Gold Coast

Catch-up: Commonwealth Games day five

Schedule;Results; Medals table; BBC coverage; Day-by-day guide

By Caroline Chapman and Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

    It's time to say goodbye from the night session on the Gold Coast.

    If you want to read more on what's happened and what's to come, then here are a few useful links...

  2. What's happening tomorrow?

    Glad you asked...

    The athletics has the women's 1,500m final, featuring South Africa's Caster Semenya and Scotland's Stephanie Twell among others, while England's Andrew Pozzi goes in the 110m hurdles final.

    Swimming finals include the men's 50m freestyle and women's 500m freestyle final, while Scotland play Malawi and Wales play Uganda in the netball.

    England's men and women are in basketball action, while England's men face off with Wales and Scotland face New Zealand in the hockey.

    There's plenty of mixed doubles squash action, too, along with a host of table tennis singles matches.

  3. Medal table after day five

    Commonwealth Games 2018

    Medal table
  4. The best of the rest from the home nations

    Commonwealth Games 2018

    • Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley won his nation's only medal of the day with bronze in the men's skeet
    • Charlotte Atkinson of the Isle of Man narrowly missed out on a medal in the women's 200m butterfly
    • Jersey's women's triples bowls team of Doreen Moon, Eileen Vowden and Joan Renouf kept their hopes of a place in the knockout stages alive with victory over Zambia.
    • But Malcolm De Sousa faces an uphill battle after defeat to Northern Ireland's Gary Kelly, while Guernsey's Todd Priaulz eased to victory over his Samoan opponent
  5. Scotland update - day five

    Commonwealth Games 2018

    Here's how Scotland fared on day five:

    • Alex Marshall and Paul Foster were narrowly beaten in the final of the men's pairs lawn bowls but still won a silver medal
    • Gymnast Frank Baines won bronze on the parallel bars, before narrowly missing out on another on the horizontal bar
    • Beth Potter made history in the women's 10,000m, becoming the first Scottish athlete ever to compete in two sports at the same Games
    • The women's hockey team recorded an emphatic 5-0 win over Ghana
  6. Play it again Sim

    Men's 100m final

    Mike Henson

    BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

    Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies
    This is not going to be the last time you feel that Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies kick back and regale an audience with the time they toppled the rest of the Commonwealth.

    The South African duo are laughing and joking as the meet up with their domestic press and slip into a double act.

  7. Wales update - day five

    Commonwealth Games 2018

    There were also medals aplenty for Wales, including three golds and a world record!

  8. Australia’s Christopher Remkes clinches gold in the men's vault

    Men's vault

  9. Gymnastics round-up

    The home nations won NINE medals in gymnastics today - let's count 'em...

    1. England's Nile Wilson took gold in the men's high bar
    2. ...just pipping team-mate James Hall who claimed the silver medal
    3. Alice Kinsella of England won her first Commonwealth title, taking the top prize on the balance beam
    4. .... with England team-mate Kelly Simm winning bronze
    5. Wilson also took silver on the parallel bars
    6. ...closely followed by Scotland's Frank Baines in bronze medal position
    7. England also took over the men's vault podium with Courtney Tulloch winning silver
    8. and Dominick Cunningham nabbing the bronze medal
    9. Wales also claimed a medal with Latalia Bevan winning silver in a tough floor competiton

  10. Nigeria defeat England in the men's table tennis semi-final

    Table tennis

  11. England update - day five

    Commonwealth Games 2018

    It's been a bumper day of medals for England's athletes, with 15 medals added to the total:

  12. Post update

    Men's 100m

    It's bronze for Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m.

  13. Athletics round-up

    Trinidad and Tobago's Michelle-Lee Ahye claimed the women's 100m title, with England's Asha Philip fourth.

    Hollie Arnold of Wales clocked a world record with her final throw to win F46 javelin gold.

    Yohan Blake of Jamaica had to settle for bronze in the men's event, with South Africa's Akani Simbine taking the top prize.

    England's Adam Gemili withdrew from the 100m with injury.

    Uganda's Stella Chesang clocked 31:45.30 to take women's 10,000m gold, and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh won men's shot put gold.

  14. 'I believed in myself' - Simbine

    Men's 100m final

    South Africa's Akani Simbine tells BBC TV: "I'm came here wanting to be on the podium. I believed in myself, that I could get the gold medal.

    "The 100m is an event of who's got the biggest ego and who can handle the ego the best.

    "I didn't focus on what they were all talking about. I just focused on myself."

  15. Cyprus win parallel bars gold

    Gymnastics

    It's a thumbs up from Team Cyprus.

  16. Guy pleased with silver medal

    Men's 100m butterfly final

    James Guy
    England's James Guy tells BBC TV: "It's nice to get a medal tonight.

    "When I was sick and I'd been a bit ill, it did kind of knock me a bit.

    "Hopefully we can go one better tomorrow night in the medley."

  17. What happened in the pool?

    Swimming

    World record holder Adam Peaty was stunned in the 50m breaststroke by South African Cameron van der Burgh, with the Englishman having to settle for silver.

    Chad le Clos of South Africa added a 16th Commonwealth medal to his collection after winning gold in the 100m butterfly final.

    Team-mate Tatjana Schoenmaker also won gold in the women's 100m fly.

    Australia secured back-to-back 1-2-3 finishes in the men's 200m free and women's 800m free.

    Matthew Levy added another for the host nation in the men's S7 50m freestyle final while New Zealander Sophie Pascoe won her second gold in the SB9 100m breaststroke.

    Alys Thomas of Wales won her first Commonwealth title in the 200m butterfly final, while Australian sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell won gold and silver respectively in the 100m freestyle.

  18. Le Clos wins 16th Commonwealth medal

    Men's 100m butterfly

    Gold in the 50m, 100m and now 200m butterfly.

    Oh, and a new Games record, too, for Chad le Clos.

  19. From one golden boy to another

    Men's 100m final

  20. In case you missed it in the early hours...

    Squash

    There were big celebrations for Wales in the squash

