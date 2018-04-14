Catch-up: Commonwealth Games day 10

Highlights: England beat India to win men's hockey bronze
Video content
This content is currently not available
English medals here, there and everywhere
There were medals aplenty elsewhere for England, with Morgan Lake winning high jump silver and Laura Weightman winning 5000m bronze at the Carrara Stadium.
In the badminton, Rajiv Ouseph won men's singles bronze as England guaranteed a further four medals in Sunday's finals.
England's women won basketball silver, while silver was also the order of the day for diver Matthew Dixon in the 10m platform.
There were bronze medals for both of England's hockey teams, while there was a silver for Aaron Harding and bronze for Parag Patel and Dean Bale on the shooting range.
Finally, there was a bronze medal for Syerus Eslami in the 86kg wrestling.
And breathe.....
Close call - Dixon denied gold on final dive
Video content
This content is currently not available
Golden day for England
It's been a golden penultimate day for England, not least in the boxing where a whopping SIX Commonwealth titles were won, so hats off to Lisa Whiteside, Galal Yafai, Peter McGrail, Sandy Ryan, Pat McCormack and Frazer Clarke.
Earlier in the day, there was double golden delight for England's 4x100m relay teams, as both the men's and women's quartets took gold.
In the shooting, David Luckman was victorious in the Queen's Prize individual final, while in the table tennis, Ross Wilson beat team-mate Kim Daybell to win TT6-10 singles gold.
Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford then won another table tennis title for England with success in the men's doubles.
Video content
This content is currently not available
Fancy being a baller?
Netball
Have you been inspired by the Red Roses on the Gold Coast?
If you want to know how you can get involved in netball, head over to this link
Video content
This content is currently not available
What about Wales?
Wales are celebrating their most successful Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.
Wales equalled their record medal haul and numbers of gold at a previous Games with seven podium positions on Saturday.
Live Reporting
By Caroline Chapman and Tom Rostance
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
That's all from us today.
To see what's in store on the final day of the Commonwealth Games, follow these links.
A BIG day of sport...
As the live sport, and this page, winds down from the Gold Coast, it is by no means the end of the day's live sport.
Why not...
Check in on the early Premier League game, where Southampton lead Chelsea?
See who's ahead in the Scottish Cup semi-final?
Get all the build-up to the Grand national?
Check out the latest from the County Championship?
Dive into the Championship...
Highlights: England beat India to win men's hockey bronze
Video content
English medals here, there and everywhere
There were medals aplenty elsewhere for England, with Morgan Lake winning high jump silver and Laura Weightman winning 5000m bronze at the Carrara Stadium.
In the badminton, Rajiv Ouseph won men's singles bronze as England guaranteed a further four medals in Sunday's finals.
England's women won basketball silver, while silver was also the order of the day for diver Matthew Dixon in the 10m platform.
There were bronze medals for both of England's hockey teams, while there was a silver for Aaron Harding and bronze for Parag Patel and Dean Bale on the shooting range.
Finally, there was a bronze medal for Syerus Eslami in the 86kg wrestling.
And breathe.....
Close call - Dixon denied gold on final dive
Video content
Golden day for England
It's been a golden penultimate day for England, not least in the boxing where a whopping SIX Commonwealth titles were won, so hats off to Lisa Whiteside, Galal Yafai, Peter McGrail, Sandy Ryan, Pat McCormack and Frazer Clarke.
Earlier in the day, there was double golden delight for England's 4x100m relay teams, as both the men's and women's quartets took gold.
In the shooting, David Luckman was victorious in the Queen's Prize individual final, while in the table tennis, Ross Wilson beat team-mate Kim Daybell to win TT6-10 singles gold.
Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford then won another table tennis title for England with success in the men's doubles.
Video content
Fancy being a baller?
Netball
Have you been inspired by the Red Roses on the Gold Coast?
If you want to know how you can get involved in netball, head over to this link
Video content
What about Wales?
Wales are celebrating their most successful Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.
Wales equalled their record medal haul and numbers of gold at a previous Games with seven podium positions on Saturday.
Shooter Michael Wixey won the men's trap final, while Lauren Price and Sammy Lee claimed gold in the boxing ring.
This took the 2018 tally to 36 medals including 10 golds.
The 36 medals match the highest Games haul in Glasgow in 2014 when Wales only won five golds.
How they finished
Rugby sevens
England will play New Zealand and Fiji will face South Africa in the men's semi-finals in the rugby sevens on Sunday.
England women mirror the men with a semi-final place against New Zealand, while Australia will face Canada.
'Tough for Scotland'
South Africa 26-5 Scotland
Maggie Alphonsi MBE
Former Saracens and England rugby union player
Disappointing display from Scotland. Tough game. RSA physicality in defence. Pace in attack and skill execution is what makes them a serious title contender.
What's happened?
How have Scotland fared today?
Video content
Jake Wightman won Scotland's first men's Commonwealth Games 1500m medal in 40 years when he took bronze.
The 23-year-old came in behind Kenyan gold and silver medallists Elijah Manangoi and Timothy Cheruiyot.
Also on Saturday in Australia, Kirsty Gilmour won women's singles badminton bronze, taking Scotland's medal tally to 43 at the Gold Coast Games.
The Scot beat Michelle Li 21-11 21-16, having lost to the Canadian for gold four years ago in Glasgow.
Too little, too late
South Africa 26-5 Scotland
Jamie Farndale makes a blistering run and twists away from a green shirt to go over the whitewash.
But that's it for Scotland. South Africa are through to the semi-finals.
Four tries for South Africa
South Africa 26-0 Scotland
Justin Geduld latches on to a grubber kick and pops the ball down under the posts.
It's an easy conversion and there's no way back for Scotland with one minute left on the clock.
Make that three tries...
South Africa 19-0 Scotland
We can't keep up! Cecil Afrika darts over for South Africa and extend their lead.
Will the Springboks make it to the semis?
Gold Medal - Australia
Men's hockey
Is there actually anyone left in Australia who hasn't won a Commonwealth medal?
Australia take gold in the hockey final - a comfortable 2-0 win over New Zealand.
Make that two tries...
South Africa 14-0 Scotland
With Scotland a man down, South Africa drive over the line through Ruhan Nel for their second try and it's converted.
Rugby sevens latest
South Africa 7-0 Scotland
The men's rugby sevens pool matches are coming to a conclusion with Scotland against South Africa.
Rosko Specman scored the only try of the first period, and Ruaridh Jackson is in the bin for the Scots as we go into the second half.
What's happened?
How have Northern Ireland got on?
Video content
Northern Ireland's six boxing finalists at the Commonwealth Games in Australia have all been defeated.
Michaela Walsh suffered a second successive narrow Commonwealth Games final defeat as she was edged out in the women's featherweight final.
Her brother Aidan was also beaten in the men's welterweight final.
Brendan Irvine and Kurt Walker lost split decisions in their finals with Kristina O'Hara and Carly McNaul going down to unanimous defeats. Still - six silver medals...
Get involved
#bbcgoldcoast or text 81111
Josh: Well done Matt Dickson for winning the silver medal in the 10m platform diving
Philip: Close match that was for Matthew, Nearly got a gold medal
Nicola: Really great to see my timeline full of positive words about the England netball win players who work hard all year round finally getting the recognition they deserve
Diving
Men's 10m platform
Here are the final standings for the last diving event on the Gold Coast.
England's Noah Williams, Scotland's Lucas Thomson and Aidan Heslop of Wales all finish close to the podium.