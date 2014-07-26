Judo: Men's and women's

Athletics: Men's and women's marathons, men's 5,000m, women's Para-sport long jump T37/38
Cycling - track: Men's keirin and scratch race, women's sprint, points race and Para-sport 1,000m time trial B tandem
Lawn bowls: Women's singles and fours.
We are three days into Ollie Williams's challenge of trying to interview someone from each of the 71 nations competing at the Commonwealth Games.
"My main reason for being inside the Hoy House was finding Brunei's only team member at Glasgow 2014, track cyclist Muhammad I'maadi Abd Aziz. After sprinting into the velodrome from the swimming, I found I had almost missed the day's opening session but the Brunei coach was still in the building. Alas, following some confusion over results, I lost him.
"With the help of a remarkable velodrome staff member who legged it over to the athletes' village, I got back in touch with the coach. But I'll only know by Sunday night's Tonight at the Games (22:40 BST BBC One) whether I've been able to tick off Brunei or not. This could make or break the challenge."
Can Ollie save the #71 club challenge? Find out tomorrow.
Squash
England's James Willstrop has indeed seen off Ivan Yuen 11-1 11-7 11-3 to make the men's semi-finals.
He will face India's Saurav Ghosal on Sunday while compatriot Nick Matthew beat Guernsey's Chris Simpson in three games and will come up against another Englishman Peter Barker.
Second seed Laura Massaro, who had an 11-3 11-2 11-6 win against Malaysian Low Wee Wern, will take on England team-mate Alison Waters in the last four. World number one Nicol David of Malaysia meets New Zealander Joelle King in the other semi.
Sunday's newspapers
Scotland on Sunday
The front page of the Scotland on Sunday focuses on a great day for the Scottish side, especially the nation's judo squad.
A sensational picture of a England's Zoe Smith dominates the back page of the Sunday Telegraph after the weightlifter clinched gold in the women's 58kg category.
We are three days into Ollie Williams's challenge of trying to interview someone from each of the 71 nations competing at the Commonwealth Games.
Initial success at the track cycling this afternoon - we tracked down Antigua and Barbuda's Tamiko Butler, an experienced road cyclist at her first big event inside an Olympic-size velodrome.
After conquering her fear of falling off the steep banking at the start, she came over and joined #71club on behalf of her nation. She acquitted herself well despite riding on wheels borrowed from the home nations and wearing two-year-old gear (this compared with the millions poured into track cycling in places like the UK).
Well, it has been a busy day. So here are some more videos to enjoy.
Jamaica's Jevon Atkinson is no relation to team-mate Alia Atkinson but they both said they're proud to be in Glasgow, putting swimming on the map for a country that's obsessed with track and field. Jevon also wants a shout-out to Corby for being so kind to him and the other Jamaicans when they were training there for the Games.
Thanks also to Roy Burch from Bermuda, Athens 2004 Olympic bronze medallist George Bovell from Trinidad and Tobago, Jim Sanderson from Gibraltar, Brandon Schuster from Samoa and Hilal Hemed Hilal from Tanzania - all of them signed up to the #71club at the pool today.
Rugby Sevens
England lose 15-7 to Australia, but still advance to the quarter-finals, where they will play Samoa. Australia will meet Wales in tomorrow's quarter-final.
Badminton
Mixed team event
PACopyright: PA
The semi-final line-up for the mixed team event is now complete and Sunday will see Malaysia v Singapore at 09:00 and England v India at 18:30.
England beat Sri Lanka 3-0 with Chris and Gabby Adcock getting the tie off to a flying start, winning their doubles clash 21-15 21-16 before Rajiv Ouseph beat Niluka Karunaratne 21-15 21-16.
That left Sarah Walker to complete the job, wrapping up a 21-14 21-14 win against Thilini Hendahewa.
Squash
James Willstrop, England's number two behind world champion Nick Matthew, is bidding to reach the semi-finals and currently leads Ivan Yuen of Malaysia 11-1 11-7 with the third game getting under way.
England are heading for a defeat at Ibrox. They trail 15-7 to Australia with three-and-a-half minutes left.
BBC presenter Jason Mohamed tweets a picture from Ibrox.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Men's 100m breaststroke silver medallist Cameron van der Burgh spots his girlfriend in the crowd during his 'lap' of honour so climbs over the barrier and gives her a big smooch.
He's won a Commonwealth medal so public displays of affection are acceptable and allowed, although only for a limited time (I don't make the rules)."
We are three days into Ollie Williams's challenge of trying to interview someone from each of the 71 nations competing at the Commonwealth Games. Today has been a tale of two halves: nine nations and territories in the bag at this morning's swimming, but just one at the track cycling.
New members at the swimming include Jannah Sonnenschein (pictured), whose mum flew all the way from Mozambique to the Netherlands to give birth to Jannah, because that's where her extended family were at the time. Then mum flew all the way back, so Jannah grew up in Mozambique and she swims for them.
Izzy Joachim from St Vincent and Grenadines met up with Irene Prescott from Tonga after their 50m butterfly heat. Izzy is just 14 years old. Neither of them had the slightest idea where to find the other one's country on the map, but they are both in the #71club.
Boxing
Men's middleweight
After his last 32 victory over Cyprus's Kyriakos Spanos in the middleweight competition, England's Anthony Fowler tells BBC Radio 5 live: "It wasn't the greatest performance but I'm happy with the win.
"I was about 60-70%. Next time I will be better. He was an awkward opponent. I wasn't expecting him to be as good as he was but fair play to him. The crowd was amazing."
"Another successful evening for the home nations' swimmers at Tollcross pool. A number of fans have left but those who remain are still able to generate a piercing roar for men's 100m breaststroke bronze medallist Ross Murdoch as he steps onto the podium. Hearty cheers for Adam Peaty, too. A friendly rivalry at the Friendly Games."
Rugby Sevens
England v Australia is always a tasty clash in any sport. Well, the two sides meet now on BBC One in the rugby sevens.
AFPCopyright: AFP
England are yet to concede a point in the competition after 57-0 and 40-0 victories over Sri Lanka and Uganda respectively.
If England win they will play Wales in the last eight after the Welsh came up short against Samoa in their final Pool C encounter.
David Wilkie, a gold medallist in the men's 200m breaststroke in Montreal in the 1976 Olympics, presents England's Adam Peaty with his own piece of gold after his triumph in the 100m breaststroke race earlier this evening.
Gold Medal
Mohd Hafifi Mansor (Malaysia) - men's -69kg weightlifting gold
"Well that's a wrap from the weightlifting as Malaysian lifter Mohd Hafifi Mansor claims -69kg gold with a total of 305kg.
"Biggest celebration came from the silver medallist Yinka Ayenuwa (301kg) who hauled himself into silver with his final lift and was promptly paraded around the stage by his coaching team.
"Indian Omkar Otari was third (297kg) with England's Chris Freebury's 280kg putting him eighth."
Best clips so far
The crowd goes wild for the Mauritius triathlon mixed relay team as Boris de Chazal comes in 11 minutes 37 seconds behind gold medallists England. Watch the clip here
Chris Sherrington wins Scotland's sixth judo gold of the Commonwealth Games with a dominant display against South African Ruan Snyman. Watch the clip here
Wales' Mark Shaw wins judo bronze, beating New Zealand's Sam Rosser with a "whoopsy-daisy moment" at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Watch the clip here
Swimming
Women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Australia didn't have it all their own way, but it was strong swimming.
"They had to work hard to get back after Canada took over the lead in the third leg but Australia's class showed and they get a Games record as well. I think we all expected the Aussies to get gold, but it's a little bit of a surprise for Canada to get silver."
Boxing
Men's middleweight
England's Antony Fowler beats Kyriakos Spanos of Cyprus in the last 32 of the men's middleweight competition.
BBC Radio 5 live's boxing expert Barry McGuigan, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, says: "Fowler beat his opponent comprehensively. So he moves on to the next one. Definitely a very impressive young man."
Gold Medal
Australia - 4 x 200m freestyle relay swimming
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In the last event in the pool today, Australia win the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. Canada take the silver medal, ahead of England in third.
Rugby Sevens
Scotland 21-5 Canada
Gavin Hastings
BBC Sport rugby union expert & ex-Scotland captain on Radio 5 live:
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"Scotland have used a lot of their players. And you have to do that at this level. Guys are working hard in attack in defence. For the first time Scotland have 12 guys they can use and interchange and it doesn't weaken the side."
Rugby Sevens
Scotland 21-5 Canada
Scotland, in front of a huge crowd at Ibrox, move into the quarter-finals of the rugby sevens. A 21-5 victory against Canada seals their last-eight spot.
What's on now
So many choices. So much great sport all at the same time. Among the options at the moment are swimming, weightlifting, rugby sevens, boxing, badminton and squash. Click on the live coverage at the top of this page.
Don't forget the radio either. BBC Radio 5 live have action from all events as well.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"Adam didn't make any mistakes or panic at the half-way point. He just reeled Cameron van der Burgh back in."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Mark Foster was on his feet even before the breaststrokers had reached the turn. As the race neared its conclusion everyone in the commentary box were on their feet.
"Give it laldy," it said afterwards on the big screen poolside. 'Laldy' is apparently Scottish slang for 'doing something with enthusiasm'. Talk about an unnecessary request. It was like a thunderstorm had erupted in here during the last few strokes of the race."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's Adam Peaty after winning gold in the men's 100m breaststroke tells BBC Sport: "I can't believe it! It's a dream. I've studied Cameron van der Burgh for a while, he was my idol now my rival so I know he goes off quick but I caught him." Bronze medallist Ross Murdoch adds: "Congratulations to Adam for being the first British man to go sub-59 seconds."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"I'm in tears. I am so pleased for Adam because I know just how hard he has worked with his coach to get this."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Georgia Davies posted a Welsh record in winning silver in the women's 100m backstroke. Speaking to BBC Sport, she says: "I've finally broken my personal best from three years ago, but I messed up my finish so I'm sure my coach will have something to say about that as I glided into the finish.
"I could have gone a bit quicker, but to be on the podium for the 100m means so much. I'm loving my move to Loughborough, the change of scenery really suits me with new training partners and it seems to be working."
Davies then goes up to collect her medal. There are very few medal ceremonies going on that do not feature a British athlete. It is great to see.
"Cheers turn to jeers and soon boos echo around the weightlifting arena as England's Shaun Clegg looks to have finally 'clean & jerked' 155kg above his head before officials rule against it.
"Clegg never looked fully comfortable and whilst one of the three judges went in favour, two didn't - reluctantly I think the right call.
"It means Clegg is out, while fellow Englishman Chris Freebury is also out of the medal prospects after 280 total."
Rugby Sevens
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"This is what the Commonwealth Games is all about! Uganda come from 14-0 down to beat Sri Lanka in the final match in Pool D. Joyous scenes at the final whistle, as Uganda's players pile into the crowd in celebration.
"Captain of Uganda is African player of the year Philip Wokorach, who spent time in England as a 12-year-old, brought there by the charity Tour Aid."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Adam Peaty is fulfilling the potential seen in him with a great race. For one so young to be a second down at the split and keep his composure shows maturity.
"He kept his stroke and kept his discipline. The joy on his face shows how much he wanted one of those medals."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke final
Karen Pickering
Former Commonwealth Games champion on Radio 5 live:
"Sub-59 seconds... that is unbelievable swimming. Cameron van der Burgh went out like a train but Adam Peaty was not put off. He powered through the middle. Fair play to him because that was cool."
Gold Medal
Adam Peaty (England) 100m breaststroke swimming
PACopyright: PA
He set a new Commonwealth Games record in the semi-finals and Adam Peaty of England beats that mark to become the champion.
The 19-year-old's time of 58.94 seconds sees him finish ahead of South Africa's Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh.
Scotland's Ross Murdoch, a gold medallist in the 200m breaststroke, has a bronze to add to his haul.
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Women's 100m backstroke silver medallist Georgia Davies of Wales tells BBC Sport: "I've finally broken my personal best from five years ago. I'm so happy to be on the podium for the 100m."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Georgia Davies pushed Emily Seebohm all the way. Davies improved her best time to get a silver medal and a new Welsh record as well. Seebohm is a world-class performer so that's a great effort."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
We mentioned Emily Seebohm was the woman to beat in the women's 100m backstroke event. Well, no one can do that. A games record of 59:37 seconds gives her the gold.
But there is a new personal best and a new Wales record for Loughborough-based Georgia Davies, who takes a silver medal.
Rugby Sevens
Scotland v Canada
Gavin Hastings
BBC Sport rugby union expert & ex-Scotland captain on Radio 5 live:
"We've talked all week about how Scotland have to ensure they are in top eight for tomorrow morning. Interestingly, Stuart Hogg is starting on the bench alongside Sean Lamont. It is very important that Scotland win this match."
Swimming
Men's 100m freestyle
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It's been an emotional month for England's Adam Brown, who qualified for the final of tomorrow's men's 100m freestyle. The 25-year-old is looking forward to spending time after the Games with his new daughter Elizabeth Jane, who was born four weeks premature.
Brown said: "My little girl was born four weeks early and I was at the training camp in London, so unfortunately I missed the birth. I'll be back soon to meet up with my little girl. She's healthy and I'm looking forward to getting back home to spend some time with her.
"I'm pleased to be through to the final. It's all about making it through to the finals and I've done that. I'll get some rest and hopefully come back faster tomorrow."
Men's -75kg round of 32 (Antony Fowler v Kyriakos Spanos)
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert discussing English boxer Antony Fowler on Radio 5 live:
"He is going to follow in the footsteps of Carl Froch and other super middleweight champions. At the minute he is making big waves in the middleweight division. I think he is going to dominate this division."
"At the halfway stage of the men's -69kg final England's Chris Freebury's total of 130kg in the 'snatch' puts him in third position - but only by virtue of his weight, which is marginally lower than that of two level-pegging opponents.
"Omkar Otari of India leads with 136kg, ahead of Mohd Hafifi Mansor of Malaysia with 135kg."
Swimming
Men's 100m freestyle
Andy Jameson
1986 CWG gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"A clear body length ahead in the 100m freestyle for James Magnussen is incredible."
Swimming
Men's 100m freestyle
England's Ben Proud, a gold medallist yesterday, misses out on a place in the final of the 100m freestyle. He is the ninth fastest in the semi-finals, but only the top eight advance.
However, there will be some English representation in tomorrow's final as Adam Brown and James Disney-May both do enough to qualify.
Australia's James Magnussen impresses in his semi-final victory.
Judo
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland judo athlete Stephanie Inglis: "So proud to be part of @Team_Scotland and @JudoScotland What a Games! Never felt prouder to be Scottish. Well done everyone."
Bowls
Women's fours
England's women's fours team lose 12-10 to South Africa in their quarter-final.
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
Karen Pickering
BBC Radio 5 live aquatic sports expert on Twitter
"Proof size isn't everything! Towered over but it's @franhalsall who has the gold."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke (20:50 BST)
What is your highlight of the Commonwealth Games so far?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
I bet a lot of people, especially those in Scotland, would answer with the moment on Thursday when a wide-eyed, open-mouthed 20-year-old Ross Murdoch realised he had claimed a shock victory in the men's 200m breaststroke and defeated strong favourite Michael Jamieson.
But things could be getting even better for Murdoch as he is in tonight's 100m breaststroke final.
England's Adam Peaty and James Wilby, Scotland's Chris Benson and Rob Holderness of Wales will be among the swimmers trying to deny Murdoch another gold medal.
Swimming
Women's 50m butterfly
After qualifying fastest for the final of the women's 50m butterfly in a Commonwealth record, England's Fran Halsall spoke to BBC Sport. "It's been a fairytale night," the new 50m freestyle champion said.
"I've got a job to do and I need to disengage from all the hype and stay focused. It's been a chaotic night but you have to stick to your routine."
"The standing ovation for Fran Halsall was like a Mexican Wave, people rising as she walked around the pool. It took her a while to get to the end of her lap of honour, with the new Commonwealth 50m freestyle champion climbing over a barrier to autograph a fan's T-shirt.
"As if she wasn't popular enough already. Talking of Mexican Waves... someone has just got one under way - and Mark Foster even joins in. Wahey!"
Georgia Davies of Wales was the second fastest qualifier and will fancy her chances of claiming a medal at the Tollcross Swimming Centre. English pair Lizzie Simmonds and Lauren Quigley have also qualified.
But the woman to beat will be Australia's Emily Seebohm, (pictured) the defending champion, a silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics and the fastest qualifier.
Judo
England and Scotland complete the judo programme with six gold medals each. Both sent 14-strong teams and both leave with 13 different medallists. A quite remarkable achievement.
Gold Medal
Chris Sherrington (Scotland) - Men's +100kg judo
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scotland's Chris Sherrington caps a memorable evening for the host nation with gold in the +100kg final against Ruan Snyman of South Africa.
Royal Marine Sherrington went an early waza-ari up and then threw Snyman for two waza-ari to take ippon before celebrating by saluting all four sides of the SECC.
Wales's Mark Shaw gets the bronze medal in the +100kg for his win over Sam Rosser of New Zealand after holding down the Kiwi for ippon.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 50m freestyle swimming.
It is medal time. It is a mixture of crying and laughing for England's Fran Halsall after her triumph in the women's 50m freestyle.
Sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell are either side of her on the podium.
"The crowd were amazing, to come away with the win is fantastic," said Adlington. "It is the first time I have fought since February, so to come back here and win gold hopefully stands me in good stead for the Olympic qualifiers later this year."
Myers said afterwards: "I am happy that I have medalled, that is an achievement in itself, but I came here to win. At the end of the day, I am 19, and have so many years ahead of me, and this is just one experience I can take forwards."
"The crowd are on their feet as England's Shaun Clegg raises the 128kg total above his head and lets out a primeval roar - but wait, it's not been allowed. Difficult to tell if Clegg was losing grip but moments after lifting it above his head he seem to let it come crashing back down to the ground.
"Clegg, who's the son of former Manchester United player Mick Clegg, still has the 'clean and jerk' phase to come but is realistically out of medal contention."
Swimming
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"There's around an equal number of English and Scottish flags at Tollcross this evening and it's level-pegging in terms of the noise generated by each set of supporters.
"If we're talking end-of-night awards for noisiest group, it could come down to the last race of the night - the men's 100m breaststroke. Who needs Murdoch v Peaty when you've got a fans-off?"
Commonwealth knowledge
So this is the Commonwealth Games, but how much do you actually know about the Commonwealth?
Our latest BBC iWonder guide focuses on the Commonwealth, its relevance and it has a vote asking people whether they think it is important or not. The guide has lots of BBC archive of the Commonwealth, including a video looking at why one Commonwealth island considers Prince Philip to be a god.
"I was in the warm-up room, trying to stay as focused as I could and just caught the back end of the fight," said Burton. "She will be massively disappointed, because she came here for gold."
On his own win, Burton added: "Now, it is just a sense of relief at the moment. I guess tomorrow the excitement and pride will come."
Table tennis
Men's team competition
England will meet India in the men's team table tennis semi-final on Sunday.
PACopyright: PA
The trio of Paul Drinkhall (pictured), Liam Pitchford and Andrew Baggaley beat the Wales side of Daniel O'Connell, Ryan Jenkins and Stephen Jenkins 3-0.
India were 3-0 winners over Scotland while the other semi-final will feature Singapore against Nigeria.
Swimming
Men's 50m backstroke
After qualifying second fastest for the final of the men's 50m backstroke, England's Commonwealth 100m backstroke champion Chris Walker-Hebborn says: "It's a lot more relaxed for me now.
"I'm trying to get up for the final and I've got a few things up my sleeve for tomorrow night. We'll see what happens.
"I'm enjoying my swimming a lot more and with such a good performance in the final last night I don't have to be as worried or nervous."
Rugby Sevens
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Next up at Ibrox it's defending champions New Zealand, who have never lost a Commonwealth Games sevens match since the sport made its debut at the 1998 Games, against Barbados, ranked 73 in the world. This could get ugly."
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn and Liam Tancock won gold and bronze in the 100m backstroke on Friday and both men advance into the final of the 50m competition.
The final will take place at 20:59 BST on Sunday.
Athletics
Long jump
Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford is not expecting too many more problems with noisy neighbours at the Commonwealth Games, with the offenders in the athletes' village set for a dressing down.
The 27-year-old is the only British athletics gold medallist from London 2012 in action. However, Rutherford's preparations for the long jump qualifying on Tuesday have not been ideal so far thanks to some rowdy residents in the athletes' village.
Rutherford says: "Our captain is going to have a word and I think it will generally be spoken about. It's not ideal. We'll ask them politely if they can keep it down."
Best clips so far
Home favourite Euan Burton of Scotland beats Shah Hussain Shah of Pakistan to win Commonwealth Games gold in the men's -100kg judo. Watch the clip here
England's Francesca Halsall wins 50m freestyle gold in a Commonwealth Games record time of 24.14 seconds. Watch the clip here
Scotland narrowly miss out on causing a huge upset in the rugby sevens but run defending champions New Zealand close at Ibrox. Watch the clip here
Hockey
Athletes on Twitter
Team Wales hockey player Ben Carless: "An intense occasion, disappointing scoreline at 7-1 but fair play to those @HockeyAustralia boys, you are an impressive outfit."
Gold Medal
Sarah Adlington - Women's +78kg judo
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Scotland's Sarah Adlington clinches victory over England's Jodie Myers in the final of the women's +78kg final.
Adlington's yuko proves to be enough to secure Scotland's fourth judo gold at the SEEC and spark yet more wild celebrations for the host nation. Myers has to settle for a silver medal.
Swimming
It has been a great Commonwealth Games for Scotland and a great Commonwealth Games for The Proclaimers. Never has their hit song 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' been played so often.
But the crowd at the Tollcross Swimming Centre are lapping it up, singing along loudly, waving huge foam hands, flags and anything else they can get their hands on. Rebecca Adlington is dancing away in the BBC studio and it is a great atmosphere at the Friendly Games.
Swimming
Women's 200m breaststroke
Molly Renshaw won bronze for England in the women's 200m. Speaking to BBC Sport, the 18-year-old said: "It was a great race.
"I was hoping to get a personal best, but I couldn't ask for anything more than a bronze medal. I've had to give up a lot.
"I hit a plateau in 2012, so I quit my school and moved to Loughborough to train. After setting four PBs this season, the move's obviously working."
Swimming
Women's 200m breaststroke
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Molly Renshaw is in her first big major meet and she wins a bronze medal, that is great for her.
"Hannah Miley knows she is in good form and when the pressure is not on, you can stand up and show what you can do."
Swimming
Men's S14 200m freestyle
After earning bronze for Wales in the men's S14 200m freestyle, Jack Thomas tells BBC Sport: "I didn't really expect that so it's a shock. It's great because my mum and sister are in the crowd and it'll be nice to see them to celebrate."
Gold Medal
Taylor McKeown (Australia) - women's 200m breaststroke
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
It is a one-two for Australia. Taylor McKeown takes the gold and is soon embraced by Sally Hunter, who finishes second. But there is a medal for a British athlete.
Hannah Miley of Scotland misses out on the top three and comes fourth, with England's Molly Renshaw taking bronze in her first major final. But it was still an exceptional performance from Miley, who smashes her personal best by one second.
Get involved using #bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland swimmer Cameron Brodie: "The Great Wall of Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley."
Hannah Miley may be making more headlines as she goes in the women's 200m breaststroke final now. Ross Murdoch is in action later on today.
Gold Medal
Daniel Fox (Australia) - S14 200m freestyle
After breaking his own world record in the morning qualifying, Australia's world champion Daniel Fox wins gold in the Para-sport S14 200m freestyle.
Fox clocked one minute 57.89 seconds ahead of England's Tom Hamer and Jack Thomas of Wales
It is the first time that an event for athletes with an intellectual disability has been included in the Commonwealth Games and is the third gold for Australia in the Para-sport events in the pool.
A nice touch from Chad Le Clos as he gives his gold medal from the men's 200m butterfly to dad Bert in the stands, who immediately hands it on to the South African's equally proud mum to put round her neck.
BBC Coverage
Live now
As always, we have a great choice of events to watch at the moment, including swimming, track cycling, judo, weightlifting, netball and table tennis. To see these sports, plus much more, hit the live coverage tab and sit back and enjoy.
Track Cycling
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Another huge day at the velodrome, Scotland taking gold again in the para-tandem & some mega impressive performances in kilo, scratch & points."
"Quite a few empty seats but a really good atmosphere over at the netball venue in the SECC, which is just a five-minute walk from where the weightlifting and judo has been happening today.
"Wales, who have lost their opening two fixtures, are currently talking on Trinidad and Tobago in a preliminary round - Group B fixture."
Rugby Sevens
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The Scots, the English and the Welsh are all through to the quarter-finals of the rugby sevens, although the highlight of the evening session so far has to be Papua New Guinea's stirring try against the Welsh. There ain't no underdog like a rugby sevens underdog."
Peter Kennaugh deserves his own entry for claiming silver in the men's points race at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. It means the Isle of Man have their first medal of Glasgow 2014. Take a bow son.
Swimming
PACopyright: PA
Chad le Clos won the 200m butterfly but only after a nervous night: "I twisted my ankle getting off the bus at 1am after last night's finals. The physio strapped it but I was so nervous because I didn't know it I would be able to swim."
Chad has already collected his gold medal and his dad Bert is enthusiastically clapping. It is another proud night for the Le Clos family. Bert, your boy did well, again.
Judo
Burton wins -100kg gold
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"How's that for a redemption story? Euan Burton was in tears after going out in the second round at London 2012. Now, having come out of retirement for these Commonwealths, stuck on 20kg to make the only spare weight category and carried Scotland's flag at the opening ceremony, he wins -100kg gold to bedlam in the judo hall.
"Simian Mobile Disco's 'We Are Your Friends' gets an ear-splitting play-out over the PA, and entirely appropriately - the stands are a mass of waving saltires. One of the moments of the Games so far."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Fran Halsall has learned to let the pressure slip away. She has just concentrated on training and enjoying it and it has paid off.
"She needed to get someone who will give her confidence and help her with the little technical points. She seemed so calm here."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
England's gold medallist Fran Halsall tells BBC One: "I felt sick before the race, because I knew I could swim fast but sometimes I can try too hard.
"If I can combine my strength and power it will get me to where I want to be, and this is where I want to be in two years at the Olympics.
"I knew I wasn't in my best shape in London two years ago, so it was great to know I could put on a show here in Glasgow."
Boxing
Men's middleweight (75kg)
England's Anthony Fowler takes on Kyriakos Spanos of Cyprus shortly in the last 32 of the men's middleweight (75kg) category.
"You have to try and not get too excited, you will end up snatching at the water. It was great finish from Fran Halsall."
Swimming
Two down. Five to go.
Gold Medal
Tom Scully (New Zealand) - men's points race
It is gold for Tom Scully in the men's points race, who finishes the event on 98 points, 14 ahead of Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man. Scully's fellow New Zealander Aaron Gate takes bronze. Wales' Owain Doull is fourth. Kennaugh is not happy with the scoring and is giving the officials some stick.
Gold Medal
Euan Burton (Scotland) - Men's -100kg
PACopyright: PA
His wife Gemma Gibbons might only have got a silver medal but Scotland's Euan Burton produces his best in the final of the men's -100kg to beat Shah Hussain Shah of Pakistan to secure gold.
Burton threw Shah, held him down and forces a submission to send the crowd at the SEEC into jubilant celebration.
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
Andy Jameson
1986 CWG gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Chad le Clos is an absolute master, successfully defending the title he won in Delhi four years ago. He's won the lot."
Gold Medal
Fran Halsall (England) - women's 50m freestyle
PACopyright: PA
It is gold for England. We mentioned Fran Halsall was the fastest qualifier, and she carries that form into the final to take the gold medal. She records the fastest time of the year and a new Commonwealth Games record of 23.96 seconds.
Australian sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell take second and third respectively.
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
Cameron Brodie of Scotland on just missing out on a medal in the 200m butterfly:"Fourth sucks. It's the first time I've really finished in that position and it's tough but that's a Scottish record and that's pretty cool."
Track cycling
We are into the final 10 laps of the men's points race. Tom Scully is in the box seat. The New Zealand rider has 93 points with Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man on 82.
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
England's Fran Halsall, a bronze medallist in 2010, was the fastest qualifier in Friday's semi-finals, finishing in 24.14 seconds.
That time broke the previous record, which had only been held for five minutes by Australia's Cate Campbell (pictured) after she won the first semi-final in 24.17secs.
Other names to watch out for are England's Amy Smith and Scotland teenager Sian Harkin, 19.
Track cycling
Just 20 laps to go in the men's points race. New Zealand's Tom Scully still leads with 88 points, eight points clear of Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man.
Gold Medal
Chad le Clos (South Africa) - men's 200m butterfly
He may have injured his ankle earlier, but that does not stop Chad le Clos taking gold for South Africa in the men's 200m butterfly. That is the first gold medal in the pool for South Africa at Glasgow 2014 and he defends his title in a new Commonwealth Games record.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, the South African's father Bert revealed: "A day before the race, he got off the bus and he twisted his ankle."
The Olympic and world champion had to settle for posting the second fastest qualifying time, and Le Clos Sr added: "He had to sleep in one of those boots, he was OK though. He's addicted to winning and he is never pleased with his performance."
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
South African swimmer Chad le Clos is one of the men in the 200m butterfly final. He tells BBC Sport: "I love racing on the big stage. Nobody loves jumping into a freezing pool at five in the morning in winter, but it has to be done if you want to achieve.
"There is a lot of prestige around the Commonwealth Games. Especially in South Africa. It all began for me at the Delhi Games in 2010, so I want to defend my title, and if I can add a few more it will be right up there with the Olympics.
"Only this time I will have a lot more support. A lot of my family will be there and to deliver some more golds for them would be awesome."
Netball
Wales v Trinidad and Tobago
It has been a miserable competition so far for the Welsh netball team after heavy defeats in both of their opening matches.
But, to be fair, they have had two tough games as they lost 63-36 to Australia, silver medallists four years ago, and were beaten 65-25 by England, who came third in Delhi in 2010.
Wales face a Trinidad and Tobago side that has won once and lost once in Glasgow 2014.
Track cycling
There are 50 laps to go in the men's points race. The Isle of Man's Peter Kennaugh is now down to third with 72 points, although there is some confusion over the accuracy of the computer scoring. New Zealand duo Tom Scully and Aaron Gate are first and second with 83 and 73 points respectively. Owain Doull of Wales is sat fourth on 70.
Gold Medal
David Luckman and Parag Patel (England) - Queen's Prize Pairs shooting
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
England's first shooting gold at Glasgow 2014 goes to David Luckman and Parag Patel in the Queen's Prize pairs on Saturday.
The duo, both 38, led from start to finish in the two-day event, in which shooters with full bore rifles fire at targets at distances of up to 1,000 yards.
For Luckman, of Bristol, it is a first Commonwealth medal while Patel, an ear, nose and throat specialist in London, wins his third medal in the discipline.
Despite a torrential rainstorm which threatened to see the event held over until Sunday, they beat Canada's Jim Paton and Des Vamplew into second place while Scotland grabbed another medal, Ian Shaw and Angus McLeod taking bronze.
Rugby Sevens
England beat Uganda 40-0 to register a second victory without conceding a point. They conclude their Pool D games against Australia at 21:48.
Rugby Sevens
Scotland's Lee Jones spoke to BBC Sport after the 56-0 victory over Barbados set up a decisive final Pool A game against Canada at 21:04. "We're playing well, and if we keep doing what we're doing then we can be confident of coming through."
At the halfway stage in the men's point race, Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man is leading on 66 points. New Zealand duo Tom Scully and Aaron Gate are second and third with 56 and 53 points respectively.
Judo
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Bear-pit atmosphere deep in the guts of the SEEC, and after the Welsh woes of the first few days Natalie Powell's defeat of England's Gemma Gibbons in the -78kg judo final has the dragon flags fluttering again.
"All the attention had been on Olympic star Gibbons, and Powell was able to use that to her advantage. Gibbons' Scottish husband Euan Burton has his own final shortly - can he bring a gold back to the marital home?"
Post update
Best clips so far
England's Zoe Smith completes a successful final lift to win weightlifting gold in the 58kg category, and celebrates with a back flip. Watch the clip here
Scotland pair Neil Fachie and pilot Craig Maclean win para-cycling sprint tandem gold - their second gold medal of the Games. Watch the clip here
Elinor Barker of Wales gets a bronze medal in the 10km scratch with Australia's Annette Edmondson winning gold. Watch the clip here
Judo
Women's 78kg
After earning Wales's second gold medal of the games, Natalie Powell spoke to BBC Sport: "I followed the game plan and it worked, I'm speechless," she said.
Silver was little consolation for England's Gemma Gibbons. She said: "I wasn't the better player so I'm walking away with silver. I'm not happy and I'll have to look back at what I did wrong.
"There were no specific injuries holding me back. I'm not 100 per cent, but I knew that coming into the games. Silver is no consolation. I came here for the gold and I didn't do enough to get it. What I did today just wasn't good enough."
Gold Medal
Natalie Powell (Wales) - Women's -78kg judo
Wales' Natalie Powell grabs gold with a great performance to beat England's Gemma Gibbons in the final of women's -78g
Powell dominated the grips against a below-par Gibbons, silver medallist at London 2012, to take victory by a waza-ari.
Rugby Sevens
When the going gets tough
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Anthony Bayne-Charles, son of British R&B legend Billy Ocean and member of the Barbados rugby sevens team: "I was asked if I was interested in playing in the sevens, and I said yes. My mum's from Barbados, my dad's from Trinidad, but he's massively proud, he's been watching me since I was at boarding school.
"I'm sure he'll give me a shout later and ask how it went. It'll be tough against New Zealand, but you know the line - when the going gets tough... And we're tough, we just need to make those tackles, execute what the coach tells us. But win or lose, what an experience."
Track cycling
Riders are now getting lapped in the men's points race, meaning 20 points to the leaders. Tom Scully of New Zealand has just won the fourth sprint to move to 31 points and usurp compatriot Aaron Gate in the standings.
Track cycling
Northern Ireland's Martyn Irvine is on the board in the men's points race, claiming two points in the third sprint. Aaron Gate of New Zealand leads overall with eight points.
Post update
Four-time Olympic rowing champion and BBC Sport reporter
Track cycling
Alistair Rutherford claims the first five points of the men's points race. New Zealand's Aaron Gate takes three.
Track cycling
Today's final track cycling event is the men's points race final - a stamina-testing 40km ride over 160 laps. The winner is decided by points (as the event name suggests) which are won during sprints, which take place every 10 laps.
It is not for the fainthearted. There are 24 competitors, including Andy Tennant, Northern Ireland's Martyn Irvine, Scotland trio Evan Oliphant, Alistair Rutherford and Mark Stewart and Welsh trio Owain Doull, Samuel Harrison and Jonathan Mould. It has just started and you can watch on red button and online.
Gold Medal
Zack Piontek (South Africa) - Men's -90kg judo
South Africa's Zack Piontek wins the gold medal in the final of the men's -90kg despite a brave effort from Scotland's Matthew Purssey who has to settle for silver.
The Ratho fighter, born and raised in Surrey before moving to Edinburgh in 2002, was behind on Shido penalties and then lost out to a single Yuko score late in the five-minute contest at the SECC.
Andy Burns secures bronze for Scotland in the same weight category with victory over Mark Anothony of Australia.
Gold Medal
Rahi Sarnobat (India) - 25m pistol shooting
Rahi Sarnobat, 23, beats compatriot Anisa Sayyed 8-2 to secure the gold medal. Australia's Lalita Yauhleuskaya took the bronze.
After securing a -78kg semi-final win over world champion Audrey Tcheumeo to guarantee a silver medal, a tearful Gemma Gibbons slumped to her knees, before standing, looking to the sky and mouthing: "I love you, mum."
It was a highly emotional and fitting tribute to her mother Jeanette, who died from leukaemia eight years earlier. Jeanette had encouraged her daughter to take up the sport at their local judo club when she was just six years old.
Gibbons, who ended up with a silver medal in 2012, is in another major final and takes on Welsh judoka Natalie Powell tonight.
Badminton
Mixed teams (18:30 BST)
We are getting to the serious stage of the mixed teams badminton competition. The group phase is over and the quarter-finals take place tonight (18:30 BST).
Hosts Scotland have a tricky task as they face defending champions Malaysia, before England, bronze medallists four years ago in Delhi, take on Sri Lanka. The other quarter-finals are Singapore v Australia and Canada v India.
Before the competition started, Australia met Prince Charles and he may well be interested to see how they get on tonight.
18:35 BST - Thabiso Dlamini (Swaziland) v Zack Davies (Wales)
18:40 BST - Kagisho Bagwasi (Botswana) v Josh Taylor (Scotland)
18:55 BST - Sean Duffy (Northern Ireland) v Dilshan Mohamed (Sri Lanka)
Men's middleweight (last 32)
19:25 BST -Kyriakos Spanos (Cyprus) v Antony Fowler (England)
Weightlifting
Women's 58kg
England's gold medallist weightlifter Zoe Smith tells BBC Radio 5 live: "This is what I've been dreaming of for months and it's happened. I can't believe it.
"There was a time when I considered quitting the sport. I had problems with a back injury, and I just wasn't getting any better, but sitting here with a gold medal round my neck, I know exactly why I love this sport."
Track cycling
Men's 1,000m time trial
There will be no gold for England's Ed Clancy in the men's 1,000m time trial, but there may still be a medal.
Clancy is currently second behind New Zealand's Matthew Archibald, who sets a new Commonwealth Games record time of one minute 1.162 seconds.
Rugby Sevens
5 live funnies
"New English 58kg Commonwealth champion Zoe Smith says she is "proud" to be a role model for other women.
"'I am so touched when I get messages from support from other women and men too when they say I inspire them to go lifting'," she says."
Weightlifting
Women's 58kg
Sam Dovey, coach of England's gold medal-winning weightlifter Zoe Smith, tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"I'm incredibly proud of Zoe, she lifted just as we'd planned her to lift," said Smith. "The strategy went well and she's a brilliant athlete who has done phenomenally well."
Track cycling
Men's sprint B2 tandem
Victoria Pendleton
Double Olympic champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"I honestly believe that the tandem events here at the velodrome have had the most reaction from the crowds, and the loudest reaction."
Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean won gold for Scotland in the men's sprint B2 tandem event.
Track cycling
Men's sprint B2 tandem
Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean felt their chances of gold had gone after falling behind in the final of the men's sprint B2 tandem event.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Fachie said: "I thought that was our day done after losing the first race. But with the roar of that crowd, we couldn't not win it. We'd have regretted it for the rest of our lives had we not won."
Maclean added: "It was painful, it was definitely a war of attrition out there. We were pretty surprised to win the last two rides after losing the first one. We didn't think we'd come back from that."
Best clips so far
Have you been enjoying the Saturday sunshine and missed any of the action? Well, don't worry, here are three clips from today for your enjoyment.
Six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says it is "important" for him to attend the 2014 Commonwealth Games, after arriving in Glasgow on Saturday. Watch the clip here
Scotland pair Paul Foster and Alex Marshall bowl their way to an "impossible" comeback after going 15-7 down after end 15 against South Africa. Watch the clip here
Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within the opening 30 seconds. Watch the clip here
Judo
It could be a great night for husband and wife pairing Euan Burton and Gemma Gibbons, as both could win judo gold medals.
Gibbons, 27, represents England and won a silver at the 2012 London Olympics, while Burton, 35, has come out of self-enforced retirement to compete at his home Commonwealth Games.
Burton, who carried the Scotland flag during the opening ceremony on Wednesday, is in the men's -100kg final (18:56) with Gibbons in the women's -78kg competition (18:35).
Judo
It's a big night in the judo competitions at the SECC with the medals decided in the men's -90kg, -100kg, +100kg categories as well as the women's -78kg and +78 kg events. Watch live coverage here.
Here are the key contests to look out for (all times approximate).
18:00 - 18:21: Men's -90kg. Bronze medal contests - Andrew Burns (Scotland) v Mark Anthony (Australia), Gary Hall (England) v Ryan Dill-Russell (New Zealand). Final - Zack Piontek (South Africa) v Matthew Purssey (Scotland).
18:35: Women's -78kg. Final - Natalie Powell (Wales) v Gemma Gibbons (England).
18:56: Men's -100kg. Final - Euan Burton (Scotland, pictured above) v Shah Hussain Shah (Pakistan).
19:17: Women's +78kg. Final - Sarah Adlington (Scotland) v Jodie Myers (England).
19:24 - 19:45: Men's +100kg. Bronze medal - Mark Shaw (Wales) v Sam Rosser (New Zealand). Final - Christopher Sherrington (Scotland) v Ruan Snyman (South Africa).
Track Cycling
Men's sprint B2 tandem
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"To see Neil and Craig go one down, even it up, then dominate that final race was amazing. Huge respect."
Live Reporting
Get involved
What a day
Phew, what a day. We will leave you with this cracking picture of Christopher Sherrington celebrating his gold medal in the +100kg judo category.
If you have missed anything, full reports and videos are available on the Commonwealth Games homepage and Today at the Games is being shown on BBC One as we speak.
Once again, thank you for joining us today. It has been fast, frantic and a lot of fun. And we do it all again tomorrow. We will be back at 08:00 BST so we will see you then.
Coming up on Sunday (part two)
Medals are also to be won in...
Rugby sevens
Shooting: Men's and women's double trap events.
Swimming: Men's 100m free, 50m back and 4x200m free relay, women's 200m back, 50m fly, 200m medley and Para-sport 100m SB9 breast.
Table tennis: Women's team.
Weightlifting: Women's 63kg, men's 77kg.
Coming up on Sunday
Sports: Athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling (track), hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, shooting, squash, swimming, triathlon, table tennis and weightlifting.
Gold medals to be won: 24
Athletics: Men's and women's marathons, men's 5,000m, women's Para-sport long jump T37/38
Cycling - track: Men's keirin and scratch race, women's sprint, points race and Para-sport 1,000m time trial B tandem
Lawn bowls: Women's singles and fours.
We are three days into Ollie Williams's challenge of trying to interview someone from each of the 71 nations competing at the Commonwealth Games.
"My main reason for being inside the Hoy House was finding Brunei's only team member at Glasgow 2014, track cyclist Muhammad I'maadi Abd Aziz. After sprinting into the velodrome from the swimming, I found I had almost missed the day's opening session but the Brunei coach was still in the building. Alas, following some confusion over results, I lost him.
"With the help of a remarkable velodrome staff member who legged it over to the athletes' village, I got back in touch with the coach. But I'll only know by Sunday night's Tonight at the Games (22:40 BST BBC One) whether I've been able to tick off Brunei or not. This could make or break the challenge."
Can Ollie save the #71 club challenge? Find out tomorrow.
Squash
England's James Willstrop has indeed seen off Ivan Yuen 11-1 11-7 11-3 to make the men's semi-finals.
He will face India's Saurav Ghosal on Sunday while compatriot Nick Matthew beat Guernsey's Chris Simpson in three games and will come up against another Englishman Peter Barker.
Second seed Laura Massaro, who had an 11-3 11-2 11-6 win against Malaysian Low Wee Wern, will take on England team-mate Alison Waters in the last four. World number one Nicol David of Malaysia meets New Zealander Joelle King in the other semi.
Sunday's newspapers
Scotland on Sunday
The front page of the Scotland on Sunday focuses on a great day for the Scottish side, especially the nation's judo squad.
Boxing
Men's middleweight
England's Anthony Fowler on Twitter: I boxed alright tonight, it was like a sparring session at times against a durable opponent, four more fights left hopefully so boxing clever.
Sunday's newspapers
Sunday Telegraph
A sensational picture of a England's Zoe Smith dominates the back page of the Sunday Telegraph after the weightlifter clinched gold in the women's 58kg category.
We are three days into Ollie Williams's challenge of trying to interview someone from each of the 71 nations competing at the Commonwealth Games.
Initial success at the track cycling this afternoon - we tracked down Antigua and Barbuda's Tamiko Butler, an experienced road cyclist at her first big event inside an Olympic-size velodrome.
After conquering her fear of falling off the steep banking at the start, she came over and joined #71club on behalf of her nation. She acquitted herself well despite riding on wheels borrowed from the home nations and wearing two-year-old gear (this compared with the millions poured into track cycling in places like the UK).
More clips of the day
Well, it has been a busy day. So here are some more videos to enjoy.
TRIATHLON: The crowd goes wild for the Mauritius triathlon mixed relay team as Boris de Chazal comes in 11 minutes 37 seconds behind gold medallists England.
RUGBY SEVENS: Scotland narrowly miss out on causing a huge upset in the rugby sevens against defending champions New Zealand.
TABLE TENNIS: England's Tin-Tin Ho, aged 15, loses the fifth and deciding game of the fifth and deciding match in the women's table tennis team quarter-final to Malaysia.
CYCLING (TRACK): Peter Kennaugh secures the Isle of Man's first medal of Glasgow 2014 with silver in a controversial men's points race.
SWIMMING: Wales' Georgia Davies narrowly misses out on gold in the women's 100m backstroke to Australia's Emily Seebohm in the pool at Glasgow 2014.
Judo
Athletes on Twitter
England's silver-medal winning judoka Gemma Gibbons: The most fantastic and amazing husband who went one better and brought home the gold for our family! #soproud
Clips of the day
It has been a sunny Saturday so you may well have missed some of the action from the Commonwealth Games.
Here are some videos to watch if you missed them the first time around.
SWIMMING: England's Adam Peaty breaks his own Commonwealth record to win Gold in the men's 100m breaststroke.
JUDO: Chris Sherrington wins Scotland's sixth judo gold of the Commonwealth Games with a dominant display against South African Ruan Snyman in the +100kg class.
WEIGHTLIFTING: England's Zoe Smith completes a successful final lift to win weightlifting gold in the 58kg category, and celebrates with a back flip.
ATHLETICS: Jamaica's six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says it is "important" for him to attend the 2014 Commonwealth Games, after arriving in Glasgow.
Jamaica's Jevon Atkinson is no relation to team-mate Alia Atkinson but they both said they're proud to be in Glasgow, putting swimming on the map for a country that's obsessed with track and field. Jevon also wants a shout-out to Corby for being so kind to him and the other Jamaicans when they were training there for the Games.
Thanks also to Roy Burch from Bermuda, Athens 2004 Olympic bronze medallist George Bovell from Trinidad and Tobago, Jim Sanderson from Gibraltar, Brandon Schuster from Samoa and Hilal Hemed Hilal from Tanzania - all of them signed up to the #71club at the pool today.
Rugby Sevens
England lose 15-7 to Australia, but still advance to the quarter-finals, where they will play Samoa. Australia will meet Wales in tomorrow's quarter-final.
Badminton
Mixed team event
The semi-final line-up for the mixed team event is now complete and Sunday will see Malaysia v Singapore at 09:00 and England v India at 18:30.
England beat Sri Lanka 3-0 with Chris and Gabby Adcock getting the tie off to a flying start, winning their doubles clash 21-15 21-16 before Rajiv Ouseph beat Niluka Karunaratne 21-15 21-16.
That left Sarah Walker to complete the job, wrapping up a 21-14 21-14 win against Thilini Hendahewa.
Squash
James Willstrop, England's number two behind world champion Nick Matthew, is bidding to reach the semi-finals and currently leads Ivan Yuen of Malaysia 11-1 11-7 with the third game getting under way.
Watch it live.
Rugby Sevens
England 7-15 Australia
England are heading for a defeat at Ibrox. They trail 15-7 to Australia with three-and-a-half minutes left.
BBC presenter Jason Mohamed tweets a picture from Ibrox.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Men's 100m breaststroke silver medallist Cameron van der Burgh spots his girlfriend in the crowd during his 'lap' of honour so climbs over the barrier and gives her a big smooch.
He's won a Commonwealth medal so public displays of affection are acceptable and allowed, although only for a limited time (I don't make the rules)."
We are three days into Ollie Williams's challenge of trying to interview someone from each of the 71 nations competing at the Commonwealth Games. Today has been a tale of two halves: nine nations and territories in the bag at this morning's swimming, but just one at the track cycling.
New members at the swimming include Jannah Sonnenschein (pictured), whose mum flew all the way from Mozambique to the Netherlands to give birth to Jannah, because that's where her extended family were at the time. Then mum flew all the way back, so Jannah grew up in Mozambique and she swims for them.
Izzy Joachim from St Vincent and Grenadines met up with Irene Prescott from Tonga after their 50m butterfly heat. Izzy is just 14 years old. Neither of them had the slightest idea where to find the other one's country on the map, but they are both in the #71club.
Boxing
Men's middleweight
After his last 32 victory over Cyprus's Kyriakos Spanos in the middleweight competition, England's Anthony Fowler tells BBC Radio 5 live: "It wasn't the greatest performance but I'm happy with the win.
"I was about 60-70%. Next time I will be better. He was an awkward opponent. I wasn't expecting him to be as good as he was but fair play to him. The crowd was amazing."
Listen to BBC Radio 5 live here
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Another successful evening for the home nations' swimmers at Tollcross pool. A number of fans have left but those who remain are still able to generate a piercing roar for men's 100m breaststroke bronze medallist Ross Murdoch as he steps onto the podium. Hearty cheers for Adam Peaty, too. A friendly rivalry at the Friendly Games."
Rugby Sevens
England v Australia is always a tasty clash in any sport. Well, the two sides meet now on BBC One in the rugby sevens.
England are yet to concede a point in the competition after 57-0 and 40-0 victories over Sri Lanka and Uganda respectively.
If England win they will play Wales in the last eight after the Welsh came up short against Samoa in their final Pool C encounter.
Watch live coverage of the rugby sevens here.
Medal Ceremony
Men's 100m breaststroke
David Wilkie, a gold medallist in the men's 200m breaststroke in Montreal in the 1976 Olympics, presents England's Adam Peaty with his own piece of gold after his triumph in the 100m breaststroke race earlier this evening.
Gold Medal
Mohd Hafifi Mansor (Malaysia) - men's -69kg weightlifting gold
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Well that's a wrap from the weightlifting as Malaysian lifter Mohd Hafifi Mansor claims -69kg gold with a total of 305kg.
"Biggest celebration came from the silver medallist Yinka Ayenuwa (301kg) who hauled himself into silver with his final lift and was promptly paraded around the stage by his coaching team.
"Indian Omkar Otari was third (297kg) with England's Chris Freebury's 280kg putting him eighth."
Best clips so far
The crowd goes wild for the Mauritius triathlon mixed relay team as Boris de Chazal comes in 11 minutes 37 seconds behind gold medallists England. Watch the clip here
Chris Sherrington wins Scotland's sixth judo gold of the Commonwealth Games with a dominant display against South African Ruan Snyman. Watch the clip here
Wales' Mark Shaw wins judo bronze, beating New Zealand's Sam Rosser with a "whoopsy-daisy moment" at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games. Watch the clip here
Swimming
Women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Australia didn't have it all their own way, but it was strong swimming.
"They had to work hard to get back after Canada took over the lead in the third leg but Australia's class showed and they get a Games record as well. I think we all expected the Aussies to get gold, but it's a little bit of a surprise for Canada to get silver."
Boxing
Men's middleweight
England's Antony Fowler beats Kyriakos Spanos of Cyprus in the last 32 of the men's middleweight competition.
BBC Radio 5 live's boxing expert Barry McGuigan, a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist, says: "Fowler beat his opponent comprehensively. So he moves on to the next one. Definitely a very impressive young man."
Gold Medal
Australia - 4 x 200m freestyle relay swimming
In the last event in the pool today, Australia win the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. Canada take the silver medal, ahead of England in third.
Rugby Sevens
Scotland 21-5 Canada
Gavin Hastings
BBC Sport rugby union expert & ex-Scotland captain on Radio 5 live:
"Scotland have used a lot of their players. And you have to do that at this level. Guys are working hard in attack in defence. For the first time Scotland have 12 guys they can use and interchange and it doesn't weaken the side."
Rugby Sevens
Scotland 21-5 Canada
Scotland, in front of a huge crowd at Ibrox, move into the quarter-finals of the rugby sevens. A 21-5 victory against Canada seals their last-eight spot.
What's on now
So many choices. So much great sport all at the same time. Among the options at the moment are swimming, weightlifting, rugby sevens, boxing, badminton and squash. Click on the live coverage at the top of this page.
Don't forget the radio either. BBC Radio 5 live have action from all events as well.
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"Adam didn't make any mistakes or panic at the half-way point. He just reeled Cameron van der Burgh back in."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Mark Foster was on his feet even before the breaststrokers had reached the turn. As the race neared its conclusion everyone in the commentary box were on their feet.
"Give it laldy," it said afterwards on the big screen poolside. 'Laldy' is apparently Scottish slang for 'doing something with enthusiasm'. Talk about an unnecessary request. It was like a thunderstorm had erupted in here during the last few strokes of the race."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
England's Adam Peaty after winning gold in the men's 100m breaststroke tells BBC Sport: "I can't believe it! It's a dream. I've studied Cameron van der Burgh for a while, he was my idol now my rival so I know he goes off quick but I caught him." Bronze medallist Ross Murdoch adds: "Congratulations to Adam for being the first British man to go sub-59 seconds."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"I'm in tears. I am so pleased for Adam because I know just how hard he has worked with his coach to get this."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Georgia Davies posted a Welsh record in winning silver in the women's 100m backstroke. Speaking to BBC Sport, she says: "I've finally broken my personal best from three years ago, but I messed up my finish so I'm sure my coach will have something to say about that as I glided into the finish.
"I could have gone a bit quicker, but to be on the podium for the 100m means so much. I'm loving my move to Loughborough, the change of scenery really suits me with new training partners and it seems to be working."
Davies then goes up to collect her medal. There are very few medal ceremonies going on that do not feature a British athlete. It is great to see.
Weightlifting
Men's 69kg
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Cheers turn to jeers and soon boos echo around the weightlifting arena as England's Shaun Clegg looks to have finally 'clean & jerked' 155kg above his head before officials rule against it.
"Clegg never looked fully comfortable and whilst one of the three judges went in favour, two didn't - reluctantly I think the right call.
"It means Clegg is out, while fellow Englishman Chris Freebury is also out of the medal prospects after 280 total."
Rugby Sevens
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"This is what the Commonwealth Games is all about! Uganda come from 14-0 down to beat Sri Lanka in the final match in Pool D. Joyous scenes at the final whistle, as Uganda's players pile into the crowd in celebration.
"Captain of Uganda is African player of the year Philip Wokorach, who spent time in England as a 12-year-old, brought there by the charity Tour Aid."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Adam Peaty is fulfilling the potential seen in him with a great race. For one so young to be a second down at the split and keep his composure shows maturity.
"He kept his stroke and kept his discipline. The joy on his face shows how much he wanted one of those medals."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke final
Karen Pickering
Former Commonwealth Games champion on Radio 5 live:
"Sub-59 seconds... that is unbelievable swimming. Cameron van der Burgh went out like a train but Adam Peaty was not put off. He powered through the middle. Fair play to him because that was cool."
Gold Medal
Adam Peaty (England) 100m breaststroke swimming
He set a new Commonwealth Games record in the semi-finals and Adam Peaty of England beats that mark to become the champion.
The 19-year-old's time of 58.94 seconds sees him finish ahead of South Africa's Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh.
Scotland's Ross Murdoch, a gold medallist in the 200m breaststroke, has a bronze to add to his haul.
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Women's 100m backstroke silver medallist Georgia Davies of Wales tells BBC Sport: "I've finally broken my personal best from five years ago. I'm so happy to be on the podium for the 100m."
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke
Adrian Moorhouse
Olympic gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Georgia Davies pushed Emily Seebohm all the way. Davies improved her best time to get a silver medal and a new Welsh record as well. Seebohm is a world-class performer so that's a great effort."
Athletes on Twitter
Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist swimmer Ross Davenport: Glasgow 2014 has inspired me to come out of retirement. I've missed competing so much this week. So on Monday I'm joining a lawn bowls club."
Very good, Ross, very good.
Gold Medal
Emily Seebohm (Australia) - women's 100m backstroke swimming
We mentioned Emily Seebohm was the woman to beat in the women's 100m backstroke event. Well, no one can do that. A games record of 59:37 seconds gives her the gold.
But there is a new personal best and a new Wales record for Loughborough-based Georgia Davies, who takes a silver medal.
Rugby Sevens
Scotland v Canada
Gavin Hastings
BBC Sport rugby union expert & ex-Scotland captain on Radio 5 live:
"We've talked all week about how Scotland have to ensure they are in top eight for tomorrow morning. Interestingly, Stuart Hogg is starting on the bench alongside Sean Lamont. It is very important that Scotland win this match."
Swimming
Men's 100m freestyle
It's been an emotional month for England's Adam Brown, who qualified for the final of tomorrow's men's 100m freestyle. The 25-year-old is looking forward to spending time after the Games with his new daughter Elizabeth Jane, who was born four weeks premature.
Brown said: "My little girl was born four weeks early and I was at the training camp in London, so unfortunately I missed the birth. I'll be back soon to meet up with my little girl. She's healthy and I'm looking forward to getting back home to spend some time with her.
"I'm pleased to be through to the final. It's all about making it through to the finals and I've done that. I'll get some rest and hopefully come back faster tomorrow."
Coming up
21:04: Watch coverage of Rugby Sevens - Scotland take on Canada in the Pool A match at Ibrox Stadium.
21:06: Watch coverage of the swimming - Action from the women's 100m backstroke final, the men's 100m breastroke final and the 4 x 200m women's freestyle relay.
Boxing
Some boxing results for you.
Men's middleweight (75kg) last 32: Connor Coyle (Northern Ireland) beat Lungile Dyamdeki (Lesotho)
Men's light-welterweight (64kg) last 32: Zack Davies (Wales, pictured) beat Thabiso Dlamini (Swaziland)
Men's light-welterweight (64kg) last 32: Josh Taylor (Scotland) beat Kagiso Bagwasi (Botswana)
Athletes on Twitter
Earlier today, The Plymouth Herald published an article which explained how a stray dog was christened in honour of English swimmer Ben Proud's gold medal victory in the 50m butterfly yesterday.
Proud responded on Twitter by saying: Made my day. The dog is more photogenic than me!
Boxing
Men's -75kg round of 32 (Antony Fowler v Kyriakos Spanos)
Barry McGuigan
BBC Sport boxing expert discussing English boxer Antony Fowler on Radio 5 live:
"He is going to follow in the footsteps of Carl Froch and other super middleweight champions. At the minute he is making big waves in the middleweight division. I think he is going to dominate this division."
Weightlifting
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"At the halfway stage of the men's -69kg final England's Chris Freebury's total of 130kg in the 'snatch' puts him in third position - but only by virtue of his weight, which is marginally lower than that of two level-pegging opponents.
"Omkar Otari of India leads with 136kg, ahead of Mohd Hafifi Mansor of Malaysia with 135kg."
Swimming
Men's 100m freestyle
Andy Jameson
1986 CWG gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"A clear body length ahead in the 100m freestyle for James Magnussen is incredible."
Swimming
Men's 100m freestyle
England's Ben Proud, a gold medallist yesterday, misses out on a place in the final of the 100m freestyle. He is the ninth fastest in the semi-finals, but only the top eight advance.
However, there will be some English representation in tomorrow's final as Adam Brown and James Disney-May both do enough to qualify.
Australia's James Magnussen impresses in his semi-final victory.
Judo
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland judo athlete Stephanie Inglis: "So proud to be part of @Team_Scotland and @JudoScotland What a Games! Never felt prouder to be Scottish. Well done everyone."
Bowls
Women's fours
England's women's fours team lose 12-10 to South Africa in their quarter-final.
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
Karen Pickering
BBC Radio 5 live aquatic sports expert on Twitter
"Proof size isn't everything! Towered over but it's @franhalsall who has the gold."
Swimming
Men's 100m breaststroke (20:50 BST)
What is your highlight of the Commonwealth Games so far?
I bet a lot of people, especially those in Scotland, would answer with the moment on Thursday when a wide-eyed, open-mouthed 20-year-old Ross Murdoch realised he had claimed a shock victory in the men's 200m breaststroke and defeated strong favourite Michael Jamieson.
But things could be getting even better for Murdoch as he is in tonight's 100m breaststroke final.
England's Adam Peaty and James Wilby, Scotland's Chris Benson and Rob Holderness of Wales will be among the swimmers trying to deny Murdoch another gold medal.
Swimming
Women's 50m butterfly
After qualifying fastest for the final of the women's 50m butterfly in a Commonwealth record, England's Fran Halsall spoke to BBC Sport. "It's been a fairytale night," the new 50m freestyle champion said.
"I've got a job to do and I need to disengage from all the hype and stay focused. It's been a chaotic night but you have to stick to your routine."
Weightlifting
Swimming
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The standing ovation for Fran Halsall was like a Mexican Wave, people rising as she walked around the pool. It took her a while to get to the end of her lap of honour, with the new Commonwealth 50m freestyle champion climbing over a barrier to autograph a fan's T-shirt.
"As if she wasn't popular enough already. Talking of Mexican Waves... someone has just got one under way - and Mark Foster even joins in. Wahey!"
Track cycling
Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey on Twitter: Phew that was an exciting session. Huge congrats to Craig Maclean and Neil Fachie on another gold & Elinor Barker on that fab bronze too.
Swimming
Women's 100m backstroke (20:44 BST)
Georgia Davies of Wales was the second fastest qualifier and will fancy her chances of claiming a medal at the Tollcross Swimming Centre. English pair Lizzie Simmonds and Lauren Quigley have also qualified.
But the woman to beat will be Australia's Emily Seebohm, (pictured) the defending champion, a silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics and the fastest qualifier.
Judo
England and Scotland complete the judo programme with six gold medals each. Both sent 14-strong teams and both leave with 13 different medallists. A quite remarkable achievement.
Gold Medal
Chris Sherrington (Scotland) - Men's +100kg judo
Scotland's Chris Sherrington caps a memorable evening for the host nation with gold in the +100kg final against Ruan Snyman of South Africa.
Royal Marine Sherrington went an early waza-ari up and then threw Snyman for two waza-ari to take ippon before celebrating by saluting all four sides of the SECC.
Wales's Mark Shaw gets the bronze medal in the +100kg for his win over Sam Rosser of New Zealand after holding down the Kiwi for ippon.
Medal Ceremony
Women's 50m freestyle swimming.
It is medal time. It is a mixture of crying and laughing for England's Fran Halsall after her triumph in the women's 50m freestyle.
Sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell are either side of her on the podium.
Judo
It has been a great night for Scotland on the judo mat. As well as Euan Burton's win, Sarah Adlington beat England's Jodie Myers in the +78kg category to claim gold.
"The crowd were amazing, to come away with the win is fantastic," said Adlington. "It is the first time I have fought since February, so to come back here and win gold hopefully stands me in good stead for the Olympic qualifiers later this year."
Myers said afterwards: "I am happy that I have medalled, that is an achievement in itself, but I came here to win. At the end of the day, I am 19, and have so many years ahead of me, and this is just one experience I can take forwards."
Weightlifting
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The crowd are on their feet as England's Shaun Clegg raises the 128kg total above his head and lets out a primeval roar - but wait, it's not been allowed. Difficult to tell if Clegg was losing grip but moments after lifting it above his head he seem to let it come crashing back down to the ground.
"Clegg, who's the son of former Manchester United player Mick Clegg, still has the 'clean and jerk' phase to come but is realistically out of medal contention."
Swimming
Aimee Lewis
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"There's around an equal number of English and Scottish flags at Tollcross this evening and it's level-pegging in terms of the noise generated by each set of supporters.
"If we're talking end-of-night awards for noisiest group, it could come down to the last race of the night - the men's 100m breaststroke. Who needs Murdoch v Peaty when you've got a fans-off?"
Commonwealth knowledge
So this is the Commonwealth Games, but how much do you actually know about the Commonwealth?
Our latest BBC iWonder guide focuses on the Commonwealth, its relevance and it has a vote asking people whether they think it is important or not. The guide has lots of BBC archive of the Commonwealth, including a video looking at why one Commonwealth island considers Prince Philip to be a god.
Click here to go to the the iWonder guide.
Judo
Scotland's flag-bearer Euan Burton, who won gold in the men's -100kg judo he was unable to watch all of his wife Gemma Gibbons' fight for her own gold medal in the women's -78kg class. Gemma lost the match to Wales' Natalie Powell, about 20 minutes before his fight.
"I was in the warm-up room, trying to stay as focused as I could and just caught the back end of the fight," said Burton. "She will be massively disappointed, because she came here for gold."
On his own win, Burton added: "Now, it is just a sense of relief at the moment. I guess tomorrow the excitement and pride will come."
Table tennis
Men's team competition
England will meet India in the men's team table tennis semi-final on Sunday.
The trio of Paul Drinkhall (pictured), Liam Pitchford and Andrew Baggaley beat the Wales side of Daniel O'Connell, Ryan Jenkins and Stephen Jenkins 3-0.
India were 3-0 winners over Scotland while the other semi-final will feature Singapore against Nigeria.
Swimming
Men's 50m backstroke
After qualifying second fastest for the final of the men's 50m backstroke, England's Commonwealth 100m backstroke champion Chris Walker-Hebborn says: "It's a lot more relaxed for me now.
"I'm trying to get up for the final and I've got a few things up my sleeve for tomorrow night. We'll see what happens.
"I'm enjoying my swimming a lot more and with such a good performance in the final last night I don't have to be as worried or nervous."
Rugby Sevens
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Next up at Ibrox it's defending champions New Zealand, who have never lost a Commonwealth Games sevens match since the sport made its debut at the 1998 Games, against Barbados, ranked 73 in the world. This could get ugly."
Watch rugby sevens live
Swimming
Men's 50m backstroke
England's Chris Walker-Hebborn and Liam Tancock won gold and bronze in the 100m backstroke on Friday and both men advance into the final of the 50m competition.
The final will take place at 20:59 BST on Sunday.
Athletics
Long jump
Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford is not expecting too many more problems with noisy neighbours at the Commonwealth Games, with the offenders in the athletes' village set for a dressing down.
The 27-year-old is the only British athletics gold medallist from London 2012 in action. However, Rutherford's preparations for the long jump qualifying on Tuesday have not been ideal so far thanks to some rowdy residents in the athletes' village.
Rutherford says: "Our captain is going to have a word and I think it will generally be spoken about. It's not ideal. We'll ask them politely if they can keep it down."
Best clips so far
Home favourite Euan Burton of Scotland beats Shah Hussain Shah of Pakistan to win Commonwealth Games gold in the men's -100kg judo. Watch the clip here
England's Francesca Halsall wins 50m freestyle gold in a Commonwealth Games record time of 24.14 seconds. Watch the clip here
Scotland narrowly miss out on causing a huge upset in the rugby sevens but run defending champions New Zealand close at Ibrox. Watch the clip here
Hockey
Athletes on Twitter
Team Wales hockey player Ben Carless: "An intense occasion, disappointing scoreline at 7-1 but fair play to those @HockeyAustralia boys, you are an impressive outfit."
Gold Medal
Sarah Adlington - Women's +78kg judo
Scotland's Sarah Adlington clinches victory over England's Jodie Myers in the final of the women's +78kg final.
Adlington's yuko proves to be enough to secure Scotland's fourth judo gold at the SEEC and spark yet more wild celebrations for the host nation. Myers has to settle for a silver medal.
Swimming
It has been a great Commonwealth Games for Scotland and a great Commonwealth Games for The Proclaimers. Never has their hit song 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' been played so often.
But the crowd at the Tollcross Swimming Centre are lapping it up, singing along loudly, waving huge foam hands, flags and anything else they can get their hands on. Rebecca Adlington is dancing away in the BBC studio and it is a great atmosphere at the Friendly Games.
Swimming
Women's 200m breaststroke
Molly Renshaw won bronze for England in the women's 200m. Speaking to BBC Sport, the 18-year-old said: "It was a great race.
"I was hoping to get a personal best, but I couldn't ask for anything more than a bronze medal. I've had to give up a lot.
"I hit a plateau in 2012, so I quit my school and moved to Loughborough to train. After setting four PBs this season, the move's obviously working."
Swimming
Women's 200m breaststroke
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Molly Renshaw is in her first big major meet and she wins a bronze medal, that is great for her.
"Hannah Miley knows she is in good form and when the pressure is not on, you can stand up and show what you can do."
Swimming
Men's S14 200m freestyle
After earning bronze for Wales in the men's S14 200m freestyle, Jack Thomas tells BBC Sport: "I didn't really expect that so it's a shock. It's great because my mum and sister are in the crowd and it'll be nice to see them to celebrate."
Gold Medal
Taylor McKeown (Australia) - women's 200m breaststroke
It is a one-two for Australia. Taylor McKeown takes the gold and is soon embraced by Sally Hunter, who finishes second. But there is a medal for a British athlete.
Hannah Miley of Scotland misses out on the top three and comes fourth, with England's Molly Renshaw taking bronze in her first major final. But it was still an exceptional performance from Miley, who smashes her personal best by one second.
Athletes on Twitter
Scotland swimmer Cameron Brodie: "The Great Wall of Ross Murdoch and Hannah Miley."
Hannah Miley may be making more headlines as she goes in the women's 200m breaststroke final now. Ross Murdoch is in action later on today.
Gold Medal
Daniel Fox (Australia) - S14 200m freestyle
After breaking his own world record in the morning qualifying, Australia's world champion Daniel Fox wins gold in the Para-sport S14 200m freestyle.
Fox clocked one minute 57.89 seconds ahead of England's Tom Hamer and Jack Thomas of Wales
It is the first time that an event for athletes with an intellectual disability has been included in the Commonwealth Games and is the third gold for Australia in the Para-sport events in the pool.
Coming up
20:00: Watch coverage of the weightlifting - Shaun Clegg and Chris Freebury in action for England in the men's 69kg.
20:15: Watch coverage of the squash - James Willstrop of England is in action in the men's quarter-finals
20:50: Watch coverage of the swimming - Scotland's Ross Murdoch goes for gold in the men's 100m breaststroke final.
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
A nice touch from Chad Le Clos as he gives his gold medal from the men's 200m butterfly to dad Bert in the stands, who immediately hands it on to the South African's equally proud mum to put round her neck.
BBC Coverage
Live now
As always, we have a great choice of events to watch at the moment, including swimming, track cycling, judo, weightlifting, netball and table tennis. To see these sports, plus much more, hit the live coverage tab and sit back and enjoy.
Track Cycling
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Another huge day at the velodrome, Scotland taking gold again in the para-tandem & some mega impressive performances in kilo, scratch & points."
Netball
Wales v Trinidad and Tobago
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"Quite a few empty seats but a really good atmosphere over at the netball venue in the SECC, which is just a five-minute walk from where the weightlifting and judo has been happening today.
"Wales, who have lost their opening two fixtures, are currently talking on Trinidad and Tobago in a preliminary round - Group B fixture."
Rugby Sevens
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"The Scots, the English and the Welsh are all through to the quarter-finals of the rugby sevens, although the highlight of the evening session so far has to be Papua New Guinea's stirring try against the Welsh. There ain't no underdog like a rugby sevens underdog."
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
Kevin McMullin: You can't have Chad without Bert…
Jaimin Tailor: Hoping Chad's win means we get to see Bert le Clos.
Was there any doubt, Jaimin?
Silver Medal
Peter Kennaugh (Isle of Man) - men's points race
Peter Kennaugh deserves his own entry for claiming silver in the men's points race at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. It means the Isle of Man have their first medal of Glasgow 2014. Take a bow son.
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
Chad le Clos won the 200m butterfly but only after a nervous night: "I twisted my ankle getting off the bus at 1am after last night's finals. The physio strapped it but I was so nervous because I didn't know it I would be able to swim."
Chad has already collected his gold medal and his dad Bert is enthusiastically clapping. It is another proud night for the Le Clos family. Bert, your boy did well, again.
Judo
Burton wins -100kg gold
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"How's that for a redemption story? Euan Burton was in tears after going out in the second round at London 2012. Now, having come out of retirement for these Commonwealths, stuck on 20kg to make the only spare weight category and carried Scotland's flag at the opening ceremony, he wins -100kg gold to bedlam in the judo hall.
"Simian Mobile Disco's 'We Are Your Friends' gets an ear-splitting play-out over the PA, and entirely appropriately - the stands are a mass of waving saltires. One of the moments of the Games so far."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
Rebecca Adlington
Four-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport swimming expert
"Fran Halsall has learned to let the pressure slip away. She has just concentrated on training and enjoying it and it has paid off.
"She needed to get someone who will give her confidence and help her with the little technical points. She seemed so calm here."
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
England's gold medallist Fran Halsall tells BBC One: "I felt sick before the race, because I knew I could swim fast but sometimes I can try too hard.
"If I can combine my strength and power it will get me to where I want to be, and this is where I want to be in two years at the Olympics.
"I knew I wasn't in my best shape in London two years ago, so it was great to know I could put on a show here in Glasgow."
Boxing
Men's middleweight (75kg)
England's Anthony Fowler takes on Kyriakos Spanos of Cyprus shortly in the last 32 of the men's middleweight (75kg) category.
Watch live coverage of the boxing here.
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
Mark Foster
BBC Sport swimming expert & ex-CWG champion
"You have to try and not get too excited, you will end up snatching at the water. It was great finish from Fran Halsall."
Swimming
Two down. Five to go.
Gold Medal
Tom Scully (New Zealand) - men's points race
It is gold for Tom Scully in the men's points race, who finishes the event on 98 points, 14 ahead of Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man. Scully's fellow New Zealander Aaron Gate takes bronze. Wales' Owain Doull is fourth. Kennaugh is not happy with the scoring and is giving the officials some stick.
Gold Medal
Euan Burton (Scotland) - Men's -100kg
His wife Gemma Gibbons might only have got a silver medal but Scotland's Euan Burton produces his best in the final of the men's -100kg to beat Shah Hussain Shah of Pakistan to secure gold.
Burton threw Shah, held him down and forces a submission to send the crowd at the SEEC into jubilant celebration.
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
Andy Jameson
1986 CWG gold medallist and BBC swimming expert
"Chad le Clos is an absolute master, successfully defending the title he won in Delhi four years ago. He's won the lot."
Gold Medal
Fran Halsall (England) - women's 50m freestyle
It is gold for England. We mentioned Fran Halsall was the fastest qualifier, and she carries that form into the final to take the gold medal. She records the fastest time of the year and a new Commonwealth Games record of 23.96 seconds.
Australian sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell take second and third respectively.
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
Cameron Brodie of Scotland on just missing out on a medal in the 200m butterfly:"Fourth sucks. It's the first time I've really finished in that position and it's tough but that's a Scottish record and that's pretty cool."
Track cycling
We are into the final 10 laps of the men's points race. Tom Scully is in the box seat. The New Zealand rider has 93 points with Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man on 82.
Swimming
Women's 50m freestyle
England's Fran Halsall, a bronze medallist in 2010, was the fastest qualifier in Friday's semi-finals, finishing in 24.14 seconds.
That time broke the previous record, which had only been held for five minutes by Australia's Cate Campbell (pictured) after she won the first semi-final in 24.17secs.
Other names to watch out for are England's Amy Smith and Scotland teenager Sian Harkin, 19.
Track cycling
Just 20 laps to go in the men's points race. New Zealand's Tom Scully still leads with 88 points, eight points clear of Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man.
Gold Medal
Chad le Clos (South Africa) - men's 200m butterfly
He may have injured his ankle earlier, but that does not stop Chad le Clos taking gold for South Africa in the men's 200m butterfly. That is the first gold medal in the pool for South Africa at Glasgow 2014 and he defends his title in a new Commonwealth Games record.
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
Chad le Clos finished behind Scotland's Cameron Brodie in qualifying for the men's 200m butterfly final but had a good reason.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, the South African's father Bert revealed: "A day before the race, he got off the bus and he twisted his ankle."
The Olympic and world champion had to settle for posting the second fastest qualifying time, and Le Clos Sr added: "He had to sleep in one of those boots, he was OK though. He's addicted to winning and he is never pleased with his performance."
Swimming
Men's 200m butterfly
South African swimmer Chad le Clos is one of the men in the 200m butterfly final. He tells BBC Sport: "I love racing on the big stage. Nobody loves jumping into a freezing pool at five in the morning in winter, but it has to be done if you want to achieve.
"There is a lot of prestige around the Commonwealth Games. Especially in South Africa. It all began for me at the Delhi Games in 2010, so I want to defend my title, and if I can add a few more it will be right up there with the Olympics.
"Only this time I will have a lot more support. A lot of my family will be there and to deliver some more golds for them would be awesome."
Netball
Wales v Trinidad and Tobago
It has been a miserable competition so far for the Welsh netball team after heavy defeats in both of their opening matches.
But, to be fair, they have had two tough games as they lost 63-36 to Australia, silver medallists four years ago, and were beaten 65-25 by England, who came third in Delhi in 2010.
Wales face a Trinidad and Tobago side that has won once and lost once in Glasgow 2014.
Track cycling
There are 50 laps to go in the men's points race. The Isle of Man's Peter Kennaugh is now down to third with 72 points, although there is some confusion over the accuracy of the computer scoring. New Zealand duo Tom Scully and Aaron Gate are first and second with 83 and 73 points respectively. Owain Doull of Wales is sat fourth on 70.
Gold Medal
David Luckman and Parag Patel (England) - Queen's Prize Pairs shooting
England's first shooting gold at Glasgow 2014 goes to David Luckman and Parag Patel in the Queen's Prize pairs on Saturday.
The duo, both 38, led from start to finish in the two-day event, in which shooters with full bore rifles fire at targets at distances of up to 1,000 yards.
For Luckman, of Bristol, it is a first Commonwealth medal while Patel, an ear, nose and throat specialist in London, wins his third medal in the discipline.
Despite a torrential rainstorm which threatened to see the event held over until Sunday, they beat Canada's Jim Paton and Des Vamplew into second place while Scotland grabbed another medal, Ian Shaw and Angus McLeod taking bronze.
Rugby Sevens
England beat Uganda 40-0 to register a second victory without conceding a point. They conclude their Pool D games against Australia at 21:48.
Rugby Sevens
Scotland's Lee Jones spoke to BBC Sport after the 56-0 victory over Barbados set up a decisive final Pool A game against Canada at 21:04. "We're playing well, and if we keep doing what we're doing then we can be confident of coming through."
Coming up
19:00: Watch coverage of the netball - Wales take on Trinidad & Tobago in the Pool B match.
19:13: Watch coverage of the swimming - England's Fran Halsall among the favourites in the women's 50m freestyle final.
19:17: Watch coverage of the Judo - Women's +78kg. Final - Sarah Adlington (Scotland) v Jodie Myers (England).
Track Cycling
Injured fellow Isle of Man cyclist Mark Cavendish on Twitter: I'm with you! Pete Kennaugh.
Track cycling
At the halfway stage in the men's point race, Peter Kennaugh of the Isle of Man is leading on 66 points. New Zealand duo Tom Scully and Aaron Gate are second and third with 56 and 53 points respectively.
Judo
Tom Fordyce
Chief sports writer in Glasgow
"Bear-pit atmosphere deep in the guts of the SEEC, and after the Welsh woes of the first few days Natalie Powell's defeat of England's Gemma Gibbons in the -78kg judo final has the dragon flags fluttering again.
"All the attention had been on Olympic star Gibbons, and Powell was able to use that to her advantage. Gibbons' Scottish husband Euan Burton has his own final shortly - can he bring a gold back to the marital home?"
Best clips so far
England's Zoe Smith completes a successful final lift to win weightlifting gold in the 58kg category, and celebrates with a back flip. Watch the clip here
Scotland pair Neil Fachie and pilot Craig Maclean win para-cycling sprint tandem gold - their second gold medal of the Games. Watch the clip here
Elinor Barker of Wales gets a bronze medal in the 10km scratch with Australia's Annette Edmondson winning gold. Watch the clip here
Judo
Women's 78kg
After earning Wales's second gold medal of the games, Natalie Powell spoke to BBC Sport: "I followed the game plan and it worked, I'm speechless," she said.
Silver was little consolation for England's Gemma Gibbons. She said: "I wasn't the better player so I'm walking away with silver. I'm not happy and I'll have to look back at what I did wrong.
"There were no specific injuries holding me back. I'm not 100 per cent, but I knew that coming into the games. Silver is no consolation. I came here for the gold and I didn't do enough to get it. What I did today just wasn't good enough."
Gold Medal
Natalie Powell (Wales) - Women's -78kg judo
Wales' Natalie Powell grabs gold with a great performance to beat England's Gemma Gibbons in the final of women's -78g
Powell dominated the grips against a below-par Gibbons, silver medallist at London 2012, to take victory by a waza-ari.
Rugby Sevens
When the going gets tough
Ben Dirs
BBC Sport in Glasgow
Anthony Bayne-Charles, son of British R&B legend Billy Ocean and member of the Barbados rugby sevens team: "I was asked if I was interested in playing in the sevens, and I said yes. My mum's from Barbados, my dad's from Trinidad, but he's massively proud, he's been watching me since I was at boarding school.
"I'm sure he'll give me a shout later and ask how it went. It'll be tough against New Zealand, but you know the line - when the going gets tough... And we're tough, we just need to make those tackles, execute what the coach tells us. But win or lose, what an experience."
Track cycling
Riders are now getting lapped in the men's points race, meaning 20 points to the leaders. Tom Scully of New Zealand has just won the fourth sprint to move to 31 points and usurp compatriot Aaron Gate in the standings.
Track cycling
Northern Ireland's Martyn Irvine is on the board in the men's points race, claiming two points in the third sprint. Aaron Gate of New Zealand leads overall with eight points.
Sir Matthew Pinsent
Four-time Olympic rowing champion and BBC Sport reporter
Here is the boxing bell - nicely done for 2014.
Track cycling
Alistair Rutherford claims the first five points of the men's points race. New Zealand's Aaron Gate takes three.
Track cycling
Today's final track cycling event is the men's points race final - a stamina-testing 40km ride over 160 laps. The winner is decided by points (as the event name suggests) which are won during sprints, which take place every 10 laps.
It is not for the fainthearted. There are 24 competitors, including Andy Tennant, Northern Ireland's Martyn Irvine, Scotland trio Evan Oliphant, Alistair Rutherford and Mark Stewart and Welsh trio Owain Doull, Samuel Harrison and Jonathan Mould. It has just started and you can watch on red button and online.
Gold Medal
Zack Piontek (South Africa) - Men's -90kg judo
South Africa's Zack Piontek wins the gold medal in the final of the men's -90kg despite a brave effort from Scotland's Matthew Purssey who has to settle for silver.
The Ratho fighter, born and raised in Surrey before moving to Edinburgh in 2002, was behind on Shido penalties and then lost out to a single Yuko score late in the five-minute contest at the SECC.
Andy Burns secures bronze for Scotland in the same weight category with victory over Mark Anothony of Australia.
Gold Medal
Rahi Sarnobat (India) - 25m pistol shooting
Rahi Sarnobat, 23, beats compatriot Anisa Sayyed 8-2 to secure the gold medal. Australia's Lalita Yauhleuskaya took the bronze.
Judo
Women's -78kg category (18:35 BST)
It was one of the iconic and most emotional clips of the London 2012 Olympics.
After securing a -78kg semi-final win over world champion Audrey Tcheumeo to guarantee a silver medal, a tearful Gemma Gibbons slumped to her knees, before standing, looking to the sky and mouthing: "I love you, mum."
It was a highly emotional and fitting tribute to her mother Jeanette, who died from leukaemia eight years earlier. Jeanette had encouraged her daughter to take up the sport at their local judo club when she was just six years old.
Gibbons, who ended up with a silver medal in 2012, is in another major final and takes on Welsh judoka Natalie Powell tonight.
Badminton
Mixed teams (18:30 BST)
We are getting to the serious stage of the mixed teams badminton competition. The group phase is over and the quarter-finals take place tonight (18:30 BST).
Hosts Scotland have a tricky task as they face defending champions Malaysia, before England, bronze medallists four years ago in Delhi, take on Sri Lanka. The other quarter-finals are Singapore v Australia and Canada v India.
Before the competition started, Australia met Prince Charles and he may well be interested to see how they get on tonight.
Watch live coverage of the badminton here.
Adrian Bryan Loving the Tandem race..how cool is that? High drama."
Laura McColl It's another Gold for #TeamScotland! For I would cycle 500 miles!."
Medal Ceremony
Men's sprint B2 tandem
'Flower of Scotland' gets another play at the velodrome, this time to celebrate the success of Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean. A proud moment for both men as they show off their singing prowess.
Sir Chris Hoy, a man who has also sung the song on numerous podiums, is among the crowd joining in.
Weightlifting
Women's 58kg
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"After the fun, come the forms. New English commonwealth weightlifting champion Zoe Smith currently being explained the rules of a doping test.
"Pretty sure she's done a few of these before."
Track Cycling
Men's 1,000m time trial
Sir Chris Hoy
Six-time Olympic champion and BBC Sport cycling expert
"Scott Sunderland paced it extremely well. A lot of it is down to gear selection, but that's a phenomenal effort."
Track Cycling
Men's 1,000m time trial
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"What an incredible last lap from Scott Sunderland. The third lap you saw him build that speed to carry it through into the final 250m and that proved the difference."
Gold Medal
Scott Sunderland (Australia) - Men's 1,000m time trial
What a dramatic finish at the velodrome. New Zealand's Matthew Archibald is holding the gold medal position, until the last two-man race.
To Archibald's surprise, he is then bumped down to bronze as Australia's Scott Sunderland takes gold with another Kiwi, Simon van Velthooven, claiming silver.
England's Ed Clancy finishes fourth.
Track Cycling
Men's 1,000m time trial
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"We could yet see Ed Clancy and Kian Emadi pushed out of the medal positions. And Matthew Archibald might not be certain of gold either."
Boxing
There are a number of fights to watch out for tonight in the men's boxing competitions.
Men's light-welterweight (last 32)
18:35 BST - Thabiso Dlamini (Swaziland) v Zack Davies (Wales)
18:40 BST - Kagisho Bagwasi (Botswana) v Josh Taylor (Scotland)
18:55 BST - Sean Duffy (Northern Ireland) v Dilshan Mohamed (Sri Lanka)
Men's middleweight (last 32)
19:25 BST -Kyriakos Spanos (Cyprus) v Antony Fowler (England)
Weightlifting
Women's 58kg
England's gold medallist weightlifter Zoe Smith tells BBC Radio 5 live: "This is what I've been dreaming of for months and it's happened. I can't believe it.
"There was a time when I considered quitting the sport. I had problems with a back injury, and I just wasn't getting any better, but sitting here with a gold medal round my neck, I know exactly why I love this sport."
Track cycling
Men's 1,000m time trial
There will be no gold for England's Ed Clancy in the men's 1,000m time trial, but there may still be a medal.
Clancy is currently second behind New Zealand's Matthew Archibald, who sets a new Commonwealth Games record time of one minute 1.162 seconds.
Rugby Sevens
5 live funnies
This amusing clips shows BBC Radio 5 live's Ian Robertson commentating as rugby legend Gavin Hastings slips and falls while taking part in a rugby kicking competition against 5 live's Nicky Campbell and George Riley.
Watch the clip here
Weightlifting
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"New English 58kg Commonwealth champion Zoe Smith says she is "proud" to be a role model for other women.
"'I am so touched when I get messages from support from other women and men too when they say I inspire them to go lifting'," she says."
Weightlifting
Women's 58kg
Sam Dovey, coach of England's gold medal-winning weightlifter Zoe Smith, tells BBC Radio 5 live.
"I'm incredibly proud of Zoe, she lifted just as we'd planned her to lift," said Smith. "The strategy went well and she's a brilliant athlete who has done phenomenally well."
Track cycling
Men's sprint B2 tandem
Victoria Pendleton
Double Olympic champion on BBC Radio 5 live
"I honestly believe that the tandem events here at the velodrome have had the most reaction from the crowds, and the loudest reaction."
Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean won gold for Scotland in the men's sprint B2 tandem event.
Track cycling
Men's sprint B2 tandem
Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean felt their chances of gold had gone after falling behind in the final of the men's sprint B2 tandem event.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Fachie said: "I thought that was our day done after losing the first race. But with the roar of that crowd, we couldn't not win it. We'd have regretted it for the rest of our lives had we not won."
Maclean added: "It was painful, it was definitely a war of attrition out there. We were pretty surprised to win the last two rides after losing the first one. We didn't think we'd come back from that."
Best clips so far
Have you been enjoying the Saturday sunshine and missed any of the action? Well, don't worry, here are three clips from today for your enjoyment.
Six-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt says it is "important" for him to attend the 2014 Commonwealth Games, after arriving in Glasgow on Saturday. Watch the clip here
Scotland pair Paul Foster and Alex Marshall bowl their way to an "impossible" comeback after going 15-7 down after end 15 against South Africa. Watch the clip here
Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly knocks out Pakistan's Hasan Asif within the opening 30 seconds. Watch the clip here
Judo
It could be a great night for husband and wife pairing Euan Burton and Gemma Gibbons, as both could win judo gold medals.
Gibbons, 27, represents England and won a silver at the 2012 London Olympics, while Burton, 35, has come out of self-enforced retirement to compete at his home Commonwealth Games.
Burton, who carried the Scotland flag during the opening ceremony on Wednesday, is in the men's -100kg final (18:56) with Gibbons in the women's -78kg competition (18:35).
Judo
It's a big night in the judo competitions at the SECC with the medals decided in the men's -90kg, -100kg, +100kg categories as well as the women's -78kg and +78 kg events. Watch live coverage here.
Here are the key contests to look out for (all times approximate).
18:00 - 18:21: Men's -90kg. Bronze medal contests - Andrew Burns (Scotland) v Mark Anthony (Australia), Gary Hall (England) v Ryan Dill-Russell (New Zealand). Final - Zack Piontek (South Africa) v Matthew Purssey (Scotland).
18:35: Women's -78kg. Final - Natalie Powell (Wales) v Gemma Gibbons (England).
18:56: Men's -100kg. Final - Euan Burton (Scotland, pictured above) v Shah Hussain Shah (Pakistan).
19:17: Women's +78kg. Final - Sarah Adlington (Scotland) v Jodie Myers (England).
19:24 - 19:45: Men's +100kg. Bronze medal - Mark Shaw (Wales) v Sam Rosser (New Zealand). Final - Christopher Sherrington (Scotland) v Ruan Snyman (South Africa).
Track Cycling
Men's sprint B2 tandem
Rob Hayles
Three-time Olympic medallist and BBC Sport cycling expert
"To see Neil and Craig go one down, even it up, then dominate that final race was amazing. Huge respect."
Weightlifting
Nick Hope
BBC Sport in Glasgow
"I've done it, I've done it!" Zoe Smith shouts at me as she rushes into the mix-zone before heading to do TV interviews and collect her all-important gold medal.
An amazing performance, celebratory back-flip and achievement from the 20-year-old English lifter.
"I loved every second of it, the crowd got me through it today," she says.
#bbcglasgow2014
Athletes on Twitter
Jamaican swimmer Jevon Atkinson on Twitter: Two fastest Jamaicans. The pool (me) & the track (Usain Bolt).