough as he traps the New Zealander in front of the stumps lbw.
Ravi Bopara is the new man at the crease.
Post update
Graham McKechnie
BBC Radio Northampton at Wantage Road
"There was a buzz around the ground when Shahid Afridi came out to bat.
"Right now you've got two of the most explosive batsman in world cricket at the crease."
Levi (41 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes)
Northants 105-4 v Birmingham Bears (15 overs)
Adam Rossington has fallen lbw to Ateeq Javid and that brings the star of the show to the crease.
Shahid 'BOOM BOOM' Afridi joins a well-set Richard Levi, who has reached his fifty, with five overs left. Expect fireworks!
WICKET Munro (c N O'Brien b Naik 11)
Worcestershire 59-3 v Leicestershire (8 overs, target 148)
That's a big wicket for Leicestershire.
Colin Munro dances down the wicket to Jigar Naik, but doesn't connect and Niall O'Brien whips off the bails.
Worcestershire's biggest striker is back in the pavilion for just 11.
However Daryl Mitchell is batting nicely at the other end - he's on 27 not out.
Post update
Hampshire 110-5 v Glamorgan (15 overs)
Hampshire's Sean Ervine smashes the gentle off-spin of Andrew Salter over the leg-side and into the River Taff.
The Zimbabwean is playing an important knock for his side here - he has 47 from 31 balls, while no-one else has passed 20.
WICKET ROY (lbw Coles 8)
Surrey 8-2 v Kent (0.4 overs) - Surrey require 186 to win
Matt Coles opens the bowling for Kent and Jason Roy slashes his second ball high into the air for four. His third ball gets the same treatment, as Roy steers the ball through the covers.
There's no repeat shot though as Coles pins Roy on his crease for just eight. Roy is not thrilled about the decision - there's nearly steam coming out of his ears as he trudges slowly back to the pavilion.
And there's more disaster for Surrey as Steve Davies departs two balls later, run out by a direct hit from that man Sam Northeast. Terrible start for the Brown Caps - lucky they've got some bloke called Kumar Sangakkara at the crease.
Post update
Lancashire 30-3 v Derbyshire (6 overs)
It certainly hasn't been the start Lancashire Lightning were hoping for at Derby. After the early loss of Liam Livingstone, things have gone from bad to worse with Karl Brown bowled during the course of a wicket-maiden by medium-pacer Wayne White.
That was followed by the crucial dismissal of South African Ashwell Prince, who had been starved of the strike and departed for four from eight balls when the impressive Ben Cotton makes a third breakthrough for Derbyshire.
Post update
Essex 58-0 v Somerset (5 overs)
Tom Westley is starting the smash the ball around Chelmsford now as he hits Lewis Gregory for three fours in four balls.
Essex are absolutely rocketing along and entertaining a very vocal crowd.
A couple of misfields from Somerset, certainly raised a few cheers in the stands.
Post update
Northants 88-3 v Birmingham Bears (12 overs)
The wickets of Josh Cobb and Alex Wakely have slowed the scoring rate for Northants, with the experience of Jeetan Patel key in wrestling control for the Bears.
Adam Rossington has joined Richard Levi, who is nearing his fifty, and they have a partnership of 25 at slightly over a run-a-ball.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Don't forget that we want you to be part of coverage this evening. Get in touch using #bbccricket on Twitter or via the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Post update
Worcestershire 50-2 v Leicestershire (6 overs, target 148)
Well, that's a statement of intent from Worcestershire Rapids' overseas star Colin Munro.
After the hosts lose Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the New Zealander strolls to the crease and hits his first ball for six.
This game is evenly poised after the powerplay.
Post update
Yorkshire v Durham (19:00 BST)
Update from Chester-le-Street: play will begin at 19:25pm, with no overs lost. Sterling effort from the groundsmen.
Post update
Middlesex 36-0 v Sussex (4 overs)
Middlesex have made a flying start at Hove with Ireland's Paul Stirling looking in particularly good nick.
He picks up two boundaries from the third over, bowled by left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills, abnd adds three more from the next as Ollie Robinson concedes 16 runs.
Post update
Kent 193-8 v Surrey (20 overs)
Sam Northeast fell just short of a maiden T20 century as Kent finished on 193-8 from their 20 overs against Surrey.
It was a superb innings from captain Northeast, who was caught on the boundary as he tried to get to his century with a six, but his five boundaries and seven sixes has given Kent a chance of victory.
The Surrey bowlers came back well in the final 10 overs of the game. Tom Curran finishes with three wickets, while debutant Moises Henriques will be satisfied with his 2-24.
Post update
Essex 34-0 v Somerset (3 overs)
Forget Chris Gayle for a moment, Essex are off to a flying start thanks to their overseas star Jesse Ryder.
The opener has raced to 28 off 16 balls as he smashes Sohail Tanvir for 16 off his second over.
Are you watching Mr Gayle?!
Post update
Hampshire 76-5 v Glamorgan (11 overs)
Hampshire pass the halfway point of their innings in Cardiff and it continues to be a struggle for the visitors.
Adam Wheater tries to take on Andrew Salter, but doesn't get enough of it and is caught by the man having a golden debut, Wayne Parnell, at deep mid-on.
WICKET Livingstone (b Cotton 8)
Lancashire 12-1 v Derbyshire (2.1 overs)
Just a day after arriving from Sri Lanka, Tillakaratne Dilshan finds himself opening the bowling, rather than the batting for Derbyshire - that will come later - but there's no sign of jet-lag as a tidy over costs him only five runs.
It's Shiv Thakor from the other end and the attack-minded Liam Livingstone smears a boundary for the visitors to get his innings up and running, but he is then bowled at the start of the third by Ben Cotton.
WICKET Cobb (st Ambrose b Patel 20)
Northants 63-2 v Birmingham Bears (8 overs)
Jeetan Patel - who finished 2014 as the leading T20 Blast wicket-taker with 25 scalps - is on to bowl.
Josh Cobb hits the first ball for four, but the New Zealander gets his revenge as Tim Ambrose whips off the bails for the Bears' second wicket.
Captain Alex Wakely joins Richard Levi. However, the skipper isn't out there for long as he hits Boyd Rankin straight to Rikki Clarke and is out for a single.
Northants are now 63-3.
Post update
Kent 172-7 v Surrey (17.2 overs)
Sam Northeast has registered his highest ever T20 score, but it's been a very good comeback from the Surrey bowlers in the final overs.
Northeast, starved of the strike, lost his rhythm and was struggling to find the boundary. Sadly for Surrey, a free hit from Azhar Mahmood helps Northeast as he flays the ball for six.
Wickets are falling thick and fast at the other end, with Alex Blake bowled by Mahmood for two and Matt Coles dismissed trying to launch his first ball out of the ground.
Post update
Worcestershire 20-1 v Leicestershire (3 overs, target 148)
Worcestershire have already lost Richard Oliver in their chase.
The opener hit Rob Taylor straight to Tom Wells at mid-off.
I've got a feeling this one is going to be close.
Post update
Yorkshire v Durham (19:00 BST)
The mascots are out, the teams are ready - and it's raining at Chester-le-Street. It's a delayed start in store for Yorkshire and Durham.
Team News
Essex v Somerset (19:00 BST)
It's not entirely unexpected, but Chris Gayle will open for Somerset. However, we'll have to wait a while to see him in action as Somerset have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Essex make one change to the side which lost at Gloucestershire on Sunday as Greg Smith comes in for Mark Pettini.
Essex: Ryder, Westley, Velani, Bopara, ten Doeschate (capt), Foster, Smith, Napier, Masters, Tait, Topley
Somerset: Gayle, Trescothick, Allenby, Trego, Hildreth, Cooper, Gregory, Tanvir, J Overton, Waller, Thomas (capt)
WICKET Shah (c Ingram b Wagg 12)
Hampshire 39-4 v Glamorgan (7 overs)
Hampshire continue their slump. This time Owais Shah fails to connect properly with a Graham Wagg delivery and gives Colin Ingram his second catch of the night.
Adam Wheater comes in to join Sean Ervine.
Post update
Hampshire 21-3 v Glamorgan (5 overs)
A disastrous start for Hampshire as they lose another wicket, with Michael Carberry the latest batsman to find himself walking back to the pavilion.
The left-hander edges Graham Wagg into his pads and is somehow caught by wicketkeeper Mark Wallace.
Sean Ervine joins Owais Shah and they will be hoping to build a partnership.
Post update
Kent 159-5 v Surrey (15.2 overs)
A good catch at Beckenham, but alas it's from a member of the crowd as Fabian Cowdrey strikes James Burke for a huge six.
Cowdrey deposits Burke's final ball down to long-on for four to keep the score ticking over and take 15 from the over, but he reaches for a Moises Henriques slower ball and cuts it straight to point to depart for 42.
A fine return for Henriques on debut, as he finish with 2-24. Darren Stevens, known as a big hitter, has fallen for one, caught by Tom Curran off the bowling of Matt Dunn.
Post update
Northants 38-1 v Birmingham Bears (5 overs)
The flow of runs have been stalled by a Birmingham Bears wicket.
David Willey's assault has come to an end as the left-hander is well caught by Jonathon Webb from the bowling of Recordo Gordon.
Richard Levi is joined by Josh Cobb.
Post update
Dafydd Pritchard
BBC Wales Sport at the Swalec Stadium
"Wayne Parnell's debut was worth the wait. After missing Glamorgan's first two T20 Blast matches of the season through injury, the South African seamer took a wicket in his first over for the Welsh county.
"It was a significant wicket too, as Parnell's angled delivery drew an edge from Hampshire captain James Vince which flew to another South African international, Colin Ingram, at first slip."
Post update
Essex v Somerset (19:00 BST)
I know it is not all about Chris Gayle tonight, but with stats like this, it is hard not to get a little bit excited.
Let's have a look at his top five T20 innings - they make impressive reading:
175 not out (66 balls) for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors - April 2013
128 not out (62 balls) for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils - May 2012
122 not out (61 balls) for Jamaica v Guyana - January 2013
117 (57 balls) for West Indies v South Africa - September 2007
117 (57 balls) for Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab - May 2015
Post update
Northants 20-0 v Birmingham Bears (3 overs)
A solid start for the hosts at Wantage Road where Richard Levi has come out swinging.
Oliver Hannon-Dalby is the bowler to suffer as the muscular South African opens his arms to hit two sixes in the third over.
Team News
Sussex v Middlesex (19:00 BST)
Middlesex will bat first after winning the toss against Sussex Sharks at Hove.
It is the same approach by skipper Eoin Morgan, who batted first on Thursday evening against Kent and then hit 54 off 27 balls to help his side post a total of 205-5 as they beat Kent by the small matter of 115 runs. Middlesex make one change with James Harris back in the side as Steven Finn is rested.
Sussex: Nash, Wright (capt), Jayawardene, Cachopa, Finch, Yardy, Beer, Jordan, Mills, Robinson, Piolet.
Middlesex: Stirling, Malan, Compton, Morgan (capt), Franklin, Burns, Simpson, Roland-Jones, Abbott, Harris, Sowter.
Post update
Kent 140-3 v Surrey (13 overs)
James Burke has tightened things up for Surrey - just five runs from his first over, all of them singles.
Fabian Cowdrey has joined in with Sam Northeast's big-hitting fun, thrashing Tom Curran for two boundaries. Cowdrey and Sam Northeast are also running well between the wickets but some clever bowling by Moises Henriques has momentarily slowed things down.
WICKET Adams (c Meschede b Parnell 5)
Hampshire 11-2 v Glamorgan (3 overs)
Wayne Parnell has another! What a start for the South African!
His eighth ball for his new side is cut by Jimmy Adams straight to Craig Meschede at third man.
The Hampshire batsman can't believe it - his side are in trouble already. Owais Shah is the new batsman.
Post update
Leicestershire 147-6 v Worcestershire (20 overs)
Tom Wells has played an absolute gem of an innings for Leicestershire Foxes in the final few overs at New Road.
The 22-year-old hits Joe Leach for another big six in the final over which goes for 14 runs and Wells finishes 26 not out.
Leicestershire won't be overly pleased with their final total, but they have a decent score to try and defend.
Team News
Durham v Yorkshire (19:00 BST)
The unbeaten Yorkshire Vikings have won the toss at Chester-le-Street and have elected to bowl first under the lights.
The Tykes are unchanged from last week's victory over Nottinghamshire. Durham are also unchanged and will be looking to Phil Mustard, their highest run scorer against Yorkshire, to lead them to victory.
Yorkshire: Gale, Hodd, Lees, Bairstow, Maxwell, Rashid, Bresnan, Plunkett, Pyrah, Leaning, Fisher, Rhodes
Durham: Stoneman, Macleod, Muchall, Collingwood, Mustard, Hastings, Pringle, Arshad, Jennings, Borthwick, Coughlin
Team News
Derbyshire v Lancashire (19:00 BST)
Derbyshire win the toss and opt to bowl first against last year's beaten finalists Lancashire, so home fans will have to wait for a view of surely the most experienced opening pair in the competition - Hashim Amla and debutant Tillakaratne Dilshan.
The exciting Liam Livingstone will start things off for Lancashire alongside Ashwell Prince, who made the small matter of 230 as they beat tonight's opponents in a Championship game earlier this week.
Derbyshire: Dilshan, Amla, Durston, C Hughes, Elstone, Godleman, THakor, Poynton, White, Palladino, Cotton.
Lancashire: Livingstone, Prince, Brown, Croft (capt), Horton, Faulkner, Davies, Clark, Lilley, Edwards, Parry.
Post update
Leicestershire 133-6 v Worcestershire (19 overs)
That is absolutely huge from Tom Wells as he smashes Jack Shantry out of the ground for six.
12 runs come from the penultimate over.
Can Leicestershire get to 150?
Post update
Kent 116-3 v Surrey (10 overs)
Sam Northeast welcomes Zafar Ansari into the Surrey attack by charging down the pitch and slamming his first ball over his head for six.
The right-hander drives Ansari beautifully through the covers for four, before sending another one into the sightscreen for another maximum as Ansari's first over costs him 20!
WICKET Vince (c Ingram b Parnell 4)
Hampshire 5-1 v Glamorgan (1 over)
Wayne Parnell has his first wicket for Glamorgan.
James Vince begins with an aerial drive through the off-side to the fence, but Parnell slides one across him two balls later and Vince edges to Colin Ingram at slip.
An excellent start for the hosts. Jimmy Adams is the new man.
50 Northeast (22 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes)
Kent 98-3 v Surrey (9 overs)
Sam Northeast slogs Gareth Batty for two successive sixes, one over the leg-side and one high over the long-on boundary, to keep Kent ticking over.
The normally economical Batty sees his second over fly away for 18 as Northeast flays the spinner to bring up his seventh T20 half-century.
Team News
Northants v Birmingham Bears (18.30 BST)
Clear skies at Wantage Road where hosts Northants wins the toss and elect to bat first against holders Birmingham Bears.
The Steelbacksare looking for their first win, having only played one game so far. The Bears,meanwhile, have won one and lost one, most recently overcoming rivals Worcestershire at Edgbaston in a low-scoring encounter.
Northants welcome back star man Shahid Afridi for his home debut, while the visitors are without their overseas signing, Brendon McCullum, who is otherwise engaged playing for New Zealand against England.
Northants: Wakely (capt), Levi, Willey, Cobb, Crook, Afridi, Rossington, Keogh, Kleinveldt, White, Azharullah.
Birmingham Bears: Chopra (capt), Porterfield, Lewis, Ambrose, Clarke, Evans, Javid, Patel, Gordon, Hannon-Dalby, Rankin.
WICKET Elliott (c Senanayake b Barnard 33)
Leicestershire 118-6 v Worcestershire (16.4 overs)
Leicestershire's stop-start innings continues as Grant Elliott chips Ed Barnard straight to short third man.
The Foxes keep losing wickets as crucial times which means they are struggling to build any momentum.
You'd have to think they would be delighted with 150 from here.
Post update
Kent 72-3 v Surrey (7.1 overs)
Gareth Batty has come into the attack to try and increase the pressure on Kent. After an early flurry of runs - and the subsequent rush of wickets - Fabian Cowdrey and Sam Northeast have played cautiously.
But Cowdrey has had enough and swings Batty away for six. The greasy outfield is making it awkward for the fielders and the two batsman are quick between the wickets to keep the scoring rate increasing.
WICKET N O'Brien (c Oliver b Mitchell 26)
Leicestershire 109-5 v Worcestershire (15.1 overs)
Just as Leicestershire are starting to build some momentum at the back end of their innings, they lose the dangerous Niall O'Brien.
The wicket-keeper smashes Daryl Mitchell to the deep square leg boundary where Richard Oliver holds onto the catch.
New Zealander Grant Elliott is likely to hold the key to how many the Foxes score here - he's 25 not out.
Post update
Leicestershire 100-4 v Worcestershire (14 overs)
Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell decides it is time to have a bowl and it proves to be a very smart choice.
He concedes just two runs from the 14th over as Leicestershire bring up their 100.
It's difficult to know how many will be a par score here, the pitch is looking quite slow, but this is T20 cricket.
WICKET Billings (c Sangakkara b Henriques 5)
Kent 58-3 v Surrey (5.3 overs)
A good over from Tom Curran, who mixed up his lengths and speeds nicely to trick Joe Denly and slow down Kent's frenetic scoring rate.
Moises Henriques has his first bowl for Surrey. You'd suspect windy Beckenham might be a big change from the heat of Hyderabad but it hasn't bothered the all-rounder.
He claims his first wicket for Surrey as Sam Billings miscues a flat-batted shots and hits it high into the air. Despite the wind, Kumar Sangakkara takes a good catch to leave Kent three down.
Post update
Glamorgan v Hampshire (18.30 BST)
The weather is set fair at the Swalec stadium in Cardiff where Glamorgan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hampshire.
Both sides are looking to bounce back after losses last week, with Glamorgan going down to a Ravi Bopara-inspired Essex and Hampshire losing out to Kent.
The hosts welcome South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell into their side after his stint with Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, while Hampshire are unchanged, with Yasir Arafat set to make his 200th T20 appearance.
Glamorgan: Rudolph (capt), Wright, Ingram, Cooke, Wallace, Meschede, Wagg, Parnell, Salter, Cosker, Hogan.
Hampshire: Vince (capt), Carberry, Adams, Shah, Ervine, Smith, Wheater, Wood, Arafat, Briggs, Edwards.
Post update
Leicestershire 86-4 v Worcestershire (12 overs)
Leicestershire are starting to set themselves a platform following that flurry of wickets after the powerplay.
Niall O'Brien and Grant Elliott are just ticking over at the moment, but it can't be long until O'Brien opens his shoulders.
The sun is now out at New Road as well.......it's not every day you can say that!
WICKET Denly (c Burke b Curran 20)
Kent 51-2 v Surrey (4.2 overs)
Kent have clearly decided that the best way to get over Thursday's defeat at Lord's is to thrash everything to the boundary. It was working rather well for Joe Denly, who crunched Matt Dunn for a straight six to bring up Kent's 50.
The opener has, however departed, hitting the ball straight to James Burke on the leg-side boundary. A disappointing way to get out. Sam Billings is the next man in.
Post update
Kent 38-1 v Surrey (3 overs)
Azhar Mahmood's first two overs have gone for 29. The 40-year-old looks a little rusty - maybe he is still jetlagged from the flight over from India, where he was playing in the IPL?
Sam Northeast has been taking advantage, belting the all-rounder over mid-wicket for a six which, to add to Mahmood's woes, was a no-ball. The resulting free hit goes sailing for four. Just the 20 runs off the over then..
Post update
Leicestershire 74-4 v Worcestershire (10 overs)
Leicestershire have reached the halfway point of their innings at New Road and will probably be slightly disappointed having lost four wickets.
One more wicket for Worcestershire and they will be well on top, but Grant Elliott and Niall O'Brien can take the game away from you quickly.
How is this one going to go?
Boom Boom back for Northants
We are counting down to the start of Northants v Birmingham Bears and Glamorgan v Hampshire at 18:30 BST....back for Northants after a trip home to play for Pakistan is all-rounder Shahid Afridi. His T20 Blast debut for the county two weeks ago was a disappointment when the Steelbacks were beaten by 41 runs by Durham via the Duckworth-Lewis method after he took 2-28 in his four overs of leg-spin.
As well as entertaining the crowds, Afridi has also set himself the task of fostering links between the club and the South Asian community in the area as he explained in an exclusive interview with BBC Sport, which you can read here.
Post update
Kent 22-1 v Surrey (2.2 overs)
A quiet over for Kent as Sam Northeast gets his eye in. Matt Dunn just strays slightly off-line with his final ball and it is clipped away by Joe Denly for another boundary.
Azhar Mahmood returns but the wet outfield is giving the fielders a nightmare. One delivery skids through the fielder's arms, before Northeast slams Mahmood through wicket for another boundary.
WICKET Cosgrove (c D'Oliveira b Senanayake 27)
Leicestershire 59-4 v Worcestershire (7.2 overs)
Leicestershire are collapsing here after such a fine start and it's the skipper Mark Cosgrove who has gone.
It was a poor shot as well as he drilled Sachithra Senanayake straight to cover.
The Foxes have Niall O'Brien and Grant Elliott at the crease though and they are more than capable of changing things.
WICKET Bell-Drummond (c Wilson b Dunn 5)
Kent 9-1 v Surrey (1.2 overs)
Horrible dismissal for Daniel Bell-Drummond, who has been strangled down the leg side by Matt Dunn.
Sam Northeast is the next one in.
Post update
Kent 9-0 v Surrey (1 over)
Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joe Denly have strolled out to bat for Kent, and Bell-Drummond has celebrated the rain stopping by clipping Azhar Mahmood's first ball for four.
Mahmood corrects his line and gets one straight through Denly, but the opener is watchful and drives the Surrey man for another boundary.
WICKET Raine (c Whiteley b D'Oliveira 11)
Leicestershire 56-3 v Worcestershire (6.1 overs)
Ah, just as I said Leicestershire are slightly on top, Ben Raine skies Brett D'Oliveira's first ball to deep mid-wicket and Ross Whiteley holds onto the catch.
The Foxes are scoring well, but wickets are falling regularly which could hinder things.
Post update
Leicestershire 56-2 v Worcestershire (6 overs)
The runs are continuing to flow despite the wicket of Kevin O'Brien in the previous over.
Ben Raine smashes Jack Shantry for six and then two balls later hits him for a boundary.
It's the end of the powerplay and you'd have to say the Foxes have a slight advantage with the scoring rate at more than nine an over.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Essex v Somerset
BBC Test Match Special's Ebony Rainford-Brent: "Only went and got the photo! @henrygayle ... @CharlesDagnall and @sofa_dan not impressed!"
WICKET K O'Brien (lbw b Barnard 12)
Leicestershire 44-2 v Worcestershire (5 overs)
Kevin O'Brien has gone and it's Worcestershire's promising young all-rounder Ed Barnard who has got the wicket.
O'Brien was trapped on the back foot and the umpire raised his finger - but 17 runs still came off the over.
Ben Raine is the new batsman.
Dropped catch
Leicestershire 29-1 v Worcestershire (4.1 overs)
Colin Munro spills a difficult chance at deep mid-wicket and it's the captain Mark Cosgrove.
Munro seemed to get himself into a good position but it dropped through his hands.
As usually happens, the drop is followed by a couple of boundaries from the Australian.
Post update
Leicestershire 27-1 v Worcestershire (4 overs)
Wow, Kevin O'Brien opens his arms and pulls Joe Leach for a huge six.
I'm not even sure if the Irishman middled that one.
The maximum followed a four as 11 runs came off the over.
Nothing better than a big six........it's what T20 cricket is all about!
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Surrey v Kent
Surrey Cricket: "Executive bin liners doing their job on the commentary table at Beckenham.."
Provided the rain stays away, Kent will begin their innings at 5.55pm, with no overs lost.
Post update
Leicestershire 15-1 v Worcestershire (3 overs)
No further dramas in the third over after that wicket, but you'd have to say the Rapids will be pleased with their start.
Leicestershire have a lot of firepower to come though.
WICKET Eckersley (c Kohler-Cadmore b Shantry 2)
Leicestershire 12-1 v Worcestershire (2.1 overs)
Worcestershire have picked up the first wicket of the evening as Ned Eckersley middles the first ball of Jack Shantry's second over, but hits it straight to Tom Kohler-Cadmore at mid-wicket.
Shantry looked mightily pleased with that.
The new batsman is the dangerous Kevin O'Brien.
Post update
Leicestershire 11-0 v Worcestershire (2 overs)
Worcestershire's surprise package of the season so far, Joe Leach, bowls a much better over and concedes just a single.
That restores a bit of the damage done in the first over from Mark Cosgrove.
Post update
Leicestershire 11-0 v Worcestershire (1 over)
Leicestershire captain Mark Cosgrove has set the tone for his side with a couple of glorious boundaries off consecutive balls in Jack Shantry's first over.
Shantry looked a bit wayward, which is a rare sight from the left-armer.
The outfield appears to be quite slow after all the rain there has been in Worcester this afternoon.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Bad news from Beckenham...
Kent Cricket: "The covers are back on as the rain falls again. Start to be delayed. Some lovely blue skies around, we hope to get underway shortly."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
BBC Sussex's Adrian Harms: "Angry clouds @SussexCCC will hopefully stay away full radio commentary @BBCSussexSport from 7 #bbccricket."
Follow T20 Blast on BBC Sport
You can listen to ball-by-ball coverage of every match in this season's T20 Blast from BBC local radio stations via the BBC Sport website - commentaries are available on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Just go to the top of this page and click the commentary you wish to hear.
In addition, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra will provide commentary of a selected match each Friday, while you can also follow a live text commentary of every set of Friday fixtures during the group phase.
And if you miss any T20 Blast action, there's a weekly podcast to help you catch up.
Team News
Worcestershire v Leicestershire (17:30 BST)
The news from New Road is that firstly and thankfully it is not raining and Worcestershire have won the toss and put Leicestershire into bat.
The Rapids have only made one change from last week's defeat at Birmingham Bears as they bring in New Zealander Colin Munro to replace Alex Gidman.
Leicestershire Foxes are unchanged from Thursday's win over Durham.
Worcestershire: Mitchell (capt), Oliver, Kohler-Cadmore, Munro, Whiteley, Barnard, Cox, D'Oliveira, Leach, Senanayake, Shantry
Leicestershire: Eckersley, Cosgrove (capt), K O'Brien, Elliott, N O'Brien, Pinner, Wells, Raine, McKay, Taylor, Naik
Team News
Surrey v Kent (17:30 BST)
The rain stopped in Beckenham long enough for the toss, where Kent have won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the heavens have since opened again.
The home side are looking to bounce back from their chastening defeat to Middlesex, but the Spitfires are still without James Tredwell due to injury. Azhar Mahmood and Australian Moises Henriques are set to appear for Surrey. All-rounder Henriques took 11 wickets and made 286 runs in nine appearances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recent IPL.
Kent: Bell-Drummond, Denly, Northeast (capt), Billings, Stevens, Blake, Cowdrey, Coles, Haggett, Claydon, Riley
Surrey: Roy, Davies, Sangakkara, Wilson (capt), Ansari, Henriques, Mahmood, Batty, Curran, Burke, Dunn
Aussie pair enter the fray
Other new faces in the T20 Blast this evening are Australia all-rounders James Faulkner and Moises Henriques, who are making their debuts for Lancashire Lightning and Surrey respectively after completing their IPL commitments.
Both have had a brief taste of Test cricket and for Faulkner, in particular, he is hoping to be johnny-on-the-spot if there are injuries in Australia's squad during the Ashes series. He told the Lancashire website: "I'm ready to get stuck in in the T20 and then in the Championship on Sunday. I'm just looking forward to playing in whites again."
Week two recap....part two
At Old Trafford, Lancashire lost five wickets in eight balls as Durham pulled off a remarkable victory.
There was another batting collapse at Taunton from Somerset as they fell five runs short of their victory target against Sussex.
Finally, Leicestershire cruised to a seven-wicket over East Midlands rivals Derbyshire thanks to Niall O'Brien's unbeaten 47 off 27 balls.
Week two recap.....part one
Ravi Bopara stole the show with bat and ball as Essex beat Glamorgan by five wickets in Cardiff.
Fresh from a stint in the IPL, the all-rounder took 2-25 before smashing 81 not out from 53 balls.
Kent won against Hampshire in a dramatic match which saw the Spitfires score 108 runs from the final 9.2 overs as Alex Blake starred with an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls.
Elsewhere, Birmingham Bears beat local rivals Worcestershire in a low-scoring game at Edgbaston and Yorkshire overcame Nottinghamshire by six wickets.
Tonight's fixtures
Durham's defeat at Leicestershire last night left North Group leaders Yorkshire as the only unbeaten side in the competition, but Mark Stoneman's side have a chance to put the Vikings in their place when the two sides meet at Chester-le-Street, while the second-placed Foxes hope to make it two wins in the space of 24 hours as they travel to New Road to meet Worcestershire Rapids.
There is no game this evening for South Group leaders Gloucestershire, so south-coast neighbours Sussex and Kent both have the chance to leapfrog them - Sussex will have home advantage as they meet Middlesex at Hove, while the Spitfires look to bounce back from last night's 115-run thrashing at Lord's as they take on fifth-placed Surrey at Beckenham.
So here is this evening's full menu (gratuities not included):
Kent v Surrey - Beckenham, 17:30 BST start
Worcestershire v Leicestershire - New Road, 17:30
Glamorgan v Hampshire - Cardiff, 18:30
Northants v Warwickshire - Wantage Road, 18:30
Derbyshire v Lancashire - Derby, 19:00
Durham v Yorkshire - Emirates, 19:00
Essex v Somerset - Chelmsford, 19:00
Sussex v Middlesex - Hove, 19:00
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Tonight is the moment we have all been waiting for (well, maybe not Essex fans) as we finally get to see Chris Gayle play in our T20 competition for Somerset.
The big-hitting Jamaican holds most Twenty20 records - the highest number of runs, the most hundreds, more than 500 sixes - but is he the best T20 batsman in the game?
Let us know what you think.
Get in touch using #bbccricket on Twitter or on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Weather threat?
Of course, there has been some pretty dismal weather across parts of the country earlier today and it could have a part to play in the cricketing entertainment on offer - but let's hope the only thing raining down on the crowds at the various grounds this evening are sixes.
Post update
Chris Gayle isn't the only player who knows how to clout a cricket ball immense distances, so who else could shine this evening?
Joining the supporting cast tonight is Tillakaratne Dilshan, with 71 sixes and almost 4,000 T20 runs for Sri Lanka to his credit. He plays for Derbyshire against Lancashire.
And don't forget New Zealander Colin Munro, who 66 days ago smashed 23 maximums in making 281 off 167 balls for Northern Districts in Napier - an innings he will never forget.
This evening, he could be nailing 'em at New Road in a Worcestershire Rapids shirt as they play host to Leicestershire. If he finds that form again, all the Foxes bowlers will be able to do is pray.
Post update
Since hitting 12 sixes in making 117 off 57 balls for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Kings XI Punjab on 6 May, Gayle's highest score has been 41.
But will a change of scene relight his fire? Could it be magic? Have a little patience - stay with us and find out.
Post update
"All the stars are coming out tonight, they're lighting up the sky tonight, for you" - the words of songwriter laureate, and now Broadway composer, Gary Barlow. And in T20 cricket terms there are no stars brighter than Mr Christopher Henry Gayle. From Kingston to Kolkata, from Brisbane to Bulawayo - you name the place, he's hit the ball into the crowd there. And tonight, cricket fans in Chelmsford may be diving for cover when he strides out to the middle to make his Somerset debut. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome again to our live coverage of the T20 Blast.
Post update
Commentaries available on this page: (scroll through the live coverage tab to select your game)
Live scorecards available here
Worcestershire v Leicestershire - BBC Hereford and Worcester and BBC Radio Leicester
Kent v Surrey - BBC Radio Kent
Glamorgan v Hampshire - BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Solent
Northamptonshire v Birmingham - BBC Radio Northampton and BBC Coventry and Warwickshire
Derbyshire v Lancashire - BBC Radio Derby and BBC Radio Lancashire
Essex v Somerset - BBC Essex
Sussex v Middlesex - BBC Sussex
Durham v Yorkshire - BBC Newcastle and BBC Radio Leeds