Friday's T20 Blast as it happened

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Chris Gayle blasted 92 off 59 balls as he led Somerset to a dramatic three-wicket win against Essex at Chelmsford.

The West Indian, who was making his debut in English T20 cricket, started slowly, scoring just five runs off his first 17 balls.

He then opened his shoulders to hit eight fours and six sixes before falling in the penultimate over and in the end, Somerset had to scramble a single off the final ball to win.

Earlier, Tom Westley (68) and Jesse Ryder (54) helped Essex to 176 all out in their 20 overs.

Read more about Gayle's incredible innings here.