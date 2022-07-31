Commonwealth Games cricket: India v Pakistan - watch & listen

"Feel free to put your hands in the air as we get ready for some lawn bowls" says the enthusiastic DJ here at Victoria Park, shortly after 11am on a Sunday morning.

To his credit, he's read the crowd well. Hands go up and we are indeed ready for some lawn bowls.

We've got the final round of the men's pairs coming up very shortly, where Northern Ireland need only avoid defeat against the thus-far winless Jamaica to advance to this evening's quarter finals.

England are also in action against India. The host nation are undefeated through three games, and only a heavy loss coupled with Malaysia securing a huge win over the Cook Islands could deny them a place in the last eight.