Catch-up: Commonwealth Games day five

The athletics has the women's 1,500m final, featuring South Africa's Caster Semenya and Scotland's Stephanie Twell among others, while England's Andrew Pozzi goes in the 110m hurdles final.

Swimming finals include the men's 50m freestyle and women's 500m freestyle final, while Scotland play Malawi and Wales play Uganda in the netball.

England's men and women are in basketball action, while England's men face off with Wales and Scotland face New Zealand in the hockey.

There's plenty of mixed doubles squash action, too, along with a host of table tennis singles matches.