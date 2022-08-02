Watch: Commonwealth Games beach volleyball - England v Scotland

The smile says it all on Jea's face! You wouldn't think it's her first year in senior competition.
Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford and Ros Satar
Men's parallel bars final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on BBC TV
Unfortunately that error at the start will probably have cost Brinn Bevan a medal.
It's such a shame because he's very strong on this piece of apparatus.
Men's parallel bars final
There will be no medal for Wales' Brinn Bevan.
A slight error at the start of his bars routine proves costly in what has been a high-quality final.
He scores 13.400 which puts him fourth of five so far.
England lead at half-time
India 0-1 England
England women are on course to make it three wins out of three in Pool A. They still have work to do but have the narrow advantage in a tight game.
The hosts dominated the early stages but India have grown into this although they have been frustrated by some vital stops from Maddie Hinch.
Women's beam final
The 16-year-old Shante Koti just manages to dismount before running out of time and is awarded a score of 10.366 which puts her into fifth place.
Wales' Jea Maracha, another 16-year-old and the current Welsh all-around champion takes to the beam next - and she does superbly. That's a clean routine, but what will the judges make of it?
Godwin leads beam final
Women's beam final
Four down, four to go in the women's beam final.
South Africa's Shante Koti is next to bid for a medal, with Australia's all-around champion Georgia Godwin still leading the way with her score of 13.433.
Fraser remains in front
Men's parallel bars
Halfway through the men's parallel bars final - and Joe Fraser remains in gold medal position.
One of his biggest rivals has just failed to surpass him - defending champion Marios Georgiou of Cyprus goes second with 14.533 - but that's well behind Fraser's 15.000.
Wales' Brinn Bevan is the fifth man up.
'A very big moment for Alice'
Women's beam final
Christine Still
Gymnastics expert on BBC TV
Well considering the performance the other night, I think that was a very big moment for Alice.
She managed to stay on and it was a very good recovery after the wobble.
To get through the routine will be a real confidence boost.
Kinsella into second place
Women's beam final
A wobble for Alice Kinsella, but she manages to stay on and recovers impressively to put the unfortunate mistakes in the all-round competition behind her.
The scores are in. It's 12.933 - which takes her into second place.
Badminton
Mixed team bronze medal
Despite some great efforts from England, it is a clean sweep for Singapore who claim the bronze 3-0.
Yong Hee & Jessica Tan beat the English scratch pairing of Ben Lane and Lauren Smith 21-17 25-23.
Loh Kean Yew held off a spirited fight from Toby Penty to win 23-25 21-11 25-23.
Former junior world number one Yeo Jia Min beat Freya Redfearn 21-18 21-14.
Royal guests cheering England
India 0-1 England
There are some royal guests at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre where England women narrowly lead India.
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge are in the crowd along with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and James, Viscount Severn.
Women's beam final
Georgia-Mae Fenton betters Sofia Micallef's score with a 12.733.
Over to Alice Kinsella now. What can the defending champion produce?
Women's beam final
Christine Still
Gymnastics expert on BBC TV
Beautifully performed by Sofia Micallef!
There was a little bit of a wobble but she won the battle to stay on.
It was a very good performance!
Godwin sets early standard
Women's beam final
Australia's Georgia Godwin opens the beam competition with a solid routine, scoring 13.433 to set the early standard in the women's beam final.
Wales' Sofia Micallef has to follow that up with a score of 12.500.
England's Georgia-Mae Fenton will be next up.
Fraser scores 15.000
Men's parallel bars final
A superb score for Joe Fraser! That will take some beating and should be enough for him to adorn the podium at the very least.
England lead after first quarter
India 0-1 England
England women lead India after the first quarter, Giselle Ansley's deflected attempt the difference between the two teams.
The hosts have created more chances with Elena Rayer going close to doubling the lead.
However, India almost struck after a defensive mix-up - Maddie Hinch producing a dramatic clearance off the line.
'He's gone all out for gold'
Men's parallel bars final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on BBC TV
It's the most difficult routine we'll see and what a performance from Joe Fraser!
Considering he's got a broken foot, that was a fantastic, fearless dismount.
He's gone all out for gold.
Fraser finds his groove
Men's parallel bars final
Joe Fraser is up second in the men's parallel bars final - and he steps up to the plate big time.
A wonderful routine capped with a very good dismount, that cannot fault to have impressed the judges.
He will certainly move above the first competitor, Australia's Tyson Bull, who fell on his dismount to score 13.133.
Fraser, who is battling through a foot injury, takes a bow and applauds his hometown crowd.
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at Arena Birmingham
Birmingham boy Joe Fraser contending for biggest cheer of the day so far at the gymnastics as he's introduced to the crowd.
Kinsella hoping for beam redemption
Women's beam final
Alice Kinsella was left distraught after a fall on beam and mistake on floor cost her an all-around medal on Sunday.
She cautiously completed the rest of her beam routine before struggling to work her way through her floor routine and leaving the floor visibly upset.
Can she put that disappointment behind her?
Today, she defends her balance beam title, with all-around champion Georgia Godwin from Australia among her competition.
Men's parallel bars final
Craig Heap
Commonwealth Games gold-winning gymnast on BBC TV
Of all the finals this is likely to be the most tightly contested.
Any little mistake could take you out of the medals today.
It could be anyone on that podium.