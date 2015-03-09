Relive England's World Cup exit

Humiliating. I don't think many people would argue with that. Unsurprisingly, the group table makes sorry reading for England and their supporters. They will now scrap around with Scotland and Afghanistan for the wooden spoon. New Zealand are guaranteed to finish first but second, third and fourth are yet to be decided between Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

And so, on the day the Tigers roared, England went out with the faintest of miaows. Eoin Morgan and his men are flying home at the earliest opportunity and England's wait for the World Cup trophy goes on for another four years. Have a read of Stephan Shemilt's match report if you can bear it. From us, and from England, it's thank you and goodnight.