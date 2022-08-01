Watch: Commonwealth Games - judo

Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford and Ros Satar
All times stated are UK
Heptathlon - high jump
Wales, Lauren Evans and England's Jade O'Dowda are under way in the high jump competition, clearing 1.66m with her first attempt.
Northern Ireland's Anna McCauley and Kate O'Connor match that, while Katerina Johnson-Thompson and Holly Mills choose to wait for the height to be raised.
Johnson-Thompson is lying down with her eyes closed as she prepares for the next stage of her title defence...
England looking good in cricket
England 79-2 v South Africa
England are ticking along nicely halfway through their innings.
Batter Alice Capsey has raced to 40 off 27 with Nat Sciver supporting her on 11 from 11.
Nicoll leads home nation qualifiers
Women's shot putt
Wales' Adele Nicoll is one of four home nation athletes through to the final of the women's shot putt.
Nicoll managed a best throw of 17.30m, as England's Amelia Strickler (17.10) and Sophie McKinna (16.70) also made Wednesday's final, along with Divine Olapido from Group B.
Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd led the way with 18.42.
England's Alawode finishes fourth
Women's 76kg
England's Deborah Alawode came so close but sadly the 24-year-old won't be winning a medal this time around.
Nigeria's Taiwo Liadi goes into first to push Alawode down to third. And then, with her second-to-last lift, Canada's Maya Laylor gets the gold, lifting a combined 223kg to push Alawode to a fourth-placed finish.
Laylor continues lifting by the way, she now increases her weight by five kg to set a new Commonwealth Games record of 228kg across the snatch and clean and jerk.
England win mixed medley relay heat
Mixed 4x100m medley relay
England are safely through to the mixed medley 4x100m relay final, winning their heat in 3:51.08.
There was a slight scare with a changeover that measured 0.00 seconds but was legal.
Scotland finished third to make the final but Jersey miss out in fourth.
Wales came third in the final heat behind Australia and Canada. Jersey and Guernsey sneak into the final too, which they will be delighted with.
Table Tennis
Men's team bronze-medal match
It's first blood to England in the men's team bronze medal play-off against Nigerla.
England's Tom Jarvis & Paul Drinkhall get the ball rolling with a 11-6 11-7 11-7 win over Nigeria's Bode Abiodun & Olajide Omotayo.
Next up is Liam Pitchford against Quadri Aruna in the first of four singles matches that make up the rest of this match.
Scotland's Thomas progresses
Men's 100m qualifying
Lovely stuff. Scotland's Adam Thomas delivers to make the men's 100m semi-finals.
Jamaican Conroy Jones just dips him to the win in 10.28secs, but Thomas was in a great position throughout and gets the job done.
England's Alawode moves into silver spot
Women's 76kg
HUGE!
Deborah Alawode lifts 119kg to go into second with just a few athletes remaining. Will she stay in the medal positions?
Azu safely through
Men's 100m qualifying
Wales' British champion Jeremiah Azu runs 10.35secs to join heat seven winner Benjamin Azamati, of Nigeria, in the semi-finals.
Three heats to go, with Scotland's Adam Thomas up next.
Uepa, 19, extends lead
Women's 76kg
Maximina Uepa, just 19-year-old, extends her lead at the top of the standings, lifting 119kg to total 215kg, a junior Commonwealth games record.
Meanwhile a strong clean and jerk from Cameroon's Jeanne Gaelle Eyenga Mboosi drops England's Deborah Alawode down to fourth. But Alawode still has one lift remaining.
Watch: KJT fifth in 100m hurdles
Heptathlon
In case you missed it, here's that opening event of the heptathlon at Birmingham 2022.
Heptathletes return for high jump
Heptathlon - high jump
Time for the second event of the heptathlon now.
Earlier, we saw Australia's Taneille Crase post the quickest time in the 100m hurdles, ahead of English pair Holly Mills and Jade O'Dowda.
Defending champion Katerina Johnson-Thompson finished fifth and will be looking for a good high jump score here.
England lose second wicket
England 49-2 v South Africa
England's Danni Wyatt has just been dismissed, edging behind to fall for 27 off 20 balls.
She had put the hosts in a strong position with a lightning start.
England end their powerplay against South Africa on 49-2 after six overs.
Oghenebrume gets a second chance
Men's 100m qualifying
Steve Cram
Athletics commentator on BBC TV
Nigeria's Benjamin Oghenebrume was allowed to take part in heat six after a false start, when a number fell off the shorts of one of his rivals...
I gave them the commentators' curse with the big build-up! Nerves perhaps?
Benjamin Oghenebrume just fell out of his blocks there, it's such a shame because we've been talking about how good the Nigerian sprinters are.
But he's given another chance!
Harris wins final backstroke heat
Women's 50m backstroke heats
What a swim from Wales' Medi Harris! She pips Commonwealth record holder Kaylee McKeown, of Australia, to victory in the fifth and final heat of the women's 50m backstroke.
What a scalp for the Welsh swimmer. Scotland's Cassie Wild was fourth in that heat while Northern Ireland's Danielle Hill finished third in the previous heat.
They are all through to the semi-finals alongside English pair Lauren Cox and Isabella Hindley.
India's defending champion won't medal
Women's 76kg
Defending champion Punman Yadav has just put her final clean and jerk down having failed to post a lift.
If she made it she would have gone into the gold medal position; instead she's dead last.
Maximina Uepa from Nauru still leads England's Deborah Alawode by 4kg with both athletes still to do one more lift.
Wales have already made a golden start to day five, after Daniel Salmon and Jarrad Breen defeated England's Jamie Walker and Sam Tolchard 19-18 in a dramatic final.
Great scenes!
Cox through in backstroke
Women's 50m backstroke heats
A good swim from England's Lauren Cox as she shrugs off a slight problem with her starting apparatus - which caused a little delay to the start - to finish second in heat three of the women's 50m backstroke.
Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan wins the heat in 28.13 with Cox second in 28.30. The other English swimmer in the heat, Isabella Hindley, was fourth in 29.99.
Bronze medal - Scotland
Bowls - men's pairs
While Wales edged out England to gold in the men's pairs bowls, it wasn't so close in the bronze-medal match as Scotland came out on top.
Paul Foster and Alex Marshall beat Northern Ireland's Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley 25-5.
NI's Fleming advances to semi-finals
Men's -81 quarter-finals
Michael Morrow
BBC Sport NI at Coventry Arena
What a big day for Eoin Fleming, who has waited eight years to avenge his bronze-medal match defeat at Glasgow 2014.
He had to work really hard to get through the round of 16 earlier today but he did, before claiming a lightning-quick win against Nauru's Kip Kosam in the quarters.
So Fleming will fight for a medal today, as will his team-mate Rachael Hawkes who is into the bronze medal match of the women's -70kg having received a bye in the repechage after losing her quarter-final.
Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford and Ros Satar
All times stated are UK
Wales win gold in men's bowls pair
