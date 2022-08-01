Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Australia v Wales

Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford and Ros Satar
All times stated are UK
Robinson third in 1,500m heat
Men's 1,500m freestyle heats
We've just had the first of two heats in the men's 1,500m freestyle - swimming's marathon.
England's Toby Robinson has done enough to qualify for the final, finishing third in 15:33.59, half a minute behind heat winner Sam Short of Australia.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the crowd cheering the swimmers on and they've just had a little family reunion with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Heptathlon - high jump
We're up to 1.72m and Katerina Johnson-Thompson is still waiting to get involved in the heptathlon high jump.
Holly Mills continues her clean start as she becomes the first to clear 1.75m.
Wales face Aus in netball
Aus 0-0 Wal
Wales are involved in Pool A netball action against tournament favourites Australia.
Top seeds Australia have won three out of three with a goal difference of +155 at this year's games. Wales beat Scotland on Sunday but this is a very different test.
The match has just started and you can watch it live right here.
Athletics
Women's 800m heats
Richard Winton
BBC Sport Scotland at Alexander Stadium
Laura Muir probably had to work a little bit harder than she had hoped there, but Scotland's Olympic silver and world bronze medallist has eased into the final. Can she claim Scotland's first track gold since Yvonne Murray in 1994?
in 1994?
Muir second behind Goule
Women's 800m qualifying
Laura Muir and Alex Bell enter the final 100m in second and third before Muir follows Jamaican Natoya Goule for the second automatic qualifying place.
Bell is fighting to keep Canada's Lindsey Butterworth at bay to give herself a great chance of making it through as a fastest loser.
It's one minute 58.84 seconds for Muir, behind Goule's 1:58.39, as Bell registers a season-best 1:59.76.
Eng pushing on
England 110-5 v South Africa
Five overs to go and England are stepping up a gear against South Africa at Edgbaston.
England batter Amy Jones cuts two fours on the off-side to move on to 19 off 12.
A couple of big overs and England could still push 160+.
Women's 800m qualifying
Scotland's Jenny Selman finishes fifth in the opening heat of the women's 800m competition as she clocks a time of two minutes 06.53 seconds.
Kenyan world bronze medallist Mary Moraa takes it in 1:59.22.
Over to Laura Muir and Alex Bell now.
England lose two in two
England 94-5 v South Africa
This is a big wicket for South Africa.
Alice Capsey, 17, gets her maiden T20I half-century off 36 balls with a single.
But just two balls later she departs, caught and bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba.
And from the very next delivery new batter Maia Bouchier is run out. England are collapsing!
NI's Fleming loses semi-final
Men's -81 semi-finals
Michael Morrow
BBC Sport NI at Coventry Arena
Defeat for Eoin Fleming in the semi-final against the impressive Canadian Francois Gauthier Drapeau.
Fleming will still fight for a medal this evening though, it won't be gold or silver but he would snap your hand off for a bronze.
Hodgkinson and Muir in 800m action
Women's 800m qualifying
Next up on the track it's the women's 800m heats.
Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson is in heat three in women's 800m qualifying, alongside Jemma Reekie of Scotland.
Before then, Scotland's world 1500m silver medallist Laura Muir England's Alex Bell are in the second heat.
It's the fastest two in each heat who are guaranteed a final spot...
'For 10 years I've wanted this'
Men's 100m qualifying
Scotland's Adam Thomas spoke to BBC Sport's Jeanette Kwakye, after running 10.30 seconds in the heats for the men's 100m.
"You have to be confident, if you come to these events and you're not confident, you get swallowed up.
"You have to soak all of this up as well because it's amazing.
"For 10 years I've wanted this, so I'm going to push myself harder in the semi-final tomorrow.
"I was holding some back today."
'I'll be bringing the fire tomorrow'
Men's 100m qualifying
Jeremiah Azu of Wales spoke to BBC Sport's Jeanette Kwakye after qualifying for the men's 100m semi-final.
"It's the first time I've ran flat out, so I was just testing the water today.
"I'll be bringing the fire when I'm back tomorrow!
"I'm here, I'm fit and I'm ready to go.
"The crowd are amazing, I didn't expect it to be so full, so I couldn't stop smiling.
"This is what we all want, this is what we train so hard for."
Judo
Men's -73kg semi-finals
Michael Morrow
BBC Sport NI at Coventry Arena
England's Daniel Powell goes for the full 'are you not entertained' pose on mat two after beating Australian Jake Bensted by ippon to advance to the final of the men's -73kg.
The crowd respond by reassuring Powell that they are very much entertained. It's a rapturous reception for the home favourite, and it will be electric inside the arena for that final later today.
Men's 100m qualifying complete
Men's 100m qualifying
Trinidad's Jerod Elcock takes the 10th and final heat in the men's 100m qualifying.
The fastest time of the morning was posted by Sri Lankan Yupun Abeykoon, in 10.06secs.
From the home nations, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Ojie Edoburun, Jeremiah Azu and Adam Thomas will all return for the semi-finals tomorrow.
England lose third wicket
England 90-3 v South Africa
In the cricket, South Africa check England's progress with another wicket, this time Nat Sciver edges Anneke Bosch to fall for 12 runs off 14 balls.
Amy Jones joins Alice Capsey (49 not out) in the middle.
Heptathlon - high jump
Wales' Lauren Evans and England's Jade O'Dowda are under way in the high jump competition, clearing 1.66m with her first attempt.
Northern Ireland's Anna McCauley and Kate O'Connor match that, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Holly Mills choose to wait for the height to be raised.
Johnson-Thompson is lying down with her eyes closed as she prepares for the next stage of her title defence...
England looking good in cricket
England 79-2 v South Africa
England are ticking along nicely halfway through their innings.
Batter Alice Capsey has raced to 40 off 27 with Nat Sciver supporting her on 11 from 11.
Nicoll leads home nation qualifiers
Women's shot putt
Wales' Adele Nicoll is one of four home nation athletes through to the final of the women's shot putt.
Nicoll managed a best throw of 17.30m, as England's Amelia Strickler (17.10) and Sophie McKinna (16.70) also made Wednesday's final, along with Divine Olapido from Group B.
Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd led the way with 18.42.
England's Alawode finishes fourth
Women's 76kg
England's Deborah Alawode came so close but sadly the 24-year-old won't be winning a medal this time around.
Nigeria's Taiwo Liadi goes into first to push Alawode down to third. And then, with her second-to-last lift, Canada's Maya Laylor gets the gold, lifting a combined 223kg to push Alawode to a fourth-placed finish.
Laylor continues lifting by the way, she now increases her weight by five kg to set a new Commonwealth Games record of 228kg across the snatch and clean and jerk.
England win mixed medley relay heat
Mixed 4x100m medley relay
England are safely through to the mixed medley 4x100m relay final, winning their heat in 3:51.08.
There was a slight scare with a changeover that measured 0.00 seconds but was legal.
Scotland finished third to make the final but Jersey miss out in fourth.
Wales came third in the final heat behind Australia and Canada. Jersey and Guernsey sneak into the final too, which they will be delighted with.
