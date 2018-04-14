Gold Coast

Catch-up: Commonwealth Games day 10

Schedule;Results; Medals table; BBC coverage; Day-by-day guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Caroline Chapman and Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. A BIG day of sport...

    As the live sport, and this page, winds down from the Gold Coast, it is by no means the end of the day's live sport.

    Why not...

    Grand NAtional
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Check in on the early Premier League game, where Southampton lead Chelsea?

    See who's ahead in the Scottish Cup semi-final?

    Get all the build-up to the Grand national?

    Check out the latest from the County Championship?

    Dive into the Championship...

    Motherwell
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Highlights: England beat India to win men's hockey bronze

    Video content

    This content is currently not available

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. English medals here, there and everywhere

    There were medals aplenty elsewhere for England, with Morgan Lake winning high jump silver and Laura Weightman winning 5000m bronze at the Carrara Stadium.

    In the badminton, Rajiv Ouseph won men's singles bronze as England guaranteed a further four medals in Sunday's finals.

    England's women won basketball silver, while silver was also the order of the day for diver Matthew Dixon in the 10m platform.

    There were bronze medals for both of England's hockey teams, while there was a silver for Aaron Harding and bronze for Parag Patel and Dean Bale on the shooting range.

    Finally, there was a bronze medal for Syerus Eslami in the 86kg wrestling.

    And breathe.....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Close call - Dixon denied gold on final dive

    Video content

    This content is currently not available

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Golden day for England

    It's been a golden penultimate day for England, not least in the boxing where a whopping SIX Commonwealth titles were won, so hats off to Lisa Whiteside, Galal Yafai, Peter McGrail, Sandy Ryan, Pat McCormack and Frazer Clarke.

    Earlier in the day, there was double golden delight for England's 4x100m relay teams, as both the men's and women's quartets took gold.

    In the shooting, David Luckman was victorious in the Queen's Prize individual final, while in the table tennis, Ross Wilson beat team-mate Kim Daybell to win TT6-10 singles gold.

    Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford then won another table tennis title for England with success in the men's doubles.

    Video content

    This content is currently not available

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Fancy being a baller?

    Netball

    Have you been inspired by the Red Roses on the Gold Coast?

    If you want to know how you can get involved in netball, head over to this link

    Video content

    This content is currently not available

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. What about Wales?

    Video content

    Video caption: 'It feels unreal, it has not sunk in yet'

    Wales are celebrating their most successful Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

    Wales equalled their record medal haul and numbers of gold at a previous Games with seven podium positions on Saturday.

    Shooter Michael Wixey won the men's trap final, while Lauren Price and Sammy Lee claimed gold in the boxing ring.

    This took the 2018 tally to 36 medals including 10 golds.

    The 36 medals match the highest Games haul in Glasgow in 2014 when Wales only won five golds.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. How they finished

    Rugby sevens

    England will play New Zealand and Fiji will face South Africa in the men's semi-finals in the rugby sevens on Sunday.

    England women mirror the men with a semi-final place against New Zealand, while Australia will face Canada.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. 'Tough for Scotland'

    South Africa 26-5 Scotland

    Maggie Alphonsi MBE

    Former Saracens and England rugby union player

    Disappointing display from Scotland. Tough game. RSA physicality in defence. Pace in attack and skill execution is what makes them a serious title contender.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. What's happened?

    How have Scotland fared today?

    Video content

    This content is currently not available

    Jake Wightman won Scotland's first men's Commonwealth Games 1500m medal in 40 years when he took bronze.

    The 23-year-old came in behind Kenyan gold and silver medallists Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot.

    Also on Saturday in Australia, Kirsty Gilmour won women's singles badminton bronze, taking Scotland's medal tally to 43 at the Gold Coast Games.

    The Scot beat Michelle Li 21-11 21-16, having lost to the Canadian for gold four years ago in Glasgow.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Too little, too late

    South Africa 26-5 Scotland

    Jamie Farndale makes a blistering run and twists away from a green shirt to go over the whitewash.

    But that's it for Scotland. South Africa are through to the semi-finals.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Four tries for South Africa

    South Africa 26-0 Scotland

    Justin Geduld latches on to a grubber kick and pops the ball down under the posts.

    It's an easy conversion and there's no way back for Scotland with one minute left on the clock.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Make that three tries...

    South Africa 19-0 Scotland

    We can't keep up! Cecil Afrika darts over for South Africa and extend their lead.

    Will the Springboks make it to the semis?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Gold Medal - Australia

    Men's hockey

    Is there actually anyone left in Australia who hasn't won a Commonwealth medal?

    Australia take gold in the hockey final - a comfortable 2-0 win over New Zealand.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Make that two tries...

    South Africa 14-0 Scotland

    With Scotland a man down, South Africa drive over the line through Ruhan Nel for their second try and it's converted.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Rugby sevens latest

    South Africa 7-0 Scotland

    The men's rugby sevens pool matches are coming to a conclusion with Scotland against South Africa.

    Rosko Specman scored the only try of the first period, and Ruaridh Jackson is in the bin for the Scots as we go into the second half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. What's happened?

    How have Northern Ireland got on?

    Video content

    This content is currently not available

    Northern Ireland's six boxing finalists at the Commonwealth Games in Australia have all been defeated.

    Michaela Walsh suffered a second successive narrow Commonwealth Games final defeat as she was edged out in the women's featherweight final.

    Her brother Aidan was also beaten in the men's welterweight final.

    Brendan Irvine and Kurt Walker lost split decisions in their finals with Kristina O'Hara and Carly McNaul going down to unanimous defeats. Still - six silver medals...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Get involved

    #bbcgoldcoast or text 81111

    Josh: Well done Matt Dickson for winning the silver medal in the 10m platform diving

    Philip: Close match that was for Matthew, Nearly got a gold medal

    Nicola: Really great to see my timeline full of positive words about the England netball win players who work hard all year round finally getting the recognition they deserve

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Diving

    Men's 10m platform

    Here are the final standings for the last diving event on the Gold Coast.

    England's Noah Williams, Scotland's Lucas Thomson and Aidan Heslop of Wales all finish close to the podium.

    Scoreboard
    Copyright: .
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 26
Navigate to the last page
Back to top