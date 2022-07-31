Live
Commonwealth Games cricket: India v Pakistan - watch & listen
Results; Medals table; Day-by-day guide; Coverage guide; Ind v Pak scorecard; Bar v Aus scorecard
Steve Sutcliffe and Josef Rindl
Gymnastics results
Men's all-around final
England’s Commonwealth debutant Jake Jarman takes gold and it's a case of pressing repeat for the 2018 all-around silver medallist James Hall and Cypriot Marios Georgiou, who also won bronze four years ago.
Jarman is surely a future Olympian after being a reserve in Tokyo.
India v Pakistan to start at 11:40
Women's T20 cricket
The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off which means play will soon be under way in the big group match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston.
Pakistan have won the toss and will bat with the game starting at 11:40.
You can watch the match here (UK only).
Gymnastics
Men's all-around final
Max Whitlock
Six-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast on BBC TV
Jake is just consistent - he was clean and loving it. His mindset was just dangerous - he had nothing to lose.
His difficulty level was up there - if you are chilled and relaxed - you get the best out of it.
Gymnastics
Men's all-around final
Clay Stephens finishes off his floor routine and is going to end up in 11th overall.
However, the Australian probably takes gold for the best headgear with his cork hat.
Track Cycling
Men's sprint quarter-finals
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport at Lee Valley VeloPark
We've got Scotland v England coming up in the sprint quarters, as Jack Carlin takes on Hamish Turnbull in a best-of-three format for a place in the semi-finals.
A bit of an "oooooh" went around the velodrome as that draw came up on the big screens.
Track Cycling
Men's Tandem-B sprint semi-finals
Thomas Duncan
BBC Scotland at Lee Valley VeloPark
Job done for Neil Fachie in the first race of his semi-final. He and Lewis Stewart kept the Welsh tandem of Alex Pope and Steffan Lloyd behind them all the way.
It's similarly routine for James Ball and Matt Rotherham of Wales against Australia.
It's the best of three for a place in the gold medal race.
Gold medal - England - Jake Jarman
Not sure Jake Jarman can quite believe it. It'll be a one-two finish for England.
Look at his face. It's an absolute picture.
Men's all-around final
James Hall will take the silver...he scores 13.600.
Gymnastics
Men's all-around final
Matt Baker
Gymnastics commentator on BBC TV
Determination and tenacity has got James Hall all around the six pieces of apparatus. He's been a hero to many, and time will tell what colour his medal is.
Men's all-around final
Tough one to call this...
Gymnastics
Men's all around final
Matt Baker
Gymnastics commentator on BBC TV
Well it is a hugely impressive all-around performance from Jake Jarman. That put him way up there to give him the best possible chance.
Hall goes for silver
Men's all-around final
What a nice touch.
Jake Jarman, shouts "come on James you can do this," as his team-mate and main competitor for gold James Hall gets lifted up on to the horizontal bars.
Gold for Jarman?
Men's all-around final
Here comes Jake Jarman...
This is superb stuff from the 20-year-old and he finishes off with a wonderful dismount.
Will that be a gold-medal-winning routine?
It's 13.400.
Ready for some lawn bowls
Men's pairs
Michael Morrow
BBC Sport NI at the Victoria Park
"Feel free to put your hands in the air as we get ready for some lawn bowls" says the enthusiastic DJ here at Victoria Park, shortly after 11am on a Sunday morning.
To his credit, he's read the crowd well. Hands go up and we are indeed ready for some lawn bowls.
We've got the final round of the men's pairs coming up very shortly, where Northern Ireland need only avoid defeat against the thus-far winless Jamaica to advance to this evening's quarter finals.
England are also in action against India. The host nation are undefeated through three games, and only a heavy loss coupled with Malaysia securing a huge win over the Cook Islands could deny them a place in the last eight.
Men's all-around final
Marios Georgiou going well on the high bar and records 13.550. He takes over at the top of the leaderboard.
Meanwhile, Jersey's Daniel Lee is up on the floor and delivers a really clean routine bar a big step back from his final tumble.
Men's all-around final
Canada's Felix Dolci looks like he's going to come off but then regains his grip and just wow it's a 13.650.
How old is he again? Imagine if he'd not come off on the pommel horse.
Track Cycling
Men's sprint 1/8 finals
Katie Falkingham
BBC Sport at Lee Valley VeloPark
England's Hamish Turnbull is the last of the riders from the home nations to take on the sprint 1/8 finals, and he follows Scotland's Jack Carlin through to the semis.
He defeats Tyler Rorke, holding off the Canadian from the start and crossing the line 0.087 seconds in front.
Men's all-around final
Scotland's Frank Baines is up first and sticks his landing to score 13.250.
Canada's Felix Dolci, who is fourth overall, is next to come.
Men's all-around final
James Hall is warming up on the high bar at the minute and is scheduled to go last. Talk about pressure.
As he comes off the apparatus, he chooses to land on his bottom to try and protect that injured ankle.
Gymnastics
Men's all-around final
