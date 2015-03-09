Relive England's World Cup exit

Humiliating. I don't think many people would argue with that. Unsurprisingly, the group table makes sorry reading for England and their supporters. They will now scrap around with Scotland and Afghanistan for the wooden spoon. New Zealand are guaranteed to finish first but second, third and fourth are yet to be decided between Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
And so, on the day the Tigers roared, England went out with the faintest of miaows. Eoin Morgan and his men are flying home at the earliest opportunity and England's wait for the World Cup trophy goes on for another four years. Have a read of Stephan Shemilt's match report if you can bear it. From us, and from England, it's thank you and goodnight.
Vote results
Thousands of you voted as we asked how you would rate England's World Cup elimination. Here are the results:
36.3 % said it was humiliating, 30.9% said it was expected, 24.5% rated it embarrassing, 6.4% voted for disappointing and 1.9% of you were shocked.
"I don't think we have any outstanding batsman and bowler. Jimmy Anderson is a class act in English conditions, he's just a decent bowler abroad when it doesn't move. These aren't all bad players, there is a number who haven't played well. A lot of players play IPL around the world and these sort of things mean we are left behind. You can blame the administrators down the years but they are faceless people who have moved on now. The game has moved on, just like it has in tennis and golf where they hit the ball faster and further."
Some more of your three-word verdicts on England's World Cup exit.
"There is an appetite to change things, but you can't go round sacking people willy-nilly. It's going to be root and branch. This is a very complicated business but that's no reason to duck it."
'There's a bigger picture than me' - Moores
Peter Moores, speaking at his news conference: "Every day you look at if you could have got it right. Now, you feel hollow inside and hugely disappointed.
"It's not my decision if I'm given time. I'm here to try to make a difference. You can't look too far ahead. We should have won that game and we should take that on the chin.
"I understand why people would think I'm not he right man, but it's a bigger picture than that. We haven't played good ODI cricket for a while. We brought what we thought were an exciting group of players, young. There's work to do. The players aren't bad players, but we haven't played well enough.
"We prepared well. We covered the right stuff, but we haven't played well. We have to take that."
Thanks for voting in our... vote! It is now closed, we'll bring you the results shortly.
Aggers and Boycs are chewing over the bones on 5 live now. The new chairman is suitably named, Graves, quips Aggers, in reference to the incoming ECB chief.
Will this increase the clamour for Kevin Pietersen's return? You bet it will.
"I'd like to se an overseas coach brought in, which is easier said than done with the lure of the IPL paying huge salaries for short commitments. English cricket is still floundering around in the dark ages."
Damning statistics
Just to underline how badly England have performed at this tournament, their highest wicket-taker is Chris Woakes who has five victims in five games at an average of 46.80. Stuart Broad? Three wickets at 79. James Anderson? Four wickets at 57. Two against Scotland, two against Bangladesh.
In terms of the batting, Ian Bell scored the most runs (210 at an average of 42), but only Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler scored their runs at more than a run a ball.
"This World Cup has been catalogue of mistakes. Alex Hales was playing in Sri Lanka then he doesn't play for weeks. Gary Ballance comes in, we have seen Steven Finn playing poorly for a long time, there was the sacking of KP and not telling the public the full reasons. Sticking with Cook for far too long as captain. The whole thing is a mess, and when you keep making mistakes you can't expect the players to suddenly turn it on and play well in a World Cup."
So, those are my three words to describe England's campaign. Here are some of yours:
The Clyde Alloy: Totally beyond pathetic.
John Fuller: Laughable. Embarrassing. Typical.
Bob White: Playing 1990's cricket.
Jarv: Uninspiring, predictable cricket.
David Stamp: Moores must go.
Chaz Brooks: Antiquated. Lacklustre. Rudderless.
I think this might be the closest I ever get to being one of the forensic scientists on Silent Witness, picking through the insides of a corpse. Because let's get this straight, the England one-day side was a dead man walking from the moment the first ball was bowled against Australia in their tournament opener on February 14. Outmoded. Outthought. Awful.
Morgan still wants to play Tests
BBC Sport's Stephan Shemilt is at Eoin Morgan's news conference now. Here are some of the top lines:
"I can't put my finger on it. Performances are huge. You need weight of runs and guys building pressure with the ball. We haven't done that."
"I still aspire to play Tests. I enjoyed being captain. I've learnt a lot about myself."
"Performing under pressure comes from confidence. The performances have been run-of-the-mill, they haven't always been under pressure."
On Twitter, we're asking you to sum up England's World Cup campaign in three words. Get cracking.
Reaction - Peter Moores
England coach Peter Moores, speaking to TMS: "We have had changes to our team over the past seven or eight months and that is part of what has happened. We weren't a settled team - we would have liked to have been but we weren't. It meant exposing some young players to a World Cup, and that has always got a risk to it. That doesn't mean they are not talented or good players, but we have to play better and more consistently to move our one day cricket forward."
Recap
Just joining us? Firstly, where have you been? Secondly, do you really want to know what happened?
Well, those of us who were here at 03:30 GMT witnessed James Anderson getting England off to an absolute flyer with two wickets in his first two overs. Bangladesh rallied, through a fine century by Mahmudullah, to post a competitive 275-7, but we still expected England to win, didn't we?
It looked pretty rosy at 97-1 and then at 121-2, but when Ian Bell and Eoin Morgan fell within three balls of each other the wheels really started to come off. Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes made a game of it, but Buttler's wicket, Chris Jordan's agonising run out and two tracer bullets from Rubel Hossain saw Bangladesh romp home by 15 runs in the penultimate over.
'I can still make a difference'
At the end of his interview with Sky, Peter Moores said he believed he could still make a difference as England coach but stressed he will take time to reflect on this exit.
'We are not overloaded with good players'
Here's more from England head coach Peter Moores, who was speaking to Sky Sports...
On what England are lacking: "We had no left-arm seamers and no left-arm spinners. And we have not got a bank of them left at home either. The reality is we are not overloaded with a lot of high-class one-day players back at home."
Playing the right brand? "I don't know if we are playing the right brand. You want your players to be exposed at a high level of cricket early on…
"You have got to be powerful, athletic, dynamic. Those are areas we have got to look at as a country, not just this team."
Player reaction
England captain Eoin Morgan, speaking to TMS: "It was poor chase - we lost wickets in the middle period. I was happy with how we started, but losing me and Ian in the same over and James Taylor a couple of overs later didn't help. But we still believed we could win with the capabilities we had. But ultimately we have underperformed again today. It is pretty dour in the dressing-room. To be knocked out of a World Cup so early, when expectations of ourselves and our supporters are a lot higher. Any day you get knocked out of a World Cup early is a low moment - it is a pretty bad day."
Warne: Moores in trouble
Australia legend Shane Warne on Twitter: England had the wrong team, the wrong style of play & everyone could see it. Tonight's result not a shock, I feel for Morgan, coach is in trouble.
"You need individuality, originality, flair, and you need different players. The task is to get the players to play their own way, to their full ability, without fear."
Still reeling? It's time to get voting. We want to know just how bad England's World Cup elimination is. Are you shocked, or did you expect this?
Reaction from Bangladesh
Here's some reaction from listeners to the BBC's Bengali Service on Facebook:
Peter Sajib Bairagee: "Well done Bangladesh… you are sons of tigers!"
Arundhuti Chowdhury: "Breathtaking moments like today are the key elements that make sport so wonderful. Congrats Bangladesh."
England head coach Peter Moores, speaking to Sky Sports: "We feel hollow, we haven't played well enough. I don't know what to say, what to feel... you feel like you've let people down. I don't think we bowled as well as we could have done in the middle but we started well and ended well. The bowlers haven't bowled as well as they wanted to do, that's been reflected in results.
"We should have chased that down tonight. We haven't got a settled team, we lost two key players at the top of the order - Jonathan Trott was our number three - we accept that and move on from it. We picked the side we thought was the best team. We went for more explosive batters but we know historically we were taking a risk because more experienced teams do better in World Cups.
"I don't think Eoin Morgan is a bad captain, just because we lost tonight. The analysis we do is not how it is talked about in the press. That's not the issue, we just haven't played well enough."
Mick in Tunbridge Wells: We have eleven players who appear to be talented cricketers, but they make silly mistakes and don't know how to time run chases. Suggests the coaching is at fault to me.
Tom in Cambridge: After the arrogance of sacking KP, this is exactly what England deserve.
Alwyn Peter Otter: Get rid of the useless lot and start again picking the best players not just their favourite yes men.
The heart bleeds Peter. I hate to say it, but judging by our inboxes you're not getting much sympathy from Joe Public.
Reaction - Peter Moores
England coach Peter Moores, speaking to TMS: When you exit a World Cup and don't get through to the quarter-finals, of course you look at what you could have done better. We will do that, but now is not the time to do it - from a personal point of view, it is too emotional."
TMS sign off. "Join us on Friday if you can bear it," says Aggers, clearly relishing that Afghanistan showdown
Moores is talking to TV now. "We'll have to analyse the game data," he deadpans. Therein lies the problem, methinks.
Beefy fumes
Ex-England all-rounder Ian Botham on Twitter: Well done Bangladesh! England pathetic! When are we going to pick the selectors to pick a team for the one-day format? Time for change.
Aussies lap it up
Talkback radio station 3AW in Melbourne: "JUST IN! Bangladesh has avoided embarrassment, holding off a brave challenge from World Cup minnow England by 15 runs in Adelaide."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
I wonder what Alastair Cook is feeling as he muses between squeezes on the udders of the cows at his wife's farm. Things certainly couldn't have gone any worse with him in a charge.
Reaction - Peter Moores
England coach Peter Moores, speaking to TMS: "It is hard to get round it - I thought 275 was chaseable and we didn't do it. It is hard to analyse anything at the moment. I have been in the dressing room and everybody has their heads down. They are all gutted. We got off to a reasonable start - most people thought spin would be the problem on that pitch but we got bowled out by the seamers. At some point we have to look at one-day cricket full stop and where we go with it."
Final scorecard
England 260 all out (48.3 overs) - Bangladesh won by 15 runs
TV are replaying the scenes from the final wicket. As the Bangladeshi players rejoiced, Joe Root - sitting alongside coach Peter Moores - blew a bubble with the green gum in his mouth. It inflated briefly, then popped and flattened against his lips. A fitting metaphor, for England's run chase, and indeed their entire World Cup.
"They looked more energetic, they put in a lot of effort and I thought they were up for it. The pitch was flat and the outfield was quick, and you get 275 more often than not. They did alright until the Bangladesh seamers started bowling tight to Bell and root, and the batsmen could not rotate the strike."
Morgan 'gutted'
England captain Eoin Morgan, speaking at the presentation: "It was pretty poor, to be knocked out of the World Cup is unbelievably disappointing. At half-time I thought the boys had bowled well but with the short boundary and with the wicket with playing the way it was, the target was within reach.
"I'm gutted, we've struggled and fallen away since we arrived here. We wanted to get to the quarter-finals and from there fight through three games. The changes which we made at the start of the tournament were necessary and I believe they were right to be made. It comes down to performance, some of our guys performed but we didn't do it as a unit.
"That's happened too often since we landed in Australia. I've no idea what happens from here. It's a surprise we've been knocked out so early."
Presentation time. Here comes the England skipper Eoin Morgan, his dead eyes betraying the bitter disappointment of his team's utter failure. "I've no idea what happens from here," he mutters. Here comes more...
"You just play the reserves against Afghanistan, pick anyone who hasn't played a game against them - some of the players won't get up for this properly. They will try, and they will go through the motions, but this is as low as you can get."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Player reaction
Bangladesh centurion Mahmudullah: "The way the boys fought in the middle was very special. We still believed that if we got the wickets, we would have a chance to get in again. If we play to the best of our ability we can beat anyone."
Post update
In all the blood, sweat and tears I think I forgot to tell you the final winning margin. Bangladesh won by 15 runs. Not even particularly close.
"The Bangladesh players are going over to thank their supporters, who have turned out in such numbers. The supporters are in raptures down there, throwing flags at the players."
England's worst World Cup?
Nearly. England have only once before failed to win more than two games at a World Cup. Beat the Afghans and they will equal their low of 1996 - lose or tie and it will be rock bottom.
Man of the match
Mahmudullah, who scored 103: "We are really impressed by the attitude of our boys. All the boys chipped in. I tried to bat properly, I didn't think too much. Mushfiqur at the end was the aggressor and it was a good partnership. We thought we might have been 15-20 runs short, but we knew if we could get early wickets we were in. It's really special for us."
Post update
You'd better believe it KP. This is really happening. England really are this bad at one-day cricket and their followers can only hope this as bad as it gets. England have played five games in this World Cup and won one. Afghanistan on Friday is now a dead rubber. Looking forward to that one?
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Twitter: I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS! I JUST CANNOT! But, well done Bangladesh! You deserved it! #ENGvBAN
Text 81111
Jon, Scotland: These matches between the minnows are producing good finishes!
The two teams shake hands. The contrast in emotions is extraordinary. England look like a set of convicts on death row. The Bangladeshis are hugging, kissing and jumping for joy.
Luke Boddice: So England go out of another World Cup with little more than a whimper. When will we learn? Well done Bangladesh.
Bill i am: Absolutely embarrassing, England. It's time for change.
"That is absolute ignominy. There are glum faces on the England bench, while the Bangladesh players are on the ground, smothering each other. You and I have seen some low moments Geoffrey but in terms of one-day cricket, this is an absolute low."
Post update
The Bangladesh players don't know how to celebrate here. They've not done this before - some fall to the ground in sheer disbelief, others run around in joyous celebration. Their fans go wild up in the stands.
Champagne moment
BANGLADESH ARE THROUGH TO WORLD CUP QUARTER-FINALS
WICKET
Anderson b Rubel 0 (Eng 260 all out)
That's it! Clean bowled. England are out of the World Cup.
Eng 260-9 (need 16 off 10)
James Anderson walks out to save England. He looks like he's getting ready for a broken... heart instead! Edged to slip. Drops shot. Dot ball.
This is a wonderful over for England, but this is a terrible, awful over for Bangladesh. You couldn't think of a worse over. There will be 150m Bangladeshis watching that dropped catch - I wouldn't go home for a week or two if I was him and Bangladesh lose this match."
Eng 260-8 (need 16 off 12)
Have Bangladesh just dropped the World Cup?! How are your nerves? We don't have any left. Stuart Broad dives in for a single. Final ball of the over is bottom-handed for a single into the off side. In the bag now?! It's time to go ball by ball!
"What a sorry end that is - it is just the situation and pressure, it does funny things to people when desperation sets in. Peter Moores is upset, he has gone to one of the officials. He doesn't know how that is run out."
Eng 245-8 (target 276)
Woakes sweeps Shakib for four. Single for Woakes, single for Broad. A full toss is begging to be smashed out of sight but Woakes can't get any power in the shot and they have to settle for one. England need 31 from 18.
Just after Jordan was given out, head coach Peter Moores went over and had a furious word with one of the officials on the boundary. Was it the famous Graham Taylor line "Tell your mate he's just cost me my job"?
WICKET
Jordan run out (Shakib) 0 (Eng 238-8)
He's out! That could be the end. The throw from Shakib was sharp and fast but what was Jordan thinking?
Umpire review
We have a split screen. The image on the left looks out, the image on the right makes it look like the shoulder of the bat may be in contact with a blade of grass. It's that close.
"Taskin is surrounded by his team-mates, flares erupt from the sightscreens, and down to my right the Bangladesh fans know the significance of that."
WICKET
Buttler c Mushfique b Taskin 65 (Eng 238-7)
It's a wicket, and this could be the big one. Buttler pokes at Taskin outside off stump and a thick edge carries low to the keeper. The bowler leaps about in glee. Buttler looks devastated. Squeaky bum time.
After Jonathan Agnew reflected Buttler had shown good attitude...
"I told you that weeks ago but the hierarchy don't see it. Or they do, and they are so bloody-minded they don't put it into practice."
Eng 229-6 (need 47 off 30)
Geoffrey is busy ranting, so may well have missed the blast from his favourite female artiste. Better over this from Bangladesh as England are kept to five runs. This is going to be touch and go.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Journalist Dave Tickner: Fair play, this has been a very good partnership. The laptop coming up trumps with "do something brilliant, Jos".
Eng 224-6 (need 52 off 36)
Boundary needed and Buttler delivers. At the double. Two wide attempted yorkers are deftly diverted past the slips. Here comes that drink as the house DJ delivers a bit of Katy Perry to please Geoffrey B.
Email tms@bbc.co.uk
Rob: It's about time the authorities realise how bad England are in ODI's and make them qualify for the next World Cup. I'm sure the likes of Canada and Holland would have performed better than England!
Eng 215-6 (target 276)
Woakes takes the aerial route and scores three over mid-on. He signals for a drink. Feeling the heat? Understandable.
"In all ODIs England have 14 scores of 50 or more by batsmen at number 7 or lower when batting second. Jos Buttler now has six of those."
Eng 211-6 (need 65 off 42)
Buttler's boundary proves the highlight of the over as four singles follow, the last to Woakes to keep the strike. He'd be best off leaving the bulk of the work to Buttler here, surely.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Taggy Elliott: Why isn't Buttler higher in the batting order? We wouldn't be having this conversation and our pride would be intact.
Buttler 50
Eng 207-6
Buttler laces Sabbir's first ball through deep midwicket for four. That's his seventh fifty in ODIs, from 41 balls.
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Adelaide
"There's a party in Adelaide, one of green and red that dances to the soundtrack 'Bang-la-desh'. Every time the ball goes past the outside edge there is a cheer, an appeal from the crowd. England fans, those still sticking it out, sit in a stunned silence."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Ric Jeffery: Watching England play cricket is like watching Lewis Hamilton race with the handbrake on.
SaikiaArup: England's media enjoy slaughtering their cricketers. Will IceMan Buttler deliver at Adelaide?
Eng 203-6 (need 73 off 48)
Woakes finishes off another good over for England with a punchy square cut for four to bring up the 200.
"Bangladesh's supporters are anticipating their team's biggest ODI win ever. They are getting excited every time the ball passes the bat. They are great supporters."
Eng 198-6 (target 276)
Taskin loops up a full toss. Buttler misses out on a boundary but some hard running ensures they get two and Buttler keeps the strike. The next ball whistles past the outside edge. That was seriously close.
Buttler's riposte? The ramp shot, premeditated and executed to perfection. Three bounces and over the rope for four.
"England got their required nine from the first three balls of the over, so that was job done. Any runs after that eat into the run-rate."
Eng 192-6 (need 84 off 54)
Buttler drives for two through long-off and they run two. Three single follow. By my maths, that's 11 from the over. Eight more of those and they'll be over the line. Don't go anywhere.
Six - Eng 187-6
Huge. Buttler plants Sunny over long-off for six. First gear to sixth gear in a single blow.
Eng 181-6 (target 276)
Lots of love for Buttler out there. He could make a true hero of himself here. Nine an over needed now as he works a single to extra-cover. Dot dot single from Woakes. Dot single to Buttler.
Now then. The maths are simple. England need 95 runs off 10 overs or they are going home.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Naveed Afzal: Jos Buttler is class. It's criminal how the England management team are using him. I believe as long as these two are at the crease.
Jack Weston: Why is a man of Buttler's obvious explosive talent coming in at 7? You don't see B-Mac doing that, should attack out of the gate.
Eng 178-6 (target 276)
Talking of gloom. The heavens have opened here in Salford, an appropriate backdrop as England's World Cup hopes appear to be washing away. Shakib continues to cast his spell over the batsmen. Woakes has nine off 14 balls. Nowhere near enough.
"England's rope is being tightened. With every over that passes, the noose around their neck becomes ever tighter. I can't see how they can get out of this, it's all on Buttler's shoulders."
Dropped catch
Eng 173-6 (target 276)
Chance. But a very tricky one as Mortaza gets a finger to a low drive from Buttler off his own bowling. I can't remember when the last When was the last England boundary? "Yesterday," comes the answer from my right.
"It's like torture from Shakib - some of his deliveries spin, some don't. Some of his deliveries are held back, others rush on to you. He is a real master in this situation."
Eng 169-6
It's dark out there. Even the floodlights can't alter the overwhelming sense of gloom as England bat for their lives. Should England really have chosen to bowl? A question for another day. Woakes manages three off Shakib but the rate required is now more than eight an over.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Matt Bellotti: When Chris Jordan hits a 6 in the last over to win this, the ball after Buttler reaches his ton, you people are going to look pretty daft.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Matthew Sewell: Why have we not adapted how to play ODIs? It's shocking how bad we are. I'd back a minor county to beat England at the minute.
Eng 163-6 (need 112 off 84)
Woakes - ODI average 17 - needs to play the knock of his life here. Deary me. He's almost gone. He nicks his second ball but it falls just short of slip.
"It held in the pitch, Joe Root flashed at the drive and edged behind. England are in deep, deep trouble."
WICKET
Root c Mushfiqur b Mortaza 29 (Eng 163-6)
England's relief is short-lived. Root nibbles and nicks to the keeper. England are in all sorts of bother now. Their best player is back in the hutch.
Appeal - not out
Eng 162-5
Massive appeal for caught behind as Buttler dangles the bat. Umpire Reiffel turns it down, and Bangladesh opt against a review.
Who's your money on? We're split on the cricket desk. One thing's for sure. There isn't much batting after this. Woakes is not an established all-rounder yet and Jordan has never batted under pressure like this.
Email tms@bbc.co.uk
Neil in Hexham: Do we actually want England to go through? They will just get humiliated a few more times in front of even more people. Just let's creep home quietly and never speak of this again.
Eng 161-5 (need 115 off 90)
Six singles off Shakib - the last 15 scoring shots have all been singles I'm told. A reminder. England are out if they lose today. The Afghanistan match would be a dead rubber between two eliminated teams. Perhaps they would just shake hands tomorrow, like the final singles pairing at the Ryder Cup.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Dov Tate: At least when England crash out we can get on with enjoying the rest of the World Cup.
Eng 155-5 (target 276)
It's death by spin at the moment, with Arafat Sunny also keeping things tight. It's simply not good enough for England to score at three or four an over for now. That will put too much pressure on the final 10. They need to turn ones into twos or look to score one boundary per over.
Eng 150-5 (need 126 more to win)
Left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan is running through a brilliant little spell here. Four singles from his latest over leave him with figures of 5-0-13-0.
"If England lose today they will finish the World Cup with a maximum of two wins (if they can beat Afghanistan). Their fewest wins in a World Cup is two in 1996. In all other World Cups they have won at least 3 matches."
Post update
You couldn't make this up. An ECB communications email has just popped into my inbox announcing some key diary dates for the coming week. Among the top items are the Yorkshire media day and the women's academy squad announcement. No mention of the Peter Moores and Eoin Morgan resignation press conferences in there though.
Eng 147-5 (Root 22, Buttler 13)
Much better over for England. Buttler steps up and cracks Taskin for two boundaries off three balls, both laced at pace through gaps in the off side. He nabs a single to keep the strike.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Tim Southon: I truly love watching cricket, but I hate watching England play cricket. So stressful! Why o why!
Blue Hatchet Man: It will be a new low for English cricket if they bow out today. Actually we've been saying this regularly in last two years.
Eng 137-5 (target 276)
Taylor's dismissal doesn't get any better with each replay. He obviously convinced himself he had to go for it, but the ball was so wide that he was almost falling over by the time he nicked it. Four runs off the over. England are consolidating. In a way.
"England need 143 off the last 20 overs today. In the 21st century they have only once scored that many off the last 20 overs to win a full 50 over match batting second: 145 v Ireland at Dublin in 2013."
Scorecard update
England 133-5 (30 overs) - target 276
Batsmen: Root 20*, Buttler 1*
Fall of wickets: 43-1 (Moeen 19), 97-2 (Hales 27), 121-3 (Bell 63), 121-4 (Morgan 0), 132-5 (Taylor 1)
The top of the dugout is now casting a shadow across the middle or Peter Moores's face. I'm pretty sure his stubble has changed colour from blonde to grey. Jos Buttler gets off the mark with a single. Not much batting to come after these two.
"It was a short, wide ball which was there for cutting but he nicked it and, as so happens when a team is on the up, it goes straight to the fielder who has just been moved. The pressure is now really back on the England team."
Drinks break
Time for drinks. Make mine a stiff one.
WICKET
Taylor c Kayes b Taskin 1 (Eng 132-5)
Another one! Taylor's fourth ball is wide and he chases it. But there's minimal footwork and he edges to slip.
The curtains are drawing on England's World Cup...
Bosh. Root looks like he fancies this pitch as he latches on to a long-hop and whips it in front of square on the leg side for four. Only one single off the other five balls. England are making this hard for themselves in the face of some admirably disciplined bowling.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Cricket Fan Bob: Conspiracy Theory: Eoin Morgan is working in counter-espionage for the Ireland Cricket Board.
Eng 126-4 (Root 14, Taylor 1)
Morgan takes his seat on the bench next to batting coach Mark Ramprakash. Not a smile in sight. That's four ducks in his last eight ODI innings. Root awakens the scorers with three to long-on.
Eng 123-4
Cut to an unshaven Peter Moores on the England bench, breathing heavily. Three dot balls ramp up the tension still further.
"We were talking about being positive and taking it on but England have to do it earlier and stamp themselves on these big games. You can't hope that you can sneak over the line."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Eng 123-4 (need 153 from 138)
Delirium among the Bangladesh fans. Really good catch by Shakib on the boundary in fact because the ball was travelling. But why did Morgan aim one straight towards a fielder? Taylor joins Root. England's required run rate is up to 6.65.
"Two wickets in this over, and they are dancing now in that Bangladesh section - they think they can win this game. And what a disaster that would be for England - they will be out of the World Cup if they do. That is a massive hammer blow they have struck."
WICKET
Morgan c Shakib b Rubel 0 (Eng 121-4)
Make that 90! This really is disastrous for England as Morgan pulls a bouncer straight down the throat of long leg where Shakib claims the catch. Morgan walks straight down the tunnel, like a footballer who has just been shown a red card.
"He was trying to force the ball square on the offside and it got on to him too quickly and he nicked the ball from high up the bat. It was either a big effort ball from the bowler or it gained something from the wicket."
Post update
Morgan is the new man. Two new batsmen at the crease. England still need 155. Make that 85 degrees.
WICKET
Bell c Mushfiqur b Hossain 63 (Eng 121-3)
What was I saying about sticking or twisting? Bell goes after a lifter, trying to cut a ball that's too close to him and feathers to the keeper. The umpires check for the no-ball but that's not going to save him.
"It's absolutely torturous if you're an England fan. Walking around an increasingly chilly Adelaide Oval, there's barely a smile for those supporting Eoin Morgan's men, watching on as Ian Bell and Joe Root hit the field with regularity. Still the Bangladesh drum beats. That fella is going to have a sore arm tomorrow."
Eng 121-2 (Bell 63, Root 10)
England are struggling to pierce the outfield at the moment. The surface seems to be slowing and there's more onus on the batsmen to force things. That doesn't come naturally to Root or Bell. When do they decide to twist?
Appeal - not out
Hearts in mouths time as Bell swings and misses. Keeper and bowler go up but the umpire says no.
Post update
Hello again. My wife bought a fancy new kettle recently. It has a screen telling you the temperature of the water as it comes towards boiling point. At the moment, I reckon this match it hovering at around the 75-degree mark, but given the way England are playing, it looks for all the world as though we'll see some bubbles before the morning is out.
Eng 118-2 (target 276)
Nice shot, Joe. A short ball from Rubel is middled to the mid-wicket boundary. Meat and drink for a batsman as good as the young Yorkie.
To take you through to the close, here's BBC Sport's one-day finisher, Sam Sheringham.
Post update
Athar Ali Khan
Former Bangladesh all-rounder
"Bangladesh don't produce these quicker surfaces in domestic competition - we are planning to produce these types of pitches, as it will create better cricketers for when they go overseas."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Eng 111-2 (need 165 from 156)
Neither Ian Bell nor Joe Root are showing any inclination to put their foot to the pedal. It's the type of chase an Englishman loves, none of this 380-plays-340 nonsense. To be fair, it's going well in Adelaide. England are putting in a flawless performance here - they just need Neil Fairbrother to come in and finish it off.
When Ian Bell does decide to go aerial, the ball plugs in the outfield at long-on just inches away from the boundary, turning a four into a three.
"Bangladesh have done quite well in the last ten minutes, and the last three overs. There have been a lot of dot balls and no four balls. The Bangladesh fielders can feel the pressure and are clapping each other on. England are feeling the heat - I sense there is a lot of rattling going on from the fielders."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Where are the sixes?
Sam Sheringham, BBC Sport
"In 33 Twenty20 internationals for England, Alex Hales has struck 34 sixes. In eight one-day internationals, he has only hit one.
"His strike rate in ODIs is 71.83, worse than any of his team-mates except Jimmy Anderson, and considerably worse than Jonathan Trott (77.06) and Alastair Cook (77.13).
"There were one or two encouraging signs today but Hales is struggling to live up to his reputation as an explosive top order player and you get the feeling he is going to have to let himself go a bit if he is going to nail down a place in this team."
Eng 105-2 (target 276)
It'll be a nice day in Adelaide tomorrow. How do I know? Pink sky at night, shepherd's delight. It's a lovely, balmy evening in South Australia and England continue to pace themselves towards their target. It's all very binary from Eoin Morgan's men at the moment, that over reading 1-0-0-0-1-0.
Text 81111
Tom in London: We aren't a great one day side but it's almost as if people want us to lose. The bowling wasn't horrendous, especially with Jimmy finding some form, and we've made a decent start. I'm putting my neck out. 276-4. 47th over.
Eng 103-2 (Bell 52, Root 3)
Joe Root is a bit like a meerkat while he waits for the ball to he delivered. He stands tall, looking out through his helmet grille at the predators waiting to pounce on any mistake he makes. A lofted drive brings a single and he scurries to the safety of the non-striker's end. Two singles, steady as she goes.
Post update
Athar Ali Khan
Former Bangladesh all-rounder
"I would like to see Shakib Al Hasan replace Arafat Sunny - you need your best bowlers bowling at the new batsman."
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Mark Salen: Get ready for the England batting collapse in 3,2,1..
Eng 101-2 (target 276)
Ian Bell exudes control, he's knocking the ball about like he's having a net. He makes the game look so easy, but you're never quite sure if he'll lob up a catch to mid-off any time soon. England pass their team 100.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Juxtaposed: Tim Nielsen on TMS [entry at 11 overs] is right. Spinners try to spin balls but sometimes can't. Only commentators pretend that it was deliberate.
50 for Ian Bell (off 66 balls, seven fours)
Eng 98-2
A gentle single into the leg side, a canter to the non-striker's end and a raise of the bat. That's 34 international half-centuries for Ian Bell. Now to convert it.
"England have to get five an over, keep wickets in hand then let Buttler hit a few boundaries at the end. But players like Buttler and Glenn Maxwell can't play if they fear getting out - they need to play with freedom, and have the latitude to do their own thing."
Scorecard update
England 97-2 (20 overs)
Batsmen: Bell 49*, Root 0*
Fall of wickets: 43-1 (Moeen 19), 97-2 (Hales 27)
Bowling figures: Mortaza 5-0-30-1, Hossain 3-0-20-0, Sunny 5-0-22-0, Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-10-0, Ahmed 2-0-8-0, Rahman 1-0-5-0
Joe Root is greeted to the crease with a Mortaza jaffa which is millimetres away from finding the outside edge. Nervous yet?
WICKET
Hales c Mushfiqur b Mortaza 27 (Eng 97-1)
From furrowed brow to roar of delight as Mortaza finds Hales's outside edge. A regulation delivery outside off stump, Hales pushes half-heartedly and Mushfiqur completes the job. Bangladesh back in this.
Eng 97-1
Hales not hanging around here, spanking Bangladesh captain Mortaza for successive fours on either side of the wicket. The skipper furrows his brow and scratches his chin.
Post update
Athar Ali Khan
Former Bangladesh all-rounder
"Bangladesh have got to take their chances and gamble with their bowlers - they can't just wait for something to happen."
Eng 88-1 (Bell 48, Hales 19)
England are in control, but they're only in third gear at best.... bobbing along at 30mph in a 40mph zone. There's no chance of them getting flashed for speeding just yet. Five singles, one dot.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Ben Thapa: To Mark Steel: As an Englishman, I wouldn't want to play Ireland in any sport right now.
Eng 83-1 (target 276)
Picking up on Andrew McDonald's point, Alex Hales's Twenty20 background helps him in the fact he is expected to score quickly from early in his innings. And he's much more than a biffer, most of his runs come through orthodox shots. I still think he'd be a good Test opener if he could tighten his technique when the ball is swinging into him. Three more scored.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
David Wignall: Tim Neilsen - I must be a great spinner because that describes all my deliveries!
Eng 80-1 (Bell 43, Hales 16)
There's a gentle hum in the stadium as the small crowd becomes engrossed in this tense, tight contest. Remember, if England lose they are out of the World Cup. Five more are chipped from the target.
Who will twist first? It looks good for England, who only need to go at six an over... but just add two wickets to the current score and it looks a little bit more dicey.
"Hales has stepped into his stride well for a player who hasn't played cricket for a few weeks. He's finding his timing and given himself a chance to set a good foundation."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Eng 75-1 (target 276)
Shakib, who has 185 ODI wickets in 144 matches, returns to the attack and Ian Bell sweeps him for a couple. A single puts Alex Hales on strike and the Notts right-hander gives himself a ticking off when he pushes down the ground for a single of his own but picks out the fielder.
"Bell has hit seven fours and nine singles in this innings, which is quite curious, but at least he is pushing the singles. Singles are the engine room of batting - it is such an important part of the game."
Text 81111
John M Butt: Painful trying to look for a silver lining in this one-day England team. I have got to the point I do not get excited if we win.
Eng 72-1 (Bell 36, Hales 15)
Another boundary for Ian Bell. This is going too well. At the same stage, Bangladesh were 71-2 - it's neck and neck.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Philip Pugh: No amount of joined-up tactics can compensate for a team that does not bat and bowl well in one-day games.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Comedian and journalist Mark Steel: "It might help England if we swapped opponents, so we play cricket against Germany and Brazil and football against India and Sri Lanka."
Eng 67-1 (target 276)
James Tredwell sits yawning on the England team bench, then momentarily pulls his cap over his face. He's not worried about England not getting these runs. As he shouldn't while Ian Bell is middling the ball to all parts of the field which are in the textbook. Nothing flashy, but it's certainly effective. He feels as though only Ian Bell can get Ian Bell out sometimes. Three from the over.
"There are a lot of genuine fast bowlers around in world cricket, which is great to see, but as the tournament goes on spinners will have a little more say in the results of games, and teams with frontline spinners will go deep."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Eng 64-1 (Bell 29, Hales 14)
Ah, did Bangladesh bring on Taskin to put Sunny on at the other end? It appears so. We're back to left-arm spin, which is more of the Phil Tufnell variety than Samit Patel. Giving the ball air and inviting spin, he is teasing the batsmen but the moment he offers width he is cut for four by Ian Bell. Nice shot.
"I think Hales will be pleased by this change, with Taskin Ahmed coming on at the far end of the ground - he likes the ball coming on to him as a clean striker of the ball."
Eng 58-1 (target 276)
There's a real presence about Alex Hales. Tall, broad and standing with his bat upright ready to strike, he gets a thick outside edge for four. Bangladesh have brought teenage seamer Taskin into the attack, which is surprising considering the way England have stalled since pace was taken off the ball. After scoring 43 in seven, the next five have yielded 15.
Eng 53-1 (Bell 24, Hales 8)
Alex Hales stands and looks around the field, weighing up the scoring options available to him. He might give the ball a whack, but he also likes to take a little bit of time to play himself in - like Chris Gayle would do, for example. He and Ian Bell knock the ball into the gaps for ones and twos to keep the scoreboard ticking over.
The Adelaide sun is disappearing behind the stands, leaving behind the last few remaining strands of natural light. The floodlights are being fired up as we speak. There's four men close to the bat for Bangladesh - the keeper, a slip, leg-slip and short cover - and the pressure seems to have gone up a notch. Alex Hales looks unflustered though, standing tall in his crease and bringing up England's 50 with a punch down the ground for one.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Zed: Stephan Shemilt is correct - it's very bizarre AC/DC playing Run To The Hills when it's actually an Iron Maiden song.
"Bangladesh need to bowl their best bowlers at the critical times of the innings. The two left-arm orthodox bowlers are trying to keep the pressure on - they keep the stumps in play a lot more than the leg-spinner or the off-spinner."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Eng 48-1 (Bell 23, Hales 4)
The round-arm slow left-armer Shakib goes round the wicket to the right-handed Ian Bell. It's trial by spin now. Ian Bell takes a single and Alex Hales pats back two dots, giving himself room to play the turning ball by stepping back into his crease.
Join the debate at #bbccricket
Neil Virani: That run out says everything about England's approach to this World Cup. Muddled thinking.
Eng 47-1 (target 276)
England's new batsman, Alex Hales, last played on 11 February, but the month-long break doesn't seem to affect him as he steps back in his crease and eases the first delivery he faces for four.
"A bad mistake by both batsmen there. Ian Bell was ball watching, with his back to his partner and Moeen Ali did not call loud enough. He was two thirds of the way down the pitch before Bell sent him back, he was not able to hit the skids and turn around in time."
WICKET
Moeen run out 19 (Eng 43-1)
Moeen, what are you doing? It was all going well, then two balls into the first over sent down by a spinner, the left-hander pushes the ball to wide mid-on, sets off to run, dillies, dallies and is run out while he makes up his mind. Ian Bell just looks at him in disbelief. Rush of blood.
Bangladesh skipper Mortaza is cricket's Darren Anderton. He's suffered a terrible time with injuries down the years and his knees are all bandaged up in this tournament. I've seen old men move out of an armchair quicker than he was moving about in the field during the last game against Scotland.
Ian Bell is playing nice and orthodox - hitting three classy boundaries through the off side. Might be time for the skipper to put himself out to graze down at third man.
"When Jimmy Anderson bowled in the first three overs, the ball zipped through, it moved and he got a couple of wickets. These lads have bowled with energy but I haven't seen the ball do anything."
Listen to Test Match Special commentary by clicking on the audio icon.
Post update
Stephan Shemilt
BBC Sport in Adelaide
"The shadows have crept almost all the way across the Adelaide Oval, but it's nowhere dark enough for the floodlights to take full effect. Planes regularly fly overhead, appearing from behind the scoreboard and disappearing past the Sir Donald Bradman Pavilion. On the speakers, the DJ plays AC/DC's Run To The Hills. How bizarre."
