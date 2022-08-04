Watch: Commonwealth Games - beach volleyball

Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman is safely through to the men's 1500m final, along with compatriots Matthew Stonier and Elliott Giles, Wales' Jake Heyward, and Scotland duo Josh Kerr and Neil Gourlay.
Hannah Brier of Wales, Abi Galpin of Guernsey, and Scotland's Beth Dobbin all progressed to the women's 200m semi-finals, while England's Zharnel Hughes and Adam Gemili progressed in the men's event.
English trio Morgan Lake, Emily Borthwick and Laura Zialor reached the women's high jump final, while compatriot Anna Purchase and Wales' Amber Simpson are through to the women's hammer final.
England lead straight away
England 1-0 Canada
Well we said they needed goals to avoid favourites Australia in the semis and England men have started perfectly.
A lovely move ends with Phil Roper pushing the ball into the net to break the deadlock inside two minutes.
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Team final
So, after four rotations in the rhythmic gymnastics England have done all they can do and they lead the way in the team event with 267.050. Singapore are the only other team currently in contention on 216.900 points, other teams will enter the fray in the second session later today.
Subdivision two gets underway from 18:00 BST and that is where the medals will be decided - Wales, Australia, Malaysia, Canada and defending champions Cyprus will compete then.
England's Marfa Ekimova and Alice Leaper sit first and second in the individual standings with Scotland's Louise Christie in third. England's Saffron Severn sits fourth and that should put the home nations' athletes in good contention for places in the individual all-around final, which takes place tomorrow.
England already through in hockey
England 0-0 Canada
England men reached the last four after India's 4-1 win over Wales earlier.
The hosts are likely to face holders Australia in their semi-final.
India will qualify as Pool B winners and play New Zealand in their semi-final unless England beat Canada by an unlikely 14 or more goals.
Will they go all out attack with a spot in the last four already guaranteed?
England's Zoe Newson has just won para powerlifting gold in the women's lightweight competition;
Fred Wright and Anna Henderson won road cycling time trial silver for England, as Wales' Geraint Thomas took bronze in the men's event following a crash;
England women beat Wales to reach the hockey semi-finals;
Jamaica stunned top seeds Australia 57-55 to finish top of Pool A;
Hannah Brier of Wales, Abi Galpin of Guernsey, and Scotland's Beth Dobbin all progressed to the women's 200m semi-finals, while England's Zharnel Hughes and Adam Gemili progressed in the men's event.
Beach Volleyball
Scotland 21-6 21-16 Solomon Islands
Clayton Lucas
Volleyball commentator
That was an incredible end to the match - in the end Scotland take it 2-0 but the talking point had to be that kick from Gwali.
More than likely they book their spot in the quarter-finals, but they have to wait for the rest of the group matches to finish.
Scotland beat Solomon Islands
Women's preliminaries - Scotland v Solomon Islands
What a finish to this match!
Rose Gwali, take a bow. She somehow keeps the point - and contest - alive with a brilliant kick over the net, but Scotland pair Melissa Coutts and Lynne Beattie are able to complete the job.
They prevail 21-6 21-16, but they won't know if they have done enough to qualify until later today.
'Brilliant start'
Men's hockey: Canada 0-1 England
Simon Mason
Ex-GB Olympic hockey player on BBC TV
What a start from England and a great goal from Phil Roper. Vital they approached it one step at as time. They need to win by 14 goals to top this pool so that is crucial.
Brilliant start. Exactly what they needed.
What's happened so far today?
Let's have a quick recap of what has happened so far on day seven at Birmingham 2022:
Their final group game has just got under way.
Gold medal - England - Zoe Newson
Women's lightweight final
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at the NEC
Olivia Broome nails a 111kg lift but it's only enough for silver.
England's Zoe Newson takes the gold! She thought she might give up the sport after the birth of her son Duncan.
Now, she's Commonwealth champion. Legend.
Beach Volleyball
Scotland 21-6 9-12 Solomon Islands
Clayton Lucas
Volleyball commentator
Lynn Beattie is going to have a bit of treatment on her ankle after some under-the-net interference.
There was definitely contact, if you come under the net and interfere with a player.
Scotland have a case here.
Post update
Women's preliminaries - Scotland v Solomon Islands
Blood has been drawn over at the beach volleyball.
Scotland's Lynne Beattie lands under the net and her foot is caught, so she'll require a bit of treatment here.
Beattie and Melissa Coutts lead the Solomon Islands by a set - but trail 12-9 in the second set.
Post update
Women's lightweight final
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at the NEC
Zoe Newson successfully lifts 101kg on her final attempt and pumps her fists as it extends her lead at the top of the table.
She scores 102.2, with only fellow Englishwoman Olivia Broome left to go.
Post update
Women's lightweight final
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at the NEC
That's got to mean an English gold at the powerlifting!
Kenya's Hellen Kariuki fails on her final attempt meaning the highest she can finish is second.
Zoe Newson and Olivia Broome still have one attempt each remaining. Time to see who will get gold.
Nigerian lifters disqualified for being late
Women's lightweight final
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at the NEC
Organisers have confirmed why Nigeria’s Onyinyechi Mark and Latifat Tijani - who might have challenged for gold here - were disqualified from the powerlifting.
Essentially, they were late. They arrived 25 minutes late for the scheduled kit check.
Hawkins feeling 'good nerves'
Women's 10m platform
Speaking following women's 10m platform qualifying, Welsh diver Lucy Hawkins told BBC Sport:
It's exciting but I think I'll be more relaxed tonight.
I felt massively nervous over the two weeks since I found out I'd be here but it's good nerves.
It all goes back to zero now, same dives again, and go and get some rest and do it again.
Post update
It certainly doesn't always go to plan from the diving board, though...
Post update
One proud father.
England and India through to hockey semis
Hockey: India 4-1 Wales
India have beaten Wales 4-1 in their final match of the group stages.
It means India qualify for the semi-finals alongside England.
England will need to beat Canada by 14 goals at 16:00 BST today if they want to finish top of Pool B and avoid holders Australia in the semi-finals.
As things stand, New Zealand await India in the final four.
Gareth Furlong scored Wales' only goal, a late consolation drag flick as they finish third in Pool B.
Raging Bull draws the crowds
Anna Thompson
BBC Sport in Birmingham
The huge animatronic armoured bull which was such a hit at the opening ceremony has continued to draw the crowds to Centenary Square, where it now proudly stands.
There are always lots of people around it, wanting selfies and family photos for an iconic memento from Birmingham.
And the glorious weather has massively helped too with the city buzzing from the Games vibes.
England's Newson still leads powerlifting
Women's lightweight final
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at the NEC
Kenya's Hellen Kariuki does a little dance on the bench as she lifts 98kg to overtake England's Zoe Newson with a score of 98.5.
But Newson is straight out next and immediately nails 99kg to take top spot again on 100.2 - a score which takes into account the weight lifted and her body weight.
Newson is a two-time Paralymoic bronze medallist and took Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast in 2018.
She thought she was going to have to give up powerlifting after the last Commonwealths because she became pregnant with her son Duncan.
But around four months after giving birth to Duncan she was back in training and here she is.
Newson's England team-mate Olivia Broome lifts 109kg and remains in bronze medal position on 98.2.
Scotland win first beach volleyball set
Women's preliminaries - Scotland v Solomon Islands
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport at Smithfield
The dancing rakers are back!
And Scotland's Melissa Coutts and Lynne Beattie are a set to the good, dominating the first to win 21-6.