Watch: Commonwealth Games - squash

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

England's Zharnel Hughes spoke to BBC Sport after qualifying comfortably in the men's 200m:

"I'm enjoying myself. This is my event and the crowd is amazing. It absolutely blew my mind when they introduced my name just now.

"They gave me the energy I needed and I'm just having fun out here, executing round by round.

"What happened in Oregon is behind me now. This is my main focus. I'm here, with a home crowd and looking forward to participating well.

"There's a lot more there - as you see I was having a nice stroll in the park, just a little training session just now.

"I felt pretty good, felt relaxed, trust my speed , trust my speed endurance, do what I have to do to and qualify."