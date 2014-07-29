Athletics: Track and field
Summary
- Men's: 400m rd 1, high jump/hammer preliminaries
- Men's para: 100m T37 rd 1
- Men's decathlon: 100m, long jump, shot put
- Women's: 1500m rd 1
- Women's para: 100m T12 rd 1
- Men's para: discus T42/44 finals
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons, Jonathan Jurejko and Neil Johnston
All times stated are UK
Post update
Phew! That's everything all over in Glasgow for another action-packed day. Hands up if you want some more on Wednesday? Nice one.
Day seven in a sentence: Hockey hots up and Delhi divers defend their titles.
Also in action: Can Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford add a Commonwealth Games gold to his collection?
Nineteen gold medals to be won: Athletics (men's 400m, high jump and long jump, women's 3,000m steeplechase, shot put, javelin and heptathlon), Diving (women's 3m synchro and 10m synchro, men's 1m), Gymnastics (men's and women's artistic all-around events), Weightlifting (women's +75k, men's 105kg), Wrestling (men's 61kg and 97kg, women's 53kg, 58kg and 69kg).
See you again tomorrow - be there at 08:00 BST sharp. Laters!
Halfway through - five magic moments from the games so far
Wales swimmer Georgia Davies takes gold
Double gold for England swimmer Ben Proud
Singer Marti Pellow's "great pride" in Glasgow
Champagne moments
Athletics: England win five silver medals on the track and field at Hampden Park.
Shooting: Jen McIntosh succeeds mother Shirley as Scotland's most decorated female in Commonwealth Games history with silver in the 50m rifle three positions.
Swimming: The home nations claimed three of the eight gold medals on the final night of the Commonwealth Games meet.
Day six highlights
Before we leave you until tomorrow, let's have a recap of what shenanigans we have seen throughout day six...
Medal table
Medal table
England's double success in the gymnastics were two of 31 gold medals dished out in Glasgow today. Shall we look how that lot has affected the medal table over halfway through the Games? Go on then.
Gymnastics
And there was also some encouraging pictures from the Hydro Arena as England's men collected their gold medals a short while ago.
Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas, Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson won the men's title, but Oldham had to go for an MRI scan after falling heavily on his ankle midway through the competition.
Something tells me that the strapped up 21-year-old wasn't going to miss the moment of glory.
Gymnastics
Women's team final
England's women emulated the achievement of their male team-mates by winning gold in the gymnastics team final at the Hydro Arena.
Rebecca Downie, Claudia Fragapane, Ruby Harrold, Hannah Whelan and Kelly Simm held off Australia to win, with Wales putting in a superb display for bronze.
England's women finished on a total of 167.555, and errors from Australia on both the floor and beam in the final rotation left them second on 161.646.
The Welsh team of Lizzie Beddoe, Georgina Hockenhull, Jessica Hogg, Angel Romaeo and Raer Theaker secured the country's first team medal with a score of 160.095.
Boxing
The night is over at the SECC as today's boxing card draws to a close. And it has been a decent shift for two British hopes in the women's middleweight. World number one Savannah Marshall of England eases past India's Pooja Rani, while Wales hopeful Lauren Price joins her in the last eight. Price beat Guyana's Theresa London.
Weightlifting
Australian weightlifter Jenna Myers withdrew from competition in the 75kg class at the Clyde Auditorium earlier due to illness.
The 28-year-old from Launceston collapsed in the athlete rest area prior to weigh-in and the decision was made by venue medical staff to transport her to hospital for medical attention.
Defending 400m hurdles champion Dai Greene: My Commonwealth Games starts tomorrow at about 11:30am. Always proud to wear the red vest of Wales. I'm expecting some welsh weather too.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
England's Laura Weightman sets her sights on more medal-winning performances after taking silver in the women's 1500m.
"I don't think words can describe the feeling for I got crossing the line and getting that medal you want so desperately," she tells BBC Sport. "I was hanging on for dear life and trying to close in on the Kenyan.
"My coach Steve Cram told me that if I came off the track, wherever I finished, knowing I'd given everything then I could be happy. I'm glad I gave it everything I could. I'm not sure how Steve copes with the emotions and the pressures of coaching me then commentating on me! But hopefully this is the start of things for us."
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
That paved the way for Papua New Guinea's Steven Kukuna Kari to take gold - and then pose for the obligatory lift of his medal rivals. Great scenes. The 21-year-old's 200kg lift pipped Australia's Cameroon-born lifter Simplice Ribouem, the reigning Commonwealth 85kg champion, who hit the canvas as he failed in his last attempt of 201kg.
Weightlifting
Men's 94kg
I've never seen a hulking Scot almost reduced to tears - but weightlifter Peter Kirkbride was close to the waterworks after blowing his Commonwealth hopes. He won silver four years ago in Delhi and was aiming to become the first Scot to win a gold in this event for 52 years. But the pressure seems to get to him, producing three no lifts on each of his clean and jerk attempts.
ATHLETICS
Here are some of the headlines from today's athletics at Hampden Park:
Laura Weightman wins silver medal for England in 1500m
Will Sharman wins silver medal in 110m hurdles for England
Laura Samuel smashes her personal best in the triple jump to also win a silver medal from England
Stephanie McPherson wins 400m for Jamaica
Ashley Bryant of England wins a well-earned silver medal in the decathlon
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Earlier, England's Will Sharman won silver in the men's 110m hurdles, but admits he has a slight regret that the colour was not gold.
"I can't lie. There is an aspect of thinking what might have been, but I'm happy to have got a medal," he tells BBC Sport.
"I just hit one of the hurdles really badly and that was just as I was trying to move away. Had that not happened, I am sure I would have run a quicker time."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Emotional moment for our very own Steve Cram, who not only watched Laura Weightman's silver success as a commentator, but also as her coach.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"I am so proud of Laura. There's a lot of athletes who have so much talent and don't have to work so hard. But Laura really puts the effort in and is so easy for me to coach from that perspective. The two Kenyans are the best in the world, but we talked about if they have an off day you have to be ready to take that opportunity. Laura is a real scrapper."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"Laura ran out of her skin and she kept digging deep. They were queuing up behind her but she didn't panic, she's so strong but the strengthening work she's done showed how much she can fight. She ran right through to that line. I am so happy for her because she really deserves that. She hung in there, she knows she was up against two of the best runners around and produced something special."
Silver Medal
Nick Miller (England) - men's hammer
England's Nick Miller - the man with the monster appetite - was hungry for a slice of tasty medal action, and he is going home with one of the silver variety. His second throw of 72.99m was enough to claim runners-up spot, just in front of Scotland's Mark Dry who snaffled bronze with a distance of 71.64m. Canada's Jim Steacy takes gold with 74.16.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Laura Weightman had to dig deep in the final few strides to hold off Canada's Kate Van Buskirk, and now the relief is clear as she legs it over to her mum in the crowd to celebrate. Weightman's time of 4:09.24 is just 0.17 seconds ahead of Van Buskirk, with 2012 world junior champion Faith Kibiegon dipping over the line in 4:08.94.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Laura Weightman hangs on for the silver! What a performance to beat one of the Kenyan runners. We hoped one of the British athletes could get in there and nick a medal, but we expected a Kenyan one-two so Laura has exceeded expectation."
Gold Medal
Faith Kibiegon (Kenya) - women's 1500m
England's Laura Weightman tries to chase Faith Kibiegon down to the line, it proves too little too late as the Kenyan clinches gold.
Athletics
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Laura Weightman is making a long run for it. The pace is really starting to gather."
ATHLETICS
Women's 1500m final
Ding ding! The final lap bell sounds, shortly after England's Laura Weightman moves on to the shoulder of the leading Kenyans Faith Kibiegon.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"A slow start to the race. The Kenyans are already loitering together and will have their plan in mind."
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Laura Muir, the darling of the home crowd, is packed tightly into the middle of the group after the opening lap. You could throw a blanket over all the runners at the moment.
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
But, like all middle and long distance events, there are always a couple of pesky Kenyans threatening to get in the way. 2013 world bronze medallist Hellen Obiri is the probably the pick of the bunch. The starter's gun sounds - we're off!
Athletics
Women's 1500m final
Time to squeeze one more medal event in at Hampden Park. It's showdown time in the women's 1500m final. There are four strong British hopes - Scottish hope Laura Muir and English trio Hannah England, Jemma Simpson and Laura Weightman.
Athletics
Men's hammer final
England's Nick Miller - not to be confused with the character of the same name from American comedy New Girl - lets fly with his fifth of six attempts. But it is not enough to peg back Canada's Jim Steacy, who leads with a throw of 74.16m. That is just over a metre clear of miller's 72.99m mark.
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"I think there have been some good individual performances overall - Ross Murdoch in particular in the breaststroke has excited me. Fran Halsall caused some upsets with the Australians. There's Adam Peaty and Ben Proud as well. As soon as you can start listing names you know that are going in the right direction.
"I don't think there has been a standout performer overall throughout the whole competition who has dominated. Although I think it's good for the sport that we don't have someone who wins every event. I think now we'll return to an era of people winning a few gold medals here and there."
Swimming
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"The 19 gold medals for Australia is the same total as Delhi, but it will get a different reaction back home than four years ago. That was seen as a disappointment, but this will be seen as a success because of how poor Australia did at London 2012."
Athletics
Men's hammer final
The action has not stopped at Hampden Park. Oh no. The big men are still chucking hammers as far as their biceps will let them.
England's Alex Smith throws 70.99m but it only keeps him in fourth, tucked in behind Scotland's Mark Dry in third. Talking of tucking in...Englishman Nick Miller, who apparently has a diet of six chicken breast per night, and also munches four 18oz steaks each week, is second. He would definitely win a gold medal for eating.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Glasgow 2014 will be remembered as a Games which far exceeded the expectations of the hosts Scotland as well as England in the pool, whilst there has also been plenty to cheer for Wales over the last 24 hours.
"Some truly great performances have brought the home nations a total of 48 medals, and whilst bigger challenges lie ahead when they face the likes of the USA and China at the World Championships next year after a disappointing London Olympics in the pool, there's finally a group of young swimmers emerging which will give Britain huge optimism about the future.
Swimming highlights
Here are some of the headlines from the final day of action in the pool:
Georgia Davies wins women's 50m gold backstroke Wales
Ben Proud wins 50m freestyle gold medal for England
Kilt-wearing Dan Wallace claims 200m breaststroke silver for Scotland
Team England beat Australians in the 4x100m freestyle relay
Swimming
England win men's 4x100m medley relay final
Ian Thorpe
Five-time Olympic gold medallist & BBC swimming analyst
"England were favourites, this was always going to be a tough race for the Australians. The butterfly and the breaststroke legs they annihilated the Aussies and just gave them enough for Adam Brown to hold on at the end. They might have had concerns having never won this event before, but that's been put to bed now."
Athletics
Men's decathlon
Heartbreak for England's John Lane, who can almost sniff out that bronze from his fourth-place spot. Wales's ponytailed Ben Gregory finishes in sixth. Gregory's compatriots David Guest and Curtis Matthews also finish in the top 10, with Northern Ireland's Peter Glass in 12th and England's Martin Brockman another place behind.
Swimming
Men's 4x100m medley relay final
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn tells BBC Sport after their 4x100m medley relay gold medal: "I'm buzzing. To come away with a gold medal and new Commonwealth Games record as well is amazing."
Adam Peaty adds: "These guys are like my brothers and we brought it home for England!"
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Even Scottish fans rise to salute and applaud a stunning win for English in men's 4x100m medley relay over Australia."
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert, on Radio 5 live
"Never in your wildest dreams could you imagine England would get 10 gold medals at these Games."
Gold medal
England - Men's 4x100m medley relay swimming
Fireworks as the the curtain comes down with Adam Brown leading England to gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay. England lead throughout and boast a three metre advantage over Australia at the start of the final leg. A vintage finish to cap a brilliant Games for England at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Australia are forced to settle for silver, while South Africa secure bronze. Amazing!
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The atmosphere has reached 'fever-pitch' here at Tollcross. Literally every fan on their feet or screaming as Scotland, England and Wales do battle in the relays with Australia and Canada - amazing!"
Swimming
Women's 4x100m medley relay final
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert, on Radio 5 live
"Cate Campbell's time of 51.5 seconds was half-a-second faster than the world record. That is a man's time. But that is what it took to beat that England team."
Gold medal
Australia - Women's 4x100m medley relay swimming
Cate Campbell leads Australia to gold after a phenomenal final leg. England, who secure silver, had been leading but Fran Halsall is unable to stop Campbell from powering ahead. Canada clinch bronze. Wales are disqualified after Chloe Tutton goes off too early.
Swimming
Men's 1500m freestyle final
They'll be dancing on the streets of Neath after Daniel Jervis's heroic efforts. The 18-year-old from the South Wales town looks happier than winner Ryan Cochrane as he clutches his bronze on the podium, his beaming smile lighting up the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.
Silver Medal
Ashley Bryant (England) - men's decathlon
Ashley Bryant does not win bronze - he wins silver! The Englishman finishes third in the 1500m with a time of 4:38.24, which combined with Kurt Felix's sixth-place, sees him fly above the Grenadian behind gold medal winner Damian Warner of Jamaica.
Athletics
Men's decathlon
Pretorius still leads going into the bell as England's Ashley Bryant and John Lane battle for a bronze medal. Overall leader Damian Warner is fourth, which would be enough to win gold.
Athletics
Men's decathlon
The final event has kicked off in the men's decathlon. South Africa's Fredriech Pretorius, ninth in the overall standings, streak about 40m clear. After 400m the whole field is lined up in single file like an orderly bunch of primary school children waiting for their bus to the swimming baths.
Swimming
Men's 1500m freestyle final
Wales' Daniel Jervis after his 1500m freestyle bronze medal tells BBC Sport: "Oh my days! It was an honour for me to win a medal here and to be swimming in the same pool with these guys is amazing. I just don't believe what I've done."
Swimming
Men's 1500m freestyle final
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"It was awesome from Daniel Jervis to get a bronze medal. I thought half of the Welsh team were going fall into the water the way they were jumping up and down!"
Swimming
Men's 1500m freestyle final
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"It may 'only' have been a bronze medal for Daniel Jervis of Wales, but it drew cheers equal to those for swimmers who have won Commonwealth gold in Glasgow.
"The 1500m race is so tough that there is a real appreciation of the effort being put into it and with 100m to go Jarvis looked out of it - but be produced a storming final length to sprint past Australia's Jordan Harrison in the final 5m - all to booming applause!"
Swimming
Women's 4x100m medley relay final
Can Wales double their medal tally in the pool on the final day of competition at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre? They started with four but an unexpected bronze in the men's 1500m freestyle, a brilliant gold in women's 50m backstroke and silver in the women's 400m freestyle has increased that to seven.
Two races left. Coming up next is the women's 4x100m medley relay final.
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"It's a shame for Will Sharman. I think he knows he'll never be a world champion and that was probably his opportunity of a gold medal on the big stage."
Swimming
Steve Parry
BBC swimming expert on Radio 5 live
After Wales' Daniel Jervis wins 1500m freestyle bronze: "It is another ridiculous performance from the Welsh in the pool. They are on Cloud Nine at the moment. The momentum for the Home Nations in general is unbelievable."
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Denise Lewis
Athletics expert & twice CWG champion on BBC One
"Will Sharman be very disappointed. He might not show it, but he'll be hurting because it's not often you get presented with a chance for a gold medal. I think he just made lapse in concentration because he couldn't' see anyone with him around that eighth hurdle and it's cost him."
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Will Sharman grimaces as he slows down after the line, then takes a deep breath and manages to find a broad smile. He picks up a St George's Cross off the track to lap up the applause of Hampden Park. He adds a 2014 silver to the same colour medal that he won in Delhi four years ago.
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Colin Jackson
Two-time CWG champion and BBC Sport athletics pundit
"Will Sharman will be disappointed with himself because he didn't do many things wrong, but you don't want to go into the last hurdle with Andrew Riley because he's a sprinter and always finishes strong. Will made a big mistake at hurdle eight and that just pulled him back. That hurdle made the whole difference."
Gold Medal
Andrew Riley (Jamaica) - men's 110m hurdles
Yes! Yes, Will Sharman can. He grabs silver but it is a case of thinking what might have been for the 29-year-old. He clatters the eighth hurdle, losing a valuable milli-second to hand victory to Jamaica's Andrew Riley.
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
Two Englishman in the field - Will Sharman and Lawrence Clarke. Can they get among the medals?
Athletics
Men's 110m hurdles final
The athletes are stripping off their tracksuit tops and tucking their vests into their lycra - it is almost time for the men's 110m hurdles final. But one man not there is England's defending champion Andy Turner.
The 33-year-old crashed out of the competition after hitting the first hurdle in his heat - describing his efforts as a "schoolboy error".
Gold medal
Ryan Cochrane (Canada) - men's 1500m freestyle final
Canada's Ryan Cochrane produces a superb performance to comfortably defend his Commonwealth title, but there's more joy for Wales as 18-year-old Daniel Jervis finishes strongly to secure bronze. A brilliant effort by the lad from Neath and the European junior champion. Silver goes to 18-year-old Mack Horton of Australia.
For the record, Wales now have seven medals in the pool.
Athletics
England's 100m silver medallist Adam Gemili on the medal ceremony at Hampden Park: "It is crazy. I've just been presented with the medal and the reaction was the same when I won silver last night. I didn't get that reaction even at the Olympics. It was different at the Olympics because I was a bit unknown, but the crowd here knew a little about me when I came out and all I heard was my name and that sent shivers up my arm. It gave me that energy."
Athletics
Women's 400m final
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Montsho was never going to be able to keep that pace and it cost her a gold last time in the World Championships, this time it cost her a medal. She got caught up in the emotion of it all and thought she was superwoman. Williams-Mills should have known not to go with her. She's an experienced runner so why did she do that? McPherson has a talent, she had great poise and looked so relaxed."
Athletics
Women's 400m final
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"Amantle Montsho went out like her old self and took Novelene Williams-Mills with her in the early stages, but Stephanie McPherson ran her own race and powered her way through. She judged it very well."
Gold Medal
Stephanie McPherson (Jamaica) - 400m
Did somebody say there could be a Jamaican 1-2-3? Yup, that's right. Stephanie McPherson runs her own race, refuses to panic and then goes hell for leather on the straight. Novlene Williams-Mills can hear the sound of McPherson's spikes thundering behind her and sees her compatriot race past her in the last 15m. The third Jamaican, Christine Day, leaves it late to nick bronze from Botswana's Amantle Montsho, who paid the price for going too big too soon.
Boxing
Light welterweight
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert, on Radio 5 live
On Northern Ireland's Sean Duffy scoring a points win over Malaysia's Khir Akyazian Bin Azmi to guarantee a bronze medal: "It was a competitive fight but Duffy won all three rounds. He was the one who landed the clean punches as his opponent kept backing off. It was impressive and a great win."
Athletics
Women's 400m final
Just as the Kenyans dominated the 10,000m, the smart money goes on a Jamaican 1-2-3 in the 400m final. England's Kelly Massey is hoping to upset the party - she runs on the outside.
Medal ceremony - athletics
Women's triple jump
Huge roar from the Glasgow crowd as England's Laura Samuel smiles, waves and steps on to the Hampden podium to get her silver medal slung around her neck. The 23-year-old from Leicester jumped 14.09m to finish behind Jamaica's Kimberly Williams - the first time she has broken the 14m barrier.
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Whatever you do at the beginning of the race takes its toll later on and it cost Isaac Makwala there. At 180m into the race he turned it on, but he put too much effort in on the bend and ran out of steam. As for Nigel Levine, he has lovely technique but he just doesn't have the speed, there was no change in acceleration from him."
Athletics
Men's hammer final
Plenty of home nations' interest among the 12 men taking to the cage in a short while (20:40pm BST).
Mark Dry, Andy Frost and Chris Bennett fling for Scotland; Alex Smith, Nick Miller and Amir Williamson will hurl for England; and Dempsey McGuigan will launch his hammer for Northern Ireland.
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
More British interest in the final semi-final as Nigel Levine goes for a place in the showpiece. Unfortunately he is nowhere to be seen as Lalonde Gordon finishes strongly to nick the win from Latoy Williams and Isaac Makwala. Botswana's Makwala, who set a new African record last month, looks almost certain to duck over the line first but fades quicker than a cheap pair of jeans. And that means he will not even reach the final as a fastest loser.
Swimming
Men's 1500m freestyle final
It's the men's 1500m freestyle final next and there will be plenty of eyes on England's Jay Lelliott. The 19-year-old from Portland, Dorset, underwent two operations for a recurrent brain tumour at the ages of 12 and 13 but now finds himself going for a Commonwealth medal.
England are also represented by Daniel Fogg, while Neath-born Daniel Jervis is seeking to continue a fantastic final night for Wales in the pool. Scotland are represented by 20-year-old Stephen Milne.
The favourite, however, is Canada's Ryan Cochrane, a silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics.
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"For all the giddy excitement about the appearance of Usain Bolt in the sprint relay, in 400m favourite Kirani James Glasgow is witnessing a bona fide track superstar at the peak of his powers. World champion at 18, Olympic champion at 19, his status on his home island of Grenada is such that the main road heading south from the capital St George's is now called Kirani James Boulevard."
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"That was impressive from Kirani James, although that's what we expect from him because he's the class of the field. At some point he has to develop power because he has great endurance. I wonder if he will ever do that, because he could become a world record holder if he does that. He has a long stride, but not that power at the moment. I know it sounds strange but I would like to see someone break my world record one day!"
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"Martyn looks like he can run quicker. His execution of this race was good - he got round his first 200m well then composed himself before a strong finish. The biggest change in him is I see his attitude. It's a lot more serious, focused and with belief in his talent to say 'I should be here' now."
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
England's Martyn Rooney looks pretty pleased after qualifying for the men's 400m final - but refuses to be complacent.
"I was happy with that, I felt confident and it showed," he tells BBC Sport. "I need to make sure I'm in contention on the home straight because I'll always be in with a shout if I'm in the mix at that stage. The time wasn't great but it was enough for today. I know I'll need more in the final."
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Told you so. Kirani James almost has a cigar in his mouth as he jogs down the last 100m for a time of 45.14. Very impressive. South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk grabs the second automatic qualification spot, with England's Michael Bingham in fourth. No place for the 28-year-old in Wednesday's final.
Gold medal
Sophie Pascoe (New Zealand) - 200m individual medley SM10
New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe coasts to victory and only narrowly falls short of setting a new world record. Australia's Katherine Downie clinches silver, while there is a bronze for Canada thanks to Aurelie Rivard.
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Semi-final number two. And there is one man who is expected to blow the rest out of the water - Olympic champion Kirani James of Grenada starts in lane four.
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Steve Cram
BBC Sport athletics commentator
"All of the talent we saw back in 2006 from Martyn Rooney came out in that race, and we're seeing him back to something like his best now. He glided home in the end with an impressive run. He's up against Kirani James but he's shown he will be a contender. That was a top quality performance."
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Silence in the Glasgow evening air is pierced by the starter's gun. England's Martyn Rooney, complete with a non-aerodynamic bushy beard, sits in the middle lane, pounding along nicely before hitting the straight hard. He steps down on the gas, looks left, looks right and wins the first semi-final in 45.22. Trinidad's Jarrin Solomon and Chris Brown of the Bahamas, who has more gold, silver and bronze than Mr T from the A-Team, trail in his wake.
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Does the swimming really have to end here in Glasgow?
"The crowd are loving it and the home nation athletes appear unstoppable at the moment. Even Wales have finally joined the party - their first women's gold in the pool for 40 years last night and now they have two in two days!
"Georgia Davies has her hands on that precious medal and she won't be letting it go for a while!"
Swimming
Time for a recap from the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Four races down, four to go. Wales have added one gold - thanks to Georgia Davies - and one silver - in the shape of Jazz Carlin - to their overall medal tally. Ben Proud has also secured England a ninth gold in the pool at the Games. Meanwhile, home fans have been celebrating Daniel Wallace's silver in the 200m individual medley.
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
Michael Johnson
BBC Sport athletics expert & 400m world record holder
"I'm really looking forward to the 400m tonight, both the men's semi-finals and the women's final. With the women, Novelene Williams-Mills is looking in good shape and Christine Day has been quick so it looks like Amantle Monthsho will have her work out to win it. All eyes will be on Kirani James in the men's semi-finals but of the English guys Martyn Rooney and Michael Bingham have a chance of making the final."
Athletics
Men's 400m semi-finals
What is that you say? You want some 400m action. Coming right up....
Athletics
Men's decathlon
England's John Lane is right in the bronze-medal mixer. He is fourth going into the final event - the 1500m - with Damian Warner of Canada leading the way.
Medal Ceremony
Men's 100m
Magical moment for England's Adam Gemili. The 20-year-old sprinter is beaming from ear to ear as he walks back out into Hampden Park to collect his silver medal from the men's 100m. Sure he will experience a few more of these ceremonies in the coming years...
Swimming
Men's 200m individual medley
Men's individual medley silver medallist Daniel Wallace of Scotland tells BBC Sport: "If you'd have told me before the Games I was going to get two silvers and one gold I'd have never believed you! I've got a few weeks off now for a break, and then it's back to the United States for training again."
Swimming
Women's 50m backstroke
The Welsh national anthem booms out at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre as Georgia Davies receives her 50m backstroke gold medal. Unlike team-mate Jazz Carlin 24 hours ago, there are no tears from the 23-year-old.
Silver Medal
Laura Samuel (England) - women's triple jump
Another silver medal is snaffled by Team England as 23-year-old Laura Samuel sticks another 34cm on her personal best. Her effort of 14.09m is enough to finish 0.12m behind Jamaica's Kimberly Williams, who adds the Commonwealth title to the World Indoor bronze she won earlier this year.
Swimming
Men's 200m individual medley
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Daniel Tranter deserves that gold because that was a fantastic swim, he's swam four fantastic legs. He retired from swimming in 2011 and has come back and got himself a gold medal. He was the one person who held of Daniel Wallace in the breaststoke."
Gold medal
Daniel Tranter (Australia) - men's swimming 200m individual medley
Gold for Australia's Daniel Tranter but it's raining medals for the home nations in the pool.
Daniel Wallace, who appeared at pool side wearing a kilt much to the delight of the home crowd, produces a powerful final 100m to add silver to the gold the Scot won in the 400m individual medley.
South Africa's Chad le Clos takes bronze - his sixth medal in Glasgow. A phenomenal effort.
Athletics
Men's decathlon
In the middle of Hampden Park, all eyes switch to the men's decathlon. England's John Lane, who was second ahead of the penultimate event, takes a short run up and flings it well over the 52m mark. A cheeky grin from the Sheffield man, who is happy with that effort in what he, I'm sure, would not describe as his best event. That's enough to keep him fourth in the overall standings.
Athletics
Women's 10,000m
Paula Radcliffe
BBC Sport athletics expert & 2002 CWG champion
"That was great to see between Beth Potter and and Kate Avery. I think we were all rooting for Beth to hang on but Kate just pipped her. It's nice to see them both get personal bests. They will have relished running in this stadium. The Kenyans will have gone into the race trying to clean up with the medals, but Florence Kiplagat will not be happy that Joyce Chepkiri has done her on the line and got the gold."
Athletics
Women's 10,000m
Heart-warming scenes as Scotland's Beth Potter and her English rival Kate Avery share beaming smiles and a warm hug at the finishing line. Then, the British love-in doesn't stop there. Both see their respective national flags flung in their direction and they find the energy from somewhere to jog off together and share a celebratory lap of honour.
Swimming
Men's 200m individual medley
What a night for Wales in the pool. Three races gone and they already have one gold and one silver. Five more races to go. Will the Welsh dragon be roaring in the men's 200m individual medley? Cardiff's Ieuan Lloyd will do his utmost to make sure it does.
Swimming
Women's 50m backstroke final
Gold medallist Georgina Davies from Wales on her duel with silver medallist England's Lauren Quigley: "I'm so happy, especially the two of us battling against each other and now we stand on the podium next to each other. And we both smashed the old British record.
"It is back to Loughborough to train tomorrow, but I don't want to stop swimming now because I want the fast times to keep coming.
The 50m backstroke will not feature in Rio 2016, so Georgia will target the 100m. "I've gained a lot of confidence in the 100m after this week and if I keep training then hopefully in two years I'll be there in Rio."
Wrestling
Korey Jarvis (Canada) - men's freestyle 125kg
Korey Jarvis beats Rajeev Tomar to pick up the last gold medal in the wrestling competition today.
Athletics
Joyce Chepkiri (Kenya) - 10,000m
Florence Kiplagat kicks hard from the front, eyes fixed on the big screen. But she runs out of steam as Joyce Chepkiri makes a late dash to nick it.
And then there's more drama. Scotland's Beth Potter led earlier in the race but is coming under increasing pressure down the straight from England's Kate Avery. There's a gasp from the Hampden crowd and then a silenced hush - which tells you everything you need to know. The Scottish hope is pipped at the line.
Boxing
Men's lightweight (60kg) quarter-finals
Northern Ireland's Joe Fitzpatrick wins a unanimous verdict to defeat Kenya's Nicholas Okongo Okoth.
But victory - and a guaranteed medal -comes at a cost. A clash of heads towards the end opens up what looks like a deep cut around Fitzpatrick's eye. The medics will have to work hard on that to patch him up for his semi-final bout.
Gold medal
Georgia Davies (Wales) - women's 50m backstroke
More joy for Wales in the pool as Georgia Davies takes gold ahead of England's Lauren Quigley, the Stockport-born swimmer forced to settle for silver. Bronze goes to Canada's Brooklyn Snodgrass.
Twenty-four hours ago Wales did not have a female gold medal winner in the Commonwealth pool for 40 years. Now they have two.
Australia, who have been a dominant force, had three swimmers in this race but Madi Wilson, Emily Seebohm and Belinda Hocking were all edged off the podium.
Athletics
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"It has been a great mini-battle for fourth between Beth Potter and Kate Avery. Potter leading for a while really lifted this race. Before this race you would have said Kiplagat would win - now I'm not too sure."
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Chad Le Clos' father Bert appears pool-side with the event presenter and reveals he has a very croaky voice from 'screaming all week'.
"Unsurprisingly he claims the event has been 'unbelievable' - his trademark phrase - and it could get even better for the Le Clos family tonight with Chad looking to add to his five medals (two gold) here in Glasgow. He's in in two further finals..."
Athletics
Chepkiri, Chebet and Kiplagat streak around the bend about 30m ahead of British pair Beth Potter and Kate Avery. England's Avery is now hot on the heels of Potter with three laps left.
Athletics
Now the Kenyan trio make their move. The three athletes cruise past Scotland's Beth Potter with six laps to go. Potter is about 10 metres behind and has to forget about those three - they're long gone now. Joyce Chepkiri, Emily Chebet and Florence Kiplagat are very comfortable.
Athletics
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Great picture seeing the blue vest of Scotland leading some of the greats."
Swimming
Women's 50m backstroke final
They're still catching their breath at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre but they are already preparing for the women's 50m backstroke final. Can England's Lizzie Simmonds or Lauren Quigley add another gold after Ben Proud's stunning effort? Or will Georgia Davies spark celebrations in Wales? Scotland's 16-year-old Kathleen Dawson is also going for a medal.
Swimming
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
On England's ninth gold medal in the pool: "We only got nine medals in Delhi in total in 2010. But even Jazz Carlin was great for Wales in the 400m freestyle. She was not disappointed with silver and Scotland's Hannah Miley knocked three seconds off her personal best and this was her seventh event."
Athletics
Roared on by the Glasgow crowd, Scotland's Beth Potter goes for the break. Huge response from the Saltire-waving fans as the 22-year-old decides to take this race by the scruff of the neck. She leads with eight laps to go.
Bronze Medal
Chinu Chinu (England) - 125kg wrestling
Another bronze for England as Wolverhampton's Chinu Chinu beat Hollis Ochieng Mkanga of Kenya in the 125kg repechage.
"I have waited so long for this day, it is what I have trained day and night for," said Chinu, who missed out on selection for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, where he was born before moving to England as a teenager.
"I have been through so much to make my country, all my friends and family proud."
The Englishman, who goes by a single name, was shown as 'XXX Chinu' on the big screen and scoreboard. He said: "It is a pretty cool name, isn't it?"
Athletics
The three Kenyans - Joyce Chepkiri, Emily Chebet and Florence Kiplagat - are still dominating the race as they saunter past the 5,600m mark. The British quartet are bunched together from sixth to ninth. One of those managing to nick fourth would be almost as credible as grabbing a medal.
Gold Medal
Ben Proud (England) - men's 50m freestyle swimming
Brilliant by England's Ben Proud as the Londoner collects his second gold of the Games with a stunning effort.
The 19-year-old edges out Australians Cameron McEvoy and James Magnussen who finish second and third respectively.
That's England's ninth gold in the pool at these Games. Proud has two of them having already finished first in the 50m butterfly final.
Athletics
Women's 10,000m
Brendan Foster
BBC athletics commentator and ex-CWG champion
"Lap 11 was the slowest lap of the race so far - 82 seconds. There is still no pace here but that's OK - and it is good for the British athletes of Kate Avery, Sonia Samuels, Elizabeth Potter and Elinor Kirk."
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Welsh swimmer Jazz Carlin breathing heavily and shrugs as she grabs hold of the lane rope at the end of her 400m race after finishing second. She would have loved gold, to add to her success over 800m last night, but it was a much improved performance from the heat swims and two medals has certainly helped restore some national pride at a difficult Games for the Welsh."
Athletics
Odds on a Kenyan 1-2-3 in the women's 10,000m? Very slim. Joyce Chepkiri, Emily Chebet and Florence Kiplagat are already leading the chase. England's Kate Avery and Wales' Elinor Kirk are part of the pack trying to keep up.
SWIMMING
Women's 400m freestyle final
Silver medallist Jazz Carlin of Wales: "I wanted gold but will take silver. I couldn't ask for a great reception from the crowd and to finish on such a high. I can't complain."
Gold Medal
Lauren Boyle (New Zealand) - women's 400m freestyle
New Zealand's Lauren Boyle takes gold but what an effort by Welsh swimmer Jazz Carlin who earns her second medal of the Games after winning silver.
Australia's Bronte Barrett edges out home favourite Hannah Miley for bronze. So that's a gold and a silver for 23-year-old Carlin in the last 24 hours.
Athletics
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"A fresh evening in the national stadium, and by the time the women's 1500m goes off just before 10pm it'll be a night for blankets on knees and hip-flasks to lips. The atmosphere as Scotland's Laura Muir (personal best: 4 mins 00.07 secs) takes on England's Laura Weightman (PB: 4:00.17) should be spicy enough to warm even those in ill-judged shorts and T-shirts. Can either upset pre-race favourite Helen Obriri, the fastest woman in the Commonwealths? One of the races of the Games so far."
Swimming
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The final night of swimming at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games here in Tollcross is already under way.
"It's been a fantastic event for the home nations - in particular Scotland and England - but the stand out team have been the Australian.
"They have an incredible 49 medals vs England's 24 and just performed a pre-race team 'war-dance' to signal they will fight through to the final race - they relays!
Swimming
Women's 400m freestyle final
Can Hannah Miley sign off in the pool by winning her second gold for Scotland? Will Welsh swimmer Jazz Carlin be shedding more tears of joy after her gold in the 800m freestyle? Both race in the women's 400m freestyle final - the first race in an action packed final night at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre. Sheffield-born Ellie Faulkner flies England's flag. The race is moments away.
Netball
Wales' hopes of finishing in the top two of their group and qualifying for the semi-finals are over after a 61-41 defeat by South Africa.
Earlier New Zealand's 88-19 demolition of St Lucia ended Scotland's hopes of making the last four.
Better news for England, who romped to a 70-24 win over Trinidad & Tobago and will be sure of making the semis if they beat Barbados on Wednesday.
Gymnastics
England win women's team final; Wales bronze
Beth Tweddle
BBC Sport gymnastics expert
"It was so exciting to watch. There was competition for first and second and then a battle for third and fourth. In a way it was more nerve-racking watching Canada against Wales for bronze than England taking on Australia for gold. Wales have had such a long wait for a medal, and they were so nervous. Even when the medal was confirmed half of the team believed it, and the other half didn't.
"The girls worked so strong and you couldn't have asked more through the competition.
"These medals will mean so much. Olympics is the main goal, but the Commonwealths are the friendly games and the one you enjoy and you want to be part of it."
Shooting
Record-breaking McIntosh outdoes mum
Scotland's Jen McIntosh tells BBC Sport after winning a silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions: "It was absolute incredible to win another medal in from the of a home crowd. The last shot was a tricky one and I just tried to keep my heart rate down, and my breathing as steady as it could be and I got it."
The medal is McIntosh's fifth of the Games overall and means she overtakes mother, Shirley, to become Scotland's most decorated female athlete in Commonwealth history.
McIntosh adds: "My mum gave me a big hug and said she was proud of me. Both her and my dad have give me a lot of support. I always keen to follow in my mum's footsteps, she finally gave in and I'm here."
Boxing
Men's lightweight (60kg) quarter-finals
Motherwell's finest Charlie Flynn - with apologies to anyone else in Motherwell who believes they deserve that accolade - will win a Commonwealth bronze at the very least after coming through a tough scrap against Ghana's Jessie Lartey.
Flynn, 20, had blood leaking from a cut to his eye at the end but he got the decision from the judges after nicking the third round thanks to a couple of tasty uppercuts and hooks.
Weightlifting
The men's 94kg category (19:30 BST) pits England's Sonny Webster and Owen Boxall against Scotland's Peter Kirkbride.
Kirkbride, 26, competed at London 2012 despite suffering a torn biceps muscle mid-event, while Boxall is the current British champion. Faavae Faauliuli, the Samoan who narrowly beat Kirkbride to Commonwealth gold in India four years ago, will be back to defend his title in Glasgow.
Nigeria are the nation to watch in the weightlifting tournament as a whole - their lifters picked up four gold medals at the Delhi Games and the team's coach has vowed to double that figure in Glasgow.
Gymnastics
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Oof the tension. It was a nervy ending as the crowd patiently waited for the results to come through after the Australians had asked for an enquiry. But, it's as you were - an England, Australia, Wales 1-2-3 in the women's team event. Now the crowd celebrate. A row of women wearing daffodil hats are on their feet, clapping along to The Clash's 'London Calling'."
Gold Medal
England - women's team gymnastics
England's women amass a total of 167.555 to see off the challenge of Australia and clinch gold, with Wales claiming bronze.
Becky Downie, Hannah Whelan, Ruby Harrold, Claudia Fragapane and Kelly Simm matched the achievements of England's men with an all-round strong performance over the two days of the team competition at the Hydro.
Swimming
Final session
There are eight gold medals up for grabs in the final session at Tollcross this evening, with plenty of home nations' hopefuls.
England's 50m fly gold medallist Ben Proud set a Games record to qualify fastest for the 50m freestyle (19:16 BST). And Scotland's Dan Wallace, pictured, - who won the 400m individual medley - is another contender for double gold, when he goes in the 200m IM (19:47 BST).
Wales' Georgia Davies goes into the 50m backstroke final (19:31 BST) as the fastest qualifier and team-mate Dan Jervis is expected to be in the fight for medals in the 1500m freestyle (20.23 BST) alongside Scotland's Stephen Milne.
England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also be represented in both the men's and women's 4x100m medley finals (from 21:02 BST).
Swimming finals
Eight golds coming up
19:07 women's 400m freestyle - Jazz Carlin (Wales), Hannah Miley (Scotland)
19:16 men's 50m freestyle - Ben Proud (England)
19:34 women's 50m backstroke - Georgia Davies (Wales), Lauren Quigley (England)
19:47 men's 200m individual medley - Chad le Clos (South Africa), Daniel Wallace (Scotland), Ieuan Lloyd (Wales)
20:03 women's SM10 200m individual medley
20:23 men's 1500m freestyle - Stephen Milne (Scotland)
21:02 women's 4x100m medley relay (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland)
21:12 men's 4x100m medley relay (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales)
Today's headlines
GYMNASTICS: England win gold in the men's gymnastics team final as Scotland land a historic silver medal.
ATHLETICS: Andrew Osagie of England disqualified from 800m after his appeal was rejected.
SHOOTING: England's Daniel Rivers claims gold in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. and Scotland's Jen McIntosh seals silver becoming Scotland's most successful female in Commonwealth Games history.
SHOOTING: England's David Luckman wins his second gold in the Individual fullbore event.
WEIGHTLIFTING: Nigerian gold medallist Chika Amalaha, 16, is provisionally suspended from the Commonwealth Games for failing a drugs test. Amalaha won in the women's 53kg category.
Boxing
Men's lightweight (60kg) quarter-finals
Wales' Joe Cordina looked mighty impressive on the way to a unanimous points decision over New Zealand's Chad Mills.
Cordina - who has beaten English and French opposition to reach this stage - produced a measured and skilled performance to outbox a slightly beleaguered Mills and guarantee himself a medal.
Post update
Every major multi-sport event throws up the odd quirky medals table stat, so here's one for Glasgow 2014 . . .
Coatbridge in Scotland - population just over 41,000 - sits 15th, ahead of Pakistan, Ghana and Northern Ireland.
The Lanarkshire town can boast gold medals for the Renicks sisters - Louise and Kimberley - in judo and silver for Liam Davie as part of Scotland's male gymnastics team.
Bronze Medal
Wales - team gymnastics
Wales take the bronze medal after Canada and Australia slip up. Huge smiles from their team.
Athletics
Coming up
That not quenching your thirst for athletics? Then here's the rest of tonight's sumptuous menu...
18:40: Women's triple jump - Laura Samuel (England)
19:07: Women's 10,000m
20:30: Women's 400m
20:50: Men's hammer - Nick Miller, Alex Smith (both England), Scotland's Alex Dry
20:45: Men's 110m hurdles - Will Sharman (England)
21:00: Men's decathlon ends with 1500m
21:50: Women's 1500m - Hannah England & Laura Weightman (England); Laura Muir (Scotland)
Athletics
Men's decathlon
The stands at Hampden Park are packed again and these adrenalin junkies clear their throats to roar on the athletes. Tonight's action is underway with the men taking part in the decathlon already flinging their javelins. Tune in here to see how the leading athletes, including top two Canada's Damian Warner and England's John Lane, fare.
Boxing
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Lots of Brits in action at the SECC tonight, you can't move for their furious fists. I won't mention all of them but one match to look out for is Wales' Zack Davies versus Scottish Olympian Josh Taylor in the light-welterweight category, they're fighting for a guaranteed bronze medal."
Post update
Plenty of UK women will be inspired to start playing sport after watching the Commonwealth Games, says Minister for Sport Helen Grant.
Grant believes role models such as English cyclist Laura Trott will boost female participation in sports.
"We have a lot of work to do but we are doing it," she tells BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour. "Laura Trott, Nicola Adams and Ellie Simmonds are the role models who can make that change happen."
Post update
Ding ding, round one! Can't imagine a member of the Royal family, with plenty of security heavies watching their every move, has to use their fists on a regular basis.
But here is Prince Harry squaring up in the ring to a sparring partner as he visited a coaching project at Gorbals Leisure Centre in Glasgow. All in a good cause.
Shooting
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
High fives all round for Jen McIntosh. That's because she is the first Scottish woman to win five Commonwealth Games medals, surpassing her mum, and fellow shooter, Shirley's total. I don't think Mum will be too upset.
Silver Medal
Jen McIntosh (Scotland) - 50m rifle 3 positions
Scotland's Jen McIntosh claims her second medal of the Games, finishing second behind Jasmine Ser of Singapore at Barry Budden.
The 23-year-old from Aberdeen won bronze in the 50m rifle prone on Monday, having claimed two golds and a bronze in Delhi four years ago.
Gymnastics
Women's Team Final
Australia and Canada are the only dangers to the medal hopes of the Home Nations in the women's team event. Sure the members of the England, Wales and Scotland teams are all huddled around a television in a draughty corridor inside the Hydro Arena. Signs of nerves from both sets of gymnasts.
Weightlifting
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"It was quite some time ago that Marie-Eve Beauchemin-Nadeau stood on top of the podium to collect her weightlifting gold, but she's still on stage even though the auditorium has emptied. The reason? She's taking a group photo with her Canadian team-mates. It's been quite a successful event for the Canadians. They're fourth in the weightlifting medal table with a total of three (one gold and two bronze medals)."
Bronze Medal
Mike Grundy (England) - men's freestyle 74kg
Wigan's Mike Grundy takes bronze with a rapid 10-0 technical superiority victory over David Galea of Malta.
Grundy, whose sister Sarah will also fight at 58kgs for England on Wednesday, said: "It is a big achievement to get the bronze/ I was a bit down to lose the semi-finals, but all the staff helped pick me up this afternoon.
"My sister is here, and I heard her shouting over there. It is a different kind of experience having your sister around, we have supported each other."
Gold Medal
Sushil Kumar (India) - men's freestyle 74kg wrestling
India's Sushil Kumar beats Qamar Abbas of Pakistan 8-0 to secure gold and further enhance his status in his home country (see 16:43 entry).
Wrestling