Commonwealth Games cricket: England v South Africa - watch & listen

We've just had the first of two heats in the men's 1,500m freestyle - swimming's marathon.

England's Toby Robinson has done enough to qualify for the final, finishing third in 15:33.59, half a minute behind heat winner Sam Short of Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the crowd cheering the swimmers on and they've just had a little family reunion with the Earl and Countess of Wessex.